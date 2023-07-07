Global Helicopters Market to Reach $54.9 Billion by 2030

New York, July 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Helicopters Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05899619/?utm_source=GNW
Airframes, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 6% CAGR and reach US$47.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Engine segment is readjusted to a revised 5.3% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $11.2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.6% CAGR
The Helicopters market in the U.S. is estimated at US$11.2 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$7 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 7.6% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.1% and 4.8% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.2% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 67 Featured)
- AIRBUS SAS
- Bell Helicopter Textron, Inc.
- Boeing Company, The
- Leonardo SpA
- Lockheed Martin Corporation
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05899619/?utm_source=GNW
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
From Pandemic to War & Inflation: ?Gloomy Outlook for 2023
Despite Signs of Easing Inflationary Conditions?
Here?s How Inflationary Pressures Affect the Economy
Russia-Ukraine War, the Primary Culprit Responsible for the
Hardships
Although Past Peak in 2023, Efforts to Solve the Inflation
Puzzle Should Continue
Here?s What?s Causing Inflationary Pressures in the Global Market
Shaken by the War, Global Oil Prices Spiral and Feed
Inflationary Pressures, Guiding the World Towards a Cost of
Living Crisis: Global Average Annual Brent Crude Oil Price
(In US$ Per Barrel) for Years 2017 through 2024
War-Induced Commodity Price Increases & Broad Based Price
Pressures Mark the Return of Global Inflation to the Highest
Level Seen Since 1996: Global Inflation Rates (In %) for the
Years 2019 Through 2024
Although Facing a Lower Recession Risk, Global Economic Growth
in 2023 to Slowdown Amid War, Inflation, Elevated Interest
Rates & Marginal Easing of Inflation: World Economic Growth
Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for the Years 2020
Through 2024
Recession Triggered by Uncontrolled Inflation or Unemployment,
Which is the Greater Evil? Inflation Battling Policy Measures
to Slowdown Post Pandemic Recovery in Unemployment Rates:
Global Number of Unemployed People (In Million) for Years
2019 Through 2024
Competitive Scenario
Select Innovations and Advancements
Helicopters - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in
2023 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2023 (E)
Global Market Prospects & Outlook
World Helicopters Market by Component (2023 & 2030): Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for Airframes, and Engine
World Helicopters Market by End-Use (2023 & 2030): Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for Civil & Commercial, and Military
Analysis by Weight
World Helicopters Market by Weight (2023 & 2030): Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for Lightweight, Medium Weight, and Heavy
Weight
Regional Analysis
World Helicopters Market by Region (2023 & 2030): Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for Developed and Developing Regions
World Helicopters Market - Geographic Regions Ranked by CAGR
(Sales) for 2022-2030: China, Asia-Pacific, Middle East, Latin
America, USA, Africa, Europe, Canada, and Japan
Helicopters: An Introduction
Historical Timelines and Inventions over the Years
Flight Conditions of a Helicopter
An Insight into Design Elements
Application Areas of Helicopters
An Overview of Military Use Helicopters
Operations and Tactics
Search and Rescue (SAR) Helicopter: A Brief Note
Recent Market Activity
Select Global Brands
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
As the World Steps Up Military Spending in the Wake of the
Russia Ukraine War, It is Uninterrupted Growth for OEMs in the
Military Supply Chain
Healthy Defense Spending to Amplify the Need for High Altitude
Platforms: Projected Defense Budget (In US$ Billion) for the
Years 2019, 2021 and 2023
Military Supply Chain to Benefit from the Unfortunate State of
Global Geo-Political Affairs: Military Spending by Top
Countries in 2022 (In US$ Billion)
Military Expenditure as a % of GDP in Select Countries
Putin?s Nuclear Sabre Rattling Puts the World on Edge & Defense
Spending on Top of the Priority List in an Increasingly
Nervous, Multipolar World: Global Inventory of Nuclear
Warheads by Country for the Year 2022 (In Units)
The Rise in Helicopter Adoption for the Military Applications
Aging Aircraft, Maintenance Issues and Issues with Procurement
of Supplies on Time Make Most Military Aircraft Non-ready for
Combat Missions
A Glance at Select Advanced Combat Helicopters
Attack Helicopters Market: An Overview
Key Market Drivers
Commercial Helicopter Market: An Overview
Key Trends in Offshore Helicopter Market
Demand for High Storage Capacity Helicopters Drives the Market
Growth
Potential for Utility Helicopters in Power and Infrastructure
Projects
Increased Demand for Luxurious and Custom-made Helicopters in
the Transportation Industry
An Increase in Helicopter Penetration for Medical Emergency
Services
An Opportunity to Commercialize EVTOL and UAM
The Rise in Drones’ Usage
Global Market for UAV Drones (In US$ Billion) for Years 2023,
2025 and 2027
Replacement of Aged Helicopter Fleet to Drive Market Growth
OEMs and PMAs Tussle for Larger Share in the Evolving MRO Market
Primary Factors Responsible for MRO Supply Chain Whirlwind
Global Market for MRO (In US$ Million) for Years 2021, 2023,
2025, 2027
Global MRO Spending (In US$ Billion) by Segment for the Years
2020 & 2027
Growing Helicopter MRO to Propel the Helicopters’ Market Growth
Innovative Engines Grow in Commercial Value in Both Civilian &
Military Sectors
The Most Important Part of Aerospace Manufacturing is Material
Innovation. Here?s Why
Additive Manufacturing Storms into the Spotlight in the
Helicopters Sector
Blockchain Gains Spotlight for Rotorcraft Parts Tracking
Innovations and Advancements Lay Foundation Stone for Future
Growth
Innovations in Helicopter Design with Safety as Top Priority
Sophistications Achieved in Helicopter Communications Over the
Years
HIRIS? Wireless Data Transmission Technology for Helicopters
Sikorsky?s X2 Technology for Improved Helicopter Operations
Honeywell?s Solutions for Making Helicopters and Fixed-Wing
Aircraft Safer
SureFly: A Hybrid-Electric Helicopter
Futuristic Helicopter from Boeing and Lockheed
China and Russia Developing Heavy-Lift Helicopter
Increase in Fuel Prices to Present the Helicopter Market with a
Challenge
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Helicopters Market Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2030
