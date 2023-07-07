Global Wind Turbine Rotor Blades Market to Reach $50.3 Billion by 2030

New York, July 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Wind Turbine Rotor Blades Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p02052092/?utm_source=GNW
Above 60 Meters, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 8.3% CAGR and reach US$14.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the 45 - 60 Meters segment is readjusted to a revised 7.7% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $5.4 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9.3% CAGR
The Wind Turbine Rotor Blades market in the U.S. is estimated at US$5.4 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$10.3 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 9.3% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6.2% and 6.6% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7.3% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 22 Featured)
- Aeris Energy
- Enercon GmbH
- Lianyungang Zhongfu Lianzhong Composites Group Co. Ltd.
- LM Wind Power
- Nordex SE
- Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy SA
- Suloz Energy Ltd.
- TPI Composites Inc.
- Vestas Wind Systems A/S
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Urgent Need to Address Climate Change Provides the Foundation
for the Rise of Renewable Energy
Suffocating Spike in Emissions Shifts Focus on Renewables for
Powering a Safer Future: Global CO2 Emissions (In Billion
Metric Tons) for Years 1930, 1940, 1950, 1960, 1970, 1980,
1990, 2000, 2010, 2020, 2021, 2022 & 2023
Robust Focus on Renewables Sets the Stage for the Growth of
Wind Energy: Global Clean Energy Investments (In US$ Billion)
for Years 2017, 2019, 2021, and 2023
Myriad Benefits Make Wind Energy the Most Attractive of All
Renewable Energy Sources
Strong Outlook for Wind Energy Capacity Expansions Offers
Opportunities on a Platter for Wind Turbines & Allied
Components: Global Cumulative Installed Capacity of Wind
Energy (In Gigawatts) for Years 2013, 2015, 2017, 2019,
2021, 2023 and 2025
Global Economic Update
Shaken by the War, Global Oil Prices Spiral and Feed
Inflationary Pressures, Guiding the World Towards a Cost of
Living Crisis: Global Average Annual Brent Crude Oil Price
(In US$ Per Barrel) for Years 2017 through 2024
War-Induced Commodity Price Increases & Broad Based Price
Pressures Mark the Return of Global Inflation to the Highest
Level Seen Since 1996: Global Inflation Rates (In %) for the
Years 2019 Through 2024
Although Facing a Lower Recession Risk, Global Economic Growth
in 2023 to Slowdown Amid War, Inflation, Elevated Interest
Rates & Marginal Easing of Inflation: World Economic Growth
Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for the Years 2020
Through 2024
Recession Triggered by Uncontrolled Inflation or Unemployment,
Which is the Greater Evil? Inflation Battling Policy Measures
to Slowdown Post Pandemic Recovery in Unemployment Rates:
Global Number of Unemployed People (In Million) for Years
2019 Through 2024
Competition
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2023 (E)
Wind Turbine Rotor Blades: Overview, Benefits, Materials & Types
Recent Market Activity
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Upgrades to Aging Energy Infrastructure, Distributed Energy, &
Growing Policy Led Emphasis On Integrating Wind Energy Into
Utility Energy Mix Bodes Well for Increased Deployment
Opportunities for Wind Turbine Rotor Blades
Falling Cost of Wind Energy to Step Up Investments in Wind
Farms & Allied Turbine Technologies
Onshore Wind Remains Among the Cheapest Sources of New Bulk
Power Generation: Global Levelised Cost of Electricity ($/MWh)
by Energy Type As of the Year 2022
Innovative & Smart Wind Turbine Blades Emerge Into the Spotlight
Carbon Fiber Based Wind Turbine Blade to Witness Strong Growth
New Developments in Carbon-Fiber-Reinforced Polymers as
Evidenced by the Growing Market for Carbon Fibre Composites
Bodes Well for Development of Innovative Carbon Fiber Based
Turbine Blades: Global Market for Carbon Fiber Composites
(In US$ Billion) for Years 2023, 2025, 2027, 2029 & 2031
Demand for Larger Wind Turbines Drives Parallel Popularity of
Longer Turbine Blades
Focus on Sustainability & Parallel Rise in Concerns Over
Disposing End-of-Life Turbine Blade Leads to Innovation
As Sustainability Emerges Into an Unstoppable Force, Innovative
Efforts Get Underway to Keep Turbine Blades from Ending Up in
Landfills: Global Investments in Sustainability (In US$
Billion) for Years 2015, 2018, 2020 and 2022
Emphasis on Monitoring Brings Wind Turbine Blade Sensors into
the Spotlight
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Wind Turbine Rotor Blades Market Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2030
Table 2: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Wind
Turbine Rotor Blades by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 3: World Historic Review for Wind Turbine Rotor Blades by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 4: World 16-Year Perspective for Wind Turbine Rotor
Blades by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America and Rest of World Markets for Years 2014, 2023 &
2030
Table 5: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Above
60 Meters by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 6: World Historic Review for Above 60 Meters by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 7: World 16-Year Perspective for Above 60 Meters by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America
and Rest of World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 8: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for 45 -
60 Meters by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 9: World Historic Review for 45 - 60 Meters by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and %
CAGR
Table 10: World 16-Year Perspective for 45 - 60 Meters by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America
and Rest of World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 11: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Below 45 Meters by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 12: World Historic Review for Below 45 Meters by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 13: World 16-Year Perspective for Below 45 Meters by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America
and Rest of World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 14: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Glass Fiber by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 15: World Historic Review for Glass Fiber by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and %
CAGR
Table 16: World 16-Year Perspective for Glass Fiber by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America
and Rest of World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 17: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Carbon Fiber by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 18: World Historic Review for Carbon Fiber by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and %
