Global Hall-Effect Current Sensors Market to Reach $2.4 Billion by 2030

New York, July 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Hall-Effect Current Sensors Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05899601/?utm_source=GNW
Open-Loop, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 8.4% CAGR and reach US$1.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the CLosed-loop segment is readjusted to a revised 9% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $316.1 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 10.7% CAGR
The Hall-Effect Current Sensors market in the U.S. is estimated at US$316.1 Million in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$295.2 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 10.7% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 7.5% and 8.4% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 8.3% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 101 Featured)
- Honeywell International, Inc.
- ABB Ltd.
- Infineon Technologies AG
- Broadcom Inc.
- Analog Devices, Inc.
- Alps Alpine Co., Ltd.
- ams AG
- Diodes, Inc.
- Allegro MicroSystems, Inc.
- Asahi Kasei Microdevices Corporation
- Electro-Sensors, Inc.
- Advanced Hall Sensors Ltd.
- Baumer GmbH
- IC-Haus GmbH
- American Aerospace Control
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05899601/?utm_source=GNW
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Rising Application Gamut Makes Global Hall-Effect Current
Sensor Market to Exhibit Robust Growth Prospects in Medium
Term
Global Economic Update
Shaken by the War, Global Oil Prices Spiral and Feed
Inflationary Pressures, Guiding the World Towards a Cost of
Living Crisis: Global Average Annual Brent Crude Oil Price
(In US$ Per Barrel) for Years 2017 through 2024
War-Induced Commodity Price Increases & Broad Based Price
Pressures Mark the Return of Global Inflation to the Highest
Level Seen Since 1996: Global Inflation Rates (In %) for the
Years 2019 Through 2024
Although Facing a Lower Recession Risk, Global Economic Growth
in 2023 to Slowdown Amid War, Inflation, Elevated Interest
Rates & Marginal Easing of Inflation: World Economic Growth
Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for the Years 2020
Through 2024
Global Sensor Industry
World Sensors Market by Application Segment (2023): Percentage
Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Automobile Applications, Process &
Manufacturing Industries, Machine Tools & General
Machinery, HVAC & Building Control, Office Automation &
Communication, and Other Markets
An Introduction to Current Sensors
Hall-Effect Technology: A Prelude
Hall-Effect Sensors
Different Classifications of Hall-Effect Sensors
Hall-Effect Sensors: Select Applications
Important Considerations in Designing Hall-Effect Sensors
Faster Response & High Accuracy Allow Closed-Loop Current
Sensors to Display High Growth
Merits of BiCMOS Technology Overshadow CMOS
End-Use Market Analysis: Rising Integration of Electronics
Makes Automotive to Enjoy Fastest Growth in Hall-Effect
Current Sensor Market
Regional Analysis: North America Holds Commanding Position in
Global Hall-Effect Current Sensor Market
Competitive Scenario
Hall-Effect Current Sensors - Global Key Competitors Percentage
Market Share in 2023 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2023 (E)
Recent Market Activity
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
As Automation Becomes Ubiquitous in Industries, Processes and
Factories, Demand Increases for Hall-efefct Sensors
Industry 4.0 & Smart Factory to Steer Future Expansion
Increased Spending on Industrial Automation Spurs Need for
Hall-Effect Sensors: Global Industrial Automation Market
(in US$ Billion) for the Years 2019, 2022, 2024 and 2026
Automotive Industry: Major Consumer of Hall-Effect Sensors
World Automobile Production in Million Units: 2008-2022
Key Functions of Hall-Effect Sensors
Hall-Effect Sensors Emerge as Important Current Sensing Option
for Power Electronics & Automotive Applications
Hall-Effect Current Sensors to Benefit as E- Mobility Enjoys
Spotlight in Mobility Space with Defining Trends
Growing Adoption of E-Bikes to Spur Growth
E-Bike Sales in Million Units: 2022-2030
Robust Outlook for EVs Opens New Avenues of Growth
World EVs Sales by Region in Units for Years 2020, 2022, 2024,
2026
Paradigm Shift in Safety & Reliability for Two- & Three-
Wheelers with Differential Hall-effect Sensors
Favorable Outlook for Consumer Electronics Drives Demand for
Hall-Effect Current Sensors
Market for Consumer Electronics (In US$ Billion) for Years
2023, 2025, 2027, 2029 and 2031
Smartphones & Tablets Boost Prospects
Smartphone Penetration Rate as Share of Total Population: 2016-
2022
Hall-Effect Current Sensors as Smart Choice for
Telecommunications Rectifiers
Medical Industry Applications: Hall-effect Sensor Competes with
TMR Sensor
Growing Concept of Smart Homes and Buildings Drives Opportunities
Global Smart Homes Market (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2019,
2021, 2023 & 2025
Widening Role of Magnetic Sensors Bodes Well
Applications of Advanced Hall-Effect Solutions
Why Differential Hall-Effect Sensors are Better
Innovations & Advancements
Use of Graphene in Hall Effect Sensing Applications
In-Package Hall-Effect Current Sensing- Tackling the Drift
Challenge
Market Challenges
Rise in Demand for Low-priced Products
Technological Limitations
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Hall-Effect Current Sensors Market Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2030
Table 2: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Hall-Effect Current Sensors by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of
World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 3: World Historic Review for Hall-Effect Current Sensors
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 4: World 16-Year Perspective for Hall-Effect Current
Sensors by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America and Rest of World Markets for Years 2014, 2023 &
2030
Table 5: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Open-Loop by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 6: World Historic Review for Open-Loop by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and %
CAGR
Table 7: World 16-Year Perspective for Open-Loop by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of
World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 8: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Closed-Loop by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 9: World Historic Review for Closed-Loop by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and %
CAGR
Table 10: World 16-Year Perspective for Closed-Loop by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America
and Rest of World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 11: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
BiCMOS by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 12: World Historic Review for BiCMOS by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and %
CAGR
Table 13: World 16-Year Perspective for BiCMOS by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of
World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 14: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for CMOS
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 15: World Historic Review for CMOS by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America
and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 16: World 16-Year Perspective for CMOS by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of
World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 17: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Industrial Automation by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of
World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 18: World Historic Review for Industrial Automation by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 19: World 16-Year Perspective for Industrial Automation
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America
and Rest of World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 20: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 21: World Historic Review for Automotive by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and %
CAGR
Table 22: World 16-Year Perspective for Automotive by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America
and Rest of World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 23: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Consumer Electronics by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 24: World Historic Review for Consumer Electronics by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 25: World 16-Year Perspective for Consumer Electronics by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America
and Rest of World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 26: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Telecommunications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 27: World Historic Review for Telecommunications by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 28: World 16-Year Perspective for Telecommunications by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America
and Rest of World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 29: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Utilities by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 30: World Historic Review for Utilities by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and %
CAGR
Table 31: World 16-Year Perspective for Utilities by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of
World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 32: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other End-Uses by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 33: World Historic Review for Other End-Uses by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 34: World 16-Year Perspective for Other End-Uses by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America
and Rest of World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Hall-Effect Current Sensors Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2023
(E)
Market Overview
Automotive Applications Dominate US Hall-Effect Current Sensor
Market
Table 35: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Hall-Effect Current Sensors by Type - Open-Loop and Closed-Loop -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 36: USA Historic Review for Hall-Effect Current Sensors
by Type - Open-Loop and Closed-Loop Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 37: USA 16-Year Perspective for Hall-Effect Current
Sensors by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Open-Loop and Closed-Loop for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 38: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Hall-Effect Current Sensors by Technology - BiCMOS and CMOS -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 39: USA Historic Review for Hall-Effect Current Sensors
by Technology - BiCMOS and CMOS Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 40: USA 16-Year Perspective for Hall-Effect Current
Sensors by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
BiCMOS and CMOS for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 41: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Hall-Effect Current Sensors by End-Use - Industrial Automation,
Automotive, Consumer Electronics, Telecommunications, Utilities
and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 42: USA Historic Review for Hall-Effect Current Sensors
by End-Use - Industrial Automation, Automotive, Consumer
Electronics, Telecommunications, Utilities and Other End-Uses
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 43: USA 16-Year Perspective for Hall-Effect Current
Sensors by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Industrial Automation, Automotive, Consumer Electronics,
Telecommunications, Utilities and Other End-Uses for the Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
CANADA
Table 44: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Hall-Effect Current Sensors by Type - Open-Loop and Closed-Loop -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 45: Canada Historic Review for Hall-Effect Current
Sensors by Type - Open-Loop and Closed-Loop Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 46: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Hall-Effect Current
Sensors by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Open-Loop and Closed-Loop for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 47: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Hall-Effect Current Sensors by Technology - BiCMOS and CMOS -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 48: Canada Historic Review for Hall-Effect Current
Sensors by Technology - BiCMOS and CMOS Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 49: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Hall-Effect Current
Sensors by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
BiCMOS and CMOS for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 50: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Hall-Effect Current Sensors by End-Use - Industrial Automation,
Automotive, Consumer Electronics, Telecommunications, Utilities
and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 51: Canada Historic Review for Hall-Effect Current
Sensors by End-Use - Industrial Automation, Automotive,
Consumer Electronics, Telecommunications, Utilities and Other
End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 52: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Hall-Effect Current
