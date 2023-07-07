Global Interactive Robots Market to Reach $20.7 Billion by 2030

New York, July 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Interactive Robots Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05899773/?utm_source=GNW

Mobile, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 24.7% CAGR and reach US$15.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Stationary segment is readjusted to a revised 20.3% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.4 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 29.1% CAGR



The Interactive Robots market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.4 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.9 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 29.1% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 18.7% and 17.4% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 23.6% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 65 Featured)

- ASUSTeK Computer, Inc.

- AvatarMind

- Blue Frog Robotics

- Bossa Nova Robotics, Inc.

- ECOVACS Robotics, Inc.

- Fellow Robots

- Future Sonics Inc.

- Honda Motor Co., Ltd.

- PAL Robotics SL

- Robot Care Systems B.V.

- Savioke

- SoftBank Robotics Group Corp.

- Vstone Co., Ltd.





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05899773/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

The Age of Robotics is Here!

The Growing Clout of Robotics Technology Lays the Foundation

for the Growth of Interactive Robots: Global Market

Opportunity for Robotics (In US$ Billion) for Years 2023,

2025, 2027, 2029, and 2032

Global Economic Update

Shaken by the War, Global Oil Prices Spiral and Feed

Inflationary Pressures, Guiding the World Towards a Cost of

Living Crisis: Global Average Annual Brent Crude Oil Price

(In US$ Per Barrel) for Years 2017 through 2024

War-Induced Commodity Price Increases & Broad Based Price

Pressures Mark the Return of Global Inflation to the Highest

Level Seen Since 1996: Global Inflation Rates (In %) for the

Years 2019 Through 2024

Although Facing a Lower Recession Risk, Global Economic Growth

in 2023 to Slowdown Amid War, Inflation, Elevated Interest

Rates & Marginal Easing of Inflation: World Economic Growth

Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for the Years 2020

Through 2024

Recession Triggered by Uncontrolled Inflation or Unemployment,

Which is the Greater Evil? Inflation Battling Policy Measures

to Slowdown Post Pandemic Recovery in Unemployment Rates:

Global Number of Unemployed People (In Million) for Years

2019 Through 2024

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2023 (E)

Interactive Robots: Overview & Types

Recent Market Activity

Innovations



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Robust Outlook for Service Robots Sets the Stage for the Growth

of Interactive Robots

Robotics-As-A-Service (RaaS) Garners Attention for all the

Right Reasons

Need for Interactive Robots Grows in the Healthcare Industry

Chatbots, the Most Popular & Widely Used Type of Interactive

Robot in the Business Sector

Growing Spending on Conversational Commerce Opens a Parallel

Opportunity for Chatbots in Marketing & Customer Care

Operations: Global Market for Conversational Commerce (In US$

Billion) for Years 2023, 2025, 2027, 2029 and 2031

Affective Computing Paves the Way for the Development of More

Interactive, Responsive, Human Like Robots

Advances in Affective Computing Make Emotion Recognition for

Human-Robot Interaction a Reality: Global Market for Affective

Computing (In US$ Billion) for Years 2023, 2025, 2027, 2029

and 2031

Need for Companion Robots Rises Strengthening the Business Case

for Interactive Robots

Spotlight on Gesture Recognition for Human-Robot Collaboration

Demand for More Intuitive & Interactive Solutions Paves the Way

for the Emergence of Robotics as an Important Area of

Application for Gesture Recognition: Global Market for

Gesture Recognition (In US$ Million) for Years 2023, 2025

and 2027

Here?s How Artificial Intelligence is Bringing in a

Transformation in Robotics

ChatGPT Ushers a New Beginning in the Era in Robotics,

Beginning With Easy Interactivity

Rapid Development of Natural Language Processing (NLP) Bodes

Well for the Growth of Interactive Robots

Continuous Advancements in NLP Remains Crucial for Building

Seamless Interactive Skills of Robots: Global Market for

Natural Language Processing (NLP) in US$ Billion for Years

2023, 2025, 2027 and 2029

Rise of Social Robots Sets the Stage for Growth

Benefits of Robots in Education Drives Need for Interactive Robots

Encouraging Outlook for the Future of Humanoid Robots Bodes

Well for Market Growth

Hotel Assistance Robots, a Promising Future Ahead

Cybersecurity for Interactive Robots Assumes Critical Importance



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Mobile by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through