Table 2: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Helicopters by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 3: World Historic Review for Helicopters by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 4: World 16-Year Perspective for Helicopters by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 5: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Airframes by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 6: World Historic Review for Airframes by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 7: World 16-Year Perspective for Airframes by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 8: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Engine by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 9: World Historic Review for Engine by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 10: World 16-Year Perspective for Engine by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 11: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Lightweight by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 12: World Historic Review for Lightweight by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 13: World 16-Year Perspective for Lightweight by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 14: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Medium Weight by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 15: World Historic Review for Medium Weight by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 16: World 16-Year Perspective for Medium Weight by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 17: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Heavy Weight by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 18: World Historic Review for Heavy Weight by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 19: World 16-Year Perspective for Heavy Weight by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 20: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Civil & Commercial by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 21: World Historic Review for Civil & Commercial by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 22: World 16-Year Perspective for Civil & Commercial by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 23: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Military by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 24: World Historic Review for Military by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 25: World 16-Year Perspective for Military by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Helicopters Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in the United States for 2023 (E)
US Dominates the Global Military Helicopters Market
Army to Induct FARA
HEMS Sector to Drive Growth in the Civil Helicopters Market
Table 26: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Helicopters by Component - Airframes and Engine - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 27: USA Historic Review for Helicopters by Component -
Airframes and Engine Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 28: USA 16-Year Perspective for Helicopters by Component -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Airframes and Engine
for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 29: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Helicopters by Weight - Lightweight, Medium Weight and Heavy
Weight - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 30: USA Historic Review for Helicopters by Weight -
Lightweight, Medium Weight and Heavy Weight Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 31: USA 16-Year Perspective for Helicopters by Weight -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Lightweight, Medium
Weight and Heavy Weight for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 32: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Helicopters by End-Use - Civil & Commercial and Military -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 33: USA Historic Review for Helicopters by End-Use -
Civil & Commercial and Military Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 34: USA 16-Year Perspective for Helicopters by End-Use -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Civil & Commercial and
Military for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
CANADA
Table 35: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Helicopters by Component - Airframes and Engine - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 36: Canada Historic Review for Helicopters by Component -
Airframes and Engine Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 37: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Helicopters by
Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Airframes
and Engine for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 38: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Helicopters by Weight - Lightweight, Medium Weight and Heavy
Weight - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 39: Canada Historic Review for Helicopters by Weight -
Lightweight, Medium Weight and Heavy Weight Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 40: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Helicopters by Weight -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Lightweight, Medium
Weight and Heavy Weight for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 41: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Helicopters by End-Use - Civil & Commercial and Military -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 42: Canada Historic Review for Helicopters by End-Use -
Civil & Commercial and Military Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 43: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Helicopters by End-Use -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Civil & Commercial
and Military for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
JAPAN
Helicopters Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in Japan for 2023 (E)
Japan Focuses on Renewal of Military Helicopters Fleet
Table 44: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Helicopters by Component - Airframes and Engine - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 45: Japan Historic Review for Helicopters by Component -
Airframes and Engine Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 46: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Helicopters by
Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Airframes
and Engine for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 47: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Helicopters by Weight - Lightweight, Medium Weight and Heavy
Weight - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 48: Japan Historic Review for Helicopters by Weight -
