Global Industrial Chocolate Market to Reach $77.4 Billion by 2030

New York, July 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Industrial Chocolate Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798839/?utm_source=GNW
Confectionery, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 4% CAGR and reach US$22.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Biscuits & Bakery Products segment is readjusted to a revised 4.3% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $12.3 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.5% CAGR
The Industrial Chocolate market in the U.S. is estimated at US$12.3 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$6.7 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 6.5% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.5% and 3.6% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.1% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 50 Featured)
- Aalst Chocolate Pte Ltd.
- Barry Callebaut AG
- The Campco Ltd.
- Cargill, Inc.
- CEMOI Group
- Clasen Quality Chocolate, Inc.
- Ferrero SpA
- Foleys Candies LP
- Fuji Oil Co. Ltd.
- Guittard Chocolate Company
- The Hershey Co.
- Lotus Chocolate Co. Ltd.
- Mars Inc.
- Mondelez International, Inc.
- NATRA SA
- Nestle SA (Switzerland).
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798839/?utm_source=GNW
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Chocolate: The World?s Most Popular Sweet Treat
An Insight into the Historical Journey of Chocolate
Industrial Chocolate: A Prelude
Chocolate Products
Types of Chocolates
Manufacturing Process
Chocolate Evolves as Key Ingredient at the Crossroads of Health
and Indulgence
Chocolate Consumption Per Capita in Kg for USA, Europe, China,
India, Brazil
Festivals & Holidays: Time for Yummy Chocolates
Resistance to Chocolate is Frivolous, Industrial Chocolate
Market Thrives
Confectionery Grabs the Largest Pie
Developed Markets: Traditional Revenue Contributors
Developing Regions: The Focal Point for Future Growth
Competitive Scenario
Product Differentiation: A Key Mantra for Success
Industrial Chocolate - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market
Share in 2022 (E)
Global Chocolates Competitor Market Share (in %): 2019E
Leading Players Market Share (%) in Global Confectionery
Market: 2019E
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Overview of the End Use Industry of Industrial Chocolates
Confectionery
World Confectioneries Market in US$ Billion by Geographic
Region (2019E & 2022F)
Biscuits & Bakery Products
World Bakery Products & Biscuits Market in Million Tons by
Geographic Region (2019E & 2022F)
Per Capita Consumption of Bakery Products (in US$) by Select
Countries: 2017
Per Capita Consumption of Biscuits (in US$) by Select
Countries: 2017
Dairy & Desserts
World Dairy Products Market in US$ Billion by Geographic Region
(2019 & 2022)
Ice Creams & Frozen Items
Cereals
High Demand for Compound Chocolate
Key Drivers Influencing the Market
Cultural Influences and Seasonality Influences Demand for
Chocolates
Trend towards Clean-Label Chocolate Gains Traction
Premiumization & New Flavors Add to Consumer Appeal
Chocolate Personalization and Customization Widen Addressable
Market
Variations in Industrial Chocolates Encourage Use in Special Diets
Saturating Demand for Chocolate Pushes Manufacturers to Develop
Innovative Products
Development of Innovative Chocolate Flavors Gains Traction
Regulations Lay Emphasis on Transparent Labeling
Cocoa Supply Chain Undergoes Change
Technology Innovations Aid Change in Supply Chain
Sustainable Practices in Cocoa Production
World Cocoa Production (2017-18): Percentage Breakdown of
Production by Region
Cocoa Grinding Countries by Output in Thousand Tons
Trends Restraining the Industrial Chocolates Market
Growing Incidence of Obesity
Obesity Statistics - A Glance
Proportion of Overweight Children (Girls and Boys) in Total
Population in Top 10 Countries with the Highest Overweight
Children Population
Besides Obesity, Chocolates Associated with Other Health Issues
Concerns with Food Safety
Increasing Health Concerns of Sugar Dampens Chocolate Consumption
Significant Distortion in Global Sugar Industry
Global Sugar Production (2018/19): Production Volume in Million
Tonnes and Percentage Breakdown by Region/Country
Global Sugar Prices (2010-2019E) (in US$/Tonne)
Market Challenges
The Dynamics of Chocolate Pricing
Price Fluctuation to Challenge Market Growth
New Entrants Pose Threats
Threat of Substitute Products
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Industrial Chocolate by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2022 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for Industrial Chocolate by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Industrial Chocolate by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2023 & 2027
Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Confectionery by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for Confectionery by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Confectionery by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2023 & 2027
Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Biscuits & Bakery Products by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 8: World Historic Review for Biscuits & Bakery Products
