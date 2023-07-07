Global Smart Meters Market to Reach $50.1 Billion by 2030

New York, July 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Smart Meters Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799652/?utm_source=GNW
Electric Smart Meters, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 8.5% CAGR and reach US$27.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Smart Water Meters segment is readjusted to a revised 9.7% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $3.6 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9.4% CAGR
The Smart Meters market in the U.S. is estimated at US$3.6 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$15.4 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 9.4% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.9% and 6.7% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, UK is forecast to grow at approximately 6.1% CAGR.

I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and the Looming Global Recession
2020: A Year of Disruption & Transformation
As the Race between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies, Where is
the World Economy Headed in 2021?
World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change)
for 2020 through 2022
Pandemic Causes Significant Disruption to Smart Meters Supply
Chain
COVID-19-Induced Financial Crisis Aggravates an Already Large
Global Infrastructure Spending Gap: Government Smart Meter
Programs Weaken in 2020
US Government Budget Deficits (In US$ Billion) for 2007-2022
Cumulative Global Infrastructure Spending Gap (In US$ Billion)
for 2018-2040
Amidst the Pandemic, Energy Infrastructure Investments Take a
Direct Blow
% Change in Electricity Consumption April 2019 Vs 2020
% Share of Energy Use Impacted by Lockdowns
Smart Meters: Welcome Developments Indicating Unabated Progress
in Future
An Introduction to Smart Meters
Types of Smart Meters
Why Now is the Time for Smart Meters in a World Where Energy is
the Building Block for Socio Economic Development
Global Market Prospects & Outlook
Automatic Meter Reading: Leading Technology Segment in Smart
Meters Market
Residential Segment Leads Global Market
North America Holds Enviable Base of Smart Meters due to Early
Mover Advantage
Smart Meters Witness High Adoption in Europe as Countries
Embark on Smart Metering Initiatives
Asia-Pacific Exudes Tremendous Potential for Adoption of Smart
Meters
Competition
Smart Electricity Meters Market Share Breakdown by Competitor:
2020
World Brands
Recent Market Activity
Smart Meters - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share
in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Environmental Concerns, Reduction in Energy Wastage, and Need
for Energy Efficiency Drive Adoption of Smart Metering
Technology
Government Policies Drive Smart Meters Adoption
Energy Theft Losses Reinforces the Need for Efficient Smart
Metering Technologies
Here?s Why the Environment & Sustainability Will be Top
Priorities After the Pandemic
How Smart Meters Can Reduce the Carbon Footprint?
Emerging Trends to Transform Smart Metering Market
Growing Intelligence of Smart Meters
Rise of Smart Cities and Focus on Smart Energy Management Opens
Up Opportunities for Smart Meters
At the Core of Smart Cities Are Smart Metering Solutions for
Provision of Smart Utility Services: Global Market for Smart
Cities in US$ Million for the Years 2020 and 2027
Smart Electricity Meters: Reliable, User-Friendly, Cost
Effective, and Energy Efficient Technology for Power Utilities
Myriad Benefits of Smart Electricity Meters to Drive Global
Adoption
Spiraling Demand for Electricity and Inefficient Infrastructure
Drives Utilities to Deploy Smart Meters
Supplying Cost-Effective, Reliable Electricity Will Always Be a
Priority for Utilities, Making Smart Meters a Valuable
Investment: Projected Global Demand for Electricity (MWh) for
Years 2025, 2030 & 2035
Residential Sector Dominates Smart Electricity Meters Market
Smart Electricity Meters Market by End-Use (in %) for 2020
Growing Deployments of Smart Grids: A Strong Business Case for
Smart Electricity Meters
Strong Spending on Smart Grids Strengthens Smart Metering
Infrastructure Plans: Global Market for Smart Grids in US$
Billion) for the Years 2021, 2023 and 2024
Smart Electricity Meters Emerge as Vital Components for
Efficient Energy Use & Consumption Control in Smart Cities
Renewable Energy Integration: A Promising Application of Smart
Electricity Meters
Persistent Power Quality Issues Drive the Importance of AMI &
Smart Meters in Outage Management Systems & Service
Restoration
Average Number of Power Outages in Firms Per Month Worldwide by
Region: 2019
Cost of Load Failures Due to Power Disruptions/Outages in US$
Per Hour by Select Commercial Activity
Value Lost Due to Electrical Outages as a Percentage (%) of
Sales of Affected Firms
Smart Electricity Meters Gain Prominence in Distribution
Automation
Government Policies Critical for Smart Electricity Meters Adoption
Integration of Electric Vehicles and Smart Meters Enable Shift
towards Sustainable Economy
Global Electric Car Registrations Worldwide (in Thousands) for
2015-2020
Need for Water Utilities to be Energy-Efficient and Responsive
Propels Demand for Smart Water Meters
Global Smart Water Meter Shipments Breakdown (in %) by Basic
and Smart Types for 2019, 2022 and 2025
Unique Challenges Facing Water Utilities Amidst COVID-19
Outbreak Bring Forth the Importance of Technology Solutions
Growing Prominence of Smart Water Networks Boosts Demand for
Smart Water Meters