Lightweight, Medium Weight and Heavy Weight Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 49: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Helicopters by Weight -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Lightweight, Medium
Weight and Heavy Weight for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 50: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Helicopters by End-Use - Civil & Commercial and Military -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 51: Japan Historic Review for Helicopters by End-Use -
Civil & Commercial and Military Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 52: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Helicopters by End-Use -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Civil & Commercial
and Military for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
CHINA
Helicopters Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in China for 2023 (E)
China: A High Growth Potential Helicopter Market
China Leads the Global Demand Growth for Civil Helicopters
Helicopter Industry Benefits from Civil-Military Integration
Helicopter EMS Market Suffers from Lack of Adequate Traction
Table 53: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Helicopters by Component - Airframes and Engine - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 54: China Historic Review for Helicopters by Component -
Airframes and Engine Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 55: China 16-Year Perspective for Helicopters by
Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Airframes
and Engine for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 56: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Helicopters by Weight - Lightweight, Medium Weight and Heavy
Weight - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 57: China Historic Review for Helicopters by Weight -
Lightweight, Medium Weight and Heavy Weight Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 58: China 16-Year Perspective for Helicopters by Weight -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Lightweight, Medium
Weight and Heavy Weight for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 59: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Helicopters by End-Use - Civil & Commercial and Military -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 60: China Historic Review for Helicopters by End-Use -
Civil & Commercial and Military Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 61: China 16-Year Perspective for Helicopters by End-Use -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Civil & Commercial
and Military for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
EUROPE
Helicopters Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in Europe for 2023 (E)
Emergency Medical Service Helicopters across Europe
Characterized by Significant Differences
Table 62: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Helicopters by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK,
Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR
Table 63: Europe Historic Review for Helicopters by Geographic
Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of
Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 64: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Helicopters by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe
Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 65: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Helicopters by Component - Airframes and Engine - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 66: Europe Historic Review for Helicopters by Component -
Airframes and Engine Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 67: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Helicopters by
Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Airframes
and Engine for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 68: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Helicopters by Weight - Lightweight, Medium Weight and Heavy
Weight - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 69: Europe Historic Review for Helicopters by Weight -
Lightweight, Medium Weight and Heavy Weight Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 70: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Helicopters by Weight -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Lightweight, Medium
Weight and Heavy Weight for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 71: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Helicopters by End-Use - Civil & Commercial and Military -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 72: Europe Historic Review for Helicopters by End-Use -
Civil & Commercial and Military Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 73: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Helicopters by End-Use -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Civil & Commercial
and Military for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
FRANCE
Table 74: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Helicopters by Component - Airframes and Engine - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 75: France Historic Review for Helicopters by Component -
Airframes and Engine Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 76: France 16-Year Perspective for Helicopters by
Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Airframes
and Engine for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 77: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Helicopters by Weight - Lightweight, Medium Weight and Heavy
Weight - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 78: France Historic Review for Helicopters by Weight -
Lightweight, Medium Weight and Heavy Weight Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 79: France 16-Year Perspective for Helicopters by Weight -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Lightweight, Medium
Weight and Heavy Weight for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 80: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Helicopters by End-Use - Civil & Commercial and Military -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 81: France Historic Review for Helicopters by End-Use -
Civil & Commercial and Military Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 82: France 16-Year Perspective for Helicopters by End-Use -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Civil & Commercial
and Military for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
GERMANY
Germany to Allocate Funding for Military Helicopter
Table 83: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Helicopters by Component - Airframes and Engine - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 84: Germany Historic Review for Helicopters by Component -
Airframes and Engine Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 85: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Helicopters by
Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Airframes
and Engine for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 86: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Helicopters by Weight - Lightweight, Medium Weight and Heavy
Weight - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 87: Germany Historic Review for Helicopters by Weight -
Lightweight, Medium Weight and Heavy Weight Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 88: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Helicopters by Weight -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Lightweight, Medium
Weight and Heavy Weight for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 89: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Helicopters by End-Use - Civil & Commercial and Military -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 90: Germany Historic Review for Helicopters by End-Use -
Civil & Commercial and Military Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 91: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Helicopters by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Civil &
Commercial and Military for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
ITALY
Table 92: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Helicopters by Component - Airframes and Engine - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 93: Italy Historic Review for Helicopters by Component -
Airframes and Engine Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 94: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Helicopters by
Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Airframes
and Engine for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 95: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Helicopters by Weight - Lightweight, Medium Weight and Heavy
Weight - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 96: Italy Historic Review for Helicopters by Weight -
Lightweight, Medium Weight and Heavy Weight Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 97: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Helicopters by Weight -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Lightweight, Medium
Weight and Heavy Weight for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 98: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Helicopters by End-Use - Civil & Commercial and Military -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 99: Italy Historic Review for Helicopters by End-Use -
Civil & Commercial and Military Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 100: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Helicopters by End-Use -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Civil & Commercial
and Military for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 101: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Helicopters by Component - Airframes and Engine - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 102: UK Historic Review for Helicopters by Component -
Airframes and Engine Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 103: UK 16-Year Perspective for Helicopters by Component -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Airframes and Engine
for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 104: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Helicopters by Weight - Lightweight, Medium Weight and Heavy
Weight - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 105: UK Historic Review for Helicopters by Weight -
Lightweight, Medium Weight and Heavy Weight Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 106: UK 16-Year Perspective for Helicopters by Weight -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Lightweight, Medium
Weight and Heavy Weight for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 107: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Helicopters by End-Use - Civil & Commercial and Military -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 108: UK Historic Review for Helicopters by End-Use -
Civil & Commercial and Military Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 109: UK 16-Year Perspective for Helicopters by End-Use -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Civil & Commercial and
Military for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
SPAIN
Table 110: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Helicopters by Component - Airframes and Engine - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 111: Spain Historic Review for Helicopters by Component -
Airframes and Engine Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 112: Spain 16-Year Perspective for Helicopters by
Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Airframes
and Engine for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 113: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Helicopters by Weight - Lightweight, Medium Weight and Heavy
Weight - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 114: Spain Historic Review for Helicopters by Weight -
Lightweight, Medium Weight and Heavy Weight Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 115: Spain 16-Year Perspective for Helicopters by Weight -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Lightweight, Medium
Weight and Heavy Weight for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 116: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Helicopters by End-Use - Civil & Commercial and Military -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 117: Spain Historic Review for Helicopters by End-Use -
Civil & Commercial and Military Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 118: Spain 16-Year Perspective for Helicopters by End-Use -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Civil & Commercial
and Military for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
RUSSIA
Helicopters Market to Exhibits Stable Growth
EMS Helicopters Fuel Resurgence of Russian Civil Helicopters
Market
Table 119: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Helicopters by Component - Airframes and Engine - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 120: Russia Historic Review for Helicopters by Component -
Airframes and Engine Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05899619/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Global Helicopters Market to Reach $54.9 Billion by 2030
Global Helicopters Market to Reach $54.9 Billion by 2030. In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Helicopters estimated at US$34.7 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$54.9 Billion by 2030, growing at aCAGR of 5.9% over the period 2022-2030.
| Source: ReportLinker ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
New York, July 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Helicopters Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05899619/?utm_source=GNW