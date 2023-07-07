Global Magnetron Market to Reach $5.9 Billion by 2030

New York, July 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Magnetron Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799037/?utm_source=GNW

Home Appliances, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 3.7% CAGR and reach US$4.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Other End-Uses segment is readjusted to a revised 2.6% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.3 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5.6% CAGR



The Magnetron market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.3 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.2 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 5.6% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.7% and 2.9% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.4% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 59 Featured)

- Dongbu Daewoo Electronics Corporation

- Frigidaire

- Furuno Electric Co., Ltd.

- Haier Group

- LG Electronics, Inc.

- Midea Group Co., Ltd.

- Panasonic Corporation

- Robert Bosch GmbH

- Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

- Sharp Corporation

- Teledyne e2v

- Toshiba Corporation

- Whirlpool Corporation





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799037/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Magnetron Market to Sustain Growth Driven by Expanding

Applications and Strong Demand for Smart Home Appliances

Global Economic Update

Shaken by the War, Global Oil Prices Spiral and Feed

Inflationary Pressures, Guiding the World Towards a Cost of

Living Crisis: Global Average Annual Brent Crude Oil Price

(In US$ Per Barrel) for Years 2017 through 2024

War-Induced Commodity Price Increases & Broad Based Price

Pressures Mark the Return of Global Inflation to the Highest

Level Seen Since 1996: Global Inflation Rates (In %) for the

Years 2019 Through 2024

Although Facing a Lower Recession Risk, Global Economic Growth

in 2023 to Slowdown Amid War, Inflation, Elevated Interest

Rates & Marginal Easing of Inflation: World Economic Growth

Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for the Years 2020

Through 2024

COVID-19 Pandemic Proves to be an Unexpected Boon for Microwave

Ovens

Note on the Widening Demand-Supply Gap in Home Appliances Market

Competition

Magnetron - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in

2023 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2023 (E)

Magentron: A Prelude

Basic Arrangement & Working Principle

Types of Magnetrons

Primary Applications

Recent Market Activity

WORLD BRANDS



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rise in Use of Microwave Ovens Benefits Demand for Magnetron

Proliferation of Smart Homes at an Accelerating Pace Drives

Consumption of Smart Appliances, Hence Driving the Need for

Magnetron Technology Advancements

Adoption Rate (in %) for Global Smart Homes: 2017-2025

Return to Economic Normalcy Reignites Growth in Smart Homes to

Push Opportunities for Smart Home Appliances

Growing Number of Smart Homes Catalyzes the Creation of Smart

Appliances: Global Smart Homes Market (In US$ Billion) for the

Years 2019, 2021, 2023 & 2025

Age of Smart Ovens Drives Magnetron Capabilities

Smart Inverter Technology Garners Attention

Solid-state Devices yet to Threaten the Status of Magnetrons in

Microwave Ovens

Rise in Defense Spending Amid Rising Geopolitical Unrest to

Benefit Demand for Magnetrons

World Military Expenditure in US$ Billion (2015-2022)

Robust Defense Spending Amid the Unfortunate State of Global

Geo-Political Affairs Opens Opportunities for Increased

Spending on Critical Communication Systems: Military Spending

by Top Countries in 2022 (In US$ Billion)

Industrial Magnetrons: Notable Applications & Threat Posed by

Alternatives

Why Solid State Technology is Gaining Attention

Key Advantages of Solid-State Microwave Generators Over

Magnetron Generators

Magnetrons Find Added Opportunities in Marine and Coastal

Surveillance

Seaborne Trade Outlook: Projected Seaborne Trade Volume in

Billion Tons for the Years 2020, 2025, 2030 and 2035

Magnetrons in Non-Destructive Testing Of Civil Infrastructure

Sustained Demand for Linear Accelerators (LINACs) Drives

Opportunities for Magnetometers

Magnetrons Find Added Opportunities in Marine and Coastal

Surveillance

Select Innovations and Developments



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Magnetron Market Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2014 through 2030



Table 2: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Magnetron by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 3: World Historic Review for Magnetron by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 4: World 16-Year Perspective for Magnetron by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 5: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Home

