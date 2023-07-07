Global Industrial Chocolate Market to Reach $77.4 Billion by 2030

New York, July 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Industrial Chocolate Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798839/?utm_source=GNW

Confectionery, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 4% CAGR and reach US$22.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Biscuits & Bakery Products segment is readjusted to a revised 4.3% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $12.3 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.5% CAGR



The Industrial Chocolate market in the U.S. is estimated at US$12.3 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$6.7 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 6.5% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.5% and 3.6% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.1% CAGR.



- Aalst Chocolate Pte Ltd.

- Barry Callebaut AG

- The Campco Ltd.

- Cargill, Inc.

- CEMOI Group

- Clasen Quality Chocolate, Inc.

- Ferrero SpA

- Foleys Candies LP

- Fuji Oil Co. Ltd.

- Guittard Chocolate Company

- The Hershey Co.

- Lotus Chocolate Co. Ltd.

- Mars Inc.

- Mondelez International, Inc.

- NATRA SA

- Nestle SA (Switzerland).





I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Chocolate: The World?s Most Popular Sweet Treat

An Insight into the Historical Journey of Chocolate

Industrial Chocolate: A Prelude

Chocolate Products

Types of Chocolates

Manufacturing Process

Chocolate Evolves as Key Ingredient at the Crossroads of Health

and Indulgence

Chocolate Consumption Per Capita in Kg for USA, Europe, China,

India, Brazil

Festivals & Holidays: Time for Yummy Chocolates

Resistance to Chocolate is Frivolous, Industrial Chocolate

Market Thrives

Confectionery Grabs the Largest Pie

Developed Markets: Traditional Revenue Contributors

Developing Regions: The Focal Point for Future Growth

Competitive Scenario

Product Differentiation: A Key Mantra for Success

Industrial Chocolate - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market

Share in 2022 (E)

Global Chocolates Competitor Market Share (in %): 2019E

Leading Players Market Share (%) in Global Confectionery

Market: 2019E

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Overview of the End Use Industry of Industrial Chocolates

Confectionery

World Confectioneries Market in US$ Billion by Geographic

Region (2019E & 2022F)

Biscuits & Bakery Products

World Bakery Products & Biscuits Market in Million Tons by

Geographic Region (2019E & 2022F)

Per Capita Consumption of Bakery Products (in US$) by Select

Countries: 2017

Per Capita Consumption of Biscuits (in US$) by Select

Countries: 2017

Dairy & Desserts

World Dairy Products Market in US$ Billion by Geographic Region

(2019 & 2022)

Ice Creams & Frozen Items

Cereals

High Demand for Compound Chocolate

Key Drivers Influencing the Market

Cultural Influences and Seasonality Influences Demand for

Chocolates

Trend towards Clean-Label Chocolate Gains Traction

Premiumization & New Flavors Add to Consumer Appeal

Chocolate Personalization and Customization Widen Addressable

Market

Variations in Industrial Chocolates Encourage Use in Special Diets

Saturating Demand for Chocolate Pushes Manufacturers to Develop

Innovative Products

Development of Innovative Chocolate Flavors Gains Traction

Regulations Lay Emphasis on Transparent Labeling

Cocoa Supply Chain Undergoes Change

Technology Innovations Aid Change in Supply Chain

Sustainable Practices in Cocoa Production

World Cocoa Production (2017-18): Percentage Breakdown of

Production by Region

Cocoa Grinding Countries by Output in Thousand Tons

Trends Restraining the Industrial Chocolates Market

Growing Incidence of Obesity

Obesity Statistics - A Glance

Proportion of Overweight Children (Girls and Boys) in Total

Population in Top 10 Countries with the Highest Overweight

Children Population

Besides Obesity, Chocolates Associated with Other Health Issues

Concerns with Food Safety

Increasing Health Concerns of Sugar Dampens Chocolate Consumption

Significant Distortion in Global Sugar Industry

Global Sugar Production (2018/19): Production Volume in Million

Tonnes and Percentage Breakdown by Region/Country

Global Sugar Prices (2010-2019E) (in US$/Tonne)