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Biscuits & Bakery
Products by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2023 &
2027
Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Dairy & Desserts by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2022 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 11: World Historic Review for Dairy & Desserts by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Dairy & Desserts by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2023 & 2027
Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Ice
Creams & Frozen Items by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 14: World Historic Review for Ice Creams & Frozen Items
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Ice Creams & Frozen
Items by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2023 &
2027
Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Cereals by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 17: World Historic Review for Cereals by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Cereals by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2023 & 2027
Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other End-Uses by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2022 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 20: World Historic Review for Other End-Uses by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Other End-Uses by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2023 & 2027
Table 22: World Industrial Chocolate Market Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Industrial Chocolate Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2023 (E)
Table 23: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Industrial Chocolate by End-Use - Confectionery, Biscuits &
Bakery Products, Dairy & Desserts, Ice Creams & Frozen Items,
Cereals and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 24: USA Historic Review for Industrial Chocolate by
End-Use - Confectionery, Biscuits & Bakery Products, Dairy &
Desserts, Ice Creams & Frozen Items, Cereals and Other End-Uses
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 25: USA 15-Year Perspective for Industrial Chocolate by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Confectionery, Biscuits & Bakery Products, Dairy & Desserts,
Ice Creams & Frozen Items, Cereals and Other End-Uses for the
Years 2012, 2023 & 2027
CANADA
Table 26: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Industrial Chocolate by End-Use - Confectionery, Biscuits &
Bakery Products, Dairy & Desserts, Ice Creams & Frozen Items,
Cereals and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 27: Canada Historic Review for Industrial Chocolate by
End-Use - Confectionery, Biscuits & Bakery Products, Dairy &
Desserts, Ice Creams & Frozen Items, Cereals and Other End-Uses
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 28: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Industrial Chocolate
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Confectionery, Biscuits & Bakery Products, Dairy & Desserts,
Ice Creams & Frozen Items, Cereals and Other End-Uses for the
Years 2012, 2023 & 2027
JAPAN
Industrial Chocolate Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2023 (E)
Japanese Chocolate Industry
Japanese Chocolate Products Per Capita Consumption (in Kg) for
2011, 2015 and 2019E
Table 29: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Industrial Chocolate by End-Use - Confectionery, Biscuits &
Bakery Products, Dairy & Desserts, Ice Creams & Frozen Items,
Cereals and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 30: Japan Historic Review for Industrial Chocolate by
End-Use - Confectionery, Biscuits & Bakery Products, Dairy &
Desserts, Ice Creams & Frozen Items, Cereals and Other End-Uses
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 31: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Industrial Chocolate by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Confectionery, Biscuits & Bakery Products, Dairy & Desserts,
Ice Creams & Frozen Items, Cereals and Other End-Uses for the
Years 2012, 2023 & 2027
CHINA
Industrial Chocolate Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2023 (E)
Chinese Chocolate Industry
Chinese Chocolate Confectionery Average Revenue Per Capita
(in US$) for Years 2011, 2015, 2019E and 2023F
Chinese Chocolate Confectionery Average Price Per Unit (in US$)
for Years 2011, 2015, 2019E and 2023F
Table 32: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Industrial Chocolate by End-Use - Confectionery, Biscuits &
Bakery Products, Dairy & Desserts, Ice Creams & Frozen Items,
Cereals and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 33: China Historic Review for Industrial Chocolate by
End-Use - Confectionery, Biscuits & Bakery Products, Dairy &
Desserts, Ice Creams & Frozen Items, Cereals and Other End-Uses
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 34: China 15-Year Perspective for Industrial Chocolate by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Confectionery, Biscuits & Bakery Products, Dairy & Desserts,
Ice Creams & Frozen Items, Cereals and Other End-Uses for the
Years 2012, 2023 & 2027
EUROPE
Industrial Chocolate Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2023 (E)
