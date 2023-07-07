Global Algae Omega 3 Ingredients Market to Reach $2.4 Billion by 2030

New York, July 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Algae Omega 3 Ingredients Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05899000/?utm_source=GNW
EPA / DHA, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 11.5% CAGR and reach US$1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Docosahexaenoic Acid (dha) segment is readjusted to a revised 9.5% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $371.4 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 12.9% CAGR
The Algae Omega 3 Ingredients market in the U.S. is estimated at US$371.4 Million in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$280.2 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 12.9% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 8.9% and 9.8% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 9.4% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$286.6 Million by the year 2030.
Select Competitors (Total 70 Featured)
- AlgaeCytes Limited
- Algisys LLC
- Archer Daniels Midland Company
- BioProcess Algae LLC
- DSM Nutritional Products AG
- Nature’s Way Products, Inc.
- Neptune Wellness Solutions
- Nordic Naturals, Inc.
- Polaris
- Qualitas Health Ltd.
- Simris ALG AB
- Source-Omega LLC
- TerraVia Holdings, Inc.
- Xiamen Huison Biotech Co. Ltd.
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Pandemic Impact and Global Economic Update
From Pandemic to War & Inflation: ?Gloomy Outlook for 2023
Despite Signs of Easing Inflationary Conditions?
Here?s How Inflationary Pressures Affect the Economy
Russia-Ukraine War, the Primary Culprit Responsible for the
Hardships
Although Past Peak in 2023, Efforts to Solve the Inflation
Puzzle Should Continue
Although Facing a Lower Recession Risk, Global Economic Growth
in 2023 to Slowdown Amid War, Inflation, Elevated Interest
Rates & Marginal Easing of Inflation: World Economic Growth
Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for the Years 2020
Through 2024
Pandemic Leads to Increased Consumer Focus on Health and
Wellness Products
COVID-19 Unleashes Growth Opportunities
An Introduction to Algae Omega 3 Ingredients
Omega 3 Fatty Acids and the Role of Algal Oil
Global Market Outlook
Notable Trends & Drivers in Algae Omega-3 Ingredients Market
North America Remains at Forefront of Algae Omega-3 Ingredients
Market
Competition
Algae Omega 3 Ingredients - Global Key Competitors Percentage
Market Share in 2023 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2023 (E)
Recent Market Activity
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Algae Oil Emerges as Superhero on the Omega-3 Fatty Acid Stage
Algae-Derived Omega-3 to Become a Buzzing Trend with Bright Future
Emphasis on Healthy Lifestyles Drives Focus onto Health &
Wellness Foods, Fueling Demand for Algae Omega 3 Ingredients
Growing Awareness about Health Benefits of Algae Products
Drives Demand for Algae Omega 3 Ingredients
Algae Showing Tremendous Potential for Food Applications
Increased Emphasis on Natural Health Supplements & Foods
Promises Market Growth
Over-Fishing Concerns Shift Focus onto Vegetarian Sources of
Omega 3: Potential for Algae Omega 3 Ingredients
Rising Incidence of Chronic Diseases & Lifestyle-related
Disorders Spur Market Gains
Global Cancer Incidence: Number of New Cancer Cases in Million
for the Years 2018, 2020, 2025, 2030, 2035 and 2040
World Diabetes and Population Statistics (2019, 2030 & 2045)
Fatalities by Heart Conditions: Estimated Percentage Breakdown
for Cardiovascular Disease, Ischemic Heart Disease, Stroke,
and Others
Omega-3 Emerges as the Most Popular Heart-Healthy Ingredient
Health Benefits of Few Marine-derived Functional Food Ingredients
Surging Interest in Animal-free Omega-3 Ingredients
Omega-3 Supplementation Essential for Maintaining Cognitive
Function in the Elderly
Amidst Rise in Mental Disorders, Spurt in Omega-3 Ingredients
Demand Presents Avenues for Algae-Derived Options
Robust Growth in Functional Foods & Drinks to Bolster Demand
for Algae Omega 3 Ingredients
Global Functional Foods & Drinks Market in US$ Million by
Geographic Region/Country for 2022 and 2030
Pandemic-Led Focus on Health & Wellness Fuels Functional Foods
Market Growth
Rising Demand for Dietary Supplements with Algae Omega 3
Ingredients
Quest for Plant-based and Vegetarian Sources Augurs Well for
the Market
Omega-3 Fatty Acid Supplements Market - Major Challenges Faced
by Brands in Sustaining Consumer Interest
Lipid-Fortified Algae Oil Emerges as a Promising Vegan Option
Digital Eyestrain and Other Vision-Related Concerns Underline
Significance of Algae Omega 3s for Eye Health Nutraceuticals
Rising Demand for EPA & DHA in Infant Formula: A Massive Growth
Punch for Algae Omega-3 Ingredients Market
Algae-based Omega 3s to Replace Fish Oil Omega 3s in Baby Milk
and Baby Foods
High-Concentration, Vegan Omega-3 Oils from Microalgae
Companies Focus on Innovations for Driving Up Concentrations,
Bioavailability and Plant-based Options
EPA Focused Algae Omega-3 Ingredients Market Set to Exhibit
Great Leap Forward
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Algae Omega 3 Ingredients Market Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2030
Table 2: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Algae