Market Challenges

The Dynamics of Chocolate Pricing

Price Fluctuation to Challenge Market Growth

New Entrants Pose Threats

Threat of Substitute Products



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Industrial Chocolate by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2022 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for Industrial Chocolate by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Industrial Chocolate by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2023 & 2027



Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Confectionery by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2022 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 5: World Historic Review for Confectionery by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Confectionery by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2023 & 2027



Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Biscuits & Bakery Products by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 8: World Historic Review for Biscuits & Bakery Products

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Biscuits & Bakery

Products by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,

Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2023 &

2027



Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Dairy & Desserts by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2022 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 11: World Historic Review for Dairy & Desserts by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Dairy & Desserts by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2023 & 2027



Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Ice

Creams & Frozen Items by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 14: World Historic Review for Ice Creams & Frozen Items

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Ice Creams & Frozen

Items by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,

Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2023 &

2027



Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Cereals by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2022 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 17: World Historic Review for Cereals by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Cereals by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2023 & 2027



Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Other End-Uses by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2022 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 20: World Historic Review for Other End-Uses by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Other End-Uses by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2023 & 2027



Table 22: World Industrial Chocolate Market Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Industrial Chocolate Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2023 (E)

Table 23: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Industrial Chocolate by End-Use - Confectionery, Biscuits &

Bakery Products, Dairy & Desserts, Ice Creams & Frozen Items,

Cereals and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 24: USA Historic Review for Industrial Chocolate by

End-Use - Confectionery, Biscuits & Bakery Products, Dairy &

Desserts, Ice Creams & Frozen Items, Cereals and Other End-Uses

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 25: USA 15-Year Perspective for Industrial Chocolate by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Confectionery, Biscuits & Bakery Products, Dairy & Desserts,

Ice Creams & Frozen Items, Cereals and Other End-Uses for the

Years 2012, 2023 & 2027



CANADA

Table 26: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Industrial Chocolate by End-Use - Confectionery, Biscuits &

Bakery Products, Dairy & Desserts, Ice Creams & Frozen Items,

Cereals and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 27: Canada Historic Review for Industrial Chocolate by

End-Use - Confectionery, Biscuits & Bakery Products, Dairy &

Desserts, Ice Creams & Frozen Items, Cereals and Other End-Uses

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 28: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Industrial Chocolate

by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Confectionery, Biscuits & Bakery Products, Dairy & Desserts,

Ice Creams & Frozen Items, Cereals and Other End-Uses for the

Years 2012, 2023 & 2027



JAPAN

Industrial Chocolate Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2023 (E)

Japanese Chocolate Industry

Japanese Chocolate Products Per Capita Consumption (in Kg) for

2011, 2015 and 2019E

Table 29: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Industrial Chocolate by End-Use - Confectionery, Biscuits &

Bakery Products, Dairy & Desserts, Ice Creams & Frozen Items,

Cereals and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 30: Japan Historic Review for Industrial Chocolate by

End-Use - Confectionery, Biscuits & Bakery Products, Dairy &

Desserts, Ice Creams & Frozen Items, Cereals and Other End-Uses

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 31: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Industrial Chocolate by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Confectionery, Biscuits & Bakery Products, Dairy & Desserts,

Ice Creams & Frozen Items, Cereals and Other End-Uses for the

Years 2012, 2023 & 2027



CHINA

Industrial Chocolate Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2023 (E)

Chinese Chocolate Industry

Chinese Chocolate Confectionery Average Revenue Per Capita

(in US$) for Years 2011, 2015, 2019E and 2023F

Chinese Chocolate Confectionery Average Price Per Unit (in US$)

for Years 2011, 2015, 2019E and 2023F

Table 32: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Industrial Chocolate by End-Use - Confectionery, Biscuits &

Bakery Products, Dairy & Desserts, Ice Creams & Frozen Items,

Cereals and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 33: China Historic Review for Industrial Chocolate by

End-Use - Confectionery, Biscuits & Bakery Products, Dairy &

Desserts, Ice Creams & Frozen Items, Cereals and Other End-Uses

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 34: China 15-Year Perspective for Industrial Chocolate by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Confectionery, Biscuits & Bakery Products, Dairy & Desserts,

Ice Creams & Frozen Items, Cereals and Other End-Uses for the

Years 2012, 2023 & 2027



EUROPE

Industrial Chocolate Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2023 (E)