Table 35: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Industrial Chocolate by Geographic Region - France, Germany,
Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2022 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 36: Europe Historic Review for Industrial Chocolate by
Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia
and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 37: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Industrial Chocolate
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe
Markets for Years 2012, 2023 & 2027
Table 38: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Industrial Chocolate by End-Use - Confectionery, Biscuits &
Bakery Products, Dairy & Desserts, Ice Creams & Frozen Items,
Cereals and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 39: Europe Historic Review for Industrial Chocolate by
End-Use - Confectionery, Biscuits & Bakery Products, Dairy &
Desserts, Ice Creams & Frozen Items, Cereals and Other End-Uses
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 40: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Industrial Chocolate
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Confectionery, Biscuits & Bakery Products, Dairy & Desserts,
Ice Creams & Frozen Items, Cereals and Other End-Uses for the
Years 2012, 2023 & 2027
FRANCE
Industrial Chocolate Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2023 (E)
Table 41: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Industrial Chocolate by End-Use - Confectionery, Biscuits &
Bakery Products, Dairy & Desserts, Ice Creams & Frozen Items,
Cereals and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 42: France Historic Review for Industrial Chocolate by
End-Use - Confectionery, Biscuits & Bakery Products, Dairy &
Desserts, Ice Creams & Frozen Items, Cereals and Other End-Uses
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 43: France 15-Year Perspective for Industrial Chocolate
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Confectionery, Biscuits & Bakery Products, Dairy & Desserts,
Ice Creams & Frozen Items, Cereals and Other End-Uses for the
Years 2012, 2023 & 2027
GERMANY
Industrial Chocolate Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2023 (E)
Table 44: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Industrial Chocolate by End-Use - Confectionery, Biscuits &
Bakery Products, Dairy & Desserts, Ice Creams & Frozen Items,
Cereals and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 45: Germany Historic Review for Industrial Chocolate by
End-Use - Confectionery, Biscuits & Bakery Products, Dairy &
Desserts, Ice Creams & Frozen Items, Cereals and Other End-Uses
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 46: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Industrial Chocolate
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Confectionery, Biscuits & Bakery Products, Dairy & Desserts,
Ice Creams & Frozen Items, Cereals and Other End-Uses for the
Years 2012, 2023 & 2027
ITALY
Table 47: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Industrial Chocolate by End-Use - Confectionery, Biscuits &
Bakery Products, Dairy & Desserts, Ice Creams & Frozen Items,
Cereals and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 48: Italy Historic Review for Industrial Chocolate by
End-Use - Confectionery, Biscuits & Bakery Products, Dairy &
Desserts, Ice Creams & Frozen Items, Cereals and Other End-Uses
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 49: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Industrial Chocolate by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Confectionery, Biscuits & Bakery Products, Dairy & Desserts,
Ice Creams & Frozen Items, Cereals and Other End-Uses for the
Years 2012, 2023 & 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Industrial Chocolate Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2023 (E)
Table 50: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Industrial Chocolate by End-Use - Confectionery, Biscuits &
Bakery Products, Dairy & Desserts, Ice Creams & Frozen Items,
Cereals and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 51: UK Historic Review for Industrial Chocolate by
End-Use - Confectionery, Biscuits & Bakery Products, Dairy &
Desserts, Ice Creams & Frozen Items, Cereals and Other End-Uses
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 52: UK 15-Year Perspective for Industrial Chocolate by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Confectionery, Biscuits & Bakery Products, Dairy & Desserts,
Ice Creams & Frozen Items, Cereals and Other End-Uses for the
Years 2012, 2023 & 2027
SPAIN
Table 53: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Industrial Chocolate by End-Use - Confectionery, Biscuits &
Bakery Products, Dairy & Desserts, Ice Creams & Frozen Items,
Cereals and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 54: Spain Historic Review for Industrial Chocolate by
End-Use - Confectionery, Biscuits & Bakery Products, Dairy &
Desserts, Ice Creams & Frozen Items, Cereals and Other End-Uses
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 55: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Industrial Chocolate by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Confectionery, Biscuits & Bakery Products, Dairy & Desserts,
Ice Creams & Frozen Items, Cereals and Other End-Uses for the
