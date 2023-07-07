Global Interactive Robots Market to Reach $20.7 Billion by 2030

New York, July 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Interactive Robots Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05899773/?utm_source=GNW
Mobile, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 24.7% CAGR and reach US$15.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Stationary segment is readjusted to a revised 20.3% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.4 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 29.1% CAGR
The Interactive Robots market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.4 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.9 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 29.1% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 18.7% and 17.4% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 23.6% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 65 Featured)
- ASUSTeK Computer, Inc.
- AvatarMind
- Blue Frog Robotics
- Bossa Nova Robotics, Inc.
- ECOVACS Robotics, Inc.
- Fellow Robots
- Future Sonics Inc.
- Honda Motor Co., Ltd.
- PAL Robotics SL
- Robot Care Systems B.V.
- Savioke
- SoftBank Robotics Group Corp.
- Vstone Co., Ltd.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05899773/?utm_source=GNW
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
The Age of Robotics is Here!
The Growing Clout of Robotics Technology Lays the Foundation
for the Growth of Interactive Robots: Global Market
Opportunity for Robotics (In US$ Billion) for Years 2023,
2025, 2027, 2029, and 2032
Global Economic Update
Shaken by the War, Global Oil Prices Spiral and Feed
Inflationary Pressures, Guiding the World Towards a Cost of
Living Crisis: Global Average Annual Brent Crude Oil Price
(In US$ Per Barrel) for Years 2017 through 2024
War-Induced Commodity Price Increases & Broad Based Price
Pressures Mark the Return of Global Inflation to the Highest
Level Seen Since 1996: Global Inflation Rates (In %) for the
Years 2019 Through 2024
Although Facing a Lower Recession Risk, Global Economic Growth
in 2023 to Slowdown Amid War, Inflation, Elevated Interest
Rates & Marginal Easing of Inflation: World Economic Growth
Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for the Years 2020
Through 2024
Recession Triggered by Uncontrolled Inflation or Unemployment,
Which is the Greater Evil? Inflation Battling Policy Measures
to Slowdown Post Pandemic Recovery in Unemployment Rates:
Global Number of Unemployed People (In Million) for Years
2019 Through 2024
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2023 (E)
Interactive Robots: Overview & Types
Recent Market Activity
Innovations
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Robust Outlook for Service Robots Sets the Stage for the Growth
of Interactive Robots
Robotics-As-A-Service (RaaS) Garners Attention for all the
Right Reasons
Need for Interactive Robots Grows in the Healthcare Industry
Chatbots, the Most Popular & Widely Used Type of Interactive
Robot in the Business Sector
Growing Spending on Conversational Commerce Opens a Parallel
Opportunity for Chatbots in Marketing & Customer Care
Operations: Global Market for Conversational Commerce (In US$
Billion) for Years 2023, 2025, 2027, 2029 and 2031
Affective Computing Paves the Way for the Development of More
Interactive, Responsive, Human Like Robots
Advances in Affective Computing Make Emotion Recognition for
Human-Robot Interaction a Reality: Global Market for Affective
Computing (In US$ Billion) for Years 2023, 2025, 2027, 2029
and 2031
Need for Companion Robots Rises Strengthening the Business Case
for Interactive Robots
Spotlight on Gesture Recognition for Human-Robot Collaboration
Demand for More Intuitive & Interactive Solutions Paves the Way
for the Emergence of Robotics as an Important Area of
Application for Gesture Recognition: Global Market for
Gesture Recognition (In US$ Million) for Years 2023, 2025
and 2027
Here?s How Artificial Intelligence is Bringing in a
Transformation in Robotics
ChatGPT Ushers a New Beginning in the Era in Robotics,
Beginning With Easy Interactivity
Rapid Development of Natural Language Processing (NLP) Bodes
Well for the Growth of Interactive Robots
Continuous Advancements in NLP Remains Crucial for Building
Seamless Interactive Skills of Robots: Global Market for
Natural Language Processing (NLP) in US$ Billion for Years
2023, 2025, 2027 and 2029
Rise of Social Robots Sets the Stage for Growth
Benefits of Robots in Education Drives Need for Interactive Robots
Encouraging Outlook for the Future of Humanoid Robots Bodes
Well for Market Growth
Hotel Assistance Robots, a Promising Future Ahead
Cybersecurity for Interactive Robots Assumes Critical Importance
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Mobile by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through
2030 and % CAGR
Table 2: World 8-Year Perspective for Mobile by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2023 & 2030
Table 3: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Stationary by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through
2030 and % CAGR
Table 4: World 8-Year Perspective for Stationary by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2023 & 2030
Table 5: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Companion, Humanoid & Assistance by Geographic Region - USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 6: World 8-Year Perspective for Companion, Humanoid &
Assistance by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World for Years 2023 & 2030
Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Multimedia, Education & Research by Geographic Region - USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 8: World 8-Year Perspective for Multimedia, Education &
Research by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World for Years 2023 & 2030
Table 9: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Guidance & Marketing by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 10: World 8-Year Perspective for Guidance & Marketing by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2023 & 2030
