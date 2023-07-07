Global Induced Pluripotent Stem Cell ((iPSC) Market to Reach $3.1 Billion by 2030

New York, July 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Induced Pluripotent Stem Cell (iPSC) Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798831/?utm_source=GNW

Vascular Cells, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 7.4% CAGR and reach US$1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Cardiac Cells segment is readjusted to a revised 8.1% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $820.4 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.8% CAGR



The Induced Pluripotent Stem Cell ((iPSC) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$820.4 Million in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$116.8 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 8.8% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.7% and 7% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6.7% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 51 Featured)

- Lonza Group Ltd.

- Evotec SE

- FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation

- Abcam PLC

- Horizon Discovery Ltd.

- Cell Signaling Technology, Inc.

- Cell Applications, Inc.

- Invivogen

- ALSTEM, LLC

- Censo Biotechnologies Ltd.

- Creative Bioarray

- Creative Biolabs

- Axol Bioscience Ltd.

- ID Pharma Co., Ltd.

- BlueRock Therapeutics, LLC





1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Induced Pluripotent Stem Cells (iPSCs) Market Gains from

Increasing Use in Research for COVID-19

Studies Employing iPSCs in COVID-19 Research

Stem Cells, Application Areas, and the Different Types: A Prelude

Applications of Stem Cells

Types of Stem Cells

Induced Pluripotent Stem Cell (iPSC): An Introduction

Production of iPSCs

First & Second Generation Mouse iPSCs

Human iPSCs

Key Properties of iPSCs

Transcription Factors Involved in Generation of iPSCs

Noteworthy Research & Application Areas for iPSCs

Induced Pluripotent Stem Cell ((iPSC) Market: Growth Prospects

and Outlook

Drug Development Application to Witness Considerable Growth

Technical Breakthroughs, Advances & Clinical Trials to Spur

Growth of iPSC Market

North America Dominates Global iPSC Market

Competition

Recent Market Activity

Select Innovation/Advancement

Induced Pluripotent Stem Cell (iPSC) - Global Key Competitors

Percentage Market Share in 2021 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2021 (E)



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

Axol Bioscience Ltd. (UK)

Cynata Therapeutics Limited (Australia)

Evotec SE (Germany)

Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (USA)

FUJIFILM Cellular Dynamics, Inc. (USA)

Ncardia (Belgium)

Pluricell Biotech (Brazil)

REPROCELL USA, Inc. (USA)

Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Co., Ltd. (Japan)

Takara Bio, Inc. (Japan)

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (USA)

ViaCyte, Inc. (USA)



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Effective Research Programs Hold Key in Roll Out of Advanced

iPSC Treatments

Induced Pluripotent Stem Cells: A Giant Leap in the Therapeutic

Applications

Research Trends in Induced Pluripotent Stem Cell Space

Worldwide Publication of hESC and hiPSC Research Papers for the

Period 2008-2010, 2011-2013 and 2014-2016

Number of Original Research Papers on hESC and iPSC Published

Worldwide (2014-2016)

Concerns Related to Embryonic Stem Cells Shift the Focus onto

iPSCs

Regenerative Medicine: A Promising Application of iPSCs

Induced Pluripotent: A Potential Competitor to hESCs?

Global Regenerative Medicine Market Size in US$ Billion for

2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025

Global Stem Cell & Regenerative Medicine Market by Product

(in %) for the Year 2019

Global Regenerative Medicines Market by Category: Breakdown

(in %) for Biomaterials, Stem Cell Therapies and Tissue

Engineering for 2019

Pluripotent Stem Cells Hold Significance for Cardiovascular

Regenerative Medicine

Leading Causes of Mortality Worldwide: Number of Deaths in

Millions & % Share of Deaths by Cause for 2017

Leading Causes of Mortality for Low-Income and High-Income

Countries

Growing Importance of iPSCs in Personalized Drug Discovery

Persistent Advancements in Genetics Space and Subsequent Growth

in Precision Medicine Augur Well for iPSCs Market

Global Precision Medicine Market (In US$ Billion) for the Years

2018, 2021 & 2024

Increasing Prevalence of Chronic Disorders Supports Growth of

iPSCs Market

Worldwide Cancer Incidence: Number of New Cancer Cases

Diagnosed for 2012, 2018 & 2040

Number of New Cancer Cases Reported (in Thousands) by Cancer

Type: 2018

Fatalities by Heart Conditions: Estimated Percentage Breakdown

for Cardiovascular Disease, Ischemic Heart Disease, Stroke,

and Others

Rising Diabetes Prevalence Presents Opportunity for iPSCs

Market: Number of Adults (20-79) with Diabetes (in Millions)

by Region for 2017 and 2045

Aging Demographics Add to the Global Burden of Chronic

Diseases, Presenting Opportunities for iPSCs Market

Expanding Elderly Population Worldwide: Breakdown of Number of

People Aged 65+ Years in Million by Geographic Region for the

Years 2019 and 2030

Growth in Number of Genomics Projects Propels Market Growth

Genomic Initiatives in Select Countries

New Gene-Editing Tools Spur Interest and Investments in

Genetics, Driving Lucrative Growth Opportunities for iPSCs:

Total VC Funding (In US$ Million) in Genetics for the Years

2014, 2015, 2016, 2017 and 2018

Launch of Numerous iPSCs-Related Clinical Trials Set to Benefit

Market Growth

Number of Induced Pluripotent Stem Cells based Studies by

Select Condition: As on Oct 31, 2020

iPSCs-based Clinical Trial for Heart Diseases

Induced Pluripotent Stem Cells for Stroke Treatment

?Off-the-shelf? Stem Cell Treatment for Cancer Enters Clinical

Trial

iPSCs for Hematological Disorders

Market Benefits from Growing Funding for iPSCs-Related R&D

Initiatives

Stem Cell Research Funding in the US (in US$ Million) for the

Years 2016 through 2021

Human iPSC Banks: A Review of Emerging Opportunities and Drawbacks

Human iPSC Banks Worldwide: An Overview

Cell Sources and Reprogramming Methods Used by Select iPSC Banks

Innovations, Research Studies & Advancements in iPSCs

Key iPSC Research Breakthroughs for Regenerative Medicine

Researchers Develop Novel Oncogene-Free and Virus-Free iPSC

Production Method

Scientists Study Concerns of Genetic Mutations in iPSCs

iPSCs Hold Tremendous Potential in Transforming Research Efforts

Researchers Highlight Potential Use of iPSCs for Developing

Novel Cancer Vaccines

Scientists Use Machine Learning to Improve Reliability of iPSC

Self-Organization

STEMCELL Technologies Unveils mTeSR? Plus

Challenges and Risks Related to Pluripotent Stem Cells

A Glance at Issues Related to Reprogramming of Adult Cells to

iPSCs

A Note on Legal, Social and Ethical Considerations with iPSCs



