Global Digital Therapeutics Market to Reach $32.9 Billion by 2030

B2B, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 29.6% CAGR and reach US$30.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the B2c segment is readjusted to a revised 19.8% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.7 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 31.8% CAGR



The Digital Therapeutics market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.7 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$3.2 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 31.8% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 25.2% and 23.4% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 28.7% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 136 Featured)

- AstraZeneca PLC

- 2Morrow, Inc.

- Click Therapeutics, Inc.

- Canary Health Inc.

- Adherium (NZ) Limited

- AppliedVR, Inc.

- Cognoa, Inc.

- Amiko Digital Health Limited

- Atentiv LLC

- CureApp, Inc.

- Biofourmis

- Behaivior

- BehaVR

- Aidar Health

- Cara Care





I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Digital Therapeutics is Poised to Benefit from the Increasingly

Robust Outlook for Digital Health

Digital Healthcare Sets the Stage for the Rise of Digital

Therapeutics: Global Market for Digital Health (In US$

Billion) for Years 2023, 2025, and 2027

Global Economic Update

Shaken by the War, Global Oil Prices Spiral and Feed

Inflationary Pressures, Guiding the World Towards a Cost of

Living Crisis: Global Average Annual Brent Crude Oil Price

(In US$ Per Barrel) for Years 2017 through 2024

War-Induced Commodity Price Increases & Broad Based Price

Pressures Mark the Return of Global Inflation to the Highest

Level Seen Since 1996: Global Inflation Rates (In %) for the

Years 2019 Through 2024

Although Facing a Lower Recession Risk, Global Economic Growth

in 2023 to Slowdown Amid War, Inflation, Elevated Interest

Rates & Marginal Easing of Inflation: World Economic Growth

Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for the Years 2020

Through 2024

Recession Triggered by Uncontrolled Inflation or Unemployment,

Which is the Greater Evil? Inflation Battling Policy Measures

to Slowdown Post Pandemic Recovery in Unemployment Rates:

Global Number of Unemployed People (In Million) for Years

2019 Through 2024

Competition

Digital Therapeutics - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market

Share in 2023 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2023 (E)

Digital Therapeutics: Overview & Market Outlook

Recent Market Activity



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Shockingly High Burden of Mental Disorders & the Ensuing Focus

to Meet Unmet Care Needs Primes Digital Therapeutics for Mass

Adoption: Global Economic Cost of Mental Illnesses (In US$

Trillion) for Years 2023, 2025, 2027, 2029 & 2031

Artificial Intelligence to Play a Key Role in Improving the

Effectiveness of Digital Therapeutics

High Prevalence of Chronic Diseases and Growing Focus Long-Term

Management & Preventative Healthcare Widens Growth

Opportunities

Rising Prevalence of Chronic Diseases Amplifies the Need for

Addressing Management of These Diseases Through Digital

Therapeutics: Global Cost of Chronic Diseases (In US$

Trillion) for the Years 2023, 2025, 2027, 2029 and 2031

Here?s How Digital Therapeutics Can Help Improve Clinical

Outcomes Across the Cardiac Continuum

Global Annual Medical Cost of Cardiovascular Diseases in US$

Billion (2010-2030)

How Digital Therapeutics is Changing the Oncology Care Landscape?

Worrisome Epidemic Increase in Cancer Incidence to Help

Accelerate Adoption of Digital Therapeutics: Global Cancer

Incidence: Number of New Cancer Cases in Million for the

Years 2018, 2020, 2025, 2030, 2035 and 2040

Rise of mHealth & Smart Medical Devices & Wearables Paves the

Way for More Spontaneous Adoption of Digital Therapeutics

Growing Familiarity with mHealth & Use of Medical Wearables

Means There is One Less Obstacle in the Implementation of

Digital Therapeutics: Global Market for mHealth & Medical

Wearables (In US$ Billion) for Years 2023, 2025, 2027, 2029

and 20231

As Healthcare Costs Continue to Spiral, Growing Much Faster

Than National GDP, Focus Shifts to Digital Therapeutics for

its Ability to Lower Cost of Care

Growing Urgency to Rein-in Spiraling Healthcare Costs Leads

Healthcare Community to Take a Closer Look at Digital

Therapeutics: Healthcare Costs as a % of GDP by Country 2020

VS 2023

Growing Preference for Personalized Medicine Doubles the Focus

on Digital Therapeutics

Robust Outlook for Personalized Medicine to Create a Parallel

Opportunity for Digital Therapeutics: Global Market for

Personalized Medicines (In US$ Billion) for Years 2023 2025,

2027, 2029 and 2031

Here?s How AR/VR Technologies are Changing the Future of

Digital Therapeutics

The Many Benefits of 5G in Healthcare to Catalyze Adoption of

Digital Therapeutics

Rapid Penetration of 5G Will Make Implementation of Digital

Therapeutics Seamless & More Efficient to Use: Global 5G

Subscription (In Million) for Years 2023, 2025, 2027 and 2029

Technology and Innovation to Continue to Drive Adoption of

Digital Therapeutics

Cybersecurity Storms Into the Spotlight. Here?s Why



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

IV. COMPETITION