Sensors by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Industrial Automation, Automotive, Consumer Electronics,
Telecommunications, Utilities and Other End-Uses for the Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
JAPAN
Hall-Effect Current Sensors Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2023 (E)
Table 53: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Hall-Effect Current Sensors by Type - Open-Loop and Closed-Loop -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 54: Japan Historic Review for Hall-Effect Current Sensors
by Type - Open-Loop and Closed-Loop Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 55: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Hall-Effect Current
Sensors by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Open-Loop and Closed-Loop for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 56: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Hall-Effect Current Sensors by Technology - BiCMOS and CMOS -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 57: Japan Historic Review for Hall-Effect Current Sensors
by Technology - BiCMOS and CMOS Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 58: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Hall-Effect Current
Sensors by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
BiCMOS and CMOS for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 59: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Hall-Effect Current Sensors by End-Use - Industrial Automation,
Automotive, Consumer Electronics, Telecommunications, Utilities
and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 60: Japan Historic Review for Hall-Effect Current Sensors
by End-Use - Industrial Automation, Automotive, Consumer
Electronics, Telecommunications, Utilities and Other End-Uses
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 61: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Hall-Effect Current
Sensors by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Industrial Automation, Automotive, Consumer Electronics,
Telecommunications, Utilities and Other End-Uses for the Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
CHINA
Hall-Effect Current Sensors Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2023 (E)
Market Overview
Automotive Industry Drive Growth
Table 62: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Hall-Effect Current Sensors by Type - Open-Loop and Closed-Loop -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 63: China Historic Review for Hall-Effect Current Sensors
by Type - Open-Loop and Closed-Loop Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 64: China 16-Year Perspective for Hall-Effect Current
Sensors by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Open-Loop and Closed-Loop for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 65: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Hall-Effect Current Sensors by Technology - BiCMOS and CMOS -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 66: China Historic Review for Hall-Effect Current Sensors
by Technology - BiCMOS and CMOS Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 67: China 16-Year Perspective for Hall-Effect Current
Sensors by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
BiCMOS and CMOS for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 68: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Hall-Effect Current Sensors by End-Use - Industrial Automation,
Automotive, Consumer Electronics, Telecommunications, Utilities
and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 69: China Historic Review for Hall-Effect Current Sensors
by End-Use - Industrial Automation, Automotive, Consumer
Electronics, Telecommunications, Utilities and Other End-Uses
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 70: China 16-Year Perspective for Hall-Effect Current
Sensors by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Industrial Automation, Automotive, Consumer Electronics,
Telecommunications, Utilities and Other End-Uses for the Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
EUROPE
Hall-Effect Current Sensors Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2023 (E)
Table 71: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Hall-Effect Current Sensors by Geographic Region - France,
Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 72: Europe Historic Review for Hall-Effect Current
Sensors by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK,
Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 73: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Hall-Effect Current
Sensors by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of
Europe Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 74: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Hall-Effect Current Sensors by Type - Open-Loop and Closed-Loop -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 75: Europe Historic Review for Hall-Effect Current
Sensors by Type - Open-Loop and Closed-Loop Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 76: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Hall-Effect Current
Sensors by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Open-Loop and Closed-Loop for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 77: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Hall-Effect Current Sensors by Technology - BiCMOS and CMOS -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 78: Europe Historic Review for Hall-Effect Current
Sensors by Technology - BiCMOS and CMOS Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 79: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Hall-Effect Current
Sensors by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
BiCMOS and CMOS for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 80: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Hall-Effect Current Sensors by End-Use - Industrial Automation,
Automotive, Consumer Electronics, Telecommunications, Utilities
and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 81: Europe Historic Review for Hall-Effect Current
Sensors by End-Use - Industrial Automation, Automotive,
Consumer Electronics, Telecommunications, Utilities and Other
End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 82: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Hall-Effect Current
Sensors by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Industrial Automation, Automotive, Consumer Electronics,
Telecommunications, Utilities and Other End-Uses for the Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
FRANCE
Table 83: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Hall-Effect Current Sensors by Type - Open-Loop and Closed-Loop -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 84: France Historic Review for Hall-Effect Current