CAGR
Table 19: World 16-Year Perspective for Carbon Fiber by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America
and Rest of World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 20: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
On-Shore by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 21: World Historic Review for On-Shore by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and %
CAGR
Table 22: World 16-Year Perspective for On-Shore by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of
World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 23: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Off-Shore by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 24: World Historic Review for Off-Shore by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and %
CAGR
Table 25: World 16-Year Perspective for Off-Shore by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of
World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Wind Turbine Rotor Blades Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2023
(E)
Table 26: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Wind
Turbine Rotor Blades by Blade Length - Above 60 Meters, 45 - 60
Meters and Below 45 Meters - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 27: USA Historic Review for Wind Turbine Rotor Blades by
Blade Length - Above 60 Meters, 45 - 60 Meters and Below 45
Meters Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 28: USA 16-Year Perspective for Wind Turbine Rotor Blades
by Blade Length - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Above
60 Meters, 45 - 60 Meters and Below 45 Meters for the Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 29: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Wind
Turbine Rotor Blades by Material - Glass Fiber and Carbon Fiber -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 30: USA Historic Review for Wind Turbine Rotor Blades by
Material - Glass Fiber and Carbon Fiber Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 31: USA 16-Year Perspective for Wind Turbine Rotor Blades
by Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Glass
Fiber and Carbon Fiber for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 32: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Wind
Turbine Rotor Blades by Application - On-Shore and Off-Shore -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 33: USA Historic Review for Wind Turbine Rotor Blades by
Application - On-Shore and Off-Shore Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 34: USA 16-Year Perspective for Wind Turbine Rotor Blades
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
On-Shore and Off-Shore for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
CANADA
Table 35: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Wind Turbine Rotor Blades by Blade Length - Above 60 Meters, 45 -
60 Meters and Below 45 Meters - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR
Table 36: Canada Historic Review for Wind Turbine Rotor Blades
by Blade Length - Above 60 Meters, 45 - 60 Meters and Below 45
Meters Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 37: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Wind Turbine Rotor
Blades by Blade Length - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Above 60 Meters, 45 - 60 Meters and Below 45 Meters for the
Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 38: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Wind Turbine Rotor Blades by Material - Glass Fiber and Carbon
Fiber - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for
the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 39: Canada Historic Review for Wind Turbine Rotor Blades
by Material - Glass Fiber and Carbon Fiber Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 40: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Wind Turbine Rotor
Blades by Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Glass Fiber and Carbon Fiber for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 41: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Wind Turbine Rotor Blades by Application - On-Shore and
Off-Shore - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 42: Canada Historic Review for Wind Turbine Rotor Blades
by Application - On-Shore and Off-Shore Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 43: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Wind Turbine Rotor
Blades by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
On-Shore and Off-Shore for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
JAPAN
Table 44: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Wind
Turbine Rotor Blades by Blade Length - Above 60 Meters, 45 - 60
Meters and Below 45 Meters - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 45: Japan Historic Review for Wind Turbine Rotor Blades
by Blade Length - Above 60 Meters, 45 - 60 Meters and Below 45
Meters Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 46: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Wind Turbine Rotor
Blades by Blade Length - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Above 60 Meters, 45 - 60 Meters and Below 45 Meters for the
Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 47: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Wind
Turbine Rotor Blades by Material - Glass Fiber and Carbon Fiber -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 48: Japan Historic Review for Wind Turbine Rotor Blades
by Material - Glass Fiber and Carbon Fiber Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 49: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Wind Turbine Rotor
Blades by Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Glass Fiber and Carbon Fiber for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 50: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Wind
Turbine Rotor Blades by Application - On-Shore and Off-Shore -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 51: Japan Historic Review for Wind Turbine Rotor Blades
by Application - On-Shore and Off-Shore Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 52: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Wind Turbine Rotor
Blades by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
On-Shore and Off-Shore for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
CHINA
Table 53: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Wind
Turbine Rotor Blades by Blade Length - Above 60 Meters, 45 - 60
Meters and Below 45 Meters - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 54: China Historic Review for Wind Turbine Rotor Blades
by Blade Length - Above 60 Meters, 45 - 60 Meters and Below 45
Meters Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 55: China 16-Year Perspective for Wind Turbine Rotor
Blades by Blade Length - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Above 60 Meters, 45 - 60 Meters and Below 45 Meters for the
Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 56: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Wind
Turbine Rotor Blades by Material - Glass Fiber and Carbon Fiber -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 57: China Historic Review for Wind Turbine Rotor Blades
by Material - Glass Fiber and Carbon Fiber Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 58: China 16-Year Perspective for Wind Turbine Rotor
Blades by Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Glass Fiber and Carbon Fiber for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 59: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Wind
Turbine Rotor Blades by Application - On-Shore and Off-Shore -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 60: China Historic Review for Wind Turbine Rotor Blades
by Application - On-Shore and Off-Shore Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 61: China 16-Year Perspective for Wind Turbine Rotor
Blades by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
On-Shore and Off-Shore for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
EUROPE
Wind Turbine Rotor Blades Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2023 (E)
Table 62: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Wind Turbine Rotor Blades by Geographic Region - France,
Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 63: Europe Historic Review for Wind Turbine Rotor Blades
by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain,
Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and %
CAGR
Table 64: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Wind Turbine Rotor
Blades by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of
Europe Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 65: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Wind Turbine Rotor Blades by Blade Length - Above 60 Meters, 45 -
60 Meters and Below 45 Meters - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR
Table 66: Europe Historic Review for Wind Turbine Rotor Blades
by Blade Length - Above 60 Meters, 45 - 60 Meters and Below 45
Meters Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 67: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Wind Turbine Rotor
Blades by Blade Length - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Above 60 Meters, 45 - 60 Meters and Below 45 Meters for the
Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 68: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Wind Turbine Rotor Blades by Material - Glass Fiber and Carbon
Fiber - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for
the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 69: Europe Historic Review for Wind Turbine Rotor Blades
by Material - Glass Fiber and Carbon Fiber Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 70: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Wind Turbine Rotor
Blades by Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Glass Fiber and Carbon Fiber for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 71: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Wind Turbine Rotor Blades by Application - On-Shore and
Off-Shore - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 72: Europe Historic Review for Wind Turbine Rotor Blades
by Application - On-Shore and Off-Shore Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 73: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Wind Turbine Rotor
Blades by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
On-Shore and Off-Shore for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
FRANCE
Table 74: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Wind Turbine Rotor Blades by Blade Length - Above 60 Meters, 45 -
60 Meters and Below 45 Meters - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR
Table 75: France Historic Review for Wind Turbine Rotor Blades
by Blade Length - Above 60 Meters, 45 - 60 Meters and Below 45
Meters Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 76: France 16-Year Perspective for Wind Turbine Rotor
Blades by Blade Length - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Above 60 Meters, 45 - 60 Meters and Below 45 Meters for the
Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 77: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Wind Turbine Rotor Blades by Material - Glass Fiber and Carbon
Fiber - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for
the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 78: France Historic Review for Wind Turbine Rotor Blades
by Material - Glass Fiber and Carbon Fiber Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 79: France 16-Year Perspective for Wind Turbine Rotor
Blades by Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Glass Fiber and Carbon Fiber for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 80: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Wind Turbine Rotor Blades by Application - On-Shore and
Off-Shore - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 81: France Historic Review for Wind Turbine Rotor Blades
by Application - On-Shore and Off-Shore Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 82: France 16-Year Perspective for Wind Turbine Rotor
Blades by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
On-Shore and Off-Shore for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
GERMANY
Table 83: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Wind Turbine Rotor Blades by Blade Length - Above 60 Meters, 45 -
60 Meters and Below 45 Meters - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR
Table 84: Germany Historic Review for Wind Turbine Rotor Blades
by Blade Length - Above 60 Meters, 45 - 60 Meters and Below 45
Meters Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 85: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Wind Turbine Rotor
Blades by Blade Length - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Above 60 Meters, 45 - 60 Meters and Below 45 Meters for the
Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 86: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Wind Turbine Rotor Blades by Material - Glass Fiber and Carbon
Fiber - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for
the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 87: Germany Historic Review for Wind Turbine Rotor Blades
by Material - Glass Fiber and Carbon Fiber Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 88: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Wind Turbine Rotor
Blades by Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Glass Fiber and Carbon Fiber for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 89: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Wind Turbine Rotor Blades by Application - On-Shore and
Off-Shore - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 90: Germany Historic Review for Wind Turbine Rotor Blades
by Application - On-Shore and Off-Shore Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 91: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Wind Turbine Rotor
Blades by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
