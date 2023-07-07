Global Fraud Detection and Prevention Market to Reach $108.6 Billion by 2030

New York, July 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Fraud Detection and Prevention Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798626/?utm_source=GNW
Solutions, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 16% CAGR and reach US$74.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Services segment is readjusted to a revised 18.5% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $10.8 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 19.3% CAGR
The Fraud Detection and Prevention market in the U.S. is estimated at US$10.8 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$19.9 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 19.3% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 13.3% and 14.9% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 15.9% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 124 Featured)
- ACI Worldwide Inc.
- BAE Systems plc
- Cacco Inc.
- Cybersource Corporation
- DXC Technology Company
- Equifax Inc.
- Experian plc
- Fair Isaac Corporation
- Feedzai Inc.
- Fiserv, Inc.
- Global Payments Inc.
- IBM Corporation
- LexisNexis Risk Solutions Group
- NICE Ltd.
- Oracle Corporation
- RSA Security LLC
- SAP SE
- SAS Institute Inc.
- Scudetto Corporation
- Software AG
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798626/?utm_source=GNW
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession;
Living with COVID-19, the New Normal
Stagflation and Risk of Recession: New Challenges Emerge for
the Global Market in 2022 & 2023
World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change)
for the Years 2020, 2021, 2022 and 2023
Impact of COVID-19 on Cybersecurity
Global Cybersecurity Market Reset & Trajectory - Growth Outlook
(In %) For Years 2019 Through 2025
Steep Rise in Fraud Attacks amid COVID-19 Predicament Marks
Opportunity for Fraud Detection & Prevention Market
Financial Losses in the US Due to Internet Crime in US$
Million: 2012-2020
Fraud Detection and Prevention - Global Key Competitors
Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
Fraud Detection and Prevention - Global Key Software/Technology
Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
Global Market Prospects & Outlook
Fraud Analytics & Professional Services Command Fraud Detection &
Prevention Market
Evolving Fraud Landscape Entails Opportunities for Fraud
Prevention Solutions
Fraud Epidemic Creates Perfect Landscape for Fraud Detection &
Prevention Market
Advent of Innovative Fraud Detection and Prevention
Technologies Mitigate Risks Pertaining to Fraudulent
transactions
Use of Statistical data analysis techniques Witnesses a Robust
Increase
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
Sophisticated Frauds & Short Supply of Professionals to Inhibit
Growth
Select Vertical Trends Driving Growth
Fraud Detection and Prevention: An Overview
Applications Segments of Fraud Detection and Prevention
Recent Market Activity
Select Innovations & Advancements
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Insights into Mine of Benefits Offered by Fraud Detection &
Prevention Technologies
Rising Frequency & Intensity of Cyber Frauds Creates Pressing
Need for Antifraud Measures
Upside Potential of Emanating Trends Related to Digital Fraud
Prevention
Digital Transformation of Businesses and Need to Ensure
Security of Sensitive Data to Spur Market Demand
Global Digital Data Created (In Zettabytes) for the Years 2015,
2020, 2025, and 2030
Digital Transformation Accelerates Demand for Tools to
Safeguard Enterprise Data: Global Digital Transformation
Spending (In US$ Billion) for 2017-2023
Digital Transformation by Industry: 2022E
Global Investments on Industry 4.0 Technologies (in US$
Billion) for the Years 2017, 2020, & 2023
Industry 4.0 Technologies with Strongest Impact on
Organizations: 2020
Rise in Moneylaundering Cases Drives the Uptake of Fraud
Detection and Prevention Solutions
Rising Incidences of ATOs & Phishing Emails Augment Fraud
Detection Demand
Booming e-Commerce Industry Aggravates the Risk of Fraud
Global e-Commerce Opportunity (In US$ Billion) for Years 2018,
2020, 2022 & 2024
Types of E-Commerce Frauds
E-Commerce Merchants to Mitigate Frauds for Success in Business
COVID-19 Pandemic Elevates Opportunities
Global B2C e-Commerce Sales in US$ Trillion for the Years 2017,
2019, 2021 and 2023
Global e-Commerce Market as a % of Retail Sales for the Period
2017, 2019, 2021 and 2023
Digital Transformation in Retail Industry Promises Lucrative
Growth Opportunities: Global Retail IT Spending (In US$
Billion) for the Years 2018, 2020, 2022 & 2024
Rise of Digital Banking Brings Out BFSI as the Largest Spender
on Fraud Prevention
Top Technology Investments in BFSI Sector: 2021
Post Pandemic Focus of Banks on Digital Transformation to
Benefit Fraud Detection & Prevention: Percentage of
Organizations Citing Priority for 2020
Global Internet Users in Billion for the Years 2014 through 2021
Lowering Risk in Online Payments, the Most Widely Used
Transaction Method
Risk Analysis in Real-Time to Thwart Frauds in Banking Sector
Increase in the Use of Artificial Intelligence and Machine
Learning in Banking Sector to Boost Fraud Detection and
Prevention Market
Global AI Investment (in US$ Billion) for the Years 2015
through 2021
Industry Adoption of Artificial Intelligence (AI) by Function:
2020
Anomaly Detection: An Overview
Cumulative Global Online Fraud (In US$ Billion) Between 2020 to
2024 by Region
Growing Global IoT Ecosystems Pushes Up the Risk of Fraud
Global Number of IoT Connected Devices (In Billion) for the
Years 2016, 2018, 2020, 2022 & 2025
Opportunity Indicator: Global Spending (In US$ Billion) on IoT
for the Years 2019, 2020, 2021, 2022 & 2024
IoT Enabled Fraud, a Major Concern for Merchants in the Current
Scenario
Blockchain for Fraud Prevention: A New & Potent Weapon in the
Making
Blockchain?s Powerful Fraud Prevention Features
AI Set to Raise the Bar in Fraud Detection
Businesses Increasingly Adopt Customer-centric Fraud Prevention
Techniques
Increasing Volume of Non-cash Payment/Transaction Volumes Drive
Uptake of Fraud Detection and Prevention Market
Is COVID-19 Scenario Making Payment Space to Bid Adieu to Cash
Payments?
More Payment Options
Rise in Application of Hybrid Analytical Approaches
Healthcare Networks Confront Growing Threat of Cyberattacks
Fraud Protection Software for e-Commerce Businesses and the
Travel Industry
Role of Machine Learning in Fraud Detection Gaining Prominence
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Fraud Detection and Prevention Market Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2030
Table 2: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Fraud