2030 and % CAGR



Table 2: World 8-Year Perspective for Mobile by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2023 & 2030



Table 3: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Stationary by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through

2030 and % CAGR



Table 4: World 8-Year Perspective for Stationary by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2023 & 2030



Table 5: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Companion, Humanoid & Assistance by Geographic Region - USA,

Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 6: World 8-Year Perspective for Companion, Humanoid &

Assistance by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World for Years 2023 & 2030



Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Multimedia, Education & Research by Geographic Region - USA,

Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 8: World 8-Year Perspective for Multimedia, Education &

Research by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World for Years 2023 & 2030



Table 9: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Guidance & Marketing by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 10: World 8-Year Perspective for Guidance & Marketing by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2023 & 2030



Table 11: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Hotel Assistance by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 12: World 8-Year Perspective for Hotel Assistance by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2023 & 2030



Table 13: World Interactive Robots Market Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030



Table 14: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Interactive Robots by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 15: World 8-Year Perspective for Interactive Robots by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World Markets for Years 2023 & 2030



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Interactive Robots Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2023 (E)

Table 16: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Interactive Robots by Type - Mobile and Stationary -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 17: USA 8-Year Perspective for Interactive Robots by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Mobile and Stationary

for the Years 2023 & 2030



Table 18: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Interactive Robots by Application - Companion, Humanoid &

Assistance, Multimedia, Education & Research, Guidance &

Marketing and Hotel Assistance - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and %

CAGR



Table 19: USA 8-Year Perspective for Interactive Robots by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Companion, Humanoid & Assistance, Multimedia, Education &

Research, Guidance & Marketing and Hotel Assistance for the

Years 2023 & 2030



CANADA

Table 20: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Interactive Robots by Type - Mobile and Stationary -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 21: Canada 8-Year Perspective for Interactive Robots by

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Mobile and

Stationary for the Years 2023 & 2030



Table 22: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Interactive Robots by Application - Companion, Humanoid &

Assistance, Multimedia, Education & Research, Guidance &

Marketing and Hotel Assistance - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and %

CAGR



Table 23: Canada 8-Year Perspective for Interactive Robots by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Companion, Humanoid & Assistance, Multimedia, Education &

Research, Guidance & Marketing and Hotel Assistance for the

Years 2023 & 2030



JAPAN

Table 24: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Interactive Robots by Type - Mobile and Stationary -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 25: Japan 8-Year Perspective for Interactive Robots by

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Mobile and

Stationary for the Years 2023 & 2030



Table 26: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Interactive Robots by Application - Companion, Humanoid &

Assistance, Multimedia, Education & Research, Guidance &

Marketing and Hotel Assistance - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and %

CAGR



Table 27: Japan 8-Year Perspective for Interactive Robots by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Companion, Humanoid & Assistance, Multimedia, Education &

Research, Guidance & Marketing and Hotel Assistance for the

Years 2023 & 2030



CHINA

Table 28: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Interactive Robots by Type - Mobile and Stationary -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 29: China 8-Year Perspective for Interactive Robots by

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Mobile and

Stationary for the Years 2023 & 2030



Table 30: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Interactive Robots by Application - Companion, Humanoid &

Assistance, Multimedia, Education & Research, Guidance &

Marketing and Hotel Assistance - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and %

CAGR



Table 31: China 8-Year Perspective for Interactive Robots by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Companion, Humanoid & Assistance, Multimedia, Education &

Research, Guidance & Marketing and Hotel Assistance for the

Years 2023 & 2030



EUROPE

Interactive Robots Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2023 (E)

Table 32: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Interactive Robots by Type - Mobile and Stationary -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 33: Europe 8-Year Perspective for Interactive Robots by

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Mobile and

Stationary for the Years 2023 & 2030



Table 34: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Interactive Robots by Application - Companion, Humanoid &

Assistance, Multimedia, Education & Research, Guidance &

Marketing and Hotel Assistance - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and %

CAGR



Table 35: Europe 8-Year Perspective for Interactive Robots by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Companion, Humanoid & Assistance, Multimedia, Education &

Research, Guidance & Marketing and Hotel Assistance for the

Years 2023 & 2030



Table 36: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Interactive Robots by Geographic Region - France, Germany,

Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and %

CAGR



Table 37: Europe 8-Year Perspective for Interactive Robots by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets for Years

2023 & 2030



FRANCE

Table 38: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Interactive Robots by Type - Mobile and Stationary -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 39: France 8-Year Perspective for Interactive Robots by

