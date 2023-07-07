Rani Raad Appointed President of RedBird-IMI to Help Drive Investment Mandate Around Large-Scale Media, Entertainment, Sports and News Content Properties

NEW YORK and ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates, July 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RedBird Capital Partners (“RedBird”) and International Media Investments (“IMI”) today announced the appointment of Rani Raad as President of RedBird-IMI, a joint venture investment platform focused on global media, entertainment, sports and news content properties. Mr. Raad also joins RedBird Capital Partners as an Operating Partner.



Mr. Raad joins RedBird-IMI’s leadership team led by Gerry Cardinale, Chief Investment Officer of RedBird-IMI and Founder and Managing Partner of RedBird Capital Partners; and Jeff Zucker, Chief Executive Officer of RedBird-IMI and Operating Partner of RedBird Capital Partners. Mr. Raad will work closely with Mr. Cardinale and Mr. Zucker to oversee business development initiatives and help drive RedBird-IMI’s strategic and investment priorities. He will operate across New York, London and Abu Dhabi.

“With a strong track record of creating value in the media and communications industries, Rani brings experience and leadership skills that will help differentiate RedBird-IMI as a strategic investment partner,” said Jeff Zucker. “I have worked closely with Rani for over a decade and value greatly his keen eye for opportunities that shape and advance the evolution of the media landscape. We’re looking forward to this next chapter in our professional collaboration to capitalize on the transformative opportunities we see globally.”

Commenting on his new role, Raad added, “I’m excited to join RedBird-IMI at this inflection point for media and entertainment properties around the world. Together with Gerry and Jeff and our partners in Abu Dhabi, we have the global resources, expertise and investment track record to identify, build and manage large-scale content-based platforms with a fairly unique integration of financial and strategic acumen.”

Prior to joining RedBird-IMI, Mr. Raad spent 25 years at Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc., where he held several key leadership positions. Most recently, he served as President of CNN Commercial Worldwide, where he was responsible for all commercial operations of the company. Prior to that, he ran the company’s portfolio of News, Kids and General Entertainment networks in Turkey and the MENA region. Additionally, he played a leading role in building the company’s international digital advertising platform. Mr. Raad also served as AT&T Inc.’s advisor in the Middle East during their ownership period and helped build CNN’s operations in the United Arab Emirates. Mr. Raad graduated with a B.S. from The S.I. Newhouse School of Public Communications at Syracuse University in New York.

RedBird Capital Partners is a private investment firm that builds high-growth companies and provides strategic capital solutions to founders and entrepreneurs. Founded in 2014 by Gerry Cardinale, RedBird integrates sophisticated private equity investing with a hands-on business building mandate that focuses on three core industry verticals– Media & Entertainment, Sports and Experiential Consumer, and Financial Services. Throughout his 30-year investment career, Cardinale has partnered with founders and entrepreneurs to build some of the most iconic growth companies in their respective industries. The firm currently manages over $8.6 billion in assets on behalf of a global group of blue chip institutional and family office investors. For more information, please go to www.redbirdcap.com.

International Media Investments is a private company based in Abu Dhabi that holds media investments, both digital and linear, across the globe, including The National, Sky News Arabia, CNN Business Arabic and The Grid. For more information, please go to www.internationalmediainvestments.com.