Detection and Prevention by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in
US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 3: World Historic Review for Fraud Detection and
Prevention by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 4: World 16-Year Perspective for Fraud Detection and
Prevention by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Revenues for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2014,
2023 & 2030
Table 5: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Solutions by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 6: World Historic Review for Solutions by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021
and % CAGR
Table 7: World 16-Year Perspective for Solutions by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 8: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Services by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 9: World Historic Review for Services by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021
and % CAGR
Table 10: World 16-Year Perspective for Services by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 11: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Payment Frauds by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 12: World Historic Review for Payment Frauds by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for
Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 13: World 16-Year Perspective for Payment Frauds by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 14: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Money Laundering by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 15: World Historic Review for Money Laundering by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for
Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 16: World 16-Year Perspective for Money Laundering by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 17: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Identity Theft by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 18: World Historic Review for Identity Theft by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for
Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 19: World 16-Year Perspective for Identity Theft by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 20: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 21: World Historic Review for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for
Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 22: World 16-Year Perspective for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 23: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for BFSI
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 24: World Historic Review for BFSI by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 25: World 16-Year Perspective for BFSI by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 26: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Retail & eCommerce by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 27: World Historic Review for Retail & eCommerce by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for
Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 28: World 16-Year Perspective for Retail & eCommerce by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 29: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for IT &
Telecom by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 30: World Historic Review for IT & Telecom by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021
and % CAGR
Table 31: World 16-Year Perspective for IT & Telecom by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 32: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Government & Defense by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 33: World Historic Review for Government & Defense by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for
Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 34: World 16-Year Perspective for Government & Defense by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 35: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Healthcare by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 36: World Historic Review for Healthcare by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021
and % CAGR
Table 37: World 16-Year Perspective for Healthcare by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 38: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Industrial & Manufacturing by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in
US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 39: World Historic Review for Industrial & Manufacturing
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for
Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 40: World 16-Year Perspective for Industrial &
Manufacturing by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Revenues for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 41: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Verticals by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 42: World Historic Review for Other Verticals by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for
Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 43: World 16-Year Perspective for Other Verticals by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Fraud Detection and Prevention Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2023
(E)
Table 44: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Fraud
Detection and Prevention by Component - Solutions and Services -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for
the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 45: USA Historic Review for Fraud Detection and
Prevention by Component - Solutions and Services Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for
Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 46: USA 16-Year Perspective for Fraud Detection and
Prevention by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Revenues for Solutions and Services for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030
Table 47: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Fraud
Detection and Prevention by Application - Payment Frauds, Money
Laundering, Identity Theft and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 48: USA Historic Review for Fraud Detection and
Prevention by Application - Payment Frauds, Money Laundering,
Identity Theft and Other Applications Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2014
through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 49: USA 16-Year Perspective for Fraud Detection and
Prevention by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Revenues for Payment Frauds, Money Laundering, Identity Theft
and Other Applications for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 50: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Fraud
