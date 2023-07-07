Global Fraud Detection and Prevention Market to Reach $108.6 Billion by 2030

New York, July 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Fraud Detection and Prevention Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798626/?utm_source=GNW

Solutions, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 16% CAGR and reach US$74.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Services segment is readjusted to a revised 18.5% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $10.8 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 19.3% CAGR



The Fraud Detection and Prevention market in the U.S. is estimated at US$10.8 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$19.9 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 19.3% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 13.3% and 14.9% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 15.9% CAGR.



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession;

Living with COVID-19, the New Normal

Stagflation and Risk of Recession: New Challenges Emerge for

the Global Market in 2022 & 2023

World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change)

for the Years 2020, 2021, 2022 and 2023

Impact of COVID-19 on Cybersecurity

Global Cybersecurity Market Reset & Trajectory - Growth Outlook

(In %) For Years 2019 Through 2025

Steep Rise in Fraud Attacks amid COVID-19 Predicament Marks

Opportunity for Fraud Detection & Prevention Market

Financial Losses in the US Due to Internet Crime in US$

Million: 2012-2020

Fraud Detection and Prevention - Global Key Competitors

Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Fraud Detection and Prevention - Global Key Software/Technology

Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Global Market Prospects & Outlook

Fraud Analytics & Professional Services Command Fraud Detection &

Prevention Market

Evolving Fraud Landscape Entails Opportunities for Fraud

Prevention Solutions

Fraud Epidemic Creates Perfect Landscape for Fraud Detection &

Prevention Market

Advent of Innovative Fraud Detection and Prevention

Technologies Mitigate Risks Pertaining to Fraudulent

transactions

Use of Statistical data analysis techniques Witnesses a Robust

Increase

GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

Sophisticated Frauds & Short Supply of Professionals to Inhibit

Growth

Select Vertical Trends Driving Growth

Fraud Detection and Prevention: An Overview

Applications Segments of Fraud Detection and Prevention

Recent Market Activity

Select Innovations & Advancements



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Insights into Mine of Benefits Offered by Fraud Detection &

Prevention Technologies

Rising Frequency & Intensity of Cyber Frauds Creates Pressing

Need for Antifraud Measures

Upside Potential of Emanating Trends Related to Digital Fraud

Prevention

Digital Transformation of Businesses and Need to Ensure

Security of Sensitive Data to Spur Market Demand

Global Digital Data Created (In Zettabytes) for the Years 2015,

2020, 2025, and 2030

Digital Transformation Accelerates Demand for Tools to

Safeguard Enterprise Data: Global Digital Transformation

Spending (In US$ Billion) for 2017-2023

Digital Transformation by Industry: 2022E

Global Investments on Industry 4.0 Technologies (in US$

Billion) for the Years 2017, 2020, & 2023

Industry 4.0 Technologies with Strongest Impact on

Organizations: 2020

Rise in Moneylaundering Cases Drives the Uptake of Fraud

Detection and Prevention Solutions

Rising Incidences of ATOs & Phishing Emails Augment Fraud

Detection Demand

Booming e-Commerce Industry Aggravates the Risk of Fraud

Global e-Commerce Opportunity (In US$ Billion) for Years 2018,

2020, 2022 & 2024

Types of E-Commerce Frauds

E-Commerce Merchants to Mitigate Frauds for Success in Business

COVID-19 Pandemic Elevates Opportunities

Global B2C e-Commerce Sales in US$ Trillion for the Years 2017,

2019, 2021 and 2023

Global e-Commerce Market as a % of Retail Sales for the Period

2017, 2019, 2021 and 2023

Digital Transformation in Retail Industry Promises Lucrative

Growth Opportunities: Global Retail IT Spending (In US$

Billion) for the Years 2018, 2020, 2022 & 2024

Rise of Digital Banking Brings Out BFSI as the Largest Spender

on Fraud Prevention

Top Technology Investments in BFSI Sector: 2021

Post Pandemic Focus of Banks on Digital Transformation to

Benefit Fraud Detection & Prevention: Percentage of

Organizations Citing Priority for 2020

Global Internet Users in Billion for the Years 2014 through 2021

Lowering Risk in Online Payments, the Most Widely Used

Transaction Method

Risk Analysis in Real-Time to Thwart Frauds in Banking Sector

Increase in the Use of Artificial Intelligence and Machine

Learning in Banking Sector to Boost Fraud Detection and

Prevention Market

Global AI Investment (in US$ Billion) for the Years 2015

through 2021

Industry Adoption of Artificial Intelligence (AI) by Function:

2020

Anomaly Detection: An Overview

Cumulative Global Online Fraud (In US$ Billion) Between 2020 to

2024 by Region

Growing Global IoT Ecosystems Pushes Up the Risk of Fraud

Global Number of IoT Connected Devices (In Billion) for the

Years 2016, 2018, 2020, 2022 & 2025

Opportunity Indicator: Global Spending (In US$ Billion) on IoT

for the Years 2019, 2020, 2021, 2022 & 2024

IoT Enabled Fraud, a Major Concern for Merchants in the Current

Scenario

Blockchain for Fraud Prevention: A New & Potent Weapon in the

Making

Blockchain?s Powerful Fraud Prevention Features

AI Set to Raise the Bar in Fraud Detection

Businesses Increasingly Adopt Customer-centric Fraud Prevention

Techniques

Increasing Volume of Non-cash Payment/Transaction Volumes Drive

Uptake of Fraud Detection and Prevention Market

Is COVID-19 Scenario Making Payment Space to Bid Adieu to Cash

Payments?

More Payment Options

Rise in Application of Hybrid Analytical Approaches

Healthcare Networks Confront Growing Threat of Cyberattacks

Fraud Protection Software for e-Commerce Businesses and the

Travel Industry

Role of Machine Learning in Fraud Detection Gaining Prominence



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS



