Global Gas Masks Market to Reach $11.3 Billion by 2030

Disposable Respirators, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 6.7% CAGR and reach US$3.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Powered Air-Purifying Respirator (papr) segment is readjusted to a revised 7.1% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 10.7% CAGR



The Gas Masks market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.9 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 10.7% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.4% and 6.1% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$1.2 Billion by the year 2030.



Select Competitors (Total 68 Featured)

- 3M

- AirBoss Defense Group

- All Safe Industries, Inc.

- Avon Protection system Inc.

- Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA

- Duram Mask

- Honeywell International Inc.

- Johnson Controls

- Kimberly-Clark Worldwide, Inc. (KCWW)

- MSA Safety Incorporated

- RPB Safety (GVS-RPB)

- RSG Safety BV

- Shalon Chemical Industries Ltd.





I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Safety at Workplace Throws the Focus on Gas Masks for Building

Safe & Productive Work Environment

Global Economic Update

Shaken by the War, Global Oil Prices Spiral and Feed

Inflationary Pressures, Guiding the World Towards a Cost of

Living Crisis: Global Average Annual Brent Crude Oil Price

(In US$ Per Barrel) for Years 2017 through 2024

War-Induced Commodity Price Increases & Broad Based Price

Pressures Mark the Return of Global Inflation to the Highest

Level Seen Since 1996: Global Inflation Rates (In %) for the

Years 2019 Through 2024

Although Facing a Lower Recession Risk, Global Economic Growth

in 2023 to Slowdown Amid War, Inflation, Elevated Interest

Rates & Marginal Easing of Inflation: World Economic Growth

Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for the Years 2020

Through 2024

Competition

Gas Masks - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in

2023 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2023 (E)

Recession Triggered by Uncontrolled Inflation or Unemployment,

Which is the Greater Evil? Inflation Battling Policy Measures

to Slowdown Post Pandemic Recovery in Unemployment Rates:

Global Number of Unemployed People (In Million) for Years

2019 Through 2024

Gas Masks: Overview, Types & Market Outlook

Recent Market Activity



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Global Warming Induced Rise in Forest Fires & Focus on Fire

Fighter Recruitment Amid Shortages to Spur Demand for Gas

Masks

Rise in Workplace Accidents Favors Market Growth

High Levels of Workplace Related Accidents Bring Renewed

Emphasis on Gas Masks: Breakdown of Annual Work Related

Fatalities (In Thousands) Worldwide by Region

Industrial Safety Regulations Underpin Market Growth

Ever-Present Risk of Fires to Drive Use of Gas Masks Among Fire

Fighters

Percentage Distribution of Causes of Fire as of the Year 2022

Opportunities Amid Challenges Encourages a Positive Outlook for

Gas Masks in the Mining End-Use Sector

Innovation Remains Crucial to Sustained Market Growth

Increased Military & Defense Spending Supported by War &

Geopolitical Unrest Brightens Market Prospects for Gas Masks

Robust Defense Spending Amid the Unfortunate State of Global

Geo-Political Affairs Opens Opportunities for Increased

Spending on Gas Masks: Military Spending by Top Countries in

2022 (In US$ Billion)

Putin?s Nuclear Sabre Rattling Puts the World on Edge & Defense

Spending on Top of the Priority List in an Increasingly

Nervous, Multipolar World: Global Inventory of Nuclear

Warheads by Country for the Year 2022 (In Units)

As the Threat of Biological and Chemical Warfare Becomes Real,

Increased Focus on CBRN Defense Bodes Well for the Growth of

the Gas Masks Market

Casualties of the Chemical Weapons Till-Date

Growing Spending on CBRN Defense to Benefit Sales of Gas Masks:

Global Market for CBRN (In US$ Million) for Years 2023, 2025

and 2027

Lucrative Opportunities for Gas Masks in the Oil & Gas Sector

Self-Contained Breathing Apparatus (SCBA) to Witness

Encouraging Growth

Despite Mounting Challenges, a Resilient Outlook to Benefit

Demand for Gas Masks in the Chemical Industry

Need to Protect Wastewater Treatment Workers Raises Importance

of Gas Masks

PAPRs Allow Protection to Workers Against APIs in

Pharmaceutical & Biopharmaceutical Sectors

World Prescription Drug Sales (in US$ Billion) for Year 2023,

2025, 2027, 2029 and 2031



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