Detection and Prevention by Vertical - BFSI, Retail &
eCommerce, IT & Telecom, Government & Defense, Healthcare,
Industrial & Manufacturing and Other Verticals - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 51: USA Historic Review for Fraud Detection and
Prevention by Vertical - BFSI, Retail & eCommerce, IT &
Telecom, Government & Defense, Healthcare, Industrial &
Manufacturing and Other Verticals Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2014
through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 52: USA 16-Year Perspective for Fraud Detection and
Prevention by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues
for BFSI, Retail & eCommerce, IT & Telecom, Government &
Defense, Healthcare, Industrial & Manufacturing and Other
Verticals for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
CANADA
Fraud Detection and Prevention Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Canada for 2022 (E)
Table 53: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Fraud Detection and Prevention by Component - Solutions and
Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 54: Canada Historic Review for Fraud Detection and
Prevention by Component - Solutions and Services Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for
Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 55: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Fraud Detection and
Prevention by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Revenues for Solutions and Services for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030
Table 56: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Fraud Detection and Prevention by Application - Payment Frauds,
Money Laundering, Identity Theft and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 57: Canada Historic Review for Fraud Detection and
Prevention by Application - Payment Frauds, Money Laundering,
Identity Theft and Other Applications Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2014
through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 58: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Fraud Detection and
Prevention by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Revenues for Payment Frauds, Money Laundering, Identity Theft
and Other Applications for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 59: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Fraud Detection and Prevention by Vertical - BFSI, Retail &
eCommerce, IT & Telecom, Government & Defense, Healthcare,
Industrial & Manufacturing and Other Verticals - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 60: Canada Historic Review for Fraud Detection and
Prevention by Vertical - BFSI, Retail & eCommerce, IT &
Telecom, Government & Defense, Healthcare, Industrial &
Manufacturing and Other Verticals Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2014
through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 61: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Fraud Detection and
Prevention by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues
for BFSI, Retail & eCommerce, IT & Telecom, Government &
Defense, Healthcare, Industrial & Manufacturing and Other
Verticals for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
JAPAN
Fraud Detection and Prevention Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2023 (E)
Table 62: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Fraud Detection and Prevention by Component - Solutions and
Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 63: Japan Historic Review for Fraud Detection and
Prevention by Component - Solutions and Services Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for
Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 64: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Fraud Detection and
Prevention by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Revenues for Solutions and Services for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030
Table 65: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Fraud Detection and Prevention by Application - Payment Frauds,
Money Laundering, Identity Theft and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 66: Japan Historic Review for Fraud Detection and
Prevention by Application - Payment Frauds, Money Laundering,
Identity Theft and Other Applications Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2014
through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 67: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Fraud Detection and
Prevention by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Revenues for Payment Frauds, Money Laundering, Identity Theft
and Other Applications for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 68: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Fraud Detection and Prevention by Vertical - BFSI, Retail &
eCommerce, IT & Telecom, Government & Defense, Healthcare,
Industrial & Manufacturing and Other Verticals - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 69: Japan Historic Review for Fraud Detection and
Prevention by Vertical - BFSI, Retail & eCommerce, IT &
Telecom, Government & Defense, Healthcare, Industrial &
Manufacturing and Other Verticals Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2014
through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 70: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Fraud Detection and
Prevention by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues
for BFSI, Retail & eCommerce, IT & Telecom, Government &
Defense, Healthcare, Industrial & Manufacturing and Other
Verticals for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
CHINA
Table 71: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Fraud Detection and Prevention by Component - Solutions and
Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 72: China Historic Review for Fraud Detection and
Prevention by Component - Solutions and Services Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for
Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 73: China 16-Year Perspective for Fraud Detection and
Prevention by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Revenues for Solutions and Services for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030
Table 74: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Fraud Detection and Prevention by Application - Payment Frauds,
Money Laundering, Identity Theft and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 75: China Historic Review for Fraud Detection and
Prevention by Application - Payment Frauds, Money Laundering,
Identity Theft and Other Applications Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2014
through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 76: China 16-Year Perspective for Fraud Detection and
Prevention by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Revenues for Payment Frauds, Money Laundering, Identity Theft
