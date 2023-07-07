Global Internet of Things (IoT) Analytics Market to Reach $166.5 Billion by 2030

New York, July 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Internet of Things (IoT) Analytics Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798950/?utm_source=GNW
Manufacturing, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 30% CAGR and reach US$55.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Energy & Utilities segment is readjusted to a revised 25.7% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $8.4 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 31.1% CAGR
The Internet of Things (IoT) Analytics market in the U.S. is estimated at US$8.4 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$13.9 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 31.1% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 22% and 22.9% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 28.1% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 65 Featured)
- Cisco Systems, Inc.
- AT&T, Inc.
- Accenture PLC
- Amazon Web Services, Inc.
- Capgemini SE
- Bosch Group
- Aeris Communications, Inc.
- Cloudera, Inc.
- Avanade, Inc.
- Bosch Software Innovations GmbH
- Agt International GmbH
- Ayla Networks, Inc.
- Altizon Systems Pvt., Ltd.
- Arbela Technologies Corporation
- Adapsense Technologies Inc.
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
The Age of Analytics Provides the Cornerstone for the
Disruptive Growth & Proliferation of IoT Analytics
United States Dominates the Global Market, China to Drive
Market Gains
Manufacturing, the Largest End-use Industry
Internet of Things (IoT) Analytics - Global Key Competitors
Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Growing IoT Ecosystem, the Cornerstone for Growth in the Market
Why IoT Investments Are Hot?
Analytics and Data Science for IoT Takes a Quantum Leap Against
the Backdrop of the Rapidly Expanding IoT Ecosystem: Global
Number of IoT Connected Devices (In Billion) for the Years
2016, 2018, 2020, 2022 & 2025
As Connecting With IoT Becomes Vital to Digital Survival &
Transformation, Analytics Emerges as the Backbone for IoT
Value Creation: Global IoT Market (In US$ Billion) by
Industry for the Years 2018 and 2022
Deluge of IoT Big Data, a Fallout of the Growing IoT Ecosystem,
Amplifies the Importance & Value of Analytics
The Pressure on Delivering ROI on IoT Investments Intensifies
Explosion of IoT Big Data Catalyzes the Need for Analytics for
Insight Generation Needed for Informed Decision-Making & Value
Creation: IoT Big Data Generated by Connected Devices
Worldwide (In Zettabytes) for the Years 2018 & 2025
Growing IoT Connected Devices Per Capita Opens the Data Pipe
for Free Flow of Big Data: Global Number of Per Capita
Connected Devices by Geographic Region for the Years 2018 and
2022
Extracting Insights from Data Holds the Key to Higher
Profitability & ROI on IoT Investments & This is Where
Analytics Steps-In
Analytics Receives New Significance as IoT Ecosystems Evolve &
Data Growth Spirals, Making Aggregation & Analysis Buzzwords
for IoT Success & Value Creation: Global Market for Data
Analytics (In US$ Billion) by Type for the Years 2018 and
2023
Asset Management & Maintenance to Bring in Huge Revenue
Opportunities for Predictive & Prescriptive IoT Analytics
Robust Global Opportunity in Enterprise Asset Management
Strengthens the Business Case for IoT Asset Management: Global
Enterprise Asset Management Market (In US$ Billion) for the
Years 2018, 2020, 2022 and 2024
Cloud-Based Solutions, the Preferred Deployment Model for IoT
Analytics
Hybrid IoT Analytics: Combining the Best of Cloud-based IoT
Analytics and Analytics at the Edge
As Cloud Emerges to be Future of All Enterprise IT Deployments,
IoT Analytics as a Cloud Service Will Become a Mainstream
Service Innovation in the Coming Years: Global % Share of
Workloads Run on Cloud and Non-Cloud Environments for the
Years 2018 & 2022
Rise of Smart Cities & Focus on Smart Energy Management Opens
Up Opportunities for IoT Analytics
Proliferation of Smart Meters Expands the Role of IoT &
Analytics for Smart Meter Data Visualization: Global Smart
Meter Cumulative Installations (In Million Units) for the
Years 2018, 2020, 2022 and 2024
Global Smart Meter Annual Spending (In US$ Billion) for the
Years 2017, 2019, and 2021
Growing Deployment of IoT in Retail & eCommerce Industry Drives
the Need for IoT Analytics
While Focus on Improved Purchase Experience Drives Use of IoT
in the Retail Industry, Need for ROI Conversions on
Investments Expands Opportunity for Analytics: IoT in the
Global Retail Industry (In US$ Billion) by Application for
the Years 2018 and 2025
With Innovation & Efficiency Becoming Vital to Manufacturing
Success, IoT & Analytics Become Critical in Value Creation
Growing Investments in IoT by Manufacturing Firms Turns the
Focus on Making IoT Deliver Business Value Via Analytics:
Global Investments in Industrial IoT (IIoT) Platforms (In US$
Million) for the Years 2018, 2020, 2022 and 2025
Rising Connected Car Trend Drives Applications of IoT &
Analytics in the Automotive Industry
With IoT Playing a Key Role in Enabling the Connected Car
Revolution, Leveraging Data Created by IoT Systems Becomes
Crucial for Auto OEMs to Generate Serious ROI: Data Generated
by Connected Cars Per Hour, Per Year and Per Sensor Type
With Growing Number of Transportation Companies Leveraging IoT
for Smart Fleet Management, IoT Analytics Takes Center Stage
Increased Spending on Smart Fleet Management Turns Up the