Table 35: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Industrial Chocolate by Geographic Region - France, Germany,

Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2022 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 36: Europe Historic Review for Industrial Chocolate by

Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia

and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 37: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Industrial Chocolate

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe

Markets for Years 2012, 2023 & 2027



Table 38: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Industrial Chocolate by End-Use - Confectionery, Biscuits &

Bakery Products, Dairy & Desserts, Ice Creams & Frozen Items,

Cereals and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 39: Europe Historic Review for Industrial Chocolate by

End-Use - Confectionery, Biscuits & Bakery Products, Dairy &

Desserts, Ice Creams & Frozen Items, Cereals and Other End-Uses

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 40: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Industrial Chocolate

by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Confectionery, Biscuits & Bakery Products, Dairy & Desserts,

Ice Creams & Frozen Items, Cereals and Other End-Uses for the

Years 2012, 2023 & 2027



FRANCE

Industrial Chocolate Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2023 (E)

Table 41: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Industrial Chocolate by End-Use - Confectionery, Biscuits &

Bakery Products, Dairy & Desserts, Ice Creams & Frozen Items,

Cereals and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 42: France Historic Review for Industrial Chocolate by

End-Use - Confectionery, Biscuits & Bakery Products, Dairy &

Desserts, Ice Creams & Frozen Items, Cereals and Other End-Uses

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 43: France 15-Year Perspective for Industrial Chocolate

by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Confectionery, Biscuits & Bakery Products, Dairy & Desserts,

Ice Creams & Frozen Items, Cereals and Other End-Uses for the

Years 2012, 2023 & 2027



GERMANY

Industrial Chocolate Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2023 (E)

Table 44: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Industrial Chocolate by End-Use - Confectionery, Biscuits &

Bakery Products, Dairy & Desserts, Ice Creams & Frozen Items,

Cereals and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 45: Germany Historic Review for Industrial Chocolate by

End-Use - Confectionery, Biscuits & Bakery Products, Dairy &

Desserts, Ice Creams & Frozen Items, Cereals and Other End-Uses

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 46: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Industrial Chocolate

by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Confectionery, Biscuits & Bakery Products, Dairy & Desserts,

Ice Creams & Frozen Items, Cereals and Other End-Uses for the

Years 2012, 2023 & 2027



ITALY

Table 47: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Industrial Chocolate by End-Use - Confectionery, Biscuits &

Bakery Products, Dairy & Desserts, Ice Creams & Frozen Items,

Cereals and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 48: Italy Historic Review for Industrial Chocolate by

End-Use - Confectionery, Biscuits & Bakery Products, Dairy &

Desserts, Ice Creams & Frozen Items, Cereals and Other End-Uses

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 49: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Industrial Chocolate by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Confectionery, Biscuits & Bakery Products, Dairy & Desserts,

Ice Creams & Frozen Items, Cereals and Other End-Uses for the

Years 2012, 2023 & 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Industrial Chocolate Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2023 (E)

Table 50: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Industrial Chocolate by End-Use - Confectionery, Biscuits &

Bakery Products, Dairy & Desserts, Ice Creams & Frozen Items,

Cereals and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 51: UK Historic Review for Industrial Chocolate by

End-Use - Confectionery, Biscuits & Bakery Products, Dairy &

Desserts, Ice Creams & Frozen Items, Cereals and Other End-Uses

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 52: UK 15-Year Perspective for Industrial Chocolate by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Confectionery, Biscuits & Bakery Products, Dairy & Desserts,

Ice Creams & Frozen Items, Cereals and Other End-Uses for the

Years 2012, 2023 & 2027



SPAIN

Table 53: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Industrial Chocolate by End-Use - Confectionery, Biscuits &

Bakery Products, Dairy & Desserts, Ice Creams & Frozen Items,

Cereals and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 54: Spain Historic Review for Industrial Chocolate by

End-Use - Confectionery, Biscuits & Bakery Products, Dairy &

Desserts, Ice Creams & Frozen Items, Cereals and Other End-Uses

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 55: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Industrial Chocolate by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Confectionery, Biscuits & Bakery Products, Dairy & Desserts,

