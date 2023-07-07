Global Massive MIMO Market to Reach $77.1 Billion by 2030

New York, July 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Massive MIMO Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799059/?utm_source=GNW

LTE Advanced, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 41.3% CAGR and reach US$25.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the LTE Advanced Pro segment is readjusted to a revised 52% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $808.2 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 61.7% CAGR



The Massive MIMO market in the U.S. is estimated at US$808.2 Million in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$22.2 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 61.7% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 21.3% and 28.4% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 27% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 35 Featured)

- Samsung Group

- Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

- AT&T, Inc.

- Nokia Corporation

- Qualcomm, Inc.

- Xilinx, Inc.

- CommScope, Inc.

- Sunrise Communications AG

- Comba Telecom Systems Holdings Ltd.

- Panorama Antennas Ltd.

- Parallel Wireless, Inc.

- Galtronics Corporation





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799059/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Telecommunications Industry Faces Pressure Amidst the COVID-19

Outbreak

Telecom Sector: A Critical Support System for COVID-19 Crisis

Management

COVID-19 Crisis Adversely Impacts Evolution of 5G

Demand for 5G Smartphones Likely to be Muted in 2020

Growing Focus on Connectivity Spells Bright Long-term Future

for the Telecom Sector

Pandemic Crisis Weakens Economic Environment, Triggering

Negative Tide in GDP

World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change)

for 2019, 2020 & 2021

An Introduction to Massive MIMO

Pros and Cons of Massive MIMO

Massive Increase in Data Consumption Propels Global Massive

MIMO Market

Massive MIMO to Make Considerable Gains in 5G Era

Competition

Number of Massive MIMO Products offered by Major Vendors

A Glance at Select Innovations

World Brands

Recent Market Activity

Massive MIMO - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share

in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Attributes such as High Signal to Noise Ratio and Link

Reliability Make Massive MIMO a Preferred Technology

Surge in Need for High Speed Internet and Growth in Data

Volumes on Portable Devices Favor Massive MIMO Market Growth

Global Internet Usage: Number of Internet Users (in Billion)

and Internet Penetration Rate (in %) for the Years 2015

through 2019

Number of Internet Users (in Million) and Internet Penetration

Rate (in %) by Region for the Year 2019

Breakdown of Internet Users (in %) by Region: Q1 2020

Internet Penetration Rate (%) in Select Countries: April 2020

Global Mobile Data Traffic in EB/Month for the Year 2015, 2017,

2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025

Breakdown of Network Latency (in Milliseconds) by Network Type

Rise in Proliferation of Smartphones and Surging Demand for

High-Speed Data Communications Present Growth Potential

Smartphone Penetration Rate as Share of Total Population: 2016-

2020

Global Mobile Data Traffic Per Smartphone (in GB per Month) by

Region/Country for 2019 and 2025

Base Station Antennas Play Vital Role for Mobile

Telecommunication Companies

Massive MIMO Finds Immense Use in Mobile Communications Market

for Software Implementation: A Growth Indicator

Global Wireless Data Communication Market: Revenues in US$

Billion for the Years 2018, 2020, 2022 and 2024

Disruptive Popularity of 802.11ac Wave 2 Turbocharges Growth in

Massive MIMO Market

Massive MIMO: Boon for Next-Generation Mobile Networks

Advancements in 4G LTE & 4.5G Data Models Drives Rapid Demand

for Massive MIMO

Global 4G LTE Market Size (in US$ Billion) for the Years 2018,

2020, 2022 & 2024

Global Number of Mobile 4G LTE Subscriptions (in Million) for

2017, 2019, 2021, 2023 & 2025

Transition towards High Speed 5G Networks to Spur Massive MIMO

Implementations

Global Smartphone Subscription Breakdown by Technology: 2019

and 2025

5G Smartphone Sales in Million Units: 2019-2022

mmWave Band for 5G Network

Use of 5G Chipsets for mmWave

All-Programmable RFSoCs to Deal with System Complexity

Key Deployment Challenges for Massive MIMO in 5G Networks

Usage of Massive MIMO in High Throughput and Long Range

Applications Continues to Increase

Beamforming and Massive MIMO: The Foundation of Signal

Processing in 5G Networks

Combined Capabilities of mmWave Bands and Massive MIMO Offer

Significant Potential for Next Gen Wireless Communication

Systems

Growing Pressure on Wireless Networks Enhances Importance of

Advanced Base Station Antennas

FDD Solutions Vital for Enabling Massive MIMO

Key Research Areas in Massive MIMO Technology Space

Major Challenges Confronting Massive MIMO Market

Massive MIMO Brings More Complexity

Need for Accurate Channel Modeling to Understand Complexity

Need for New Modeling Techniques

Operators Eye Hybrid Approach to Overcome Concerns Typical to

Massive MIMO



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Massive MIMO Market Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2030