Smart Meters Enhance Water Management Efficiency
With Water Utilities Focused on Increasing Investments in
Digital Solutions, Smart Water Meter Adoption Poised to Grow
Global Digital Utility Market Size (in US$ Billion) for 2018,
2020, 2022 & 2024
Smart Water Meters: An Important Component of Smart Cities
Worldwide
Evolution of Smart Water Grid Emerges as a Fundamental Factor
Driving Penetration of Smart Water Meters
Innovations in Smart Water Meters Propel Market Growth
Demand Rises for Two-Way Communicating Meters in Water Industry
Integrated Digital Water Meters Find Increased Acceptance
Smart Water Meters to Make Major Contributions to Efficiency
Levels in the Agricultural Sector
Blockchain Technology for Smart Water Meters
As Gas Utilities Come Under Pressure to Curb Wastages & Ensure
Accurate Billing, Smart Gas Metering Solutions Rise in
Popularity
Energy Conservation and Regulatory Mandates Compel Modern Gas
Utilities to Switch to Smart Gas Meters
Utility Modernization & Upgrade Programs Create Highly
Conducive Environment for Smart Gas Market
Residential Vertical Remains the Dominant Segment for Consumer-
Grade Smart Gas Meters
Smart Gas Meters Gain Traction in Commercial & Industrial End-
Use Domains
Wireless Communication Systems Gain Traction in Smart Gas Networks
Regulations & Standards Drive New Demand for Smart Gas
Infrastructure Solutions
IoT-based Smart Metering to Create Smarter and Connected Cities
IoT-Based AMI Platform: A Key Building Block of Smart Meter
Infrastructure
Global IoT in Energy Market (In US$ Billion) for the Years
2019, 2021, 2023 & 2026
Increasing Investments in Smart Home Technology Solutions to
Fuel Demand for Smart Meters
Growing Investments into Smart Homes Stimulate Smart Meters
Market: Global Smart Homes Market (In US$ Billion) for the
Years 2019, 2021, 2023 & 2025
LPWANs to Become a Standard Approach in Smart Water Meters
Big Data Analytics to Provide Actionable Insights from Smart
Meters-Generated Data
AI Presents Immense Opportunities to Tap Smart Meter Data
Blockchain to Mitigate Data Safety and Privacy Concerns for
Smart Meters
Cloud Computing Transforms Smart Metering Market
increasing Integration of Cellular Technology in Smart Meters
Population Growth and Demographics Drive Need for Smart Utility
Infrastructure, Supporting Demand for Smart Meters
World Population (in Thousands) by Geographic Region for the
Years 2019, 2030, 2050, 2100
World Urban Population in Thousands: 1950-2050P
Key Issues & Challenges Hampering Widespread Adoption of Smart
Meters
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Smart
Meters by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 2: World 8-Year Perspective for Smart Meters by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World Markets for Years 2023 & 2030
Table 3: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Electric by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 4: World 8-Year Perspective for Electric by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World
for Years 2023 & 2030
Table 5: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Water
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR
Table 6: World 8-Year Perspective for Water by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World
for Years 2023 & 2030
Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Gas
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR
Table 8: World 8-Year Perspective for Gas by Geographic Region -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2023 & 2030
Table 9: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Cellular by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 10: World 8-Year Perspective for Cellular by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World
for Years 2023 & 2030
Table 11: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for RF
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR
Table 12: World 8-Year Perspective for RF by Geographic Region -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2023 & 2030
Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for PLC
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR
Table 14: World 8-Year Perspective for PLC by Geographic Region -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2023 & 2030
Table 15: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Residential by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 16: World 8-Year Perspective for Residential by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2023 & 2030
Table 17: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Commercial by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 18: World 8-Year Perspective for Commercial by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World
for Years 2023 & 2030
Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Industrial by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 20: World 8-Year Perspective for Industrial by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World
for Years 2023 & 2030
Table 21: World Smart Meters Market Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2030
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Smart Meters Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in the United States for 2023 (E)
Focus on Energy Efficiency in Utilities and Smart Cities
Projects to Drive Long-term Growth
Smart Electricity Meters: Favorable Government Policies Propel
Adoption
Transition towards Smart Technologies Benefits Smart
Electricity Meter Adoption
Penetration of Smart Electricity Meters Set to Rise in North
America
Investments in Water Utilities with Focus on Energy Efficiency