Ice Creams & Frozen Items, Cereals and Other End-Uses for the

Years 2012, 2023 & 2027



RUSSIA

Table 56: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Industrial Chocolate by End-Use - Confectionery, Biscuits &

Bakery Products, Dairy & Desserts, Ice Creams & Frozen Items,

Cereals and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 57: Russia Historic Review for Industrial Chocolate by

End-Use - Confectionery, Biscuits & Bakery Products, Dairy &

Desserts, Ice Creams & Frozen Items, Cereals and Other End-Uses

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 58: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Industrial Chocolate

by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Confectionery, Biscuits & Bakery Products, Dairy & Desserts,

Ice Creams & Frozen Items, Cereals and Other End-Uses for the

Years 2012, 2023 & 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 59: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Industrial Chocolate by End-Use - Confectionery, Biscuits &

Bakery Products, Dairy & Desserts, Ice Creams & Frozen Items,

Cereals and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 60: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Industrial

Chocolate by End-Use - Confectionery, Biscuits & Bakery

Products, Dairy & Desserts, Ice Creams & Frozen Items, Cereals

and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 61: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Industrial

Chocolate by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Confectionery, Biscuits & Bakery Products, Dairy & Desserts,

Ice Creams & Frozen Items, Cereals and Other End-Uses for the

Years 2012, 2023 & 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Industrial Chocolate Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2023 (E)

Table 62: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Industrial Chocolate by Geographic Region - Australia,

India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2022 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 63: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Industrial Chocolate

by Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea and Rest

of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 64: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Industrial

Chocolate by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of

Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2012, 2023 & 2027



Table 65: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Industrial Chocolate by End-Use - Confectionery, Biscuits &

Bakery Products, Dairy & Desserts, Ice Creams & Frozen Items,

Cereals and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 66: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Industrial Chocolate

by End-Use - Confectionery, Biscuits & Bakery Products, Dairy &

Desserts, Ice Creams & Frozen Items, Cereals and Other End-Uses

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 67: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Industrial

Chocolate by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Confectionery, Biscuits & Bakery Products, Dairy & Desserts,

Ice Creams & Frozen Items, Cereals and Other End-Uses for the

Years 2012, 2023 & 2027



AUSTRALIA

Industrial Chocolate Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Australia for 2023 (E)

Table 68: Australia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Industrial Chocolate by End-Use - Confectionery, Biscuits &

Bakery Products, Dairy & Desserts, Ice Creams & Frozen Items,

Cereals and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 69: Australia Historic Review for Industrial Chocolate by

End-Use - Confectionery, Biscuits & Bakery Products, Dairy &

Desserts, Ice Creams & Frozen Items, Cereals and Other End-Uses

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 70: Australia 15-Year Perspective for Industrial

Chocolate by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Confectionery, Biscuits & Bakery Products, Dairy & Desserts,

Ice Creams & Frozen Items, Cereals and Other End-Uses for the

Years 2012, 2023 & 2027



INDIA

Industrial Chocolate Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in India for 2023 (E)

Table 71: India Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Industrial Chocolate by End-Use - Confectionery, Biscuits &

Bakery Products, Dairy & Desserts, Ice Creams & Frozen Items,

Cereals and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 72: India Historic Review for Industrial Chocolate by

End-Use - Confectionery, Biscuits & Bakery Products, Dairy &

Desserts, Ice Creams & Frozen Items, Cereals and Other End-Uses

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 73: India 15-Year Perspective for Industrial Chocolate by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Confectionery, Biscuits & Bakery Products, Dairy & Desserts,

Ice Creams & Frozen Items, Cereals and Other End-Uses for the

Years 2012, 2023 & 2027



SOUTH KOREA

Table 74: South Korea Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Industrial Chocolate by End-Use - Confectionery, Biscuits &

Bakery Products, Dairy & Desserts, Ice Creams & Frozen Items,

Cereals and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 75: South Korea Historic Review for Industrial Chocolate

by End-Use - Confectionery, Biscuits & Bakery Products, Dairy &

Desserts, Ice Creams & Frozen Items, Cereals and Other End-Uses

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 76: South Korea 15-Year Perspective for Industrial

Chocolate by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Confectionery, Biscuits & Bakery Products, Dairy & Desserts,

