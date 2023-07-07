Global Internet of Things (IoT) Analytics Market to Reach $166.5 Billion by 2030

New York, July 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Internet of Things (IoT) Analytics Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798950/?utm_source=GNW

Manufacturing, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 30% CAGR and reach US$55.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Energy & Utilities segment is readjusted to a revised 25.7% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $8.4 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 31.1% CAGR



The Internet of Things (IoT) Analytics market in the U.S. is estimated at US$8.4 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$13.9 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 31.1% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 22% and 22.9% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 28.1% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 65 Featured)

- Cisco Systems, Inc.

- AT&T, Inc.

- Accenture PLC

- Amazon Web Services, Inc.

- Capgemini SE

- Bosch Group

- Aeris Communications, Inc.

- Cloudera, Inc.

- Avanade, Inc.

- Bosch Software Innovations GmbH

- Agt International GmbH

- Ayla Networks, Inc.

- Altizon Systems Pvt., Ltd.

- Arbela Technologies Corporation

- Adapsense Technologies Inc.





1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

The Age of Analytics Provides the Cornerstone for the

Disruptive Growth & Proliferation of IoT Analytics

United States Dominates the Global Market, China to Drive

Market Gains

Manufacturing, the Largest End-use Industry

Internet of Things (IoT) Analytics - Global Key Competitors

Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Growing IoT Ecosystem, the Cornerstone for Growth in the Market

Why IoT Investments Are Hot?

Analytics and Data Science for IoT Takes a Quantum Leap Against

the Backdrop of the Rapidly Expanding IoT Ecosystem: Global

Number of IoT Connected Devices (In Billion) for the Years

2016, 2018, 2020, 2022 & 2025

As Connecting With IoT Becomes Vital to Digital Survival &

Transformation, Analytics Emerges as the Backbone for IoT

Value Creation: Global IoT Market (In US$ Billion) by

Industry for the Years 2018 and 2022

Deluge of IoT Big Data, a Fallout of the Growing IoT Ecosystem,

Amplifies the Importance & Value of Analytics

The Pressure on Delivering ROI on IoT Investments Intensifies

Explosion of IoT Big Data Catalyzes the Need for Analytics for

Insight Generation Needed for Informed Decision-Making & Value

Creation: IoT Big Data Generated by Connected Devices

Worldwide (In Zettabytes) for the Years 2018 & 2025

Growing IoT Connected Devices Per Capita Opens the Data Pipe

for Free Flow of Big Data: Global Number of Per Capita

Connected Devices by Geographic Region for the Years 2018 and

2022

Extracting Insights from Data Holds the Key to Higher

Profitability & ROI on IoT Investments & This is Where

Analytics Steps-In

Analytics Receives New Significance as IoT Ecosystems Evolve &

Data Growth Spirals, Making Aggregation & Analysis Buzzwords

for IoT Success & Value Creation: Global Market for Data

Analytics (In US$ Billion) by Type for the Years 2018 and

2023

Asset Management & Maintenance to Bring in Huge Revenue

Opportunities for Predictive & Prescriptive IoT Analytics

Robust Global Opportunity in Enterprise Asset Management

Strengthens the Business Case for IoT Asset Management: Global

Enterprise Asset Management Market (In US$ Billion) for the

Years 2018, 2020, 2022 and 2024

Cloud-Based Solutions, the Preferred Deployment Model for IoT

Analytics

Hybrid IoT Analytics: Combining the Best of Cloud-based IoT

Analytics and Analytics at the Edge

As Cloud Emerges to be Future of All Enterprise IT Deployments,

IoT Analytics as a Cloud Service Will Become a Mainstream

Service Innovation in the Coming Years: Global % Share of

Workloads Run on Cloud and Non-Cloud Environments for the

Years 2018 & 2022

Rise of Smart Cities & Focus on Smart Energy Management Opens

Up Opportunities for IoT Analytics

Proliferation of Smart Meters Expands the Role of IoT &

Analytics for Smart Meter Data Visualization: Global Smart

Meter Cumulative Installations (In Million Units) for the

Years 2018, 2020, 2022 and 2024

Global Smart Meter Annual Spending (In US$ Billion) for the

Years 2017, 2019, and 2021

Growing Deployment of IoT in Retail & eCommerce Industry Drives

the Need for IoT Analytics

While Focus on Improved Purchase Experience Drives Use of IoT

in the Retail Industry, Need for ROI Conversions on

Investments Expands Opportunity for Analytics: IoT in the

Global Retail Industry (In US$ Billion) by Application for

the Years 2018 and 2025

With Innovation & Efficiency Becoming Vital to Manufacturing

Success, IoT & Analytics Become Critical in Value Creation

Growing Investments in IoT by Manufacturing Firms Turns the

Focus on Making IoT Deliver Business Value Via Analytics:

Global Investments in Industrial IoT (IIoT) Platforms (In US$

Million) for the Years 2018, 2020, 2022 and 2025

Rising Connected Car Trend Drives Applications of IoT &

Analytics in the Automotive Industry

With IoT Playing a Key Role in Enabling the Connected Car

Revolution, Leveraging Data Created by IoT Systems Becomes

Crucial for Auto OEMs to Generate Serious ROI: Data Generated

by Connected Cars Per Hour, Per Year and Per Sensor Type

With Growing Number of Transportation Companies Leveraging IoT

for Smart Fleet Management, IoT Analytics Takes Center Stage

Increased Spending on Smart Fleet Management Turns Up the

Pressure to Accelerate Return on Investment (ROI) from IoT

initiatives: Global Smart Fleet Management Market (In US$

Billion) for the Years 2018, 2022 and 2024

Predictive Analytics for IoT Remains Widely Popular in Machine &

Equipment Maintenance

Prescriptive Analytics to Witness Higher Adoption in the Long-

Term Supported by Added Decision-Support Benefits

Sensor Data Analytics Remains Critical in Monitoring IoT Devices

Robust Shipments of IoT Sensors Evidenced by the Large IoT

Sensor Market Highlights the Need for On-the-Fly Analysis of

Rapidly Moving Big Data Across Sensor Networks: Global IoT

Sensor Market (In US$ Million) for the Years 2018, 2022 and

2025

Migration to Value Based Care & the Ensuing Adoption of IoT to

Open Up New Growth Avenues for IoT Analytics in the Healthcare

Industry

The Present and the Future Prospects of IoT in Healthcare

Penetration of IoT in Myriad Areas of Healthcare Expands the

Addressable Market Opportunity for IoT Analytics: Global %

Share of IoT in Healthcare by Application Area for the Year

2019



Table 1: World Internet of Things (IoT) Analytics Market

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through

2030



Table 2: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Internet of Things (IoT) Analytics by Geographic Region - USA,

Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 3: World 8-Year Perspective for Internet of Things (IoT)

Analytics by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Revenues for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific

and Rest of World Markets for Years 2023 & 2030



Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Manufacturing by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 5: World 8-Year Perspective for Manufacturing by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2023 & 2030



Table 6: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Energy & Utilities by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 7: World 8-Year Perspective for Energy & Utilities by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2023 & 2030



Table 8: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Retail & E-Commerce by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 9: World 8-Year Perspective for Retail & E-Commerce by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2023 & 2030



Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Healthcare & Life Sciences by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 11: World 8-Year Perspective for Healthcare & Life

Sciences by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Revenues for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific

and Rest of World for Years 2023 & 2030



Table 12: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Transportation & Logistics by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 13: World 8-Year Perspective for Transportation &

Logistics by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Revenues for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific

and Rest of World for Years 2023 & 2030



Table 14: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Other End-Uses by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 15: World 8-Year Perspective for Other End-Uses by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2023 & 2030



Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

On-Premise by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 17: World 8-Year Perspective for On-Premise by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for USA,

Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World

for Years 2023 & 2030



Table 18: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Cloud by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030

and % CAGR



Table 19: World 8-Year Perspective for Cloud by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for USA,

Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World

for Years 2023 & 2030



UNITED STATES

Internet of Things (IoT) Analytics Market Presence - Strong/

Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States

for 2023 (E)

Table 20: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Internet of Things (IoT) Analytics by End-Use - Manufacturing,

Energy & Utilities, Retail & E-Commerce, Healthcare & Life

Sciences, Transportation & Logistics and Other End-Uses -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 21: USA 8-Year Perspective for Internet of Things (IoT)

Analytics by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues

for Manufacturing, Energy & Utilities, Retail & E-Commerce,

Healthcare & Life Sciences, Transportation & Logistics and

Other End-Uses for the Years 2023 & 2030



Table 22: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Internet of Things (IoT) Analytics by Segment - On-Premise and

Cloud - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million

for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 23: USA 8-Year Perspective for Internet of Things (IoT)

Analytics by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues

for On-Premise and Cloud for the Years 2023 & 2030



CANADA

Table 24: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Internet of Things (IoT) Analytics by End-Use - Manufacturing,

Energy & Utilities, Retail & E-Commerce, Healthcare & Life

Sciences, Transportation & Logistics and Other End-Uses -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 25: Canada 8-Year Perspective for Internet of Things