Omega 3 Ingredients by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 3: World Historic Review for Algae Omega 3 Ingredients by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 4: World 16-Year Perspective for Algae Omega 3
Ingredients by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets for
Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 5: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for EPA /
DHA by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 6: World Historic Review for EPA / DHA by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 7: World 16-Year Perspective for EPA / DHA by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 8: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Docosahexaenoic Acid (DHA) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 9: World Historic Review for Docosahexaenoic Acid (DHA)
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 10: World 16-Year Perspective for Docosahexaenoic Acid
(DHA) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 &
2030
Table 11: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Eicosapentanoic Acid (EPA) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 12: World Historic Review for Eicosapentanoic Acid (EPA)
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 13: World 16-Year Perspective for Eicosapentanoic Acid
(EPA) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 &
2030
Table 14: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Dietary Supplements & Functional Foods by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 15: World Historic Review for Dietary Supplements &
Functional Foods by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 16: World 16-Year Perspective for Dietary Supplements &
Functional Foods by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 17: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Pharmaceuticals by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 18: World Historic Review for Pharmaceuticals by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 19: World 16-Year Perspective for Pharmaceuticals by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 20: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Infant Formula by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 21: World Historic Review for Infant Formula by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 22: World 16-Year Perspective for Infant Formula by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 23: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Animal Nutrition by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 24: World Historic Review for Animal Nutrition by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 25: World 16-Year Perspective for Animal Nutrition by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 26: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 27: World Historic Review for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 28: World 16-Year Perspective for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Algae Omega 3 Ingredients Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2023
(E)
Table 29: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Algae
Omega 3 Ingredients by Type - EPA / DHA, Docosahexaenoic Acid
(DHA) and Eicosapentanoic Acid (EPA) - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR
Table 30: USA Historic Review for Algae Omega 3 Ingredients by
Type - EPA / DHA, Docosahexaenoic Acid (DHA) and
Eicosapentanoic Acid (EPA) Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and %
CAGR
Table 31: USA 16-Year Perspective for Algae Omega 3 Ingredients
by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for EPA / DHA,
Docosahexaenoic Acid (DHA) and Eicosapentanoic Acid (EPA) for
the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 32: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Algae
Omega 3 Ingredients by Application - Dietary Supplements &
Functional Foods, Pharmaceuticals, Infant Formula, Animal
Nutrition and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR
Table 33: USA Historic Review for Algae Omega 3 Ingredients by
Application - Dietary Supplements & Functional Foods,
Pharmaceuticals, Infant Formula, Animal Nutrition and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 34: USA 16-Year Perspective for Algae Omega 3 Ingredients
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Dietary Supplements & Functional Foods, Pharmaceuticals, Infant
Formula, Animal Nutrition and Other Applications for the Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
CANADA
Table 35: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Algae Omega 3 Ingredients by Type - EPA / DHA, Docosahexaenoic
Acid (DHA) and Eicosapentanoic Acid (EPA) - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 36: Canada Historic Review for Algae Omega 3 Ingredients
by Type - EPA / DHA, Docosahexaenoic Acid (DHA) and
Eicosapentanoic Acid (EPA) Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and %
CAGR
Table 37: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Algae Omega 3
Ingredients by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
EPA / DHA, Docosahexaenoic Acid (DHA) and Eicosapentanoic Acid
(EPA) for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 38: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Algae Omega 3 Ingredients by Application - Dietary Supplements &
