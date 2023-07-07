Global Massive MIMO Market to Reach $77.1 Billion by 2030

New York, July 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Massive MIMO Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799059/?utm_source=GNW
LTE Advanced, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 41.3% CAGR and reach US$25.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the LTE Advanced Pro segment is readjusted to a revised 52% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $808.2 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 61.7% CAGR
The Massive MIMO market in the U.S. is estimated at US$808.2 Million in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$22.2 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 61.7% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 21.3% and 28.4% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 27% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 35 Featured)
- Samsung Group
- Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.
- AT&T, Inc.
- Nokia Corporation
- Qualcomm, Inc.
- Xilinx, Inc.
- CommScope, Inc.
- Sunrise Communications AG
- Comba Telecom Systems Holdings Ltd.
- Panorama Antennas Ltd.
- Parallel Wireless, Inc.
- Galtronics Corporation
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Telecommunications Industry Faces Pressure Amidst the COVID-19
Outbreak
Telecom Sector: A Critical Support System for COVID-19 Crisis
Management
COVID-19 Crisis Adversely Impacts Evolution of 5G
Demand for 5G Smartphones Likely to be Muted in 2020
Growing Focus on Connectivity Spells Bright Long-term Future
for the Telecom Sector
Pandemic Crisis Weakens Economic Environment, Triggering
Negative Tide in GDP
World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change)
for 2019, 2020 & 2021
An Introduction to Massive MIMO
Pros and Cons of Massive MIMO
Massive Increase in Data Consumption Propels Global Massive
MIMO Market
Massive MIMO to Make Considerable Gains in 5G Era
Competition
Number of Massive MIMO Products offered by Major Vendors
A Glance at Select Innovations
World Brands
Recent Market Activity
Massive MIMO - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share
in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Attributes such as High Signal to Noise Ratio and Link
Reliability Make Massive MIMO a Preferred Technology
Surge in Need for High Speed Internet and Growth in Data
Volumes on Portable Devices Favor Massive MIMO Market Growth
Global Internet Usage: Number of Internet Users (in Billion)
and Internet Penetration Rate (in %) for the Years 2015
through 2019
Number of Internet Users (in Million) and Internet Penetration
Rate (in %) by Region for the Year 2019
Breakdown of Internet Users (in %) by Region: Q1 2020
Internet Penetration Rate (%) in Select Countries: April 2020
Global Mobile Data Traffic in EB/Month for the Year 2015, 2017,
2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025
Breakdown of Network Latency (in Milliseconds) by Network Type
Rise in Proliferation of Smartphones and Surging Demand for
High-Speed Data Communications Present Growth Potential
Smartphone Penetration Rate as Share of Total Population: 2016-
2020
Global Mobile Data Traffic Per Smartphone (in GB per Month) by
Region/Country for 2019 and 2025
Base Station Antennas Play Vital Role for Mobile
Telecommunication Companies
Massive MIMO Finds Immense Use in Mobile Communications Market
for Software Implementation: A Growth Indicator
Global Wireless Data Communication Market: Revenues in US$
Billion for the Years 2018, 2020, 2022 and 2024
Disruptive Popularity of 802.11ac Wave 2 Turbocharges Growth in
Massive MIMO Market
Massive MIMO: Boon for Next-Generation Mobile Networks
Advancements in 4G LTE & 4.5G Data Models Drives Rapid Demand
for Massive MIMO
Global 4G LTE Market Size (in US$ Billion) for the Years 2018,
2020, 2022 & 2024
Global Number of Mobile 4G LTE Subscriptions (in Million) for
2017, 2019, 2021, 2023 & 2025
Transition towards High Speed 5G Networks to Spur Massive MIMO
Implementations
Global Smartphone Subscription Breakdown by Technology: 2019
and 2025
5G Smartphone Sales in Million Units: 2019-2022
mmWave Band for 5G Network
Use of 5G Chipsets for mmWave
All-Programmable RFSoCs to Deal with System Complexity
Key Deployment Challenges for Massive MIMO in 5G Networks
Usage of Massive MIMO in High Throughput and Long Range
Applications Continues to Increase
Beamforming and Massive MIMO: The Foundation of Signal
Processing in 5G Networks
Combined Capabilities of mmWave Bands and Massive MIMO Offer
Significant Potential for Next Gen Wireless Communication
Systems
Growing Pressure on Wireless Networks Enhances Importance of
Advanced Base Station Antennas
FDD Solutions Vital for Enabling Massive MIMO
Key Research Areas in Massive MIMO Technology Space
Major Challenges Confronting Massive MIMO Market
Massive MIMO Brings More Complexity
Need for Accurate Channel Modeling to Understand Complexity
Need for New Modeling Techniques
Operators Eye Hybrid Approach to Overcome Concerns Typical to
Massive MIMO
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Massive MIMO Market Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2030
Table 2: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Massive MIMO by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 3: World 8-Year Perspective for Massive MIMO by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World Markets for Years 2023 & 2030
Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for LTE
Advanced by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 5: World 8-Year Perspective for LTE Advanced by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2023 & 2030
Table 6: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for LTE
Advanced Pro by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 7: World 8-Year Perspective for LTE Advanced Pro by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2023 & 2030
