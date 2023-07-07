Castro Valley Dental Home Updates Website with New Service Offerings

Castro Valley, CA, July 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Castro Valley Dental Home is pleased to share that it has updated its website with new service offerings. The clinic specializes in general dentistry and cosmetic dentistry in Castro Valley, as well as same-day emergency care. Tooth emergencies can come unannounced, followed by excruciating pain. And not many clinics offer same-day appointments for dental emergencies. These Castro Valley dentist understand how much pain a toothache can cause, so they strive to immediately take care of urgent needs on the same day.



Castro Valley Dental Home

The clinic is operated by some of the best Castro Valley dentist, Dr. Matthew Yuen. The staff is composed of highly dedicated, friendly, qualified, and experienced treatment coordinators, scheduling coordinators, dental hygienists, and dental assistants. The clinic is an ultra-modern facility that uses state-of-the-art dental technology and equipment to offer effective, efficient, and comfortable treatments. Its dentist in Castro Valley also offer same-day scheduling and are very flexible with appointments. Patients can now schedule their visits early in the morning, during lunchtime, and on Saturdays to avoid missing work or school.

The clinic specializes in a wide range of dental services. Those looking for high-quality dental implants in Castro Valley can go to the clinic for a quick consult. It offers dental implants using modern porcelains that are as good as natural teeth. From single tooth implants to multi-tooth implant bridge and full mouth implants, these Castro Valley dentist provide the most advanced snap-in implant dentures and All-on-4 “Teeth in a Day” implants. Thanks to technological advancements in dental procedures, dental implants have become more affordable and convenient.



DR. MATTHEW YUEN, DDS

For overlapped teeth or crooked and rotated teeth, quality Invisalign treatment in Castro Valley is also just a phone call away at Castro Valley Dental Home. Invisalign not just helps align the teeth but also improves the quality of life of a person. Teeth that are not aligned correctly can lead to several issues, including difficulty in flossing and brushing, resulting in plaque and bacteria build-up, cavities, tooth decay, gum diseases and much more. These leading dentist in Castro Valley can get those teeth aligned no matter how crooked, crowded, spaced, or uneven teeth they might be. They conduct a thorough assessment with X-rays to provide the best possible solution for their patients for Invisalign treatment in Castro Valley. There is no one-size-fits-all treatment at Castro Valley Dental Home. Each patient gets personalized attention and care to get the best treatment they deserve.

To learn more, visit https://castrovalleydentist.dental/services.

About Castro Valley Dental Home

Castro Valley Dental Home is a multispecialty dental clinic specializing in general dentistry and cosmetic dentistry in Castro Valley. Its services include crowns and bridges, dental emergencies, dental implants, dentures and partials, filing, extractions, Invisalign, preventive care, periodontal therapy, pediatric dentistry root canals, teeth whitening, veneers, TMJ/ TMD, and many others.

###

Media Contact

Castro Valley Dental Home

Phone: 510-886-3888

Address: 3609 Jamison Way, Castro Valley, CA 94546

Website: https://castrovalleydentist.dental/





Castro Valley Dental Home Google Driving Directions



