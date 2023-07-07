Global Magnetron Market to Reach $5.9 Billion by 2030

New York, July 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Magnetron Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799037/?utm_source=GNW
Home Appliances, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 3.7% CAGR and reach US$4.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Other End-Uses segment is readjusted to a revised 2.6% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.3 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5.6% CAGR
The Magnetron market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.3 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.2 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 5.6% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.7% and 2.9% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.4% CAGR.
- Dongbu Daewoo Electronics Corporation
- Frigidaire
- Furuno Electric Co., Ltd.
- Haier Group
- LG Electronics, Inc.
- Midea Group Co., Ltd.
- Panasonic Corporation
- Robert Bosch GmbH
- Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.
- Sharp Corporation
- Teledyne e2v
- Toshiba Corporation
- Whirlpool Corporation
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Magnetron Market to Sustain Growth Driven by Expanding
Applications and Strong Demand for Smart Home Appliances
Global Economic Update
Shaken by the War, Global Oil Prices Spiral and Feed
Inflationary Pressures, Guiding the World Towards a Cost of
Living Crisis: Global Average Annual Brent Crude Oil Price
(In US$ Per Barrel) for Years 2017 through 2024
War-Induced Commodity Price Increases & Broad Based Price
Pressures Mark the Return of Global Inflation to the Highest
Level Seen Since 1996: Global Inflation Rates (In %) for the
Years 2019 Through 2024
Although Facing a Lower Recession Risk, Global Economic Growth
in 2023 to Slowdown Amid War, Inflation, Elevated Interest
Rates & Marginal Easing of Inflation: World Economic Growth
Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for the Years 2020
Through 2024
COVID-19 Pandemic Proves to be an Unexpected Boon for Microwave
Ovens
Note on the Widening Demand-Supply Gap in Home Appliances Market
Magentron: A Prelude
Basic Arrangement & Working Principle
Types of Magnetrons
Primary Applications
Recent Market Activity
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Rise in Use of Microwave Ovens Benefits Demand for Magnetron
Proliferation of Smart Homes at an Accelerating Pace Drives
Consumption of Smart Appliances, Hence Driving the Need for
Magnetron Technology Advancements
Adoption Rate (in %) for Global Smart Homes: 2017-2025
Return to Economic Normalcy Reignites Growth in Smart Homes to
Push Opportunities for Smart Home Appliances
Growing Number of Smart Homes Catalyzes the Creation of Smart
Appliances: Global Smart Homes Market (In US$ Billion) for the
Years 2019, 2021, 2023 & 2025
Age of Smart Ovens Drives Magnetron Capabilities
Smart Inverter Technology Garners Attention
Solid-state Devices yet to Threaten the Status of Magnetrons in
Microwave Ovens
Rise in Defense Spending Amid Rising Geopolitical Unrest to
Benefit Demand for Magnetrons
World Military Expenditure in US$ Billion (2015-2022)
Robust Defense Spending Amid the Unfortunate State of Global
Geo-Political Affairs Opens Opportunities for Increased
Spending on Critical Communication Systems: Military Spending
by Top Countries in 2022 (In US$ Billion)
Industrial Magnetrons: Notable Applications & Threat Posed by
Alternatives
Why Solid State Technology is Gaining Attention
Key Advantages of Solid-State Microwave Generators Over
Magnetron Generators
Magnetrons Find Added Opportunities in Marine and Coastal
Surveillance
Seaborne Trade Outlook: Projected Seaborne Trade Volume in
Billion Tons for the Years 2020, 2025, 2030 and 2035
Magnetrons in Non-Destructive Testing Of Civil Infrastructure
Sustained Demand for Linear Accelerators (LINACs) Drives
Opportunities for Magnetometers
Magnetrons Find Added Opportunities in Marine and Coastal
Surveillance
Select Innovations and Developments
IV. COMPETITION
Global Magnetron Market to Reach $5.9 Billion by 2030
Global Magnetron Market to Reach $5.9 Billion by 2030. In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Magnetron estimated at US$4.5 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$5.9 Billion by 2030, growing at aCAGR of 3.4% over the period 2022-2030.