Functional Foods, Pharmaceuticals, Infant Formula, Animal
Nutrition and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR
Table 39: Canada Historic Review for Algae Omega 3 Ingredients
by Application - Dietary Supplements & Functional Foods,
Pharmaceuticals, Infant Formula, Animal Nutrition and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 40: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Algae Omega 3
Ingredients by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Dietary Supplements & Functional Foods,
Pharmaceuticals, Infant Formula, Animal Nutrition and Other
Applications for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
JAPAN
Algae Omega 3 Ingredients Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2023 (E)
Table 41: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Algae Omega 3 Ingredients by Type - EPA / DHA, Docosahexaenoic
Acid (DHA) and Eicosapentanoic Acid (EPA) - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 42: Japan Historic Review for Algae Omega 3 Ingredients
by Type - EPA / DHA, Docosahexaenoic Acid (DHA) and
Eicosapentanoic Acid (EPA) Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and %
CAGR
Table 43: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Algae Omega 3
Ingredients by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
EPA / DHA, Docosahexaenoic Acid (DHA) and Eicosapentanoic Acid
(EPA) for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 44: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Algae Omega 3 Ingredients by Application - Dietary Supplements &
Functional Foods, Pharmaceuticals, Infant Formula, Animal
Nutrition and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR
Table 45: Japan Historic Review for Algae Omega 3 Ingredients
by Application - Dietary Supplements & Functional Foods,
Pharmaceuticals, Infant Formula, Animal Nutrition and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 46: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Algae Omega 3
Ingredients by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Dietary Supplements & Functional Foods,
Pharmaceuticals, Infant Formula, Animal Nutrition and Other
Applications for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
CHINA
Algae Omega 3 Ingredients Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2023 (E)
Table 47: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Algae Omega 3 Ingredients by Type - EPA / DHA, Docosahexaenoic
Acid (DHA) and Eicosapentanoic Acid (EPA) - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 48: China Historic Review for Algae Omega 3 Ingredients
by Type - EPA / DHA, Docosahexaenoic Acid (DHA) and
Eicosapentanoic Acid (EPA) Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and %
CAGR
Table 49: China 16-Year Perspective for Algae Omega 3
Ingredients by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
EPA / DHA, Docosahexaenoic Acid (DHA) and Eicosapentanoic Acid
(EPA) for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 50: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Algae Omega 3 Ingredients by Application - Dietary Supplements &
Functional Foods, Pharmaceuticals, Infant Formula, Animal
Nutrition and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR
Table 51: China Historic Review for Algae Omega 3 Ingredients
by Application - Dietary Supplements & Functional Foods,
Pharmaceuticals, Infant Formula, Animal Nutrition and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 52: China 16-Year Perspective for Algae Omega 3
Ingredients by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Dietary Supplements & Functional Foods,
Pharmaceuticals, Infant Formula, Animal Nutrition and Other
Applications for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
EUROPE
Algae Omega 3 Ingredients Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2023 (E)
Table 53: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Algae Omega 3 Ingredients by Geographic Region - France,
Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 54: Europe Historic Review for Algae Omega 3 Ingredients
by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain,
Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and %
CAGR
Table 55: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Algae Omega 3
Ingredients by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and
Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 56: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Algae Omega 3 Ingredients by Type - EPA / DHA, Docosahexaenoic
Acid (DHA) and Eicosapentanoic Acid (EPA) - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 57: Europe Historic Review for Algae Omega 3 Ingredients
by Type - EPA / DHA, Docosahexaenoic Acid (DHA) and
Eicosapentanoic Acid (EPA) Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and %
CAGR
Table 58: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Algae Omega 3
Ingredients by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
EPA / DHA, Docosahexaenoic Acid (DHA) and Eicosapentanoic Acid
(EPA) for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 59: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Algae Omega 3 Ingredients by Application - Dietary Supplements &
Functional Foods, Pharmaceuticals, Infant Formula, Animal
Nutrition and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR
Table 60: Europe Historic Review for Algae Omega 3 Ingredients
