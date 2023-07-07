US Capital Global Expands Its Presence in Asia with Appointment of Vice President Sal Saqeb

San Francisco, California, USA, July 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- US Capital Global is pleased to announce the appointment of Sal Saqeb as Vice President. With an impressive background in finance and a track record of driving strategic growth, Mr. Saqeb will play a leading role in expanding the group’s market presence in Asia and delivering exceptional value to its international clients.

Headquartered in San Francisco with principal offices in Dallas, Philadelphia, Miami, New York, London, Milan, Zurich, and Dubai, US Capital Global is a full-service global private financial group with an established track record in corporate finance, asset management, and capital formation services. All private placements, securities, and other related services are offered by the group’s FINRA-member broker-dealer affiliate, US Capital Global Securities LLC.

Prior to joining US Capital Global, Mr. Saqeb served as the Head of VIP Services for Huobi, one of the world’s top crypto exchanges, playing a pivotal role in driving significant increases in monthly trade volume. Previously, Mr. Saqeb served as a wealth manager in Dubai for five years and as a stockbroker at EMG Capital in Singapore. He was also the Director of MENA at NXT Citizen, where he played a leading role in raising $28 million for the Vanuatu government’s citizenship by investment program.

“We are delighted to welcome Sal to the US Capital Global team,” said Charles Towle, COO and Managing Partner at US Capital Global. “His international mindset, strong client focus, and strategic and innovative approach to financial problem-solving make him a valuable asset to the group, especially as we seek to expand our presence in Asia. Sal is well-positioned to make a significant impact at US Capital Global.”

Mr. Saqeb expressed his enthusiasm about joining US Capital Global, stating, “I am honored to be part of such an innovative and dynamic global financial group and to work alongside a team of seasoned professionals. I look forward to leveraging my experience and expertise to contribute to the group’s continued growth, especially in Asia, and to deliver outstanding results for our clients.”

About US Capital Global

Established in 1998, US Capital Global leverages the latest FinTech and RegTech innovation to provide sophisticated debt, equity, and investment products to lower middle market companies and investors. The US Capital Global group manages direct investment funds and provides wealth management and capital raise services through its affiliates, including its investment advisers US Capital Global Investment Management LLC, US Capital Global Wealth Management LLC, and its FINRA-member broker-dealer, US Capital Global Securities LLC. The group collaborates closely with its peers in professional banking and investment advisory. www.uscapital.com

To learn more about US Capital Global, email Jeffrey Sweeney, Chairman and CEO, at jsweeney@uscapglobal.com or call +1 415-889-1010.

Attachment