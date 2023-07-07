Global LED Backlight Display Driver ICs Market to Reach $3.2 Billion by 2030

New York, July 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global LED Backlight Display Driver ICs Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05819560/?utm_source=GNW

Mobile Computing Devices, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.4% CAGR and reach US$2.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the TVs segment is readjusted to a revised 4.9% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $183.5 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5.6% CAGR



The LED Backlight Display Driver ICs market in the U.S. is estimated at US$183.5 Million in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 5.6% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Within Asia-Pacific, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.1% CAGR. Led by countries such as South Korea and Taiwan, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$1.4 Billion by the year 2030.



Select Competitors (Total 42 Featured)

- Panasonic Corporation

- Infineon Technologies AG

- NXP Semiconductors NV

- Cypress Semiconductor Corporation

- Analog Devices, Inc.

- Maxim Integrated Products, Inc.

- Microchip Technology, Inc.

- ams AG

- Melexis NV

- Elmos Semiconductor SE

- New Japan Radio Co., Ltd.

- Dialog Semiconductor (UK) Ltd.

- Monolithic Power Systems

- Macroblock, Inc

- Magnachip Semiconductor





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05819560/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

LED Backlight: An Introduction

LED Backlighting Dimming Modes

LED Backlight Display Driver ICs: A Prelude

Backlighting Technologies: Types

Light-Emitting Diode (LED)

Cold Cathode Fluorescent Lamp (CCFL)

Hot Cathode Fluorescent Lamp (HCFL)

External Electrode Fluorescent Lamps (EEFL)

Electroluminescence (EL)

Key End-Use Segments of LED Backlight DDICs

Mobile Computing Devices

Televisions

Automotive Infotainment Systems

Display Technologies: A Macro Perspective

From CRT Display to LEDs to OLEDs: An Evolutionary Scan

Number of LED Chips for Backlighting in Select Devices

LCD Color Displays: The Dominant Display Technology, for the

Present

LCDs: Mode of Operation

LC Panel: Composition

LCD Monitors: Modes of Mounting

A Maturing LED Backlighting Market

Global Packaged LEDs Market: Percentage Breakdown of Revenues

by Application for the Years 2018 and 2020

Global Economic Outlook

Global Economic Outlook: Real GDP Growth Rates in % by Country/

Region for the Years 2017 through 2020

LED Backlight Display Driver ICs Industry Overview

China: Key Regional Market

Mobile Computing Devices: Primary End-Use Segment for LED

Backlight Display Driver ICs

Automotive Infotainment Systems: Upcoming Market for LED

Backlight DDICs

Global In-Car Infotainment Market Revenues (in US$ Billion) for

the Years 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025

LED Backlight Display Driver ICs - Global Key Competitors

Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Emergence of LED as Newest Technology for Smartphones Favors

Robust Market Growth

Global Smartphones Market: Shipments in Million Units for the

Years 2014, 2016, 2018, 2020 and 2022

Growing Penchant for Laptops with LED Displays Augurs Well for

the Market

Growth Trajectory in LED TV Shipments Accelerates Market Momentum

Global TV Shipments by Size (In Million Units): 2018-2020

Smart TV Ownership Worldwide for Select Countries: Smart TVs as

% of Total TVs Owned for the Year 2018

Global 4K TV Shipments (In Million Units): 2018-2020

4K (UHD) TV Market Worldwide: Penetration Rate (%) of 4K (UHD)

TV Households in Select Countries for 2016 and 2019

Global 8K TV Shipments (In Thousand Units): 2018-2020

?Local Dimming? Technology Widens Role of Backlight Driver ICs

in LED TV

Healthy Growth Opportunities in Industrial Sector

Rising Emphasis on LED Power Management Gives Impetus to

Overall Market Growth

Highly Innovative LED Solutions and Latest Breakthroughs to

Drive Growth

Mini LEDs Vs. OLEDs

Increasing Opportunities for Mini-LED Backlit Displays:

A Threat to OLEDs

Rising Adoption of Mini LED Technology for Large-Sized Display

Panels

Mini LEDs in High-end IT Products

Statistical Data Highlights

microLED Market Worldwide: Projected Shipments in Thousand

Units for the Years 2021, 2023 and 2025

Global MicroLED Display Market: Percentage Breakdown of Volume

Shipments by Device Type for 2021 (P) and 2025 (P)

Global Flexible Display Unit Shipments in Millions for the

Years 2018, 2020, 2022 and 2024

Flat Panel Displays (FPD) Market: Global Production Capacity in

Million Square Meter for the Years 2017, 2019, 2021 and 2023

Global Smartwatch Displays Market: Breakdown of Shipments

Volume by Technology for 2016 and 2018

Global Personal Computers (PCs) Market: Breakdown of Shipments

in Million Units for the Years 2015, 2017 and 2019

Global Public Displays Market: Shipment Revenues in US$ Million

for the Years 2015, 2017, 2019 and 2021



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for LED

Backlight Display Driver ICs by Geographic Region - USA, Japan,

China, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through

2030 and % CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for LED Backlight Display Driver

ICs by Geographic Region - USA, Japan, China, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 3: World 16-Year Perspective for LED Backlight Display

Driver ICs by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Japan, China, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World

Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Mobile Computing Devices by Geographic Region - USA, Japan,

China, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through

2030 and % CAGR



Table 5: World Historic Review for Mobile Computing Devices by

Geographic Region - USA, Japan, China, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 6: World 16-Year Perspective for Mobile Computing Devices