by Application - Dietary Supplements & Functional Foods,
Pharmaceuticals, Infant Formula, Animal Nutrition and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 61: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Algae Omega 3
Ingredients by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Dietary Supplements & Functional Foods,
Pharmaceuticals, Infant Formula, Animal Nutrition and Other
Applications for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
FRANCE
Algae Omega 3 Ingredients Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2023 (E)
Table 62: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Algae Omega 3 Ingredients by Type - EPA / DHA, Docosahexaenoic
Acid (DHA) and Eicosapentanoic Acid (EPA) - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 63: France Historic Review for Algae Omega 3 Ingredients
by Type - EPA / DHA, Docosahexaenoic Acid (DHA) and
Eicosapentanoic Acid (EPA) Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and %
CAGR
Table 64: France 16-Year Perspective for Algae Omega 3
Ingredients by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
EPA / DHA, Docosahexaenoic Acid (DHA) and Eicosapentanoic Acid
(EPA) for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 65: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Algae Omega 3 Ingredients by Application - Dietary Supplements &
Functional Foods, Pharmaceuticals, Infant Formula, Animal
Nutrition and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR
Table 66: France Historic Review for Algae Omega 3 Ingredients
by Application - Dietary Supplements & Functional Foods,
Pharmaceuticals, Infant Formula, Animal Nutrition and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 67: France 16-Year Perspective for Algae Omega 3
Ingredients by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Dietary Supplements & Functional Foods,
Pharmaceuticals, Infant Formula, Animal Nutrition and Other
Applications for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
GERMANY
Algae Omega 3 Ingredients Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2023 (E)
Table 68: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Algae Omega 3 Ingredients by Type - EPA / DHA, Docosahexaenoic
Acid (DHA) and Eicosapentanoic Acid (EPA) - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 69: Germany Historic Review for Algae Omega 3 Ingredients
by Type - EPA / DHA, Docosahexaenoic Acid (DHA) and
Eicosapentanoic Acid (EPA) Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and %
CAGR
Table 70: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Algae Omega 3
Ingredients by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
EPA / DHA, Docosahexaenoic Acid (DHA) and Eicosapentanoic Acid
(EPA) for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 71: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Algae Omega 3 Ingredients by Application - Dietary Supplements &
Functional Foods, Pharmaceuticals, Infant Formula, Animal
Nutrition and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR
Table 72: Germany Historic Review for Algae Omega 3 Ingredients
by Application - Dietary Supplements & Functional Foods,
Pharmaceuticals, Infant Formula, Animal Nutrition and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 73: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Algae Omega 3
Ingredients by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Dietary Supplements & Functional Foods,
Pharmaceuticals, Infant Formula, Animal Nutrition and Other
Applications for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
ITALY
Table 74: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Algae Omega 3 Ingredients by Type - EPA / DHA, Docosahexaenoic
Acid (DHA) and Eicosapentanoic Acid (EPA) - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 75: Italy Historic Review for Algae Omega 3 Ingredients
by Type - EPA / DHA, Docosahexaenoic Acid (DHA) and
Eicosapentanoic Acid (EPA) Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and %
CAGR
Table 76: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Algae Omega 3
Ingredients by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
EPA / DHA, Docosahexaenoic Acid (DHA) and Eicosapentanoic Acid
(EPA) for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 77: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Algae Omega 3 Ingredients by Application - Dietary Supplements &
Functional Foods, Pharmaceuticals, Infant Formula, Animal
Nutrition and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR
Table 78: Italy Historic Review for Algae Omega 3 Ingredients
by Application - Dietary Supplements & Functional Foods,
Pharmaceuticals, Infant Formula, Animal Nutrition and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 79: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Algae Omega 3
Ingredients by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Dietary Supplements & Functional Foods,
Pharmaceuticals, Infant Formula, Animal Nutrition and Other
Applications for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
UNITED KINGDOM
Algae Omega 3 Ingredients Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2023
(E)
Table 80: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Algae
Omega 3 Ingredients by Type - EPA / DHA, Docosahexaenoic Acid
(DHA) and Eicosapentanoic Acid (EPA) - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR
Table 81: UK Historic Review for Algae Omega 3 Ingredients by