Drive Demand for Smart Water Meters
US Drinking Water Infrastructure Expenditure Needs (in US$
Billion) by Project Type in the US through 2030
US Smart Water Solutions Market: Percentage Breakdown of
Spending by Segment for 2016, 2020, and 2024
Ultrasonic Metering Technology Continues to Gain Preference in
Water Utilities
Cellular-Enabled Smart Water Deployments to Gain Traction
Key Factors Hampering Growth Prospects for Smart Water Meters
Shift towards Smart Gas Solutions to Support Demand for Smart
Gas Meters
Multifarious Benefits Make Strong Business Case for AMI Smart
Gas Networks
Competition
Smart Electricity Meters in the US: Breakdown of Installed
Units by Leading Vendors for 2020
Advanced Metering Infrastructure Competitor Market Share
Breakdown (in %) in the US for 2020
Table 22: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Smart
Meters by Type - Electric, Water and Gas - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through
2030 and % CAGR
Table 23: USA 8-Year Perspective for Smart Meters by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Electric, Water and
Gas for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 24: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Smart
Meters by Communication Type - Cellular, RF and PLC -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 25: USA 8-Year Perspective for Smart Meters by
Communication Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Cellular, RF and PLC for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 26: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Smart
Meters by Application - Residential, Commercial and Industrial -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for
the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 27: USA 8-Year Perspective for Smart Meters by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Residential, Commercial and Industrial for the Years 2023 &
2030
CANADA
Smart Electricity Meters Market in Canada: An Overview
Table 28: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Smart Meters by Type - Electric, Water and Gas - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 29: Canada 8-Year Perspective for Smart Meters by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Electric, Water and
Gas for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 30: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Smart Meters by Communication Type - Cellular, RF and PLC -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 31: Canada 8-Year Perspective for Smart Meters by
Communication Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Cellular, RF and PLC for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 32: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Smart Meters by Application - Residential, Commercial and
Industrial - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 33: Canada 8-Year Perspective for Smart Meters by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Residential, Commercial and Industrial for the Years 2023 &
2030
JAPAN
Smart Meters Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Japan for 2023 (E)
Improving Infrastructure Facilities in Cities: Essential
Drivers of Growth for Smart Meters Market
Japan Leverages Smart Gas Solutions to Build Low Carbon,
Energy-Efficient Society
Table 34: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Smart Meters by Type - Electric, Water and Gas - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 35: Japan 8-Year Perspective for Smart Meters by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Electric, Water and
Gas for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 36: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Smart Meters by Communication Type - Cellular, RF and PLC -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 37: Japan 8-Year Perspective for Smart Meters by
Communication Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Cellular, RF and PLC for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 38: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Smart Meters by Application - Residential, Commercial and
Industrial - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 39: Japan 8-Year Perspective for Smart Meters by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Residential, Commercial and Industrial for the Years 2023 &
2030
CHINA
Smart Meters Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in China for 2023 (E)
Smart Meters Market in China: A Prelude
Market Share of Leading Players in Smart Meters Market by
Segment: 2019
Focus on Developing Smart Cities in China: Opportunity for
Smart Meters
Smart Electricity Meters Market in China: An Overview
Despite Temporary Slowdown due to COVID-29, Power Demand Favors
Growth in Smart Electricity Meters Market: Annual Average
Growth Rate (%) of Electricity Demand China for 2001-2020
China Turns to Smart Water Infrastructure to Resolve Acute
Water Scarcity
Table 40: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Smart Meters by Type - Electric, Water and Gas - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 41: China 8-Year Perspective for Smart Meters by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Electric, Water and
Gas for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 42: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Smart Meters by Communication Type - Cellular, RF and PLC -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 43: China 8-Year Perspective for Smart Meters by
