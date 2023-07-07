Global Wind Turbine Rotor Blades Market to Reach $50.3 Billion by 2030

New York, July 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Wind Turbine Rotor Blades Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p02052092/?utm_source=GNW

Above 60 Meters, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 8.3% CAGR and reach US$14.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the 45 - 60 Meters segment is readjusted to a revised 7.7% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $5.4 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9.3% CAGR



The Wind Turbine Rotor Blades market in the U.S. is estimated at US$5.4 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$10.3 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 9.3% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6.2% and 6.6% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7.3% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 22 Featured)

- Aeris Energy

- Enercon GmbH

- Lianyungang Zhongfu Lianzhong Composites Group Co. Ltd.

- LM Wind Power

- Nordex SE

- Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy SA

- Suloz Energy Ltd.

- TPI Composites Inc.

- Vestas Wind Systems A/S





I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Urgent Need to Address Climate Change Provides the Foundation

for the Rise of Renewable Energy

Suffocating Spike in Emissions Shifts Focus on Renewables for

Powering a Safer Future: Global CO2 Emissions (In Billion

Metric Tons) for Years 1930, 1940, 1950, 1960, 1970, 1980,

1990, 2000, 2010, 2020, 2021, 2022 & 2023

Robust Focus on Renewables Sets the Stage for the Growth of

Wind Energy: Global Clean Energy Investments (In US$ Billion)

for Years 2017, 2019, 2021, and 2023

Myriad Benefits Make Wind Energy the Most Attractive of All

Renewable Energy Sources

Strong Outlook for Wind Energy Capacity Expansions Offers

Opportunities on a Platter for Wind Turbines & Allied

Components: Global Cumulative Installed Capacity of Wind

Energy (In Gigawatts) for Years 2013, 2015, 2017, 2019,

2021, 2023 and 2025

Global Economic Update

Shaken by the War, Global Oil Prices Spiral and Feed

Inflationary Pressures, Guiding the World Towards a Cost of

Living Crisis: Global Average Annual Brent Crude Oil Price

(In US$ Per Barrel) for Years 2017 through 2024

War-Induced Commodity Price Increases & Broad Based Price

Pressures Mark the Return of Global Inflation to the Highest

Level Seen Since 1996: Global Inflation Rates (In %) for the

Years 2019 Through 2024

Although Facing a Lower Recession Risk, Global Economic Growth

in 2023 to Slowdown Amid War, Inflation, Elevated Interest

Rates & Marginal Easing of Inflation: World Economic Growth

Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for the Years 2020

Through 2024

Recession Triggered by Uncontrolled Inflation or Unemployment,

Which is the Greater Evil? Inflation Battling Policy Measures

to Slowdown Post Pandemic Recovery in Unemployment Rates:

Global Number of Unemployed People (In Million) for Years

2019 Through 2024

Competition

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2023 (E)

Wind Turbine Rotor Blades: Overview, Benefits, Materials & Types

Recent Market Activity



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Upgrades to Aging Energy Infrastructure, Distributed Energy, &

Growing Policy Led Emphasis On Integrating Wind Energy Into

Utility Energy Mix Bodes Well for Increased Deployment

Opportunities for Wind Turbine Rotor Blades

Falling Cost of Wind Energy to Step Up Investments in Wind

Farms & Allied Turbine Technologies

Onshore Wind Remains Among the Cheapest Sources of New Bulk

Power Generation: Global Levelised Cost of Electricity ($/MWh)

by Energy Type As of the Year 2022

Innovative & Smart Wind Turbine Blades Emerge Into the Spotlight

Carbon Fiber Based Wind Turbine Blade to Witness Strong Growth

New Developments in Carbon-Fiber-Reinforced Polymers as

Evidenced by the Growing Market for Carbon Fibre Composites

Bodes Well for Development of Innovative Carbon Fiber Based

Turbine Blades: Global Market for Carbon Fiber Composites

(In US$ Billion) for Years 2023, 2025, 2027, 2029 & 2031

Demand for Larger Wind Turbines Drives Parallel Popularity of

Longer Turbine Blades

Focus on Sustainability & Parallel Rise in Concerns Over

Disposing End-of-Life Turbine Blade Leads to Innovation

As Sustainability Emerges Into an Unstoppable Force, Innovative

Efforts Get Underway to Keep Turbine Blades from Ending Up in

Landfills: Global Investments in Sustainability (In US$

Billion) for Years 2015, 2018, 2020 and 2022

Emphasis on Monitoring Brings Wind Turbine Blade Sensors into

the Spotlight



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Wind Turbine Rotor Blades Market Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2030



Table 2: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Wind

Turbine Rotor Blades by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 3: World Historic Review for Wind Turbine Rotor Blades by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 4: World 16-Year Perspective for Wind Turbine Rotor