Table 2: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Massive MIMO by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 3: World 8-Year Perspective for Massive MIMO by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World Markets for Years 2023 & 2030



Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for LTE

Advanced by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 5: World 8-Year Perspective for LTE Advanced by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2023 & 2030



Table 6: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for LTE

Advanced Pro by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 7: World 8-Year Perspective for LTE Advanced Pro by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2023 & 2030



Table 8: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for 5G by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030

and % CAGR



Table 9: World 8-Year Perspective for 5G by Geographic Region -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years 2023 &

2030



Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for TDD

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030

and % CAGR



Table 11: World 8-Year Perspective for TDD by Geographic Region -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2023 & 2030



Table 12: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for FDD

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030

and % CAGR



Table 13: World 8-Year Perspective for FDD by Geographic Region -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2023 & 2030



Table 14: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Other Spectrums by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 15: World 8-Year Perspective for Other Spectrums by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2023 & 2030



Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for 8T8R

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030

and % CAGR



Table 17: World 8-Year Perspective for 8T8R by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for USA,

Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World

for Years 2023 & 2030



Table 18: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

16T16R & 32T32R by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 19: World 8-Year Perspective for 16T16R & 32T32R by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2023 & 2030



Table 20: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

64T64R by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 21: World 8-Year Perspective for 64T64R by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for USA,

Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World

for Years 2023 & 2030



Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

128T128R & Above by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 23: World 8-Year Perspective for 128T128R & Above by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2023 & 2030



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Massive MIMO Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in the United States for 2023 (E)

Market Overview

Table 24: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Massive MIMO by Technology - LTE Advanced, LTE Advanced Pro and

5G - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 25: USA 8-Year Perspective for Massive MIMO by Technology -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for LTE Advanced, LTE

Advanced Pro and 5G for the Years 2023 & 2030



Table 26: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Massive MIMO by Spectrum - TDD, FDD and Other Spectrums -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 27: USA 8-Year Perspective for Massive MIMO by Spectrum -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for TDD, FDD and Other

Spectrums for the Years 2023 & 2030



Table 28: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Massive MIMO by Antenna Type - 8T8R, 16T16R & 32T32R, 64T64R

and 128T128R & Above - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues

in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 29: USA 8-Year Perspective for Massive MIMO by Antenna

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for 8T8R, 16T16R &

32T32R, 64T64R and 128T128R & Above for the Years 2023 & 2030



CANADA

Table 30: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Massive MIMO by Technology - LTE Advanced, LTE Advanced Pro and

5G - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 31: Canada 8-Year Perspective for Massive MIMO by

Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for LTE

Advanced, LTE Advanced Pro and 5G for the Years 2023 & 2030



Table 32: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Massive MIMO by Spectrum - TDD, FDD and Other Spectrums -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 33: Canada 8-Year Perspective for Massive MIMO by

Spectrum - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for TDD, FDD

and Other Spectrums for the Years 2023 & 2030



Table 34: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Massive MIMO by Antenna Type - 8T8R, 16T16R & 32T32R, 64T64R

and 128T128R & Above - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues

in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 35: Canada 8-Year Perspective for Massive MIMO by Antenna

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for 8T8R, 16T16R &

32T32R, 64T64R and 128T128R & Above for the Years 2023 & 2030



JAPAN

Massive MIMO Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Japan for 2023 (E)

Table 36: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Massive MIMO by Technology - LTE Advanced, LTE Advanced Pro and

5G - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 37: Japan 8-Year Perspective for Massive MIMO by

Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for LTE

Advanced, LTE Advanced Pro and 5G for the Years 2023 & 2030



Table 38: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Massive MIMO by Spectrum - TDD, FDD and Other Spectrums -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 39: Japan 8-Year Perspective for Massive MIMO by Spectrum -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for TDD, FDD and Other

Spectrums for the Years 2023 & 2030



Table 40: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Massive MIMO by Antenna Type - 8T8R, 16T16R & 32T32R, 64T64R

and 128T128R & Above - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues

in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 41: Japan 8-Year Perspective for Massive MIMO by Antenna