Appliances by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 6: World Historic Review for Home Appliances by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 7: World 16-Year Perspective for Home Appliances by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 8: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Other

End-Uses by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 9: World Historic Review for Other End-Uses by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 10: World 16-Year Perspective for Other End-Uses by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Magnetron Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key

Competitors in the United States for 2023 (E)

Table 11: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Magnetron by End-Use - Home Appliances and Other End-Uses -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 12: USA Historic Review for Magnetron by End-Use - Home

Appliances and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and %

CAGR



Table 13: USA 16-Year Perspective for Magnetron by End-Use -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Home Appliances and

Other End-Uses for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



CANADA

Table 14: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Magnetron by End-Use - Home Appliances and Other End-Uses -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 15: Canada Historic Review for Magnetron by End-Use -

Home Appliances and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 16: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Magnetron by End-Use -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Home Appliances and

Other End-Uses for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



JAPAN

Magnetron Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key

Competitors in Japan for 2023 (E)

Table 17: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Magnetron by End-Use - Home Appliances and Other End-Uses -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 18: Japan Historic Review for Magnetron by End-Use - Home

Appliances and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and %

CAGR



Table 19: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Magnetron by End-Use -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Home Appliances and

Other End-Uses for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



CHINA

Magnetron Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key

Competitors in China for 2023 (E)

Table 20: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Magnetron by End-Use - Home Appliances and Other End-Uses -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 21: China Historic Review for Magnetron by End-Use - Home

Appliances and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and %

CAGR



Table 22: China 16-Year Perspective for Magnetron by End-Use -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Home Appliances and

Other End-Uses for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



EUROPE

Magnetron Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key

Competitors in Europe for 2023 (E)

Table 23: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Magnetron by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK,

Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and

% CAGR



Table 24: Europe Historic Review for Magnetron by Geographic

Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of

Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 25: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Magnetron by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe

Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 26: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Magnetron by End-Use - Home Appliances and Other End-Uses -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 27: Europe Historic Review for Magnetron by End-Use -

Home Appliances and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 28: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Magnetron by End-Use -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Home Appliances and

Other End-Uses for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



FRANCE

Table 29: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Magnetron by End-Use - Home Appliances and Other End-Uses -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 30: France Historic Review for Magnetron by End-Use -

Home Appliances and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 31: France 16-Year Perspective for Magnetron by End-Use -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Home Appliances and

Other End-Uses for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



GERMANY

Table 32: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Magnetron by End-Use - Home Appliances and Other End-Uses -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 33: Germany Historic Review for Magnetron by End-Use -

Home Appliances and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 34: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Magnetron by End-Use -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Home Appliances and

Other End-Uses for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



ITALY

Table 35: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Magnetron by End-Use - Home Appliances and Other End-Uses -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 36: Italy Historic Review for Magnetron by End-Use - Home

Appliances and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and %

CAGR



Table 37: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Magnetron by End-Use -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Home Appliances and

Other End-Uses for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 38: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Magnetron by End-Use - Home Appliances and Other End-Uses -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 39: UK Historic Review for Magnetron by End-Use - Home

Appliances and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and %

CAGR



Table 40: UK 16-Year Perspective for Magnetron by End-Use -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Home Appliances and

Other End-Uses for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



SPAIN

Table 41: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Magnetron by End-Use - Home Appliances and Other End-Uses -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 42: Spain Historic Review for Magnetron by End-Use - Home

Appliances and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and %

CAGR



Table 43: Spain 16-Year Perspective for Magnetron by End-Use -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Home Appliances and

Other End-Uses for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



RUSSIA

Table 44: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Magnetron by End-Use - Home Appliances and Other End-Uses -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 45: Russia Historic Review for Magnetron by End-Use -

Home Appliances and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 46: Russia 16-Year Perspective for Magnetron by End-Use -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Home Appliances and

Other End-Uses for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



REST OF EUROPE

Table 47: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Magnetron by End-Use - Home Appliances and Other End-Uses -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 48: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Magnetron by

End-Use - Home Appliances and Other End-Uses Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 49: Rest of Europe 16-Year Perspective for Magnetron by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Home