Type - EPA / DHA, Docosahexaenoic Acid (DHA) and
Eicosapentanoic Acid (EPA) Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and %
CAGR
Table 82: UK 16-Year Perspective for Algae Omega 3 Ingredients
by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for EPA / DHA,
Docosahexaenoic Acid (DHA) and Eicosapentanoic Acid (EPA) for
the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 83: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Algae
Omega 3 Ingredients by Application - Dietary Supplements &
Functional Foods, Pharmaceuticals, Infant Formula, Animal
Nutrition and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR
Table 84: UK Historic Review for Algae Omega 3 Ingredients by
Application - Dietary Supplements & Functional Foods,
Pharmaceuticals, Infant Formula, Animal Nutrition and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 85: UK 16-Year Perspective for Algae Omega 3 Ingredients
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Dietary Supplements & Functional Foods, Pharmaceuticals, Infant
Formula, Animal Nutrition and Other Applications for the Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
SPAIN
Table 86: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Algae Omega 3 Ingredients by Type - EPA / DHA, Docosahexaenoic
Acid (DHA) and Eicosapentanoic Acid (EPA) - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 87: Spain Historic Review for Algae Omega 3 Ingredients
by Type - EPA / DHA, Docosahexaenoic Acid (DHA) and
Eicosapentanoic Acid (EPA) Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and %
CAGR
Table 88: Spain 16-Year Perspective for Algae Omega 3
Ingredients by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
EPA / DHA, Docosahexaenoic Acid (DHA) and Eicosapentanoic Acid
(EPA) for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 89: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Algae Omega 3 Ingredients by Application - Dietary Supplements &
Functional Foods, Pharmaceuticals, Infant Formula, Animal
Nutrition and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR
Table 90: Spain Historic Review for Algae Omega 3 Ingredients
by Application - Dietary Supplements & Functional Foods,
Pharmaceuticals, Infant Formula, Animal Nutrition and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 91: Spain 16-Year Perspective for Algae Omega 3
Ingredients by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Dietary Supplements & Functional Foods,
Pharmaceuticals, Infant Formula, Animal Nutrition and Other
Applications for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
RUSSIA
Table 92: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Algae Omega 3 Ingredients by Type - EPA / DHA, Docosahexaenoic
Acid (DHA) and Eicosapentanoic Acid (EPA) - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 93: Russia Historic Review for Algae Omega 3 Ingredients
by Type - EPA / DHA, Docosahexaenoic Acid (DHA) and
Eicosapentanoic Acid (EPA) Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and %
CAGR
Table 94: Russia 16-Year Perspective for Algae Omega 3
Ingredients by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
EPA / DHA, Docosahexaenoic Acid (DHA) and Eicosapentanoic Acid
(EPA) for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 95: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Algae Omega 3 Ingredients by Application - Dietary Supplements &
Functional Foods, Pharmaceuticals, Infant Formula, Animal
Nutrition and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR
Table 96: Russia Historic Review for Algae Omega 3 Ingredients
by Application - Dietary Supplements & Functional Foods,
Pharmaceuticals, Infant Formula, Animal Nutrition and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 97: Russia 16-Year Perspective for Algae Omega 3
Ingredients by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Dietary Supplements & Functional Foods,
Pharmaceuticals, Infant Formula, Animal Nutrition and Other
Applications for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
REST OF EUROPE
Table 98: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Algae Omega 3 Ingredients by Type - EPA / DHA,
Docosahexaenoic Acid (DHA) and Eicosapentanoic Acid (EPA) -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 99: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Algae Omega 3
Ingredients by Type - EPA / DHA, Docosahexaenoic Acid (DHA) and
Eicosapentanoic Acid (EPA) Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and %
CAGR
Table 100: Rest of Europe 16-Year Perspective for Algae Omega 3
Ingredients by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
EPA / DHA, Docosahexaenoic Acid (DHA) and Eicosapentanoic Acid
(EPA) for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 101: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Algae Omega 3 Ingredients by Application - Dietary
Supplements & Functional Foods, Pharmaceuticals, Infant
Formula, Animal Nutrition and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Global Algae Omega 3 Ingredients Market to Reach $2.4 Billion by 2030
Global Algae Omega 3 Ingredients Market to Reach $2.4 Billion by 2030. In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Algae Omega 3 Ingredients estimated at US$1.1 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$2.4 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 10.6% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