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Mobile and

Stationary for the Years 2023 & 2030



Table 40: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Interactive Robots by Application - Companion, Humanoid &

Assistance, Multimedia, Education & Research, Guidance &

Marketing and Hotel Assistance - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and %

CAGR



Table 41: France 8-Year Perspective for Interactive Robots by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Companion, Humanoid & Assistance, Multimedia, Education &

Research, Guidance & Marketing and Hotel Assistance for the

Years 2023 & 2030



GERMANY

Table 42: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Interactive Robots by Type - Mobile and Stationary -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 43: Germany 8-Year Perspective for Interactive Robots by

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Mobile and

Stationary for the Years 2023 & 2030



Table 44: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Interactive Robots by Application - Companion, Humanoid &

Assistance, Multimedia, Education & Research, Guidance &

Marketing and Hotel Assistance - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and %

CAGR



Table 45: Germany 8-Year Perspective for Interactive Robots by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Companion, Humanoid & Assistance, Multimedia, Education &

Research, Guidance & Marketing and Hotel Assistance for the

Years 2023 & 2030



ITALY

Table 46: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Interactive Robots by Type - Mobile and Stationary -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 47: Italy 8-Year Perspective for Interactive Robots by

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Mobile and

Stationary for the Years 2023 & 2030



Table 48: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Interactive Robots by Application - Companion, Humanoid &

Assistance, Multimedia, Education & Research, Guidance &

Marketing and Hotel Assistance - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and %

CAGR



Table 49: Italy 8-Year Perspective for Interactive Robots by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Companion, Humanoid & Assistance, Multimedia, Education &

Research, Guidance & Marketing and Hotel Assistance for the

Years 2023 & 2030



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 50: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Interactive Robots by Type - Mobile and Stationary -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 51: UK 8-Year Perspective for Interactive Robots by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Mobile and Stationary

for the Years 2023 & 2030



Table 52: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Interactive Robots by Application - Companion, Humanoid &

Assistance, Multimedia, Education & Research, Guidance &

Marketing and Hotel Assistance - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and %

CAGR



Table 53: UK 8-Year Perspective for Interactive Robots by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Companion, Humanoid & Assistance, Multimedia, Education &

Research, Guidance & Marketing and Hotel Assistance for the

Years 2023 & 2030



REST OF EUROPE

Table 54: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Interactive Robots by Type - Mobile and Stationary -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 55: Rest of Europe 8-Year Perspective for Interactive

Robots by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Mobile

and Stationary for the Years 2023 & 2030



Table 56: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Interactive Robots by Application - Companion, Humanoid &

Assistance, Multimedia, Education & Research, Guidance &

Marketing and Hotel Assistance - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and %

CAGR



Table 57: Rest of Europe 8-Year Perspective for Interactive

Robots by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Companion, Humanoid & Assistance, Multimedia, Education &

Research, Guidance & Marketing and Hotel Assistance for the

Years 2023 & 2030



ASIA-PACIFIC

Interactive Robots Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2023 (E)

Table 58: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Interactive Robots by Type - Mobile and Stationary -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 59: Asia-Pacific 8-Year Perspective for Interactive

Robots by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Mobile

and Stationary for the Years 2023 & 2030



Table 60: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Interactive Robots by Application - Companion, Humanoid &

Assistance, Multimedia, Education & Research, Guidance &

Marketing and Hotel Assistance - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and %

CAGR



Table 61: Asia-Pacific 8-Year Perspective for Interactive

Robots by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Companion, Humanoid & Assistance, Multimedia, Education &

Research, Guidance & Marketing and Hotel Assistance for the

Years 2023 & 2030



REST OF WORLD

Table 62: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Interactive Robots by Type - Mobile and Stationary -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 63: Rest of World 8-Year Perspective for Interactive

Robots by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Mobile

and Stationary for the Years 2023 & 2030



Table 64: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Interactive Robots by Application - Companion, Humanoid &

Assistance, Multimedia, Education & Research, Guidance &

Marketing and Hotel Assistance - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and %

CAGR



Table 65: Rest of World 8-Year Perspective for Interactive

Robots by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Companion, Humanoid & Assistance, Multimedia, Education &

Research, Guidance & Marketing and Hotel Assistance for the

Years 2023 & 2030



IV. COMPETITION

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05899773/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________