Table 8: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for 5G by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR
Table 9: World 8-Year Perspective for 5G by Geographic Region -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years 2023 &
2030
Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for TDD
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR
Table 11: World 8-Year Perspective for TDD by Geographic Region -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2023 & 2030
Table 12: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for FDD
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR
Table 13: World 8-Year Perspective for FDD by Geographic Region -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2023 & 2030
Table 14: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Spectrums by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 15: World 8-Year Perspective for Other Spectrums by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2023 & 2030
Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for 8T8R
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR
Table 17: World 8-Year Perspective for 8T8R by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World
for Years 2023 & 2030
Table 18: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
16T16R & 32T32R by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 19: World 8-Year Perspective for 16T16R & 32T32R by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2023 & 2030
Table 20: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
64T64R by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 21: World 8-Year Perspective for 64T64R by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World
for Years 2023 & 2030
Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
128T128R & Above by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 23: World 8-Year Perspective for 128T128R & Above by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2023 & 2030
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Massive MIMO Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in the United States for 2023 (E)
Market Overview
Table 24: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Massive MIMO by Technology - LTE Advanced, LTE Advanced Pro and
5G - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 25: USA 8-Year Perspective for Massive MIMO by Technology -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for LTE Advanced, LTE
Advanced Pro and 5G for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 26: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Massive MIMO by Spectrum - TDD, FDD and Other Spectrums -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 27: USA 8-Year Perspective for Massive MIMO by Spectrum -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for TDD, FDD and Other
Spectrums for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 28: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Massive MIMO by Antenna Type - 8T8R, 16T16R & 32T32R, 64T64R
and 128T128R & Above - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues
in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 29: USA 8-Year Perspective for Massive MIMO by Antenna
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for 8T8R, 16T16R &
32T32R, 64T64R and 128T128R & Above for the Years 2023 & 2030
CANADA
Table 30: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Massive MIMO by Technology - LTE Advanced, LTE Advanced Pro and
5G - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 31: Canada 8-Year Perspective for Massive MIMO by
Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for LTE
Advanced, LTE Advanced Pro and 5G for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 32: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Massive MIMO by Spectrum - TDD, FDD and Other Spectrums -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 33: Canada 8-Year Perspective for Massive MIMO by
Spectrum - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for TDD, FDD
and Other Spectrums for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 34: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Massive MIMO by Antenna Type - 8T8R, 16T16R & 32T32R, 64T64R
and 128T128R & Above - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues
in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 35: Canada 8-Year Perspective for Massive MIMO by Antenna
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for 8T8R, 16T16R &
32T32R, 64T64R and 128T128R & Above for the Years 2023 & 2030
JAPAN
Massive MIMO Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Japan for 2023 (E)
Table 36: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Massive MIMO by Technology - LTE Advanced, LTE Advanced Pro and
5G - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 37: Japan 8-Year Perspective for Massive MIMO by
Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for LTE
Advanced, LTE Advanced Pro and 5G for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 38: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Massive MIMO by Spectrum - TDD, FDD and Other Spectrums -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 39: Japan 8-Year Perspective for Massive MIMO by Spectrum -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for TDD, FDD and Other
Spectrums for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 40: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Massive MIMO by Antenna Type - 8T8R, 16T16R & 32T32R, 64T64R
and 128T128R & Above - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues
in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 41: Japan 8-Year Perspective for Massive MIMO by Antenna
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for 8T8R, 16T16R &
32T32R, 64T64R and 128T128R & Above for the Years 2023 & 2030
CHINA