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for 8T8R, 16T16R &

32T32R, 64T64R and 128T128R & Above for the Years 2023 & 2030



CHINA

Massive MIMO Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in China for 2023 (E)

Market Overview

Table 42: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Massive MIMO by Technology - LTE Advanced, LTE Advanced Pro and

5G - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 43: China 8-Year Perspective for Massive MIMO by

Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for LTE

Advanced, LTE Advanced Pro and 5G for the Years 2023 & 2030



Table 44: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Massive MIMO by Spectrum - TDD, FDD and Other Spectrums -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 45: China 8-Year Perspective for Massive MIMO by Spectrum -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for TDD, FDD and Other

Spectrums for the Years 2023 & 2030



Table 46: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Massive MIMO by Antenna Type - 8T8R, 16T16R & 32T32R, 64T64R

and 128T128R & Above - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues

in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 47: China 8-Year Perspective for Massive MIMO by Antenna

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for 8T8R, 16T16R &

32T32R, 64T64R and 128T128R & Above for the Years 2023 & 2030



EUROPE

Massive MIMO Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Europe for 2023 (E)

Table 48: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Massive MIMO by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK

and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 49: Europe 8-Year Perspective for Massive MIMO by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets for Years

2023 & 2030



Table 50: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Massive MIMO by Technology - LTE Advanced, LTE Advanced Pro and

5G - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 51: Europe 8-Year Perspective for Massive MIMO by

Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for LTE

Advanced, LTE Advanced Pro and 5G for the Years 2023 & 2030



Table 52: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Massive MIMO by Spectrum - TDD, FDD and Other Spectrums -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 53: Europe 8-Year Perspective for Massive MIMO by

Spectrum - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for TDD, FDD

and Other Spectrums for the Years 2023 & 2030



Table 54: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Massive MIMO by Antenna Type - 8T8R, 16T16R & 32T32R, 64T64R

and 128T128R & Above - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues

in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 55: Europe 8-Year Perspective for Massive MIMO by Antenna

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for 8T8R, 16T16R &

32T32R, 64T64R and 128T128R & Above for the Years 2023 & 2030



FRANCE

Massive MIMO Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in France for 2023 (E)

Table 56: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Massive MIMO by Technology - LTE Advanced, LTE Advanced Pro and

5G - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 57: France 8-Year Perspective for Massive MIMO by

Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for LTE

Advanced, LTE Advanced Pro and 5G for the Years 2023 & 2030



Table 58: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Massive MIMO by Spectrum - TDD, FDD and Other Spectrums -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 59: France 8-Year Perspective for Massive MIMO by

Spectrum - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for TDD, FDD

and Other Spectrums for the Years 2023 & 2030



Table 60: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Massive MIMO by Antenna Type - 8T8R, 16T16R & 32T32R, 64T64R

and 128T128R & Above - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues

in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 61: France 8-Year Perspective for Massive MIMO by Antenna

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for 8T8R, 16T16R &

32T32R, 64T64R and 128T128R & Above for the Years 2023 & 2030



GERMANY

Massive MIMO Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Germany for 2023 (E)

Table 62: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Massive MIMO by Technology - LTE Advanced, LTE Advanced Pro and

5G - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 63: Germany 8-Year Perspective for Massive MIMO by

Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for LTE

Advanced, LTE Advanced Pro and 5G for the Years 2023 & 2030



Table 64: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Massive MIMO by Spectrum - TDD, FDD and Other Spectrums -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 65: Germany 8-Year Perspective for Massive MIMO by

Spectrum - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for TDD, FDD

and Other Spectrums for the Years 2023 & 2030



Table 66: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Massive MIMO by Antenna Type - 8T8R, 16T16R & 32T32R, 64T64R

and 128T128R & Above - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues

in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 67: Germany 8-Year Perspective for Massive MIMO by

Antenna Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for 8T8R,

16T16R & 32T32R, 64T64R and 128T128R & Above for the Years 2023 &

2030



ITALY

Table 68: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Massive MIMO by Technology - LTE Advanced, LTE Advanced Pro and

5G - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 69: Italy 8-Year Perspective for Massive MIMO by

Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for LTE

Advanced, LTE Advanced Pro and 5G for the Years 2023 & 2030



Table 70: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Massive MIMO by Spectrum - TDD, FDD and Other Spectrums -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 71: Italy 8-Year Perspective for Massive MIMO by Spectrum -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for TDD, FDD and Other

