Global Algae Omega 3 Ingredients Market to Reach $2.4 Billion by 2030

New York, July 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Algae Omega 3 Ingredients Industry"

EPA / DHA, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 11.5% CAGR and reach US$1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Docosahexaenoic Acid (dha) segment is readjusted to a revised 9.5% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $371.4 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 12.9% CAGR



The Algae Omega 3 Ingredients market in the U.S. is estimated at US$371.4 Million in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$280.2 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 12.9% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 8.9% and 9.8% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 9.4% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$286.6 Million by the year 2030.



Select Competitors (Total 70 Featured)

- AlgaeCytes Limited

- Algisys LLC

- Archer Daniels Midland Company

- BioProcess Algae LLC

- DSM Nutritional Products AG

- Nature’s Way Products, Inc.

- Neptune Wellness Solutions

- Nordic Naturals, Inc.

- Polaris

- Qualitas Health Ltd.

- Simris ALG AB

- Source-Omega LLC

- TerraVia Holdings, Inc.

- Xiamen Huison Biotech Co. Ltd.





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05899000/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Pandemic Impact and Global Economic Update

From Pandemic to War & Inflation: ?Gloomy Outlook for 2023

Despite Signs of Easing Inflationary Conditions?

Here?s How Inflationary Pressures Affect the Economy

Russia-Ukraine War, the Primary Culprit Responsible for the

Hardships

Although Past Peak in 2023, Efforts to Solve the Inflation

Puzzle Should Continue

Although Facing a Lower Recession Risk, Global Economic Growth

in 2023 to Slowdown Amid War, Inflation, Elevated Interest

Rates & Marginal Easing of Inflation: World Economic Growth

Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for the Years 2020

Through 2024

Pandemic Leads to Increased Consumer Focus on Health and

Wellness Products

COVID-19 Unleashes Growth Opportunities

An Introduction to Algae Omega 3 Ingredients

Omega 3 Fatty Acids and the Role of Algal Oil

Global Market Outlook

Notable Trends & Drivers in Algae Omega-3 Ingredients Market

North America Remains at Forefront of Algae Omega-3 Ingredients

Market

Competition

Algae Omega 3 Ingredients - Global Key Competitors Percentage

Market Share in 2023 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2023 (E)

Recent Market Activity



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Algae Oil Emerges as Superhero on the Omega-3 Fatty Acid Stage

Algae-Derived Omega-3 to Become a Buzzing Trend with Bright Future

Emphasis on Healthy Lifestyles Drives Focus onto Health &

Wellness Foods, Fueling Demand for Algae Omega 3 Ingredients

Growing Awareness about Health Benefits of Algae Products

Drives Demand for Algae Omega 3 Ingredients

Algae Showing Tremendous Potential for Food Applications

Increased Emphasis on Natural Health Supplements & Foods

Promises Market Growth

Over-Fishing Concerns Shift Focus onto Vegetarian Sources of

Omega 3: Potential for Algae Omega 3 Ingredients

Rising Incidence of Chronic Diseases & Lifestyle-related

Disorders Spur Market Gains

Global Cancer Incidence: Number of New Cancer Cases in Million

for the Years 2018, 2020, 2025, 2030, 2035 and 2040

World Diabetes and Population Statistics (2019, 2030 & 2045)

Fatalities by Heart Conditions: Estimated Percentage Breakdown

for Cardiovascular Disease, Ischemic Heart Disease, Stroke,

and Others

Omega-3 Emerges as the Most Popular Heart-Healthy Ingredient

Health Benefits of Few Marine-derived Functional Food Ingredients

Surging Interest in Animal-free Omega-3 Ingredients

Omega-3 Supplementation Essential for Maintaining Cognitive

Function in the Elderly

Amidst Rise in Mental Disorders, Spurt in Omega-3 Ingredients

Demand Presents Avenues for Algae-Derived Options

Robust Growth in Functional Foods & Drinks to Bolster Demand

for Algae Omega 3 Ingredients

Global Functional Foods & Drinks Market in US$ Million by

Geographic Region/Country for 2022 and 2030

Pandemic-Led Focus on Health & Wellness Fuels Functional Foods

Market Growth

Rising Demand for Dietary Supplements with Algae Omega 3

Ingredients

Quest for Plant-based and Vegetarian Sources Augurs Well for

the Market

Omega-3 Fatty Acid Supplements Market - Major Challenges Faced

by Brands in Sustaining Consumer Interest

Lipid-Fortified Algae Oil Emerges as a Promising Vegan Option

Digital Eyestrain and Other Vision-Related Concerns Underline

Significance of Algae Omega 3s for Eye Health Nutraceuticals

Rising Demand for EPA & DHA in Infant Formula: A Massive Growth

Punch for Algae Omega-3 Ingredients Market

Algae-based Omega 3s to Replace Fish Oil Omega 3s in Baby Milk

and Baby Foods

High-Concentration, Vegan Omega-3 Oils from Microalgae

Companies Focus on Innovations for Driving Up Concentrations,

Bioavailability and Plant-based Options

EPA Focused Algae Omega-3 Ingredients Market Set to Exhibit

Great Leap Forward



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05899000/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution.



