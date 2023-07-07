Global Mixed Signal SoC Market to Reach $110.3 Billion by 2030

New York, July 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Mixed Signal SoC Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05819728/?utm_source=GNW
Consumer Electronics, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.3% CAGR and reach US$68.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the IT & Telecom segment is readjusted to a revised 4.1% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $22.1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 4.5% CAGR
The Mixed Signal SoC market in the U.S. is estimated at US$22.1 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$19.4 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 4.5% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.4% and 4% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.6% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 16 Featured)
- Analog Devices, Inc.
- Apple Inc.
- Cadence Design Systems, Inc.
- Intel Corporation
- Micron Technology, Inc.
- Point2 Technology
- Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.
- Signalchip
- ST Microelectronics, and Synapse.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05819728/?utm_source=GNW
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Mixed Signal SoC - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market
Share in 2023 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2023 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Mixed Signal SoC Market Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2030
Table 2: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Mixed
Signal SoC by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through
2030 and % CAGR
Table 3: World Historic Review for Mixed Signal SoC by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 4: World 16-Year Perspective for Mixed Signal SoC by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 5: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Consumer Electronics by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 6: World Historic Review for Consumer Electronics by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 7: World 16-Year Perspective for Consumer Electronics by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 8: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for IT &
Telecom by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through
2030 and % CAGR
Table 9: World Historic Review for IT & Telecom by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 10: World 16-Year Perspective for IT & Telecom by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 11: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through
2030 and % CAGR
Table 12: World Historic Review for Automotive by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 13: World 16-Year Perspective for Automotive by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 14: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 15: World Historic Review for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 16: World 16-Year Perspective for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Mixed Signal SoC Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in the United States for 2023 (E)
Table 17: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Mixed
Signal SoC by Application - Consumer Electronics, IT & Telecom,
Automotive and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR
Table 18: USA Historic Review for Mixed Signal SoC by
Application - Consumer Electronics, IT & Telecom, Automotive
and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 19: USA 16-Year Perspective for Mixed Signal SoC by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Consumer
Electronics, IT & Telecom, Automotive and Other Applications
for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
CANADA
Table 20: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Mixed Signal SoC by Application - Consumer Electronics, IT &
Telecom, Automotive and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 21: Canada Historic Review for Mixed Signal SoC by
Application - Consumer Electronics, IT & Telecom, Automotive
and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 22: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Mixed Signal SoC by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Consumer
Electronics, IT & Telecom, Automotive and Other Applications
for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
JAPAN
Mixed Signal SoC Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Japan for 2023 (E)
Table 23: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Mixed Signal SoC by Application - Consumer Electronics, IT &
Telecom, Automotive and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 24: Japan Historic Review for Mixed Signal SoC by
Application - Consumer Electronics, IT & Telecom, Automotive
and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 25: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Mixed Signal SoC by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Consumer
Electronics, IT & Telecom, Automotive and Other Applications
for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
CHINA
Mixed Signal SoC Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in China for 2023 (E)
Table 26: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Mixed Signal SoC by Application - Consumer Electronics, IT &
Telecom, Automotive and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 27: China Historic Review for Mixed Signal SoC by
Application - Consumer Electronics, IT & Telecom, Automotive
and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 28: China 16-Year Perspective for Mixed Signal SoC by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Consumer
Electronics, IT & Telecom, Automotive and Other Applications
for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
EUROPE
Mixed Signal SoC Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Europe for 2023 (E)
Table 29: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Mixed Signal SoC by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy,
UK and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 30: Europe Historic Review for Mixed Signal SoC by
Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of
Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 31: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Mixed Signal SoC by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets for Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 32: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Mixed Signal SoC by Application - Consumer Electronics, IT &
Telecom, Automotive and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 33: Europe Historic Review for Mixed Signal SoC by
Application - Consumer Electronics, IT & Telecom, Automotive
and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 34: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Mixed Signal SoC by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Consumer
Electronics, IT & Telecom, Automotive and Other Applications
for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
FRANCE
Mixed Signal SoC Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in France for 2023 (E)
Table 35: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Mixed Signal SoC by Application - Consumer Electronics, IT &
Telecom, Automotive and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 36: France Historic Review for Mixed Signal SoC by
Application - Consumer Electronics, IT & Telecom, Automotive
and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 37: France 16-Year Perspective for Mixed Signal SoC by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Consumer
Electronics, IT & Telecom, Automotive and Other Applications
for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
GERMANY
Mixed Signal SoC Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Germany for 2023 (E)
Table 38: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Mixed Signal SoC by Application - Consumer Electronics, IT &
Telecom, Automotive and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 39: Germany Historic Review for Mixed Signal SoC by
Application - Consumer Electronics, IT & Telecom, Automotive
and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 40: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Mixed Signal SoC by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Consumer
Electronics, IT & Telecom, Automotive and Other Applications
for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
ITALY
Table 41: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Mixed Signal SoC by Application - Consumer Electronics, IT &
Telecom, Automotive and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 42: Italy Historic Review for Mixed Signal SoC by
Application - Consumer Electronics, IT & Telecom, Automotive
and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 43: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Mixed Signal SoC by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Consumer
Electronics, IT & Telecom, Automotive and Other Applications
for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
UNITED KINGDOM
Mixed Signal SoC Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2023 (E)
Table 44: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Mixed
Signal SoC by Application - Consumer Electronics, IT & Telecom,
Automotive and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR
Table 45: UK Historic Review for Mixed Signal SoC by
Application - Consumer Electronics, IT & Telecom, Automotive
and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 46: UK 16-Year Perspective for Mixed Signal SoC by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Consumer
Electronics, IT & Telecom, Automotive and Other Applications
for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
REST OF EUROPE
Table 47: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Mixed Signal SoC by Application - Consumer Electronics, IT &
Telecom, Automotive and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 48: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Mixed Signal SoC
by Application - Consumer Electronics, IT & Telecom, Automotive
and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 49: Rest of Europe 16-Year Perspective for Mixed Signal
SoC by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Consumer Electronics, IT & Telecom, Automotive and Other
Applications for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
ASIA-PACIFIC
Mixed Signal SoC Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2023 (E)
Table 50: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Mixed Signal SoC by Application - Consumer Electronics, IT &
Telecom, Automotive and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 51: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Mixed Signal SoC by
Application - Consumer Electronics, IT & Telecom, Automotive
and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 52: Asia-Pacific 16-Year Perspective for Mixed Signal SoC
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Consumer Electronics, IT & Telecom, Automotive and Other
Applications for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
REST OF WORLD
Table 53: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Mixed Signal SoC by Application - Consumer Electronics, IT &
Telecom, Automotive and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 54: Rest of World Historic Review for Mixed Signal SoC by
Application - Consumer Electronics, IT & Telecom, Automotive
and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 55: Rest of World 16-Year Perspective for Mixed Signal
SoC by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Consumer Electronics, IT & Telecom, Automotive and Other
Applications for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
IV. COMPETITION
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05819728/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Global Mixed Signal SoC Market to Reach $110.3 Billion by 2030
Global Mixed Signal SoC Market to Reach $110.3 Billion by 2030. In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Mixed Signal SoC estimated at US$75.4 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$110.3 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.9% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
| Source: ReportLinker ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
New York, July 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Mixed Signal SoC Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05819728/?utm_source=GNW