Pressure to Accelerate Return on Investment (ROI) from IoT
initiatives: Global Smart Fleet Management Market (In US$
Billion) for the Years 2018, 2022 and 2024
Predictive Analytics for IoT Remains Widely Popular in Machine &
Equipment Maintenance
Prescriptive Analytics to Witness Higher Adoption in the Long-
Term Supported by Added Decision-Support Benefits
Sensor Data Analytics Remains Critical in Monitoring IoT Devices
Robust Shipments of IoT Sensors Evidenced by the Large IoT
Sensor Market Highlights the Need for On-the-Fly Analysis of
Rapidly Moving Big Data Across Sensor Networks: Global IoT
Sensor Market (In US$ Million) for the Years 2018, 2022 and
2025
Migration to Value Based Care & the Ensuing Adoption of IoT to
Open Up New Growth Avenues for IoT Analytics in the Healthcare
Industry
The Present and the Future Prospects of IoT in Healthcare
Penetration of IoT in Myriad Areas of Healthcare Expands the
Addressable Market Opportunity for IoT Analytics: Global %
Share of IoT in Healthcare by Application Area for the Year
2019
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Internet of Things (IoT) Analytics Market
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through
2030
Table 2: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Internet of Things (IoT) Analytics by Geographic Region - USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 3: World 8-Year Perspective for Internet of Things (IoT)
Analytics by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Revenues for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific
and Rest of World Markets for Years 2023 & 2030
Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Manufacturing by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 5: World 8-Year Perspective for Manufacturing by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2023 & 2030
Table 6: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Energy & Utilities by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 7: World 8-Year Perspective for Energy & Utilities by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2023 & 2030
Table 8: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Retail & E-Commerce by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 9: World 8-Year Perspective for Retail & E-Commerce by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2023 & 2030
Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Healthcare & Life Sciences by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 11: World 8-Year Perspective for Healthcare & Life
Sciences by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Revenues for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific
and Rest of World for Years 2023 & 2030
Table 12: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Transportation & Logistics by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 13: World 8-Year Perspective for Transportation &
Logistics by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Revenues for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific
and Rest of World for Years 2023 & 2030
Table 14: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other End-Uses by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 15: World 8-Year Perspective for Other End-Uses by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2023 & 2030
Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
On-Premise by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 17: World 8-Year Perspective for On-Premise by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World
for Years 2023 & 2030
Table 18: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Cloud by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR
Table 19: World 8-Year Perspective for Cloud by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World
for Years 2023 & 2030
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Internet of Things (IoT) Analytics Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States
for 2023 (E)
Table 20: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Internet of Things (IoT) Analytics by End-Use - Manufacturing,
Energy & Utilities, Retail & E-Commerce, Healthcare & Life
Sciences, Transportation & Logistics and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 21: USA 8-Year Perspective for Internet of Things (IoT)
Analytics by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues
for Manufacturing, Energy & Utilities, Retail & E-Commerce,
Healthcare & Life Sciences, Transportation & Logistics and
Other End-Uses for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 22: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Internet of Things (IoT) Analytics by Segment - On-Premise and
Cloud - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 23: USA 8-Year Perspective for Internet of Things (IoT)
Analytics by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues
for On-Premise and Cloud for the Years 2023 & 2030
CANADA
Table 24: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Internet of Things (IoT) Analytics by End-Use - Manufacturing,
Energy & Utilities, Retail & E-Commerce, Healthcare & Life
Sciences, Transportation & Logistics and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 25: Canada 8-Year Perspective for Internet of Things
(IoT) Analytics by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Revenues for Manufacturing, Energy & Utilities, Retail &
E-Commerce, Healthcare & Life Sciences, Transportation &