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Japan, China, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for TVs

by Geographic Region - USA, Japan, China, Asia-Pacific and Rest

of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 8: World Historic Review for TVs by Geographic Region -

USA, Japan, China, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 9: World 16-Year Perspective for TVs by Geographic Region -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Japan, China,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Automotive Infotainment Systems by Geographic Region - USA,

Japan, China, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 11: World Historic Review for Automotive Infotainment

Systems by Geographic Region - USA, Japan, China, Asia-Pacific

and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 12: World 16-Year Perspective for Automotive Infotainment

Systems by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Japan, China, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for

Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 13: World LED Backlight Display Driver ICs Market

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through

2030



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

LED Backlight Display Driver ICs Market Presence - Strong/

Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States

for 2023 (E)

Active Players in United States

Table 14: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for LED

Backlight Display Driver ICs by End-Use - Mobile Computing

Devices, TVs and Automotive Infotainment Systems - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 15: USA Historic Review for LED Backlight Display Driver

ICs by End-Use - Mobile Computing Devices, TVs and Automotive

Infotainment Systems Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 16: USA 16-Year Perspective for LED Backlight Display

Driver ICs by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Mobile Computing Devices, TVs and Automotive Infotainment

Systems for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



JAPAN

LED Backlight Display Driver ICs Market Presence - Strong/

Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2023 (E)

Active Players in Japan

Japan: A Leading Producer of LEDs Worldwide

Table 17: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for LED

Backlight Display Driver ICs by End-Use - Mobile Computing

Devices, TVs and Automotive Infotainment Systems - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 18: Japan Historic Review for LED Backlight Display

Driver ICs by End-Use - Mobile Computing Devices, TVs and

Automotive Infotainment Systems Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 19: Japan 16-Year Perspective for LED Backlight Display

Driver ICs by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Mobile Computing Devices, TVs and Automotive Infotainment

Systems for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



CHINA

LED Backlight Display Driver ICs Market Presence - Strong/

Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2023 (E)

Active Players in China

China?s Rise as Global Leading Manufacturer of LED Displays

Table 20: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for LED

Backlight Display Driver ICs by End-Use - Mobile Computing

Devices, TVs and Automotive Infotainment Systems - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 21: China Historic Review for LED Backlight Display

Driver ICs by End-Use - Mobile Computing Devices, TVs and

Automotive Infotainment Systems Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 22: China 16-Year Perspective for LED Backlight Display

Driver ICs by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Mobile Computing Devices, TVs and Automotive Infotainment

Systems for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



ASIA-PACIFIC

LED Backlight Display Driver ICs Market Presence - Strong/

Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for

2023 (E)

Active Players in Asia-Pacific

Table 23: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for LED Backlight Display Driver ICs by End-Use - Mobile

Computing Devices, TVs and Automotive Infotainment Systems -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 24: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for LED Backlight

Display Driver ICs by End-Use - Mobile Computing Devices, TVs

and Automotive Infotainment Systems Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 25: Asia-Pacific 16-Year Perspective for LED Backlight

Display Driver ICs by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Mobile Computing Devices, TVs and Automotive

Infotainment Systems for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 26: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for LED Backlight Display Driver ICs by Geographic Region -

South Korea, Taiwan and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 27: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for LED Backlight

Display Driver ICs by Geographic Region - South Korea, Taiwan

and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and %

CAGR



Table 28: Asia-Pacific 16-Year Perspective for LED Backlight

Display Driver ICs by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown

of Value Sales for South Korea, Taiwan and Rest of Asia-Pacific

Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



SOUTH KOREA

Table 29: South Korea Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for LED Backlight Display Driver ICs by End-Use - Mobile

Computing Devices, TVs and Automotive Infotainment Systems -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 30: South Korea Historic Review for LED Backlight Display

Driver ICs by End-Use - Mobile Computing Devices, TVs and

Automotive Infotainment Systems Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 31: South Korea 16-Year Perspective for LED Backlight

Display Driver ICs by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Mobile Computing Devices, TVs and Automotive

Infotainment Systems for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



TAIWAN

Table 32: Taiwan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for LED

Backlight Display Driver ICs by End-Use - Mobile Computing

Devices, TVs and Automotive Infotainment Systems - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 33: Taiwan Historic Review for LED Backlight Display

Driver ICs by End-Use - Mobile Computing Devices, TVs and

Automotive Infotainment Systems Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 34: Taiwan 16-Year Perspective for LED Backlight Display

Driver ICs by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Mobile Computing Devices, TVs and Automotive Infotainment

Systems for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 35: Rest of Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future

Analysis for LED Backlight Display Driver ICs by End-Use -

Mobile Computing Devices, TVs and Automotive Infotainment

Systems - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 36: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for LED

Backlight Display Driver ICs by End-Use - Mobile Computing

Devices, TVs and Automotive Infotainment Systems Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 37: Rest of Asia-Pacific 16-Year Perspective for LED

Backlight Display Driver ICs by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown

of Value Sales for Mobile Computing Devices, TVs and Automotive

Infotainment Systems for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



REST OF WORLD

Active Players in Rest of World

Table 38: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for LED Backlight Display Driver ICs by End-Use - Mobile

Computing Devices, TVs and Automotive Infotainment Systems -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 39: Rest of World Historic Review for LED Backlight

Display Driver ICs by End-Use - Mobile Computing Devices, TVs

and Automotive Infotainment Systems Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 40: Rest of World 16-Year Perspective for LED Backlight

Display Driver ICs by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Mobile Computing Devices, TVs and Automotive

Infotainment Systems for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



IV. COMPETITION

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05819560/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________