On-Shore and Off-Shore for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
ITALY
Table 92: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Wind
Turbine Rotor Blades by Blade Length - Above 60 Meters, 45 - 60
Meters and Below 45 Meters - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 93: Italy Historic Review for Wind Turbine Rotor Blades
by Blade Length - Above 60 Meters, 45 - 60 Meters and Below 45
Meters Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 94: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Wind Turbine Rotor
Blades by Blade Length - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Above 60 Meters, 45 - 60 Meters and Below 45 Meters for the
Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 95: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Wind
Turbine Rotor Blades by Material - Glass Fiber and Carbon Fiber -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 96: Italy Historic Review for Wind Turbine Rotor Blades
by Material - Glass Fiber and Carbon Fiber Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 97: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Wind Turbine Rotor
Blades by Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Glass Fiber and Carbon Fiber for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 98: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Wind
Turbine Rotor Blades by Application - On-Shore and Off-Shore -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 99: Italy Historic Review for Wind Turbine Rotor Blades
by Application - On-Shore and Off-Shore Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 100: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Wind Turbine Rotor
Blades by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
On-Shore and Off-Shore for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 101: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Wind
Turbine Rotor Blades by Blade Length - Above 60 Meters, 45 - 60
Meters and Below 45 Meters - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 102: UK Historic Review for Wind Turbine Rotor Blades by
Blade Length - Above 60 Meters, 45 - 60 Meters and Below 45
Meters Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 103: UK 16-Year Perspective for Wind Turbine Rotor Blades
by Blade Length - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Above
60 Meters, 45 - 60 Meters and Below 45 Meters for the Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 104: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Wind
Turbine Rotor Blades by Material - Glass Fiber and Carbon Fiber -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 105: UK Historic Review for Wind Turbine Rotor Blades by
Material - Glass Fiber and Carbon Fiber Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 106: UK 16-Year Perspective for Wind Turbine Rotor Blades
by Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Glass
Fiber and Carbon Fiber for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 107: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Wind
Turbine Rotor Blades by Application - On-Shore and Off-Shore -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 108: UK Historic Review for Wind Turbine Rotor Blades by
Application - On-Shore and Off-Shore Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 109: UK 16-Year Perspective for Wind Turbine Rotor Blades
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
On-Shore and Off-Shore for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
SPAIN
Table 110: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Wind Turbine Rotor Blades by Blade Length - Above 60 Meters, 45 -
60 Meters and Below 45 Meters - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR
Table 111: Spain Historic Review for Wind Turbine Rotor Blades
by Blade Length - Above 60 Meters, 45 - 60 Meters and Below 45
Meters Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 112: Spain 16-Year Perspective for Wind Turbine Rotor
Blades by Blade Length - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Above 60 Meters, 45 - 60 Meters and Below 45 Meters for the
Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 113: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Wind Turbine Rotor Blades by Material - Glass Fiber and Carbon
Fiber - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for
the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 114: Spain Historic Review for Wind Turbine Rotor Blades
by Material - Glass Fiber and Carbon Fiber Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 115: Spain 16-Year Perspective for Wind Turbine Rotor
Blades by Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Glass Fiber and Carbon Fiber for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 116: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Wind Turbine Rotor Blades by Application - On-Shore and
Off-Shore - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 117: Spain Historic Review for Wind Turbine Rotor Blades
by Application - On-Shore and Off-Shore Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 118: Spain 16-Year Perspective for Wind Turbine Rotor
Blades by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
On-Shore and Off-Shore for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
RUSSIA
Table 119: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Wind Turbine Rotor Blades by Blade Length - Above 60 Meters, 45 -
60 Meters and Below 45 Meters - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR
Table 120: Russia Historic Review for Wind Turbine Rotor Blades
by Blade Length - Above 60 Meters, 45 - 60 Meters and Below 45
Meters Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 121: Russia 16-Year Perspective for Wind Turbine Rotor
Blades by Blade Length - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Above 60 Meters, 45 - 60 Meters and Below 45 Meters for the
Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 122: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Wind Turbine Rotor Blades by Material - Glass Fiber and Carbon
Fiber - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for
the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 123: Russia Historic Review for Wind Turbine Rotor Blades
by Material - Glass Fiber and Carbon Fiber Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 124: Russia 16-Year Perspective for Wind Turbine Rotor
Blades by Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Glass Fiber and Carbon Fiber for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 125: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Wind Turbine Rotor Blades by Application - On-Shore and
Off-Shore - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Global Wind Turbine Rotor Blades Market to Reach $50.3 Billion by 2030
Global Wind Turbine Rotor Blades Market to Reach $50.3 Billion by 2030. In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Wind Turbine Rotor Blades estimated at US$27.6 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$50.3 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.8% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