Logistics and Other End-Uses for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 26: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Internet of Things (IoT) Analytics by Segment - On-Premise and
Cloud - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 27: Canada 8-Year Perspective for Internet of Things
(IoT) Analytics by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Revenues for On-Premise and Cloud for the Years 2023 & 2030
JAPAN
Internet of Things (IoT) Analytics Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2023 (E)
Table 28: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Internet of Things (IoT) Analytics by End-Use - Manufacturing,
Energy & Utilities, Retail & E-Commerce, Healthcare & Life
Sciences, Transportation & Logistics and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 29: Japan 8-Year Perspective for Internet of Things (IoT)
Analytics by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues
for Manufacturing, Energy & Utilities, Retail & E-Commerce,
Healthcare & Life Sciences, Transportation & Logistics and
Other End-Uses for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 30: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Internet of Things (IoT) Analytics by Segment - On-Premise and
Cloud - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 31: Japan 8-Year Perspective for Internet of Things (IoT)
Analytics by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues
for On-Premise and Cloud for the Years 2023 & 2030
CHINA
Internet of Things (IoT) Analytics Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2023 (E)
Table 32: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Internet of Things (IoT) Analytics by End-Use - Manufacturing,
Energy & Utilities, Retail & E-Commerce, Healthcare & Life
Sciences, Transportation & Logistics and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 33: China 8-Year Perspective for Internet of Things (IoT)
Analytics by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues
for Manufacturing, Energy & Utilities, Retail & E-Commerce,
Healthcare & Life Sciences, Transportation & Logistics and
Other End-Uses for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 34: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Internet of Things (IoT) Analytics by Segment - On-Premise and
Cloud - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 35: China 8-Year Perspective for Internet of Things (IoT)
Analytics by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues
for On-Premise and Cloud for the Years 2023 & 2030
EUROPE
Internet of Things (IoT) Analytics Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2023 (E)
Table 36: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Internet of Things (IoT) Analytics by Geographic Region -
France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 37: Europe 8-Year Perspective for Internet of Things
(IoT) Analytics by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Revenues for France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of
Europe Markets for Years 2023 & 2030
Table 38: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Internet of Things (IoT) Analytics by End-Use - Manufacturing,
Energy & Utilities, Retail & E-Commerce, Healthcare & Life
Sciences, Transportation & Logistics and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 39: Europe 8-Year Perspective for Internet of Things
(IoT) Analytics by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Revenues for Manufacturing, Energy & Utilities, Retail &
E-Commerce, Healthcare & Life Sciences, Transportation &
Logistics and Other End-Uses for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 40: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Internet of Things (IoT) Analytics by Segment - On-Premise and
Cloud - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 41: Europe 8-Year Perspective for Internet of Things
(IoT) Analytics by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Revenues for On-Premise and Cloud for the Years 2023 & 2030
FRANCE
Internet of Things (IoT) Analytics Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2023 (E)
Table 42: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Internet of Things (IoT) Analytics by End-Use - Manufacturing,
Energy & Utilities, Retail & E-Commerce, Healthcare & Life
Sciences, Transportation & Logistics and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 43: France 8-Year Perspective for Internet of Things
(IoT) Analytics by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Revenues for Manufacturing, Energy & Utilities, Retail &
E-Commerce, Healthcare & Life Sciences, Transportation &
Logistics and Other End-Uses for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 44: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Internet of Things (IoT) Analytics by Segment - On-Premise and
Cloud - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 45: France 8-Year Perspective for Internet of Things
(IoT) Analytics by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Revenues for On-Premise and Cloud for the Years 2023 & 2030
GERMANY
Internet of Things (IoT) Analytics Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2023 (E)
Table 46: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Internet of Things (IoT) Analytics by End-Use - Manufacturing,
Energy & Utilities, Retail & E-Commerce, Healthcare & Life
Sciences, Transportation & Logistics and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 47: Germany 8-Year Perspective for Internet of Things
(IoT) Analytics by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Revenues for Manufacturing, Energy & Utilities, Retail &