Communication Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Cellular, RF and PLC for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 44: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Smart Meters by Application - Residential, Commercial and
Industrial - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 45: China 8-Year Perspective for Smart Meters by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Residential, Commercial and Industrial for the Years 2023 &
2030
EUROPE
Smart Meters Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Europe for 2023 (E)
Smart Meters Market in Europe: Future Prospects Remain Bright
Europe?s Focus on Smart Cities Deployment & Energy Efficiency
Targets Augur Well for Smart Meters Market
Changes Setting Stage for Future Expansion of European Smart
Metering Market
Smart Electricity Meters Market in Europe: An Overview
Smart Electricity Meter Rollouts in Europe: Significant
Differences Across Nations
Market Prospects of Smart Electricity Meters Ride on the Advent
of Smart Grids
Legislative Framework Supports Smart Electricity Meters
Adoption in the EU
Europe: Driving Force Behind World Smart Gas Solutions Market
Huge Gas Consumer Base Makes Europe a Ripe Market for Smart Gas
Metering Solutions
Challenges Facing the Full-Scale Implementation of Smart Gas
Meters
Europe Witnesses an Increase in Deployments of Smart Water Meters
Competition
Advanced Metering Infrastructure Competitor Market Share (in %)
Positioning in Europe for 2020
Table 46: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Smart Meters by Geographic Region - France, Italy, UK and Rest
of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in
US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 47: Europe 8-Year Perspective for Smart Meters by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
France, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2023 &
2030
Table 48: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Smart Meters by Type - Electric, Water and Gas - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 49: Europe 8-Year Perspective for Smart Meters by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Electric, Water and
Gas for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 50: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Smart Meters by Communication Type - Cellular, RF and PLC -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 51: Europe 8-Year Perspective for Smart Meters by
Communication Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Cellular, RF and PLC for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 52: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Smart Meters by Application - Residential, Commercial and
Industrial - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 53: Europe 8-Year Perspective for Smart Meters by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Residential, Commercial and Industrial for the Years 2023 &
2030
FRANCE
Smart Meters Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in France for 2023 (E)
Table 54: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Smart Meters by Type - Electric, Water and Gas - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 55: France 8-Year Perspective for Smart Meters by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Electric, Water and
Gas for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 56: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Smart Meters by Communication Type - Cellular, RF and PLC -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 57: France 8-Year Perspective for Smart Meters by
Communication Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Cellular, RF and PLC for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 58: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Smart Meters by Application - Residential, Commercial and
Industrial - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 59: France 8-Year Perspective for Smart Meters by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Residential, Commercial and Industrial for the Years 2023 &
2030
ITALY
Table 60: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Smart Meters by Type - Electric, Water and Gas - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 61: Italy 8-Year Perspective for Smart Meters by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Electric, Water and
Gas for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 62: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Smart Meters by Communication Type - Cellular, RF and PLC -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 63: Italy 8-Year Perspective for Smart Meters by
Communication Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Cellular, RF and PLC for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 64: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Smart Meters by Application - Residential, Commercial and
Industrial - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 65: Italy 8-Year Perspective for Smart Meters by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Residential, Commercial and Industrial for the Years 2023 &
2030
UNITED KINGDOM
Smart Meters Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2023 (E)
COVID-19 Outbreak Disrupts Installations of Smart Meters
UK Government Supports Smart Meter Deployments
UK Market Blazes the Trail with Ambitious Smart Gas Metering
Program
Smart Electricity & Gas Meters to Remain Relevant despite Concerns
Table 66: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Smart
Meters by Type - Electric, Water and Gas - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through
2030 and % CAGR
Table 67: UK 8-Year Perspective for Smart Meters by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Electric, Water and