(IoT) Analytics by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Revenues for Manufacturing, Energy & Utilities, Retail &

E-Commerce, Healthcare & Life Sciences, Transportation &

Logistics and Other End-Uses for the Years 2023 & 2030



Table 26: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Internet of Things (IoT) Analytics by Segment - On-Premise and

Cloud - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million

for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 27: Canada 8-Year Perspective for Internet of Things

(IoT) Analytics by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Revenues for On-Premise and Cloud for the Years 2023 & 2030



JAPAN

Internet of Things (IoT) Analytics Market Presence - Strong/

Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2023 (E)

Table 28: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Internet of Things (IoT) Analytics by End-Use - Manufacturing,

Energy & Utilities, Retail & E-Commerce, Healthcare & Life

Sciences, Transportation & Logistics and Other End-Uses -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 29: Japan 8-Year Perspective for Internet of Things (IoT)

Analytics by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues

for Manufacturing, Energy & Utilities, Retail & E-Commerce,

Healthcare & Life Sciences, Transportation & Logistics and

Other End-Uses for the Years 2023 & 2030



Table 30: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Internet of Things (IoT) Analytics by Segment - On-Premise and

Cloud - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million

for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 31: Japan 8-Year Perspective for Internet of Things (IoT)

Analytics by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues

for On-Premise and Cloud for the Years 2023 & 2030



CHINA

Internet of Things (IoT) Analytics Market Presence - Strong/

Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2023 (E)

Table 32: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Internet of Things (IoT) Analytics by End-Use - Manufacturing,

Energy & Utilities, Retail & E-Commerce, Healthcare & Life

Sciences, Transportation & Logistics and Other End-Uses -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 33: China 8-Year Perspective for Internet of Things (IoT)

Analytics by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues

for Manufacturing, Energy & Utilities, Retail & E-Commerce,

Healthcare & Life Sciences, Transportation & Logistics and

Other End-Uses for the Years 2023 & 2030



Table 34: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Internet of Things (IoT) Analytics by Segment - On-Premise and

Cloud - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million

for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 35: China 8-Year Perspective for Internet of Things (IoT)

Analytics by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues

for On-Premise and Cloud for the Years 2023 & 2030



EUROPE

Internet of Things (IoT) Analytics Market Presence - Strong/

Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2023 (E)

Table 36: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Internet of Things (IoT) Analytics by Geographic Region -

France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 37: Europe 8-Year Perspective for Internet of Things

(IoT) Analytics by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Revenues for France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of

Europe Markets for Years 2023 & 2030



Table 38: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Internet of Things (IoT) Analytics by End-Use - Manufacturing,

Energy & Utilities, Retail & E-Commerce, Healthcare & Life

Sciences, Transportation & Logistics and Other End-Uses -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 39: Europe 8-Year Perspective for Internet of Things

(IoT) Analytics by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Revenues for Manufacturing, Energy & Utilities, Retail &

E-Commerce, Healthcare & Life Sciences, Transportation &

Logistics and Other End-Uses for the Years 2023 & 2030



Table 40: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Internet of Things (IoT) Analytics by Segment - On-Premise and

Cloud - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million

for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 41: Europe 8-Year Perspective for Internet of Things

(IoT) Analytics by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Revenues for On-Premise and Cloud for the Years 2023 & 2030



FRANCE

Internet of Things (IoT) Analytics Market Presence - Strong/

Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2023 (E)

Table 42: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Internet of Things (IoT) Analytics by End-Use - Manufacturing,

Energy & Utilities, Retail & E-Commerce, Healthcare & Life

Sciences, Transportation & Logistics and Other End-Uses -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 43: France 8-Year Perspective for Internet of Things

(IoT) Analytics by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Revenues for Manufacturing, Energy & Utilities, Retail &

E-Commerce, Healthcare & Life Sciences, Transportation &

Logistics and Other End-Uses for the Years 2023 & 2030



Table 44: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Internet of Things (IoT) Analytics by Segment - On-Premise and

Cloud - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million

for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 45: France 8-Year Perspective for Internet of Things

(IoT) Analytics by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Revenues for On-Premise and Cloud for the Years 2023 & 2030



GERMANY

Internet of Things (IoT) Analytics Market Presence - Strong/

Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2023 (E)

Table 46: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Internet of Things (IoT) Analytics by End-Use - Manufacturing,

Energy & Utilities, Retail & E-Commerce, Healthcare & Life

Sciences, Transportation & Logistics and Other End-Uses -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 47: Germany 8-Year Perspective for Internet of Things