Massive MIMO Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in China for 2023 (E)
Market Overview
Table 42: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Massive MIMO by Technology - LTE Advanced, LTE Advanced Pro and
5G - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 43: China 8-Year Perspective for Massive MIMO by
Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for LTE
Advanced, LTE Advanced Pro and 5G for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 44: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Massive MIMO by Spectrum - TDD, FDD and Other Spectrums -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 45: China 8-Year Perspective for Massive MIMO by Spectrum -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for TDD, FDD and Other
Spectrums for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 46: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Massive MIMO by Antenna Type - 8T8R, 16T16R & 32T32R, 64T64R
and 128T128R & Above - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues
in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 47: China 8-Year Perspective for Massive MIMO by Antenna
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for 8T8R, 16T16R &
32T32R, 64T64R and 128T128R & Above for the Years 2023 & 2030
EUROPE
Massive MIMO Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Europe for 2023 (E)
Table 48: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Massive MIMO by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK
and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 49: Europe 8-Year Perspective for Massive MIMO by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets for Years
2023 & 2030
Table 50: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Massive MIMO by Technology - LTE Advanced, LTE Advanced Pro and
5G - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 51: Europe 8-Year Perspective for Massive MIMO by
Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for LTE
Advanced, LTE Advanced Pro and 5G for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 52: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Massive MIMO by Spectrum - TDD, FDD and Other Spectrums -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 53: Europe 8-Year Perspective for Massive MIMO by
Spectrum - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for TDD, FDD
and Other Spectrums for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 54: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Massive MIMO by Antenna Type - 8T8R, 16T16R & 32T32R, 64T64R
and 128T128R & Above - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues
in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 55: Europe 8-Year Perspective for Massive MIMO by Antenna
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for 8T8R, 16T16R &
32T32R, 64T64R and 128T128R & Above for the Years 2023 & 2030
FRANCE
Massive MIMO Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in France for 2023 (E)
Table 56: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Massive MIMO by Technology - LTE Advanced, LTE Advanced Pro and
5G - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 57: France 8-Year Perspective for Massive MIMO by
Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for LTE
Advanced, LTE Advanced Pro and 5G for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 58: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Massive MIMO by Spectrum - TDD, FDD and Other Spectrums -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 59: France 8-Year Perspective for Massive MIMO by
Spectrum - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for TDD, FDD
and Other Spectrums for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 60: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Massive MIMO by Antenna Type - 8T8R, 16T16R & 32T32R, 64T64R
and 128T128R & Above - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues
in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 61: France 8-Year Perspective for Massive MIMO by Antenna
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for 8T8R, 16T16R &
32T32R, 64T64R and 128T128R & Above for the Years 2023 & 2030
GERMANY
Massive MIMO Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Germany for 2023 (E)
Table 62: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Massive MIMO by Technology - LTE Advanced, LTE Advanced Pro and
5G - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 63: Germany 8-Year Perspective for Massive MIMO by
Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for LTE
Advanced, LTE Advanced Pro and 5G for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 64: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Massive MIMO by Spectrum - TDD, FDD and Other Spectrums -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 65: Germany 8-Year Perspective for Massive MIMO by
Spectrum - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for TDD, FDD
and Other Spectrums for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 66: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Massive MIMO by Antenna Type - 8T8R, 16T16R & 32T32R, 64T64R
and 128T128R & Above - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues
in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 67: Germany 8-Year Perspective for Massive MIMO by
Antenna Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for 8T8R,
16T16R & 32T32R, 64T64R and 128T128R & Above for the Years 2023 &
2030
ITALY
Table 68: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Massive MIMO by Technology - LTE Advanced, LTE Advanced Pro and
5G - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 69: Italy 8-Year Perspective for Massive MIMO by
Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for LTE