Spectrums for the Years 2023 & 2030



Table 72: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Massive MIMO by Antenna Type - 8T8R, 16T16R & 32T32R, 64T64R

and 128T128R & Above - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues

in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 73: Italy 8-Year Perspective for Massive MIMO by Antenna

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for 8T8R, 16T16R &

32T32R, 64T64R and 128T128R & Above for the Years 2023 & 2030



UNITED KINGDOM

Massive MIMO Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2023 (E)

Table 74: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Massive

MIMO by Technology - LTE Advanced, LTE Advanced Pro and 5G -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 75: UK 8-Year Perspective for Massive MIMO by Technology -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for LTE Advanced, LTE

Advanced Pro and 5G for the Years 2023 & 2030



Table 76: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Massive

MIMO by Spectrum - TDD, FDD and Other Spectrums - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 77: UK 8-Year Perspective for Massive MIMO by Spectrum -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for TDD, FDD and Other

Spectrums for the Years 2023 & 2030



Table 78: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Massive

MIMO by Antenna Type - 8T8R, 16T16R & 32T32R, 64T64R and

128T128R & Above - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 79: UK 8-Year Perspective for Massive MIMO by Antenna

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for 8T8R, 16T16R &

32T32R, 64T64R and 128T128R & Above for the Years 2023 & 2030



REST OF EUROPE

Table 80: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Massive MIMO by Technology - LTE Advanced, LTE Advanced Pro

and 5G - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 81: Rest of Europe 8-Year Perspective for Massive MIMO by

Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for LTE

Advanced, LTE Advanced Pro and 5G for the Years 2023 & 2030



Table 82: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Massive MIMO by Spectrum - TDD, FDD and Other Spectrums -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 83: Rest of Europe 8-Year Perspective for Massive MIMO by

Spectrum - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for TDD, FDD

and Other Spectrums for the Years 2023 & 2030



Table 84: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Massive MIMO by Antenna Type - 8T8R, 16T16R & 32T32R,

64T64R and 128T128R & Above - Independent Analysis of Annual

Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and %

CAGR



Table 85: Rest of Europe 8-Year Perspective for Massive MIMO by

Antenna Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for 8T8R,

16T16R & 32T32R, 64T64R and 128T128R & Above for the Years 2023 &

2030



ASIA-PACIFIC

Massive MIMO Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2023 (E)

Table 86: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Massive MIMO by Technology - LTE Advanced, LTE Advanced Pro

and 5G - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 87: Asia-Pacific 8-Year Perspective for Massive MIMO by

Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for LTE

Advanced, LTE Advanced Pro and 5G for the Years 2023 & 2030



Table 88: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Massive MIMO by Spectrum - TDD, FDD and Other Spectrums -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 89: Asia-Pacific 8-Year Perspective for Massive MIMO by

Spectrum - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for TDD, FDD

and Other Spectrums for the Years 2023 & 2030



Table 90: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Massive MIMO by Antenna Type - 8T8R, 16T16R & 32T32R,

64T64R and 128T128R & Above - Independent Analysis of Annual

Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and %

CAGR



Table 91: Asia-Pacific 8-Year Perspective for Massive MIMO by

Antenna Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for 8T8R,

16T16R & 32T32R, 64T64R and 128T128R & Above for the Years 2023 &

2030



REST OF WORLD

Table 92: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Massive MIMO by Technology - LTE Advanced, LTE Advanced Pro

and 5G - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 93: Rest of World 8-Year Perspective for Massive MIMO by

Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for LTE

Advanced, LTE Advanced Pro and 5G for the Years 2023 & 2030



Table 94: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Massive MIMO by Spectrum - TDD, FDD and Other Spectrums -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 95: Rest of World 8-Year Perspective for Massive MIMO by

Spectrum - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for TDD, FDD

and Other Spectrums for the Years 2023 & 2030



Table 96: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Massive MIMO by Antenna Type - 8T8R, 16T16R & 32T32R,

64T64R and 128T128R & Above - Independent Analysis of Annual

Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and %

CAGR



Table 97: Rest of World 8-Year Perspective for Massive MIMO by

Antenna Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for 8T8R,

16T16R & 32T32R, 64T64R and 128T128R & Above for the Years 2023 &

2030



IV. COMPETITION

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799059/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________