Table 11: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Hotel Assistance by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 12: World 8-Year Perspective for Hotel Assistance by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2023 & 2030
Table 13: World Interactive Robots Market Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030
Table 14: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Interactive Robots by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 15: World 8-Year Perspective for Interactive Robots by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World Markets for Years 2023 & 2030
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Interactive Robots Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2023 (E)
Table 16: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Interactive Robots by Type - Mobile and Stationary -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 17: USA 8-Year Perspective for Interactive Robots by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Mobile and Stationary
for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 18: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Interactive Robots by Application - Companion, Humanoid &
Assistance, Multimedia, Education & Research, Guidance &
Marketing and Hotel Assistance - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and %
CAGR
Table 19: USA 8-Year Perspective for Interactive Robots by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Companion, Humanoid & Assistance, Multimedia, Education &
Research, Guidance & Marketing and Hotel Assistance for the
Years 2023 & 2030
CANADA
Table 20: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Interactive Robots by Type - Mobile and Stationary -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 21: Canada 8-Year Perspective for Interactive Robots by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Mobile and
Stationary for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 22: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Interactive Robots by Application - Companion, Humanoid &
Assistance, Multimedia, Education & Research, Guidance &
Marketing and Hotel Assistance - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and %
CAGR
Table 23: Canada 8-Year Perspective for Interactive Robots by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Companion, Humanoid & Assistance, Multimedia, Education &
Research, Guidance & Marketing and Hotel Assistance for the
Years 2023 & 2030
JAPAN
Table 24: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Interactive Robots by Type - Mobile and Stationary -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 25: Japan 8-Year Perspective for Interactive Robots by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Mobile and
Stationary for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 26: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Interactive Robots by Application - Companion, Humanoid &
Assistance, Multimedia, Education & Research, Guidance &
Marketing and Hotel Assistance - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and %
CAGR
Table 27: Japan 8-Year Perspective for Interactive Robots by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Companion, Humanoid & Assistance, Multimedia, Education &
Research, Guidance & Marketing and Hotel Assistance for the
Years 2023 & 2030
CHINA
Table 28: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Interactive Robots by Type - Mobile and Stationary -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 29: China 8-Year Perspective for Interactive Robots by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Mobile and
Stationary for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 30: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Interactive Robots by Application - Companion, Humanoid &
Assistance, Multimedia, Education & Research, Guidance &
Marketing and Hotel Assistance - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and %
CAGR
Table 31: China 8-Year Perspective for Interactive Robots by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Companion, Humanoid & Assistance, Multimedia, Education &
Research, Guidance & Marketing and Hotel Assistance for the
Years 2023 & 2030
EUROPE
Interactive Robots Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2023 (E)
Table 32: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Interactive Robots by Type - Mobile and Stationary -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 33: Europe 8-Year Perspective for Interactive Robots by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Mobile and
Stationary for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 34: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Interactive Robots by Application - Companion, Humanoid &
Assistance, Multimedia, Education & Research, Guidance &
Marketing and Hotel Assistance - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and %
CAGR
Table 35: Europe 8-Year Perspective for Interactive Robots by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Companion, Humanoid & Assistance, Multimedia, Education &
Research, Guidance & Marketing and Hotel Assistance for the
Years 2023 & 2030
Table 36: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Interactive Robots by Geographic Region - France, Germany,
Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and %
CAGR
Table 37: Europe 8-Year Perspective for Interactive Robots by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets for Years
2023 & 2030
FRANCE
Table 38: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Interactive Robots by Type - Mobile and Stationary -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 39: France 8-Year Perspective for Interactive Robots by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Mobile and
Stationary for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 40: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Interactive Robots by Application - Companion, Humanoid &
Assistance, Multimedia, Education & Research, Guidance &
Marketing and Hotel Assistance - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and %
CAGR
Table 41: France 8-Year Perspective for Interactive Robots by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Companion, Humanoid & Assistance, Multimedia, Education &
