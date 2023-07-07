Global Gas Masks Market to Reach $11.3 Billion by 2030

New York, July 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Gas Masks Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05896052/?utm_source=GNW
Disposable Respirators, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 6.7% CAGR and reach US$3.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Powered Air-Purifying Respirator (papr) segment is readjusted to a revised 7.1% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 10.7% CAGR
The Gas Masks market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.9 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 10.7% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.4% and 6.1% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$1.2 Billion by the year 2030.
Select Competitors (Total 68 Featured)
- 3M
- AirBoss Defense Group
- All Safe Industries, Inc.
- Avon Protection system Inc.
- Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA
- Duram Mask
- Honeywell International Inc.
- Johnson Controls
- Kimberly-Clark Worldwide, Inc. (KCWW)
- MSA Safety Incorporated
- RPB Safety (GVS-RPB)
- RSG Safety BV
- Shalon Chemical Industries Ltd.
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Safety at Workplace Throws the Focus on Gas Masks for Building
Safe & Productive Work Environment
Global Economic Update
Shaken by the War, Global Oil Prices Spiral and Feed
Inflationary Pressures, Guiding the World Towards a Cost of
Living Crisis: Global Average Annual Brent Crude Oil Price
(In US$ Per Barrel) for Years 2017 through 2024
War-Induced Commodity Price Increases & Broad Based Price
Pressures Mark the Return of Global Inflation to the Highest
Level Seen Since 1996: Global Inflation Rates (In %) for the
Years 2019 Through 2024
Although Facing a Lower Recession Risk, Global Economic Growth
in 2023 to Slowdown Amid War, Inflation, Elevated Interest
Rates & Marginal Easing of Inflation: World Economic Growth
Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for the Years 2020
Through 2024
Competition
Gas Masks - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in
2023 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2023 (E)
Recession Triggered by Uncontrolled Inflation or Unemployment,
Which is the Greater Evil? Inflation Battling Policy Measures
to Slowdown Post Pandemic Recovery in Unemployment Rates:
Global Number of Unemployed People (In Million) for Years
2019 Through 2024
Gas Masks: Overview, Types & Market Outlook
Recent Market Activity
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Global Warming Induced Rise in Forest Fires & Focus on Fire
Fighter Recruitment Amid Shortages to Spur Demand for Gas
Masks
Rise in Workplace Accidents Favors Market Growth
High Levels of Workplace Related Accidents Bring Renewed
Emphasis on Gas Masks: Breakdown of Annual Work Related
Fatalities (In Thousands) Worldwide by Region
Industrial Safety Regulations Underpin Market Growth
Ever-Present Risk of Fires to Drive Use of Gas Masks Among Fire
Fighters
Percentage Distribution of Causes of Fire as of the Year 2022
Opportunities Amid Challenges Encourages a Positive Outlook for
Gas Masks in the Mining End-Use Sector
Innovation Remains Crucial to Sustained Market Growth
Increased Military & Defense Spending Supported by War &
Geopolitical Unrest Brightens Market Prospects for Gas Masks
Robust Defense Spending Amid the Unfortunate State of Global
Geo-Political Affairs Opens Opportunities for Increased
Spending on Gas Masks: Military Spending by Top Countries in
2022 (In US$ Billion)
Putin?s Nuclear Sabre Rattling Puts the World on Edge & Defense
Spending on Top of the Priority List in an Increasingly
Nervous, Multipolar World: Global Inventory of Nuclear
Warheads by Country for the Year 2022 (In Units)
As the Threat of Biological and Chemical Warfare Becomes Real,
Increased Focus on CBRN Defense Bodes Well for the Growth of
the Gas Masks Market
Casualties of the Chemical Weapons Till-Date
Growing Spending on CBRN Defense to Benefit Sales of Gas Masks:
Global Market for CBRN (In US$ Million) for Years 2023, 2025
and 2027
Lucrative Opportunities for Gas Masks in the Oil & Gas Sector
Self-Contained Breathing Apparatus (SCBA) to Witness
Encouraging Growth
Despite Mounting Challenges, a Resilient Outlook to Benefit
Demand for Gas Masks in the Chemical Industry
Need to Protect Wastewater Treatment Workers Raises Importance
of Gas Masks
PAPRs Allow Protection to Workers Against APIs in
Pharmaceutical & Biopharmaceutical Sectors
World Prescription Drug Sales (in US$ Billion) for Year 2023,
2025, 2027, 2029 and 2031
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