Blades by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,

Latin America and Rest of World Markets for Years 2014, 2023 &

2030



Table 5: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Above

60 Meters by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 6: World Historic Review for Above 60 Meters by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 7: World 16-Year Perspective for Above 60 Meters by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America

and Rest of World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 8: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for 45 -

60 Meters by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 9: World Historic Review for 45 - 60 Meters by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and %

CAGR



Table 10: World 16-Year Perspective for 45 - 60 Meters by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America

and Rest of World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 11: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Below 45 Meters by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 12: World Historic Review for Below 45 Meters by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 13: World 16-Year Perspective for Below 45 Meters by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America

and Rest of World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 14: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Glass Fiber by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 15: World Historic Review for Glass Fiber by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and %

CAGR



Table 16: World 16-Year Perspective for Glass Fiber by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America

and Rest of World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 17: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Carbon Fiber by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 18: World Historic Review for Carbon Fiber by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and %

CAGR



Table 19: World 16-Year Perspective for Carbon Fiber by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America

and Rest of World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 20: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

On-Shore by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 21: World Historic Review for On-Shore by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and %

CAGR



Table 22: World 16-Year Perspective for On-Shore by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of

World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 23: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Off-Shore by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 24: World Historic Review for Off-Shore by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and %

CAGR



Table 25: World 16-Year Perspective for Off-Shore by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of

World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Wind Turbine Rotor Blades Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2023

(E)

Table 26: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Wind

Turbine Rotor Blades by Blade Length - Above 60 Meters, 45 - 60

Meters and Below 45 Meters - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 27: USA Historic Review for Wind Turbine Rotor Blades by

Blade Length - Above 60 Meters, 45 - 60 Meters and Below 45

Meters Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 28: USA 16-Year Perspective for Wind Turbine Rotor Blades

by Blade Length - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Above

60 Meters, 45 - 60 Meters and Below 45 Meters for the Years

2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 29: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Wind

Turbine Rotor Blades by Material - Glass Fiber and Carbon Fiber -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 30: USA Historic Review for Wind Turbine Rotor Blades by

Material - Glass Fiber and Carbon Fiber Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 31: USA 16-Year Perspective for Wind Turbine Rotor Blades

by Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Glass

Fiber and Carbon Fiber for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 32: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Wind

Turbine Rotor Blades by Application - On-Shore and Off-Shore -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 33: USA Historic Review for Wind Turbine Rotor Blades by

Application - On-Shore and Off-Shore Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 34: USA 16-Year Perspective for Wind Turbine Rotor Blades

by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

On-Shore and Off-Shore for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



CANADA

Table 35: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Wind Turbine Rotor Blades by Blade Length - Above 60 Meters, 45 -

60 Meters and Below 45 Meters - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and

% CAGR



Table 36: Canada Historic Review for Wind Turbine Rotor Blades

by Blade Length - Above 60 Meters, 45 - 60 Meters and Below 45

Meters Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 37: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Wind Turbine Rotor

Blades by Blade Length - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Above 60 Meters, 45 - 60 Meters and Below 45 Meters for the

Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 38: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Wind Turbine Rotor Blades by Material - Glass Fiber and Carbon

Fiber - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for

the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 39: Canada Historic Review for Wind Turbine Rotor Blades

by Material - Glass Fiber and Carbon Fiber Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 40: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Wind Turbine Rotor

Blades by Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Glass Fiber and Carbon Fiber for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 41: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Wind Turbine Rotor Blades by Application - On-Shore and

Off-Shore - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 42: Canada Historic Review for Wind Turbine Rotor Blades

by Application - On-Shore and Off-Shore Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 43: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Wind Turbine Rotor

Blades by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

On-Shore and Off-Shore for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



JAPAN

Table 44: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Wind

Turbine Rotor Blades by Blade Length - Above 60 Meters, 45 - 60

Meters and Below 45 Meters - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 45: Japan Historic Review for Wind Turbine Rotor Blades

by Blade Length - Above 60 Meters, 45 - 60 Meters and Below 45

Meters Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 46: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Wind Turbine Rotor

Blades by Blade Length - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Above 60 Meters, 45 - 60 Meters and Below 45 Meters for the

Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 47: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Wind

Turbine Rotor Blades by Material - Glass Fiber and Carbon Fiber -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 48: Japan Historic Review for Wind Turbine Rotor Blades

by Material - Glass Fiber and Carbon Fiber Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 49: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Wind Turbine Rotor

Blades by Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Glass Fiber and Carbon Fiber for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 50: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Wind

Turbine Rotor Blades by Application - On-Shore and Off-Shore -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 51: Japan Historic Review for Wind Turbine Rotor Blades

by Application - On-Shore and Off-Shore Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 52: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Wind Turbine Rotor