Gas for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 68: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Smart
Meters by Communication Type - Cellular, RF and PLC -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 69: UK 8-Year Perspective for Smart Meters by
Communication Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Cellular, RF and PLC for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 70: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Smart
Meters by Application - Residential, Commercial and Industrial -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for
the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 71: UK 8-Year Perspective for Smart Meters by Application -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Residential,
Commercial and Industrial for the Years 2023 & 2030
REST OF EUROPE
Ireland: Smart Water Meter Deployments Gain Momentum
The Netherlands: Government Mandates Electricity and Gas Smart
Meter Rollout
Table 72: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Smart Meters by Type - Electric, Water and Gas -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 73: Rest of Europe 8-Year Perspective for Smart Meters by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Electric,
Water and Gas for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 74: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Smart Meters by Communication Type - Cellular, RF and PLC -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 75: Rest of Europe 8-Year Perspective for Smart Meters by
Communication Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Cellular, RF and PLC for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 76: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Smart Meters by Application - Residential, Commercial and
Industrial - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 77: Rest of Europe 8-Year Perspective for Smart Meters by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Residential, Commercial and Industrial for the Years 2023 &
2030
ASIA-PACIFIC
Smart Meters Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2023 (E)
Market Overview
As Asian Economies Focus on Development of Smart Cities, Smart
Metering Solutions Find Increase Adoption
Smart Meters Market In India: A Nascent Yet Promising Market
Smart Water Meters to Enable Utilities to Cut Losses and Boost
Revenues
Smart Gas Metering Projects Gain Traction
Smart Meter Rollouts to Experience Massive Leap Forward in India
Australia: Significant Increase in Deployments of Smart Water
Meters with LPWANs
Improvements Anticipated in Standardization and Interoperability
Singapore: Rapid Implementation of Smart Water Technologies
Table 78: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Smart Meters by Type - Electric, Water and Gas -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 79: Asia-Pacific 8-Year Perspective for Smart Meters by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Electric,
Water and Gas for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 80: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Smart Meters by Communication Type - Cellular, RF and PLC -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 81: Asia-Pacific 8-Year Perspective for Smart Meters by
Communication Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Cellular, RF and PLC for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 82: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Smart Meters by Application - Residential, Commercial and
Industrial - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 83: Asia-Pacific 8-Year Perspective for Smart Meters by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Residential, Commercial and Industrial for the Years 2023 &
2030
REST OF WORLD
Latin American Smart Electricity Meters Market: An Overview
Brazil: Growing Market for Smart Gas Technologies
Middle East Presents Huge Opportunity for Smart City Projects,
Driving Demand for Smart Meters
Rising Power Demand Propels Growth in Smart Power Metering
Technologies
Africa: Low Penetration Presents Significant Potential for
Smart Electricity Meters Market
Table 84: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Smart Meters by Type - Electric, Water and Gas -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 85: Rest of World 8-Year Perspective for Smart Meters by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Electric,
Water and Gas for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 86: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Smart Meters by Communication Type - Cellular, RF and PLC -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 87: Rest of World 8-Year Perspective for Smart Meters by
Communication Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Cellular, RF and PLC for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 88: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Smart Meters by Application - Residential, Commercial and
Industrial - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 89: Rest of World 8-Year Perspective for Smart Meters by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Residential, Commercial and Industrial for the Years 2023 &
2030
IV. COMPETITION

Global Smart Meters Market to Reach $50.1 Billion by 2030
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Smart Meters estimated at US$26.2 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$50.1 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 8.4% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