(IoT) Analytics by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Revenues for Manufacturing, Energy & Utilities, Retail &

E-Commerce, Healthcare & Life Sciences, Transportation &

Logistics and Other End-Uses for the Years 2023 & 2030



Table 48: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Internet of Things (IoT) Analytics by Segment - On-Premise and

Cloud - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million

for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 49: Germany 8-Year Perspective for Internet of Things

(IoT) Analytics by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Revenues for On-Premise and Cloud for the Years 2023 & 2030



ITALY

Table 50: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Internet of Things (IoT) Analytics by End-Use - Manufacturing,

Energy & Utilities, Retail & E-Commerce, Healthcare & Life

Sciences, Transportation & Logistics and Other End-Uses -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 51: Italy 8-Year Perspective for Internet of Things (IoT)

Analytics by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues

for Manufacturing, Energy & Utilities, Retail & E-Commerce,

Healthcare & Life Sciences, Transportation & Logistics and

Other End-Uses for the Years 2023 & 2030



Table 52: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Internet of Things (IoT) Analytics by Segment - On-Premise and

Cloud - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million

for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 53: Italy 8-Year Perspective for Internet of Things (IoT)

Analytics by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues

for On-Premise and Cloud for the Years 2023 & 2030



UNITED KINGDOM

Internet of Things (IoT) Analytics Market Presence - Strong/

Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom

for 2023 (E)

Table 54: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Internet of Things (IoT) Analytics by End-Use - Manufacturing,

Energy & Utilities, Retail & E-Commerce, Healthcare & Life

Sciences, Transportation & Logistics and Other End-Uses -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 55: UK 8-Year Perspective for Internet of Things (IoT)

Analytics by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues

for Manufacturing, Energy & Utilities, Retail & E-Commerce,

Healthcare & Life Sciences, Transportation & Logistics and

Other End-Uses for the Years 2023 & 2030



Table 56: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Internet of Things (IoT) Analytics by Segment - On-Premise and

Cloud - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million

for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 57: UK 8-Year Perspective for Internet of Things (IoT)

Analytics by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues

for On-Premise and Cloud for the Years 2023 & 2030



REST OF EUROPE

Table 58: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Internet of Things (IoT) Analytics by End-Use -

Manufacturing, Energy & Utilities, Retail & E-Commerce,

Healthcare & Life Sciences, Transportation & Logistics and

Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 59: Rest of Europe 8-Year Perspective for Internet of

Things (IoT) Analytics by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Revenues for Manufacturing, Energy & Utilities, Retail &

E-Commerce, Healthcare & Life Sciences, Transportation &

Logistics and Other End-Uses for the Years 2023 & 2030



Table 60: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Internet of Things (IoT) Analytics by Segment - On-Premise

and Cloud - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 61: Rest of Europe 8-Year Perspective for Internet of

Things (IoT) Analytics by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Revenues for On-Premise and Cloud for the Years 2023 &

2030



ASIA-PACIFIC

Internet of Things (IoT) Analytics Market Presence - Strong/

Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for

2023 (E)

Table 62: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Internet of Things (IoT) Analytics by End-Use -

Manufacturing, Energy & Utilities, Retail & E-Commerce,

Healthcare & Life Sciences, Transportation & Logistics and

Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 63: Asia-Pacific 8-Year Perspective for Internet of

Things (IoT) Analytics by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Revenues for Manufacturing, Energy & Utilities, Retail &

E-Commerce, Healthcare & Life Sciences, Transportation &

Logistics and Other End-Uses for the Years 2023 & 2030



Table 64: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Internet of Things (IoT) Analytics by Segment - On-Premise

and Cloud - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 65: Asia-Pacific 8-Year Perspective for Internet of

Things (IoT) Analytics by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Revenues for On-Premise and Cloud for the Years 2023 &

2030



REST OF WORLD

Table 66: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Internet of Things (IoT) Analytics by End-Use -

Manufacturing, Energy & Utilities, Retail & E-Commerce,

Healthcare & Life Sciences, Transportation & Logistics and

Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 67: Rest of World 8-Year Perspective for Internet of

Things (IoT) Analytics by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Revenues for Manufacturing, Energy & Utilities, Retail &

E-Commerce, Healthcare & Life Sciences, Transportation &

Logistics and Other End-Uses for the Years 2023 & 2030



Table 68: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Internet of Things (IoT) Analytics by Segment - On-Premise

and Cloud - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 69: Rest of World 8-Year Perspective for Internet of

Things (IoT) Analytics by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Revenues for On-Premise and Cloud for the Years 2023 &

2030