Years 2012, 2023 & 2027
RUSSIA
Table 56: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Industrial Chocolate by End-Use - Confectionery, Biscuits &
Bakery Products, Dairy & Desserts, Ice Creams & Frozen Items,
Cereals and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 57: Russia Historic Review for Industrial Chocolate by
End-Use - Confectionery, Biscuits & Bakery Products, Dairy &
Desserts, Ice Creams & Frozen Items, Cereals and Other End-Uses
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 58: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Industrial Chocolate
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Confectionery, Biscuits & Bakery Products, Dairy & Desserts,
Ice Creams & Frozen Items, Cereals and Other End-Uses for the
Years 2012, 2023 & 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 59: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Industrial Chocolate by End-Use - Confectionery, Biscuits &
Bakery Products, Dairy & Desserts, Ice Creams & Frozen Items,
Cereals and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 60: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Industrial
Chocolate by End-Use - Confectionery, Biscuits & Bakery
Products, Dairy & Desserts, Ice Creams & Frozen Items, Cereals
and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 61: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Industrial
Chocolate by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Confectionery, Biscuits & Bakery Products, Dairy & Desserts,
Ice Creams & Frozen Items, Cereals and Other End-Uses for the
Years 2012, 2023 & 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Industrial Chocolate Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2023 (E)
Table 62: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Industrial Chocolate by Geographic Region - Australia,
India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2022 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 63: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Industrial Chocolate
by Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea and Rest
of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 64: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Industrial
Chocolate by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of
Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2012, 2023 & 2027
Table 65: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Industrial Chocolate by End-Use - Confectionery, Biscuits &
Bakery Products, Dairy & Desserts, Ice Creams & Frozen Items,
Cereals and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 66: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Industrial Chocolate
by End-Use - Confectionery, Biscuits & Bakery Products, Dairy &
Desserts, Ice Creams & Frozen Items, Cereals and Other End-Uses
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 67: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Industrial
Chocolate by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Confectionery, Biscuits & Bakery Products, Dairy & Desserts,
Ice Creams & Frozen Items, Cereals and Other End-Uses for the
Years 2012, 2023 & 2027
AUSTRALIA
Industrial Chocolate Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Australia for 2023 (E)
Table 68: Australia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Industrial Chocolate by End-Use - Confectionery, Biscuits &
Bakery Products, Dairy & Desserts, Ice Creams & Frozen Items,
Cereals and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 69: Australia Historic Review for Industrial Chocolate by
End-Use - Confectionery, Biscuits & Bakery Products, Dairy &
Desserts, Ice Creams & Frozen Items, Cereals and Other End-Uses
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 70: Australia 15-Year Perspective for Industrial
Chocolate by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Confectionery, Biscuits & Bakery Products, Dairy & Desserts,
Ice Creams & Frozen Items, Cereals and Other End-Uses for the
Years 2012, 2023 & 2027
INDIA
Industrial Chocolate Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in India for 2023 (E)
Table 71: India Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Industrial Chocolate by End-Use - Confectionery, Biscuits &
Bakery Products, Dairy & Desserts, Ice Creams & Frozen Items,
Cereals and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 72: India Historic Review for Industrial Chocolate by
End-Use - Confectionery, Biscuits & Bakery Products, Dairy &
Desserts, Ice Creams & Frozen Items, Cereals and Other End-Uses
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 73: India 15-Year Perspective for Industrial Chocolate by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Confectionery, Biscuits & Bakery Products, Dairy & Desserts,
Ice Creams & Frozen Items, Cereals and Other End-Uses for the
Years 2012, 2023 & 2027
SOUTH KOREA
Table 74: South Korea Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Industrial Chocolate by End-Use - Confectionery, Biscuits &
Bakery Products, Dairy & Desserts, Ice Creams & Frozen Items,
Cereals and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 75: South Korea Historic Review for Industrial Chocolate
by End-Use - Confectionery, Biscuits & Bakery Products, Dairy &
Desserts, Ice Creams & Frozen Items, Cereals and Other End-Uses
