The First of Long Island Corporation Announces Second Quarter Earnings Conference Call

MELVILLE, N.Y., July 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The First of Long Island Corporation (Nasdaq: FLIC) will host an earnings conference call on July 28, 2023 at 2:00 pm Eastern time to discuss second quarter results. Financial results will be released after the market closes on July 27, 2023.



Those that wish to listen to the call over the telephone are invited to dial 1 800-450-7155 (international callers dial +1 857-999-9155) and use conference ID 3536805# approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the call.

Investors and analysts interested in listening and asking questions must register at webpage https://www.cstproxy.com/fnbli/earnings/2023/q2/ by July 25, 2023 and should use the phone number and access code that will be provided to them on the webpage to access the call.

An audio recording of the conference call will be available on the same webpage within two days of the completion of the call and until August 11, 2023. In addition, the audio recording will be available on our website at www.fnbli.com.

The First of Long Island Corporation is the parent company of The First National Bank of Long Island. Through its branch network branded as First National Bank LI, the Bank focuses on business and consumer needs on Long Island and in New York City. We offer a broad set of lending, deposit, investment, and digital products. First National Bank LI is known for its culture of delivering extraordinary service and a “Customer First” banking experience to small and middle market businesses, professional service firms, not-for-profits, municipalities and consumers.

For More Information Contact:

Jay McConie, EVP & CFO

(516) 671-4900, Ext. 7404