Sensors by Type - Open-Loop and Closed-Loop Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 85: France 16-Year Perspective for Hall-Effect Current
Sensors by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Open-Loop and Closed-Loop for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 86: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Hall-Effect Current Sensors by Technology - BiCMOS and CMOS -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 87: France Historic Review for Hall-Effect Current
Sensors by Technology - BiCMOS and CMOS Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 88: France 16-Year Perspective for Hall-Effect Current
Sensors by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
BiCMOS and CMOS for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 89: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Hall-Effect Current Sensors by End-Use - Industrial Automation,
Automotive, Consumer Electronics, Telecommunications, Utilities
and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 90: France Historic Review for Hall-Effect Current
Sensors by End-Use - Industrial Automation, Automotive,
Consumer Electronics, Telecommunications, Utilities and Other
End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 91: France 16-Year Perspective for Hall-Effect Current
Sensors by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Industrial Automation, Automotive, Consumer Electronics,
Telecommunications, Utilities and Other End-Uses for the Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
GERMANY
Table 92: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Hall-Effect Current Sensors by Type - Open-Loop and Closed-Loop -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 93: Germany Historic Review for Hall-Effect Current
Sensors by Type - Open-Loop and Closed-Loop Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 94: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Hall-Effect Current
Sensors by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Open-Loop and Closed-Loop for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 95: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Hall-Effect Current Sensors by Technology - BiCMOS and CMOS -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 96: Germany Historic Review for Hall-Effect Current
Sensors by Technology - BiCMOS and CMOS Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 97: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Hall-Effect Current
Sensors by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
BiCMOS and CMOS for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 98: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Hall-Effect Current Sensors by End-Use - Industrial Automation,
Automotive, Consumer Electronics, Telecommunications, Utilities
and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 99: Germany Historic Review for Hall-Effect Current
Sensors by End-Use - Industrial Automation, Automotive,
Consumer Electronics, Telecommunications, Utilities and Other
End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 100: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Hall-Effect Current
Sensors by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Industrial Automation, Automotive, Consumer Electronics,
Telecommunications, Utilities and Other End-Uses for the Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
ITALY
Table 101: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Hall-Effect Current Sensors by Type - Open-Loop and Closed-Loop -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 102: Italy Historic Review for Hall-Effect Current
Sensors by Type - Open-Loop and Closed-Loop Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 103: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Hall-Effect Current
Sensors by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Open-Loop and Closed-Loop for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 104: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Hall-Effect Current Sensors by Technology - BiCMOS and CMOS -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 105: Italy Historic Review for Hall-Effect Current
Sensors by Technology - BiCMOS and CMOS Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 106: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Hall-Effect Current
Sensors by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
BiCMOS and CMOS for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 107: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Hall-Effect Current Sensors by End-Use - Industrial Automation,
Automotive, Consumer Electronics, Telecommunications, Utilities
and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 108: Italy Historic Review for Hall-Effect Current
Sensors by End-Use - Industrial Automation, Automotive,
Consumer Electronics, Telecommunications, Utilities and Other
End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 109: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Hall-Effect Current
Sensors by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Industrial Automation, Automotive, Consumer Electronics,
Telecommunications, Utilities and Other End-Uses for the Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 110: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Hall-Effect Current Sensors by Type - Open-Loop and Closed-Loop -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 111: UK Historic Review for Hall-Effect Current Sensors
by Type - Open-Loop and Closed-Loop Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 112: UK 16-Year Perspective for Hall-Effect Current
Sensors by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Open-Loop and Closed-Loop for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 113: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Hall-Effect Current Sensors by Technology - BiCMOS and CMOS -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 114: UK Historic Review for Hall-Effect Current Sensors
by Technology - BiCMOS and CMOS Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 115: UK 16-Year Perspective for Hall-Effect Current
Sensors by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05899601/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Global Hall-Effect Current Sensors Market to Reach $2.4 Billion by 2030
Global Hall-Effect Current Sensors Market to Reach $2.4 Billion by 2030. In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Hall-Effect Current Sensors estimated at US$1.2 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$2.4 Billion by 2030, growing at aCAGR of 8.6% over the period 2022-2030.
| Source: ReportLinker ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
New York, July 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Hall-Effect Current Sensors Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05899601/?utm_source=GNW