Research, Guidance & Marketing and Hotel Assistance for the
Years 2023 & 2030
GERMANY
Table 42: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Interactive Robots by Type - Mobile and Stationary -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 43: Germany 8-Year Perspective for Interactive Robots by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Mobile and
Stationary for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 44: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Interactive Robots by Application - Companion, Humanoid &
Assistance, Multimedia, Education & Research, Guidance &
Marketing and Hotel Assistance - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and %
CAGR
Table 45: Germany 8-Year Perspective for Interactive Robots by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Companion, Humanoid & Assistance, Multimedia, Education &
Research, Guidance & Marketing and Hotel Assistance for the
Years 2023 & 2030
ITALY
Table 46: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Interactive Robots by Type - Mobile and Stationary -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 47: Italy 8-Year Perspective for Interactive Robots by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Mobile and
Stationary for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 48: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Interactive Robots by Application - Companion, Humanoid &
Assistance, Multimedia, Education & Research, Guidance &
Marketing and Hotel Assistance - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and %
CAGR
Table 49: Italy 8-Year Perspective for Interactive Robots by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Companion, Humanoid & Assistance, Multimedia, Education &
Research, Guidance & Marketing and Hotel Assistance for the
Years 2023 & 2030
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 50: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Interactive Robots by Type - Mobile and Stationary -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 51: UK 8-Year Perspective for Interactive Robots by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Mobile and Stationary
for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 52: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Interactive Robots by Application - Companion, Humanoid &
Assistance, Multimedia, Education & Research, Guidance &
Marketing and Hotel Assistance - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and %
CAGR
Table 53: UK 8-Year Perspective for Interactive Robots by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Companion, Humanoid & Assistance, Multimedia, Education &
Research, Guidance & Marketing and Hotel Assistance for the
Years 2023 & 2030
REST OF EUROPE
Table 54: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Interactive Robots by Type - Mobile and Stationary -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 55: Rest of Europe 8-Year Perspective for Interactive
Robots by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Mobile
and Stationary for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 56: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Interactive Robots by Application - Companion, Humanoid &
Assistance, Multimedia, Education & Research, Guidance &
Marketing and Hotel Assistance - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and %
CAGR
Table 57: Rest of Europe 8-Year Perspective for Interactive
Robots by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Companion, Humanoid & Assistance, Multimedia, Education &
Research, Guidance & Marketing and Hotel Assistance for the
Years 2023 & 2030
ASIA-PACIFIC
Interactive Robots Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2023 (E)
Table 58: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Interactive Robots by Type - Mobile and Stationary -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 59: Asia-Pacific 8-Year Perspective for Interactive
Robots by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Mobile
and Stationary for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 60: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Interactive Robots by Application - Companion, Humanoid &
Assistance, Multimedia, Education & Research, Guidance &
Marketing and Hotel Assistance - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and %
CAGR
Table 61: Asia-Pacific 8-Year Perspective for Interactive
Robots by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Companion, Humanoid & Assistance, Multimedia, Education &
Research, Guidance & Marketing and Hotel Assistance for the
Years 2023 & 2030
REST OF WORLD
Table 62: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Interactive Robots by Type - Mobile and Stationary -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 63: Rest of World 8-Year Perspective for Interactive
Robots by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Mobile
and Stationary for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 64: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Interactive Robots by Application - Companion, Humanoid &
Assistance, Multimedia, Education & Research, Guidance &
Marketing and Hotel Assistance - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and %
CAGR
Table 65: Rest of World 8-Year Perspective for Interactive
Robots by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Companion, Humanoid & Assistance, Multimedia, Education &
Research, Guidance & Marketing and Hotel Assistance for the
Years 2023 & 2030
IV. COMPETITION
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05899773/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Global Interactive Robots Market to Reach $20.7 Billion by 2030
Global Interactive Robots Market to Reach $20.7 Billion by 2030. In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Interactive Robots estimated at US$3.8 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$20.7 Billion by 2030, growing at aCAGR of 23.5% over the period 2022-2030.
| Source: ReportLinker ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
New York, July 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Interactive Robots Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05899773/?utm_source=GNW