Ice Creams & Frozen Items, Cereals and Other End-Uses for the

Years 2012, 2023 & 2027



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 77: Rest of Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future

Analysis for Industrial Chocolate by End-Use - Confectionery,

Biscuits & Bakery Products, Dairy & Desserts, Ice Creams &

Frozen Items, Cereals and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 78: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Industrial

Chocolate by End-Use - Confectionery, Biscuits & Bakery

Products, Dairy & Desserts, Ice Creams & Frozen Items, Cereals

and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 79: Rest of Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for

Industrial Chocolate by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Confectionery, Biscuits & Bakery Products, Dairy &

Desserts, Ice Creams & Frozen Items, Cereals and Other End-Uses

for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2027



LATIN AMERICA

Industrial Chocolate Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Latin America for 2023 (E)

Table 80: Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Industrial Chocolate by Geographic Region - Argentina,

Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 81: Latin America Historic Review for Industrial

Chocolate by Geographic Region - Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and

Rest of Latin America Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 82: Latin America 15-Year Perspective for Industrial

Chocolate by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America

Markets for Years 2012, 2023 & 2027



Table 83: Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Industrial Chocolate by End-Use - Confectionery, Biscuits &

Bakery Products, Dairy & Desserts, Ice Creams & Frozen Items,

Cereals and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 84: Latin America Historic Review for Industrial

Chocolate by End-Use - Confectionery, Biscuits & Bakery

Products, Dairy & Desserts, Ice Creams & Frozen Items, Cereals

and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 85: Latin America 15-Year Perspective for Industrial

Chocolate by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Confectionery, Biscuits & Bakery Products, Dairy & Desserts,

Ice Creams & Frozen Items, Cereals and Other End-Uses for the

Years 2012, 2023 & 2027



ARGENTINA

Table 86: Argentina Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Industrial Chocolate by End-Use - Confectionery, Biscuits &

Bakery Products, Dairy & Desserts, Ice Creams & Frozen Items,

Cereals and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 87: Argentina Historic Review for Industrial Chocolate by

End-Use - Confectionery, Biscuits & Bakery Products, Dairy &

Desserts, Ice Creams & Frozen Items, Cereals and Other End-Uses

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 88: Argentina 15-Year Perspective for Industrial

Chocolate by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Confectionery, Biscuits & Bakery Products, Dairy & Desserts,

Ice Creams & Frozen Items, Cereals and Other End-Uses for the

Years 2012, 2023 & 2027



BRAZIL

Table 89: Brazil Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Industrial Chocolate by End-Use - Confectionery, Biscuits &

Bakery Products, Dairy & Desserts, Ice Creams & Frozen Items,

Cereals and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 90: Brazil Historic Review for Industrial Chocolate by

End-Use - Confectionery, Biscuits & Bakery Products, Dairy &

Desserts, Ice Creams & Frozen Items, Cereals and Other End-Uses

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 91: Brazil 15-Year Perspective for Industrial Chocolate

by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Confectionery, Biscuits & Bakery Products, Dairy & Desserts,

Ice Creams & Frozen Items, Cereals and Other End-Uses for the

Years 2012, 2023 & 2027



MEXICO

Table 92: Mexico Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Industrial Chocolate by End-Use - Confectionery, Biscuits &

Bakery Products, Dairy & Desserts, Ice Creams & Frozen Items,

Cereals and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 93: Mexico Historic Review for Industrial Chocolate by

End-Use - Confectionery, Biscuits & Bakery Products, Dairy &

Desserts, Ice Creams & Frozen Items, Cereals and Other End-Uses

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 94: Mexico 15-Year Perspective for Industrial Chocolate

by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Confectionery, Biscuits & Bakery Products, Dairy & Desserts,

Ice Creams & Frozen Items, Cereals and Other End-Uses for the

Years 2012, 2023 & 2027



REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 95: Rest of Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future

Analysis for Industrial Chocolate by End-Use - Confectionery,

Biscuits & Bakery Products, Dairy & Desserts, Ice Creams &

Frozen Items, Cereals and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 96: Rest of Latin America Historic Review for Industrial

Chocolate by End-Use - Confectionery, Biscuits & Bakery



