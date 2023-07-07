Creative Mammals Revealed as Animation Studio Behind NBC News Studios' ‘To End All War: Oppenheimer & The Atomic Bomb’

Film airs July 9th at 10pm ET on MSNBC; streaming on Peacock



Watch the official trailer here

ATLANTA, July 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Creative Mammals is proud to announce its first feature-length project, To End All War: Oppenheimer & The Atomic Bomb, marking the studio’s shift into the long-form content vertical.



Creative Mammals, an Atlanta-based creative studio, collaborated with NBC News Studios as the creative force behind the animation and motion graphics for the highly anticipated feature documentary. Helmed by film director Chris Cassel, the documentary will be released in tandem with the upcoming Universal feature film, Oppenheimer. Written and directed by Christopher Nolan and starring Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer is set to hit theaters on July 21, 2023.

To End All War: Oppenheimer & The Atomic Bomb is the exploration of the life and work of J. Robert Oppenheimer, a pivotal figure in the development of the atomic bomb. Where archival footage was unavailable, Creative Mammals was tapped to create narrative sequences to showcase details from Oppenheimer’s story that otherwise would be forgotten.



For their approach to To End All War, Creative Mammals found inspiration in a variety of aesthetics, from the Chiaroscuro lighting of film noir (bringing in a high-contrast, minimalist look) to the colorful design of 1940s advertising and pre-mid-century educational science books (to illustrate elements within the film such as science graphics).

“Because the film incorporates live action interviews with animated sequences, one of the challenges we faced was moving from one to the other without it feeling jarring,” said Katie Janse, Director of Production, Creative Mammals. “The result was a fluid collaboration with Chris’s team in which we were able to create a cohesive flow, pulling from various aesthetics to perfectly fit each moment.”



With the addition of Creative Mammals’ visually stunning graphics, viewers can expect an emotionally resonant documentary that delves deep into the complex history and moral implications surrounding Oppenheimer's contributions.

Founded in 2016 by former WarnerMedia design executive Robert Burroughs, Creative Mammals represents a talented collective of creatives with an unwavering commitment to pushing creative boundaries and visually stunning stories, which clearly shines through in To End All War. Since its inception, the studio has worked on projects for notable clients including Warner Bros. Discovery, Disney Branded Television, NBCUniversal, and AMC Networks.



“This was Creative Mammals’ opportunity to stretch beyond the confines of 30- to 60-second stories and work on a piece where even the subtleties have enough space and screen time to have meaning and impact,” said Burroughs. “I am honored that Chris and NBC News Studios gave us the opportunity to collaborate on the story of such a pivotal moment in human history.”

To End All War: Oppenheimer & The Atomic Bomb airs Sunday, July 9th at 10pm ET on MSNBC and is streaming on Peacock. For more information about Creative Mammals and their innovative work, please visit their website at www.creativemammals.co.