Advanced, LTE Advanced Pro and 5G for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 70: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Massive MIMO by Spectrum - TDD, FDD and Other Spectrums -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 71: Italy 8-Year Perspective for Massive MIMO by Spectrum -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for TDD, FDD and Other
Spectrums for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 72: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Massive MIMO by Antenna Type - 8T8R, 16T16R & 32T32R, 64T64R
and 128T128R & Above - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues
in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 73: Italy 8-Year Perspective for Massive MIMO by Antenna
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for 8T8R, 16T16R &
32T32R, 64T64R and 128T128R & Above for the Years 2023 & 2030
UNITED KINGDOM
Massive MIMO Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2023 (E)
Table 74: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Massive
MIMO by Technology - LTE Advanced, LTE Advanced Pro and 5G -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 75: UK 8-Year Perspective for Massive MIMO by Technology -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for LTE Advanced, LTE
Advanced Pro and 5G for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 76: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Massive
MIMO by Spectrum - TDD, FDD and Other Spectrums - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 77: UK 8-Year Perspective for Massive MIMO by Spectrum -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for TDD, FDD and Other
Spectrums for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 78: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Massive
MIMO by Antenna Type - 8T8R, 16T16R & 32T32R, 64T64R and
128T128R & Above - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 79: UK 8-Year Perspective for Massive MIMO by Antenna
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for 8T8R, 16T16R &
32T32R, 64T64R and 128T128R & Above for the Years 2023 & 2030
REST OF EUROPE
Table 80: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Massive MIMO by Technology - LTE Advanced, LTE Advanced Pro
and 5G - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 81: Rest of Europe 8-Year Perspective for Massive MIMO by
Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for LTE
Advanced, LTE Advanced Pro and 5G for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 82: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Massive MIMO by Spectrum - TDD, FDD and Other Spectrums -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 83: Rest of Europe 8-Year Perspective for Massive MIMO by
Spectrum - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for TDD, FDD
and Other Spectrums for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 84: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Massive MIMO by Antenna Type - 8T8R, 16T16R & 32T32R,
64T64R and 128T128R & Above - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and %
CAGR
Table 85: Rest of Europe 8-Year Perspective for Massive MIMO by
Antenna Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for 8T8R,
16T16R & 32T32R, 64T64R and 128T128R & Above for the Years 2023 &
2030
ASIA-PACIFIC
Massive MIMO Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2023 (E)
Table 86: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Massive MIMO by Technology - LTE Advanced, LTE Advanced Pro
and 5G - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 87: Asia-Pacific 8-Year Perspective for Massive MIMO by
Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for LTE
Advanced, LTE Advanced Pro and 5G for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 88: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Massive MIMO by Spectrum - TDD, FDD and Other Spectrums -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 89: Asia-Pacific 8-Year Perspective for Massive MIMO by
Spectrum - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for TDD, FDD
and Other Spectrums for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 90: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Massive MIMO by Antenna Type - 8T8R, 16T16R & 32T32R,
64T64R and 128T128R & Above - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and %
CAGR
Table 91: Asia-Pacific 8-Year Perspective for Massive MIMO by
Antenna Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for 8T8R,
16T16R & 32T32R, 64T64R and 128T128R & Above for the Years 2023 &
2030
REST OF WORLD
Table 92: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Massive MIMO by Technology - LTE Advanced, LTE Advanced Pro
and 5G - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 93: Rest of World 8-Year Perspective for Massive MIMO by
Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for LTE
Advanced, LTE Advanced Pro and 5G for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 94: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Massive MIMO by Spectrum - TDD, FDD and Other Spectrums -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 95: Rest of World 8-Year Perspective for Massive MIMO by
Spectrum - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for TDD, FDD
and Other Spectrums for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 96: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Massive MIMO by Antenna Type - 8T8R, 16T16R & 32T32R,
64T64R and 128T128R & Above - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and %
CAGR
Table 97: Rest of World 8-Year Perspective for Massive MIMO by
Antenna Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for 8T8R,
16T16R & 32T32R, 64T64R and 128T128R & Above for the Years 2023 &
2030
IV. COMPETITION
Global Massive MIMO Market to Reach $77.1 Billion by 2030
Global Massive MIMO Market to Reach $77.1 Billion by 2030. In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Massive MIMO estimated at US$2.8 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$77.1 Billion by 2030, growing at aCAGR of 51.5% over the period 2022-2030.
