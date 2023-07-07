Global Digital Therapeutics Market to Reach $32.9 Billion by 2030

New York, July 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Digital Therapeutics Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798376/?utm_source=GNW
B2B, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 29.6% CAGR and reach US$30.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the B2c segment is readjusted to a revised 19.8% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.7 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 31.8% CAGR
The Digital Therapeutics market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.7 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$3.2 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 31.8% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 25.2% and 23.4% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 28.7% CAGR.

1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Digital Therapeutics is Poised to Benefit from the Increasingly
Robust Outlook for Digital Health
Digital Healthcare Sets the Stage for the Rise of Digital
Therapeutics: Global Market for Digital Health (In US$
Billion) for Years 2023, 2025, and 2027
Global Economic Update
Shaken by the War, Global Oil Prices Spiral and Feed
Inflationary Pressures, Guiding the World Towards a Cost of
Living Crisis: Global Average Annual Brent Crude Oil Price
(In US$ Per Barrel) for Years 2017 through 2024
War-Induced Commodity Price Increases & Broad Based Price
Pressures Mark the Return of Global Inflation to the Highest
Level Seen Since 1996: Global Inflation Rates (In %) for the
Years 2019 Through 2024
Although Facing a Lower Recession Risk, Global Economic Growth
in 2023 to Slowdown Amid War, Inflation, Elevated Interest
Rates & Marginal Easing of Inflation: World Economic Growth
Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for the Years 2020
Through 2024
Recession Triggered by Uncontrolled Inflation or Unemployment,
Which is the Greater Evil? Inflation Battling Policy Measures
to Slowdown Post Pandemic Recovery in Unemployment Rates:
Global Number of Unemployed People (In Million) for Years
2019 Through 2024
Competition
Digital Therapeutics - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market
Share in 2023 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2023 (E)
Digital Therapeutics: Overview & Market Outlook
Recent Market Activity
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Shockingly High Burden of Mental Disorders & the Ensuing Focus
to Meet Unmet Care Needs Primes Digital Therapeutics for Mass
Adoption: Global Economic Cost of Mental Illnesses (In US$
Trillion) for Years 2023, 2025, 2027, 2029 & 2031
Artificial Intelligence to Play a Key Role in Improving the
Effectiveness of Digital Therapeutics
High Prevalence of Chronic Diseases and Growing Focus Long-Term
Management & Preventative Healthcare Widens Growth
Opportunities
Rising Prevalence of Chronic Diseases Amplifies the Need for
Addressing Management of These Diseases Through Digital
Therapeutics: Global Cost of Chronic Diseases (In US$
Trillion) for the Years 2023, 2025, 2027, 2029 and 2031
Here?s How Digital Therapeutics Can Help Improve Clinical
Outcomes Across the Cardiac Continuum
Global Annual Medical Cost of Cardiovascular Diseases in US$
Billion (2010-2030)
How Digital Therapeutics is Changing the Oncology Care Landscape?
Worrisome Epidemic Increase in Cancer Incidence to Help
Accelerate Adoption of Digital Therapeutics: Global Cancer
Incidence: Number of New Cancer Cases in Million for the
Years 2018, 2020, 2025, 2030, 2035 and 2040
Rise of mHealth & Smart Medical Devices & Wearables Paves the
Way for More Spontaneous Adoption of Digital Therapeutics
Growing Familiarity with mHealth & Use of Medical Wearables
Means There is One Less Obstacle in the Implementation of
Digital Therapeutics: Global Market for mHealth & Medical
Wearables (In US$ Billion) for Years 2023, 2025, 2027, 2029
and 20231
As Healthcare Costs Continue to Spiral, Growing Much Faster
Than National GDP, Focus Shifts to Digital Therapeutics for
its Ability to Lower Cost of Care
Growing Urgency to Rein-in Spiraling Healthcare Costs Leads
Healthcare Community to Take a Closer Look at Digital
Therapeutics: Healthcare Costs as a % of GDP by Country 2020
VS 2023
Growing Preference for Personalized Medicine Doubles the Focus
on Digital Therapeutics
Robust Outlook for Personalized Medicine to Create a Parallel
Opportunity for Digital Therapeutics: Global Market for
Personalized Medicines (In US$ Billion) for Years 2023 2025,
2027, 2029 and 2031
Here?s How AR/VR Technologies are Changing the Future of
Digital Therapeutics
The Many Benefits of 5G in Healthcare to Catalyze Adoption of
Digital Therapeutics
Rapid Penetration of 5G Will Make Implementation of Digital
Therapeutics Seamless & More Efficient to Use: Global 5G
Subscription (In Million) for Years 2023, 2025, 2027 and 2029
Technology and Innovation to Continue to Drive Adoption of
Digital Therapeutics
Cybersecurity Storms Into the Spotlight. Here?s Why
Global Digital Therapeutics Market to Reach $32.9 Billion by 2030
Global Digital Therapeutics Market to Reach $32.9 Billion by 2030. In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Digital Therapeutics estimated at US$4.4 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$32.9 Billion by 2030, growing at aCAGR of 28.7% over the period 2022-2030.
