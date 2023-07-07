Global 3D Displays Market to Reach $16.4 Billion by 2027

New York, July 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global 3D Displays Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05955730/?utm_source=GNW
TV, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a -100% CAGR and reach US$0 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Smartphones segment is readjusted to a revised 11.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.8 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.4% CAGRThe 3D Displays market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.8 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$3.5 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 8.4% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.7% and 6.4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7.4% CAGR.
Monitor Segment to Record 5.4% CAGR In the global Monitor segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 5.1% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$966.7 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$1.4 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$2.2 Billion by the year 2027.
Select Competitors (Total 63 Featured)
- Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.
- ASUSTeK Computer, Inc.
- Nikon Corporation
- AU Optronics Corporation
- LG Display Co., Ltd.
- HannStar Display Corporation
- Christie Digital Systems USA, Inc.
- Innolux Optoelectronics Co., Ltd.
- Hologram Hungary Kft.
- MIRC Electronics Ltd. (Onida)
- Exceptional 3D, Inc.
- Glimm Screens BV
- Alioscopy
- FoVI3D
- HoloxiCA Ltd.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05955730/?utm_source=GNW
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
3D Display - An Introduction
Types of 3D Displays
Volumetric Display
Head-Mount Display
Stereoscopic Display
Technology Insight
Digital Light Processing (DLP)
Organic Light Emitting Diode (OLED)
Plasma Display Panel (PDP)
Light Emitting Diode (LED)
End Use Industries: Brief Overview
Consumer Electronics
Entertainment
Aerospace and Defense
Medical
Automotive
Retail
Advertising
Growing Adoption in Diverse Industries to Impel 3D Display Market
Overview of the 3D Display Industry
Stereoscopic Displays: Primary 3D Display Type
LED Represents the Major Technology for 3D Displays
3D Technology Market Driven by Consumer Electronics Segment
Declining Interest in 3DTVs: Curtain Falls on the Impelling
Technology
Global 3D Display Market by Application (2009 to 2017):
Historic Review in US$ Million for TV and Other Applications
HMD: Fastest Growing Application Type
Market Outlook
Regional Insights
Competition: Participants? Focus on Product Innovation
3D Displays - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in
2021 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2021 (E)
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Tracing the History of 3D Movies and 3D Television
Technologies for Displaying 3D Pictures
Technologies for Producing 3D Video
3D Televisions: An Overview of the Key Breakthrough Device of
Recent Past
Global TV Market by Type (2013, 2015, 2017 & 2019): Percentage
Breakdown of Unit Shipments for Smart TVs and Conventional TVs
Efforts for Standardization of 3D TV over the Years
3DTV Standards from DVB
The Original 3D Channels
The First 3D Shows and Episodes
Researchers Develop Home3D Prototype to Revive 3D TV
Efforts to Bring 3D TV Back
3D Holds Bright Future in Global Cinema Market
Rapidly Rising Demand for Consumer Electronics - Key Growth
Driver for 3D Technology
Breakdown of the Global Electronics Industry Size (in US$
Billion) for the Years 2015 & 2019
Global PC Market by Type (2012, 2016 & 2020): Percentage
Breakdown of Annual Unit Shipments for Desktop PCs, Notebook
PCs, and Tablet PCs
Smartphones Find Favor with 3D Technology
Global Mobile Device Market by Type (2010-2020): Percentage
Breakdown of Shipments for Phablets, Non-Phablet Smartphones,
and Tablets
World Market for Smartphones (2016, 2018 & 2022): Breakdown of
Sales in Million Units by Geographic Region/Country
Automotive Displays Market Holds Strong Growth Prospects
Global Automotive Display Market (2019): Percentage Breakdown
of Demand by Display Type
Global Number of Connected Cars Shipped (in 000 Units) for the
Years 2017, 2019 and 2022
Growing Penetration of AR/VR Technologies Paves Way for
Increased Acceptance of 3D Displays
Global AR/VR Software Opportunity in 2025 (In US$ Billion), the
Harbinger of the Coming Era of Digital Immersion
Head-Mounted Displays - A Niche and Fast-emerging Application Area
World Automotive HUDs (in US$ Million) for the Years 2017, 2019 &
2022
HD 3D Display (Glass-Free) Market Scenario
Latest Advancements to Make Glasses-Free 3D Viable
Stereoscopic Devices at the Crossroads
Downfall of Stereoscopic Devices in Home Entertainment:
Contributing Factors
3D Volumetric Displays to Support Medical Imaging & Training
3D Display Technology Innovations Impacting Consumer Sector
Innovations in the 3D Technology Industry
Technological Innovations to Enable 3D Displays with True Effects
Innovative 3D Displays to Offer Engaging Holograms
Holographic Technology to Warrant Attention across Numerous
Industries
Advances in Holographic Technology
Innovative Applications Areas of 3D Holograms
An Insight into 3D Holographic Technologies
Electronics Based on Holography
Present Application Areas
Holographic TVs Likely to Become Reality in the Future
Issues and Solutions
Select Statistical Data Compendium
Global Next-Generation Displays Market by Product (2019):
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for 2D One-Sided Display,
3D Display, Double-Sided Display, Flexible Display, Midair
Display, Touchscreen Display and Transparent Display
Global Interactive Displays Market by Product Type (2019):
Percentage Share Breakdown of Value Sales for Interactive Flat
Panel Displays, Interactive Projectors, and Interactive
Whiteboard Displays
Global Flexible Displays Market (2016, 2018, 2020 & 2022):
Shipment of Flexible Displays in Million Units
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for 3D
Displays by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 2: World 5-Year Perspective for 3D Displays by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets
for Years 2023 & 2027
Table 3: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Tv by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 4: World 5-Year Perspective for Tv by Geographic Region -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years 2023 &
2027
Table 5: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Smartphones by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 6: World 5-Year Perspective for Smartphones by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2023 & 2027
Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Monitor by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 8: World 5-Year Perspective for Monitor by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2023 & 2027
Table 9: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Mobile Computing Devices by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2022 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 10: World 5-Year Perspective for Mobile Computing Devices
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2023 & 2027
Table 11: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Projectors by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 12: World 5-Year Perspective for Projectors by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2023 & 2027
Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Hmd