Blades by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

On-Shore and Off-Shore for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



CHINA

Table 53: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Wind

Turbine Rotor Blades by Blade Length - Above 60 Meters, 45 - 60

Meters and Below 45 Meters - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 54: China Historic Review for Wind Turbine Rotor Blades

by Blade Length - Above 60 Meters, 45 - 60 Meters and Below 45

Meters Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 55: China 16-Year Perspective for Wind Turbine Rotor

Blades by Blade Length - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Above 60 Meters, 45 - 60 Meters and Below 45 Meters for the

Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 56: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Wind

Turbine Rotor Blades by Material - Glass Fiber and Carbon Fiber -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 57: China Historic Review for Wind Turbine Rotor Blades

by Material - Glass Fiber and Carbon Fiber Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 58: China 16-Year Perspective for Wind Turbine Rotor

Blades by Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Glass Fiber and Carbon Fiber for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 59: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Wind

Turbine Rotor Blades by Application - On-Shore and Off-Shore -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 60: China Historic Review for Wind Turbine Rotor Blades

by Application - On-Shore and Off-Shore Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 61: China 16-Year Perspective for Wind Turbine Rotor

Blades by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

On-Shore and Off-Shore for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



EUROPE

Wind Turbine Rotor Blades Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2023 (E)

Table 62: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Wind Turbine Rotor Blades by Geographic Region - France,

Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 63: Europe Historic Review for Wind Turbine Rotor Blades

by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain,

Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and %

CAGR



Table 64: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Wind Turbine Rotor

Blades by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of

Europe Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 65: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Wind Turbine Rotor Blades by Blade Length - Above 60 Meters, 45 -

60 Meters and Below 45 Meters - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and

% CAGR



Table 66: Europe Historic Review for Wind Turbine Rotor Blades

by Blade Length - Above 60 Meters, 45 - 60 Meters and Below 45

Meters Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 67: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Wind Turbine Rotor

Blades by Blade Length - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Above 60 Meters, 45 - 60 Meters and Below 45 Meters for the

Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 68: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Wind Turbine Rotor Blades by Material - Glass Fiber and Carbon

Fiber - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for

the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 69: Europe Historic Review for Wind Turbine Rotor Blades

by Material - Glass Fiber and Carbon Fiber Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 70: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Wind Turbine Rotor

Blades by Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Glass Fiber and Carbon Fiber for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 71: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Wind Turbine Rotor Blades by Application - On-Shore and

Off-Shore - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 72: Europe Historic Review for Wind Turbine Rotor Blades

by Application - On-Shore and Off-Shore Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 73: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Wind Turbine Rotor

Blades by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

On-Shore and Off-Shore for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



FRANCE

Table 74: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Wind Turbine Rotor Blades by Blade Length - Above 60 Meters, 45 -

60 Meters and Below 45 Meters - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and

% CAGR



Table 75: France Historic Review for Wind Turbine Rotor Blades

by Blade Length - Above 60 Meters, 45 - 60 Meters and Below 45

Meters Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 76: France 16-Year Perspective for Wind Turbine Rotor

Blades by Blade Length - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Above 60 Meters, 45 - 60 Meters and Below 45 Meters for the

Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 77: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Wind Turbine Rotor Blades by Material - Glass Fiber and Carbon

Fiber - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for

the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 78: France Historic Review for Wind Turbine Rotor Blades

by Material - Glass Fiber and Carbon Fiber Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 79: France 16-Year Perspective for Wind Turbine Rotor

Blades by Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Glass Fiber and Carbon Fiber for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 80: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Wind Turbine Rotor Blades by Application - On-Shore and

Off-Shore - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 81: France Historic Review for Wind Turbine Rotor Blades

by Application - On-Shore and Off-Shore Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 82: France 16-Year Perspective for Wind Turbine Rotor

Blades by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

On-Shore and Off-Shore for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



GERMANY

Table 83: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Wind Turbine Rotor Blades by Blade Length - Above 60 Meters, 45 -

60 Meters and Below 45 Meters - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and

% CAGR



Table 84: Germany Historic Review for Wind Turbine Rotor Blades

by Blade Length - Above 60 Meters, 45 - 60 Meters and Below 45

Meters Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 85: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Wind Turbine Rotor

Blades by Blade Length - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Above 60 Meters, 45 - 60 Meters and Below 45 Meters for the

Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 86: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Wind Turbine Rotor Blades by Material - Glass Fiber and Carbon

Fiber - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for

the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 87: Germany Historic Review for Wind Turbine Rotor Blades

by Material - Glass Fiber and Carbon Fiber Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 88: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Wind Turbine Rotor

Blades by Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Glass Fiber and Carbon Fiber for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 89: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Wind Turbine Rotor Blades by Application - On-Shore and