Appliances and Other End-Uses for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



ASIA-PACIFIC

Magnetron Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key

Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2023 (E)

Table 50: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Magnetron by Geographic Region - Australia, India, South

Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and

% CAGR



Table 51: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Magnetron by

Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of

Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 52: Asia-Pacific 16-Year Perspective for Magnetron by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets

for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 53: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Magnetron by End-Use - Home Appliances and Other End-Uses -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 54: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Magnetron by End-Use -

Home Appliances and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 55: Asia-Pacific 16-Year Perspective for Magnetron by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Home

Appliances and Other End-Uses for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



AUSTRALIA

Table 56: Australia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Magnetron by End-Use - Home Appliances and Other End-Uses -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 57: Australia Historic Review for Magnetron by End-Use -

Home Appliances and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 58: Australia 16-Year Perspective for Magnetron by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Home

Appliances and Other End-Uses for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



INDIA

Table 59: India Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Magnetron by End-Use - Home Appliances and Other End-Uses -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 60: India Historic Review for Magnetron by End-Use - Home

Appliances and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and %

CAGR



Table 61: India 16-Year Perspective for Magnetron by End-Use -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Home Appliances and

Other End-Uses for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



SOUTH KOREA

Table 62: South Korea Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Magnetron by End-Use - Home Appliances and Other End-Uses -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 63: South Korea Historic Review for Magnetron by End-Use -

Home Appliances and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 64: South Korea 16-Year Perspective for Magnetron by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Home

Appliances and Other End-Uses for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 65: Rest of Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future

Analysis for Magnetron by End-Use - Home Appliances and Other

End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 66: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Magnetron by

End-Use - Home Appliances and Other End-Uses Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 67: Rest of Asia-Pacific 16-Year Perspective for

Magnetron by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Home Appliances and Other End-Uses for the Years 2014, 2023 &

2030



LATIN AMERICA

Table 68: Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Magnetron by Geographic Region - Brazil, Mexico and Rest of

Latin America Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 69: Latin America Historic Review for Magnetron by

Geographic Region - Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 70: Latin America 16-Year Perspective for Magnetron by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America Markets for Years

2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 71: Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Magnetron by End-Use - Home Appliances and Other End-Uses -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 72: Latin America Historic Review for Magnetron by

End-Use - Home Appliances and Other End-Uses Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 73: Latin America 16-Year Perspective for Magnetron by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Home

Appliances and Other End-Uses for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



BRAZIL

Table 74: Brazil Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Magnetron by End-Use - Home Appliances and Other End-Uses -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 75: Brazil Historic Review for Magnetron by End-Use -

Home Appliances and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 76: Brazil 16-Year Perspective for Magnetron by End-Use -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Home Appliances and

Other End-Uses for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



MEXICO

Table 77: Mexico Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Magnetron by End-Use - Home Appliances and Other End-Uses -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 78: Mexico Historic Review for Magnetron by End-Use -

Home Appliances and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 79: Mexico 16-Year Perspective for Magnetron by End-Use -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Home Appliances and

Other End-Uses for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 80: Rest of Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future

Analysis for Magnetron by End-Use - Home Appliances and Other

End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 81: Rest of Latin America Historic Review for Magnetron

by End-Use - Home Appliances and Other End-Uses Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 82: Rest of Latin America 16-Year Perspective for

Magnetron by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Home Appliances and Other End-Uses for the Years 2014, 2023 &

2030



MIDDLE EAST

Table 83: Middle East Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Magnetron by End-Use - Home Appliances and Other End-Uses -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 84: Middle East Historic Review for Magnetron by End-Use -

Home Appliances and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 85: Middle East 16-Year Perspective for Magnetron by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Home

Appliances and Other End-Uses for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



AFRICA

Magnetron Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key

Competitors in Africa for 2023 (E)

Table 86: Africa Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Magnetron by End-Use - Home Appliances and Other End-Uses -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 87: Africa Historic Review for Magnetron by End-Use -

Home Appliances and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 88: Africa 16-Year Perspective for Magnetron by End-Use -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Home Appliances and

Other End-Uses for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



IV. COMPETITION

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799037/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________