Organic Personal Care Market to Worth USD 42.19 Billion by 2030 | Skyquest Technology

Westford USA, July 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SkyQuest, the rise of consumer preferences for the organic personal care market has significantly shifted purchasing decisions. Consumers now heavily rely on product reviews and opinions shared by others through various digital platforms. Social media platforms, expert bloggers, and celebrities influence consumer perceptions and purchase decisions.

The growing concern about the harmful effects of synthetic chemicals found in conventional personal care and cosmetic products is a major driving force behind the growth of organic personal care market. Consumers are becoming more conscious of the potential health risks associated with the use of synthetic ingredients, such as parabens, phthalates, and sulfates.

Prominent Players in the Organic Personal Care Market

The Body Shop International Limited

L'Oreal SA

Estee Lauder Companies Inc.

Amway Corporation

Bare Escentuals, Inc.

Aveda Corporation

Aubrey Organics, Inc.

BioSecure SA

Burt's Bees, Inc.

Dabur India Limited

Himalaya Global Holdings Ltd.

Kao Corporation

Natura Cosmeticos SA

Nature's Gate, Inc.

Oriflame Cosmetics SA

Procter & Gamble Co.

Shiseido Company, Limited

The Clorox Company

Unilever PLC

Yves Rocher SA

Online Stores Segment is Expected to Grow in the Market Due to Growing Preference for Online Shopping

The online stores segment dominates the distribution channel for organic personal care market. This can be attributed to the growing preference for online shopping and the increasing popularity of e-commerce platforms. Consumers are increasingly turning to online stores to purchase organic personal care products due to the convenience and ease of shopping from the comfort of their homes.

The markets in North America emerged as the dominant region in the global organic personal care market, with the United States serving as the largest market within the region. Several factors contribute to the growth of this market in North America. There has been a notable increase in consumer awareness regarding personal hygiene and the importance of using safe and natural products.

Offline Stores Segment is Expected to Dominate the Market Due to Gained Significant Popularity

The offline stores segment is expected to maintain its rapid growth trajectory throughout the forecast period in the organic personal care market. Offline stores such as supermarkets, hypermarkets, and speciality stores continue to play a crucial role in distributing organic personal care products while online stores have gained significant popularity.

Regional markets in the Asia-Pacific are experiencing the fastest growth in the organic personal care market, with countries such as China, Japan, and South Korea leading the way. Several factors contribute to the robust growth of this market in the region. APAC has a rapidly growing population has an expanding consumer base for personal care products.

A comprehensive analysis of the major players in the organic personal care market has been recently conducted in a report. The report encompasses various aspects, including collaborations, mergers, innovative business policies, and strategies, providing valuable insights into key trends and breakthroughs in the market. Furthermore, the report scrutinizes the market share of the top segments and presents a detailed geographic analysis. Lastly, the report highlights the major players in the industry and their endeavours to develop innovative solutions to cater to the growing demand.

Key Developments in the Organic Personal Care Market

In 2023, Johnson & Johnson, a renowned multinational corporation, revealed its intention to introduce a new range of CBD-infused skincare products under its well-established Neutrogena brand. This strategic move aligns with the growing demand for cannabidiol (CBD) in skincare and highlights the company's commitment to innovation and meeting consumer preferences.

In 2023, Natura &Co, a leading global cosmetics company, announced the launch of a new skincare brand called "Tododia." The brand specifically targets the Latin American market, catering to the unique needs and preferences of consumers in the region. Natura &Co's introduction of Tododia demonstrates its focus on expanding its product portfolio to effectively serve diverse markets and capture new growth opportunities.

Key Questions Answered in Organic Personal Care Market Report

What specific growth drivers are projected to impact the market during the forecast period?

List the top companies in the market and explain how they have achieved their positions of influence.

In what ways do regional trends and patterns differ within the global market, and how these differences shape the market's future growth?