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 76: South Korea 15-Year Perspective for Industrial
Chocolate by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Confectionery, Biscuits & Bakery Products, Dairy & Desserts,
Ice Creams & Frozen Items, Cereals and Other End-Uses for the
Years 2012, 2023 & 2027
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 77: Rest of Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Industrial Chocolate by End-Use - Confectionery,
Biscuits & Bakery Products, Dairy & Desserts, Ice Creams &
Frozen Items, Cereals and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 78: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Industrial
Chocolate by End-Use - Confectionery, Biscuits & Bakery
Products, Dairy & Desserts, Ice Creams & Frozen Items, Cereals
and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 79: Rest of Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for
Industrial Chocolate by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Confectionery, Biscuits & Bakery Products, Dairy &
Desserts, Ice Creams & Frozen Items, Cereals and Other End-Uses
for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2027
LATIN AMERICA
Industrial Chocolate Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Latin America for 2023 (E)
Table 80: Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Industrial Chocolate by Geographic Region - Argentina,
Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 81: Latin America Historic Review for Industrial
Chocolate by Geographic Region - Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and
Rest of Latin America Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 82: Latin America 15-Year Perspective for Industrial
Chocolate by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America
Markets for Years 2012, 2023 & 2027
Table 83: Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Industrial Chocolate by End-Use - Confectionery, Biscuits &
Bakery Products, Dairy & Desserts, Ice Creams & Frozen Items,
Cereals and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 84: Latin America Historic Review for Industrial
Chocolate by End-Use - Confectionery, Biscuits & Bakery
Products, Dairy & Desserts, Ice Creams & Frozen Items, Cereals
and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 85: Latin America 15-Year Perspective for Industrial
Chocolate by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Confectionery, Biscuits & Bakery Products, Dairy & Desserts,
Ice Creams & Frozen Items, Cereals and Other End-Uses for the
Years 2012, 2023 & 2027
ARGENTINA
Table 86: Argentina Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Industrial Chocolate by End-Use - Confectionery, Biscuits &
Bakery Products, Dairy & Desserts, Ice Creams & Frozen Items,
Cereals and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 87: Argentina Historic Review for Industrial Chocolate by
End-Use - Confectionery, Biscuits & Bakery Products, Dairy &
Desserts, Ice Creams & Frozen Items, Cereals and Other End-Uses
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 88: Argentina 15-Year Perspective for Industrial
Chocolate by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Confectionery, Biscuits & Bakery Products, Dairy & Desserts,
Ice Creams & Frozen Items, Cereals and Other End-Uses for the
Years 2012, 2023 & 2027
BRAZIL
Table 89: Brazil Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Industrial Chocolate by End-Use - Confectionery, Biscuits &
Bakery Products, Dairy & Desserts, Ice Creams & Frozen Items,
Cereals and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 90: Brazil Historic Review for Industrial Chocolate by
End-Use - Confectionery, Biscuits & Bakery Products, Dairy &
Desserts, Ice Creams & Frozen Items, Cereals and Other End-Uses
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 91: Brazil 15-Year Perspective for Industrial Chocolate
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Confectionery, Biscuits & Bakery Products, Dairy & Desserts,
Ice Creams & Frozen Items, Cereals and Other End-Uses for the
Years 2012, 2023 & 2027
MEXICO
Table 92: Mexico Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Industrial Chocolate by End-Use - Confectionery, Biscuits &
Bakery Products, Dairy & Desserts, Ice Creams & Frozen Items,
Cereals and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 93: Mexico Historic Review for Industrial Chocolate by
End-Use - Confectionery, Biscuits & Bakery Products, Dairy &
Desserts, Ice Creams & Frozen Items, Cereals and Other End-Uses
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 94: Mexico 15-Year Perspective for Industrial Chocolate
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Confectionery, Biscuits & Bakery Products, Dairy & Desserts,
Ice Creams & Frozen Items, Cereals and Other End-Uses for the
Years 2012, 2023 & 2027
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 95: Rest of Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Industrial Chocolate by End-Use - Confectionery,
Biscuits & Bakery Products, Dairy & Desserts, Ice Creams &
Frozen Items, Cereals and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 96: Rest of Latin America Historic Review for Industrial
Chocolate by End-Use - Confectionery, Biscuits & Bakery
Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798839/?utm_source=GNW