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 14: World 5-Year Perspective for Hmd by Geographic Region -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years 2023 &
2027
Table 15: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2022 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 16: World 5-Year Perspective for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2023 & 2027
Table 17: World 3D Displays Market Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
3D Displays Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in the United States for 2023 (E)
Table 18: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for 3D
Displays by Application - Tv, Smartphones, Monitor, Mobile
Computing Devices, Projectors, Hmd and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 19: USA 5-Year Perspective for 3D Displays by Application -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Tv, Smartphones,
Monitor, Mobile Computing Devices, Projectors, Hmd and Other
Applications for the Years 2023 & 2027
CANADA
Table 20: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for 3D
Displays by Application - Tv, Smartphones, Monitor, Mobile
Computing Devices, Projectors, Hmd and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 21: Canada 5-Year Perspective for 3D Displays by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Tv,
Smartphones, Monitor, Mobile Computing Devices, Projectors, Hmd
and Other Applications for the Years 2023 & 2027
JAPAN
3D Displays Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in Japan for 2023 (E)
Table 22: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for 3D
Displays by Application - Tv, Smartphones, Monitor, Mobile
Computing Devices, Projectors, Hmd and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 23: Japan 5-Year Perspective for 3D Displays by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Tv,
Smartphones, Monitor, Mobile Computing Devices, Projectors, Hmd
and Other Applications for the Years 2023 & 2027
CHINA
3D Displays Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in China for 2023 (E)
Table 24: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for 3D
Displays by Application - Tv, Smartphones, Monitor, Mobile
Computing Devices, Projectors, Hmd and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 25: China 5-Year Perspective for 3D Displays by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Tv,
Smartphones, Monitor, Mobile Computing Devices, Projectors, Hmd
and Other Applications for the Years 2023 & 2027
EUROPE
3D Displays Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in Europe for 2023 (E)
Table 26: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for 3D
Displays by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and
Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 27: Europe 5-Year Perspective for 3D Displays by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets for Years
2023 & 2027
Table 28: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for 3D
Displays by Application - Tv, Smartphones, Monitor, Mobile
Computing Devices, Projectors, Hmd and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 29: Europe 5-Year Perspective for 3D Displays by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Tv,
Smartphones, Monitor, Mobile Computing Devices, Projectors, Hmd
and Other Applications for the Years 2023 & 2027
FRANCE
3D Displays Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in France for 2023 (E)
Table 30: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for 3D
Displays by Application - Tv, Smartphones, Monitor, Mobile
Computing Devices, Projectors, Hmd and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 31: France 5-Year Perspective for 3D Displays by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Tv,
Smartphones, Monitor, Mobile Computing Devices, Projectors, Hmd
and Other Applications for the Years 2023 & 2027
GERMANY
3D Displays Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in Germany for 2023 (E)
Table 32: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for 3D
Displays by Application - Tv, Smartphones, Monitor, Mobile
Computing Devices, Projectors, Hmd and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 33: Germany 5-Year Perspective for 3D Displays by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Tv,
Smartphones, Monitor, Mobile Computing Devices, Projectors, Hmd
and Other Applications for the Years 2023 & 2027
ITALY
Table 34: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for 3D
Displays by Application - Tv, Smartphones, Monitor, Mobile
Computing Devices, Projectors, Hmd and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 35: Italy 5-Year Perspective for 3D Displays by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Tv,
Smartphones, Monitor, Mobile Computing Devices, Projectors, Hmd
and Other Applications for the Years 2023 & 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
3D Displays Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2023 (E)
Table 36: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for 3D
Displays by Application - Tv, Smartphones, Monitor, Mobile
Computing Devices, Projectors, Hmd and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 37: UK 5-Year Perspective for 3D Displays by Application -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Tv, Smartphones,
Monitor, Mobile Computing Devices, Projectors, Hmd and Other
Applications for the Years 2023 & 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 38: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for 3D Displays by Application - Tv, Smartphones, Monitor,
Mobile Computing Devices, Projectors, Hmd and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 39: Rest of Europe 5-Year Perspective for 3D Displays by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Tv,
Smartphones, Monitor, Mobile Computing Devices, Projectors, Hmd
and Other Applications for the Years 2023 & 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
3D Displays Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2023 (E)
Table 40: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for 3D Displays by Application - Tv, Smartphones, Monitor,
Mobile Computing Devices, Projectors, Hmd and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 41: Asia-Pacific 5-Year Perspective for 3D Displays by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Tv,
Smartphones, Monitor, Mobile Computing Devices, Projectors, Hmd
and Other Applications for the Years 2023 & 2027
REST OF WORLD
Table 42: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for 3D Displays by Application - Tv, Smartphones, Monitor,
Mobile Computing Devices, Projectors, Hmd and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 43: Rest of World 5-Year Perspective for 3D Displays by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Tv,
Smartphones, Monitor, Mobile Computing Devices, Projectors, Hmd
and Other Applications for the Years 2023 & 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05955730/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Global 3D Displays Market to Reach $16.4 Billion by 2027
Global 3D Displays Market to Reach $16.4 Billion by 2027Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for 3D Displays estimated at US$10.2 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$16.4 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 7% over the analysis period 2020-2027.
| Source: ReportLinker ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
New York, July 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global 3D Displays Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05955730/?utm_source=GNW