and Other Applications for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 77: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Fraud Detection and Prevention by Vertical - BFSI, Retail &
eCommerce, IT & Telecom, Government & Defense, Healthcare,
Industrial & Manufacturing and Other Verticals - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 78: China Historic Review for Fraud Detection and
Prevention by Vertical - BFSI, Retail & eCommerce, IT &
Telecom, Government & Defense, Healthcare, Industrial &
Manufacturing and Other Verticals Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2014
through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 79: China 16-Year Perspective for Fraud Detection and
Prevention by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues
for BFSI, Retail & eCommerce, IT & Telecom, Government &
Defense, Healthcare, Industrial & Manufacturing and Other
Verticals for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
EUROPE
Fraud Detection and Prevention Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2023 (E)
Table 80: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Fraud Detection and Prevention by Geographic Region - France,
Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 81: Europe Historic Review for Fraud Detection and
Prevention by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK,
Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021
and % CAGR
Table 82: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Fraud Detection and
Prevention by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Revenues for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest
of Europe Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 83: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Fraud Detection and Prevention by Component - Solutions and
Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 84: Europe Historic Review for Fraud Detection and
Prevention by Component - Solutions and Services Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for
Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 85: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Fraud Detection and
Prevention by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Revenues for Solutions and Services for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030
Table 86: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Fraud Detection and Prevention by Application - Payment Frauds,
Money Laundering, Identity Theft and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 87: Europe Historic Review for Fraud Detection and
Prevention by Application - Payment Frauds, Money Laundering,
Identity Theft and Other Applications Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2014
through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 88: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Fraud Detection and
Prevention by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Revenues for Payment Frauds, Money Laundering, Identity Theft
and Other Applications for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 89: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Fraud Detection and Prevention by Vertical - BFSI, Retail &
eCommerce, IT & Telecom, Government & Defense, Healthcare,
Industrial & Manufacturing and Other Verticals - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 90: Europe Historic Review for Fraud Detection and
Prevention by Vertical - BFSI, Retail & eCommerce, IT &
Telecom, Government & Defense, Healthcare, Industrial &
Manufacturing and Other Verticals Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2014
through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 91: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Fraud Detection and
Prevention by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues
for BFSI, Retail & eCommerce, IT & Telecom, Government &
Defense, Healthcare, Industrial & Manufacturing and Other
Verticals for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
FRANCE
Table 92: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Fraud Detection and Prevention by Component - Solutions and
Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 93: France Historic Review for Fraud Detection and
Prevention by Component - Solutions and Services Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for
Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 94: France 16-Year Perspective for Fraud Detection and
Prevention by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Revenues for Solutions and Services for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030
Table 95: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Fraud Detection and Prevention by Application - Payment Frauds,
Money Laundering, Identity Theft and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 96: France Historic Review for Fraud Detection and
Prevention by Application - Payment Frauds, Money Laundering,
Identity Theft and Other Applications Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2014
through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 97: France 16-Year Perspective for Fraud Detection and
Prevention by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Revenues for Payment Frauds, Money Laundering, Identity Theft
and Other Applications for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 98: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Fraud Detection and Prevention by Vertical - BFSI, Retail &
eCommerce, IT & Telecom, Government & Defense, Healthcare,
Industrial & Manufacturing and Other Verticals - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 99: France Historic Review for Fraud Detection and
Prevention by Vertical - BFSI, Retail & eCommerce, IT &
Telecom, Government & Defense, Healthcare, Industrial &
Manufacturing and Other Verticals Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2014
through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 100: France 16-Year Perspective for Fraud Detection and
Prevention by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues
Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798626/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Global Fraud Detection and Prevention Market to Reach $108.6 Billion by 2030
Global Fraud Detection and Prevention Market to Reach $108.6 Billion by 2030. In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Fraud Detection and Prevention estimated at US$31.5 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$108.6 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 16.7% over the period 2022-2030.
| Source: ReportLinker ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
New York, July 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Fraud Detection and Prevention Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798626/?utm_source=GNW