E-Commerce, Healthcare & Life Sciences, Transportation &
Logistics and Other End-Uses for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 48: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Internet of Things (IoT) Analytics by Segment - On-Premise and
Cloud - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 49: Germany 8-Year Perspective for Internet of Things
(IoT) Analytics by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Revenues for On-Premise and Cloud for the Years 2023 & 2030
ITALY
Table 50: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Internet of Things (IoT) Analytics by End-Use - Manufacturing,
Energy & Utilities, Retail & E-Commerce, Healthcare & Life
Sciences, Transportation & Logistics and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 51: Italy 8-Year Perspective for Internet of Things (IoT)
Analytics by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues
for Manufacturing, Energy & Utilities, Retail & E-Commerce,
Healthcare & Life Sciences, Transportation & Logistics and
Other End-Uses for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 52: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Internet of Things (IoT) Analytics by Segment - On-Premise and
Cloud - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 53: Italy 8-Year Perspective for Internet of Things (IoT)
Analytics by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues
for On-Premise and Cloud for the Years 2023 & 2030
UNITED KINGDOM
Internet of Things (IoT) Analytics Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom
for 2023 (E)
Table 54: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Internet of Things (IoT) Analytics by End-Use - Manufacturing,
Energy & Utilities, Retail & E-Commerce, Healthcare & Life
Sciences, Transportation & Logistics and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 55: UK 8-Year Perspective for Internet of Things (IoT)
Analytics by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues
for Manufacturing, Energy & Utilities, Retail & E-Commerce,
Healthcare & Life Sciences, Transportation & Logistics and
Other End-Uses for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 56: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Internet of Things (IoT) Analytics by Segment - On-Premise and
Cloud - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 57: UK 8-Year Perspective for Internet of Things (IoT)
Analytics by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues
for On-Premise and Cloud for the Years 2023 & 2030
REST OF EUROPE
Table 58: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Internet of Things (IoT) Analytics by End-Use -
Manufacturing, Energy & Utilities, Retail & E-Commerce,
Healthcare & Life Sciences, Transportation & Logistics and
Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 59: Rest of Europe 8-Year Perspective for Internet of
Things (IoT) Analytics by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Revenues for Manufacturing, Energy & Utilities, Retail &
E-Commerce, Healthcare & Life Sciences, Transportation &
Logistics and Other End-Uses for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 60: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Internet of Things (IoT) Analytics by Segment - On-Premise
and Cloud - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 61: Rest of Europe 8-Year Perspective for Internet of
Things (IoT) Analytics by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Revenues for On-Premise and Cloud for the Years 2023 &
2030
ASIA-PACIFIC
Internet of Things (IoT) Analytics Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for
2023 (E)
Table 62: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Internet of Things (IoT) Analytics by End-Use -
Manufacturing, Energy & Utilities, Retail & E-Commerce,
Healthcare & Life Sciences, Transportation & Logistics and
Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 63: Asia-Pacific 8-Year Perspective for Internet of
Things (IoT) Analytics by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Revenues for Manufacturing, Energy & Utilities, Retail &
E-Commerce, Healthcare & Life Sciences, Transportation &
Logistics and Other End-Uses for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 64: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Internet of Things (IoT) Analytics by Segment - On-Premise
and Cloud - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 65: Asia-Pacific 8-Year Perspective for Internet of
Things (IoT) Analytics by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Revenues for On-Premise and Cloud for the Years 2023 &
2030
REST OF WORLD
Table 66: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Internet of Things (IoT) Analytics by End-Use -
Manufacturing, Energy & Utilities, Retail & E-Commerce,
Healthcare & Life Sciences, Transportation & Logistics and
Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 67: Rest of World 8-Year Perspective for Internet of
Things (IoT) Analytics by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Revenues for Manufacturing, Energy & Utilities, Retail &
E-Commerce, Healthcare & Life Sciences, Transportation &
Logistics and Other End-Uses for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 68: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Internet of Things (IoT) Analytics by Segment - On-Premise
and Cloud - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 69: Rest of World 8-Year Perspective for Internet of
Things (IoT) Analytics by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Revenues for On-Premise and Cloud for the Years 2023 &
2030
IV. COMPETITION