Off-Shore - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 90: Germany Historic Review for Wind Turbine Rotor Blades

by Application - On-Shore and Off-Shore Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 91: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Wind Turbine Rotor

Blades by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

On-Shore and Off-Shore for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



ITALY

Table 92: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Wind

Turbine Rotor Blades by Blade Length - Above 60 Meters, 45 - 60

Meters and Below 45 Meters - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 93: Italy Historic Review for Wind Turbine Rotor Blades

by Blade Length - Above 60 Meters, 45 - 60 Meters and Below 45

Meters Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 94: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Wind Turbine Rotor

Blades by Blade Length - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Above 60 Meters, 45 - 60 Meters and Below 45 Meters for the

Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 95: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Wind

Turbine Rotor Blades by Material - Glass Fiber and Carbon Fiber -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 96: Italy Historic Review for Wind Turbine Rotor Blades

by Material - Glass Fiber and Carbon Fiber Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 97: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Wind Turbine Rotor

Blades by Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Glass Fiber and Carbon Fiber for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 98: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Wind

Turbine Rotor Blades by Application - On-Shore and Off-Shore -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 99: Italy Historic Review for Wind Turbine Rotor Blades

by Application - On-Shore and Off-Shore Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 100: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Wind Turbine Rotor

Blades by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

On-Shore and Off-Shore for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 101: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Wind

Turbine Rotor Blades by Blade Length - Above 60 Meters, 45 - 60

Meters and Below 45 Meters - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 102: UK Historic Review for Wind Turbine Rotor Blades by

Blade Length - Above 60 Meters, 45 - 60 Meters and Below 45

Meters Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 103: UK 16-Year Perspective for Wind Turbine Rotor Blades

by Blade Length - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Above

60 Meters, 45 - 60 Meters and Below 45 Meters for the Years

2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 104: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Wind

Turbine Rotor Blades by Material - Glass Fiber and Carbon Fiber -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 105: UK Historic Review for Wind Turbine Rotor Blades by

Material - Glass Fiber and Carbon Fiber Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 106: UK 16-Year Perspective for Wind Turbine Rotor Blades

by Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Glass

Fiber and Carbon Fiber for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 107: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Wind

Turbine Rotor Blades by Application - On-Shore and Off-Shore -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 108: UK Historic Review for Wind Turbine Rotor Blades by

Application - On-Shore and Off-Shore Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 109: UK 16-Year Perspective for Wind Turbine Rotor Blades

by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

On-Shore and Off-Shore for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



SPAIN

Table 110: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Wind Turbine Rotor Blades by Blade Length - Above 60 Meters, 45 -

60 Meters and Below 45 Meters - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and

% CAGR



Table 111: Spain Historic Review for Wind Turbine Rotor Blades

by Blade Length - Above 60 Meters, 45 - 60 Meters and Below 45

Meters Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 112: Spain 16-Year Perspective for Wind Turbine Rotor

Blades by Blade Length - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Above 60 Meters, 45 - 60 Meters and Below 45 Meters for the

Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 113: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Wind Turbine Rotor Blades by Material - Glass Fiber and Carbon

Fiber - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for

the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 114: Spain Historic Review for Wind Turbine Rotor Blades

by Material - Glass Fiber and Carbon Fiber Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 115: Spain 16-Year Perspective for Wind Turbine Rotor

Blades by Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Glass Fiber and Carbon Fiber for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 116: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Wind Turbine Rotor Blades by Application - On-Shore and

Off-Shore - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 117: Spain Historic Review for Wind Turbine Rotor Blades

by Application - On-Shore and Off-Shore Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 118: Spain 16-Year Perspective for Wind Turbine Rotor

Blades by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

On-Shore and Off-Shore for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



RUSSIA

Table 119: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Wind Turbine Rotor Blades by Blade Length - Above 60 Meters, 45 -

60 Meters and Below 45 Meters - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and

% CAGR



Table 120: Russia Historic Review for Wind Turbine Rotor Blades

by Blade Length - Above 60 Meters, 45 - 60 Meters and Below 45

Meters Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 121: Russia 16-Year Perspective for Wind Turbine Rotor

Blades by Blade Length - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Above 60 Meters, 45 - 60 Meters and Below 45 Meters for the

Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 122: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Wind Turbine Rotor Blades by Material - Glass Fiber and Carbon

Fiber - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for

the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 123: Russia Historic Review for Wind Turbine Rotor Blades

by Material - Glass Fiber and Carbon Fiber Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 124: Russia 16-Year Perspective for Wind Turbine Rotor

Blades by Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Glass Fiber and Carbon Fiber for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 125: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Wind Turbine Rotor Blades by Application - On-Shore and

Off-Shore - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



