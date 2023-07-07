Global Data Historian Market to Reach $1.4 Billion by 2030

New York, July 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Data Historian Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798311/?utm_source=GNW
Production Tracking, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 5.1% CAGR and reach US$390.7 Million by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Environmental Auditing segment is readjusted to a revised 4.1% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $285.7 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5.2% CAGR
The Data Historian market in the U.S. is estimated at US$285.7 Million in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$239.6 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 5.2% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3% and 2.8% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.4% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 32 Featured)
- IBM Corporation
- Honeywell International, Inc.
- ABB Ltd.
- General Electric Company
- Emerson Electric Company
- Cognizant Technology Solutions U.S. Corporation
- Honeywell Process Solutions (HPS)
- Open Systems International, Inc.(OSI)
- Aspen Technology, Inc.
- ICONICS, Inc.
- Ing. Punzenberger COPA-DATA GmbH
- OSIsoft, LLC
- Aveva Group PLC
- Inductive Automation
- Open Automation Software
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798311/?utm_source=GNW
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
An Insight into Data Historian
Evolution of Data Historians into Data Infrastructure
Outlook
Oil & Gas Industry Holds the Largest Share
Growing Investments in Oil & Gas Exploration (2017-2025):
Capital Expenditure in US$ Billion
Asia-Pacific to Foster Fastest Growth
Data Historian Becomes Distributed
Data Historian - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share
in 2022 (E)
Data Historian Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
(in %): 2019
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
IIoT and the Changing Relevance of Data Historian
Growing Investments in IoT by Manufacturing Firms Turns the
Focus on Making IoT Deliver Business Value Via Analytics:
Global Investments in Industrial IoT (IIoT) Platforms (In US$
Million) for the Years 2018, 2020, 2022 and 2025
Process Historians Aid Digital Transformation
Historian Emerges as an Useful Tool for Production Tracking
Predictive Analytics Leverage Data Historian
Analytics Receives New Significance as IoT Ecosystems Evolve &
Data Growth Spirals, Making Aggregation & Analysis Buzzwords
for IoT Success & Value Creation: Global Market for Data
Analytics (In US$ Billion) by Type for the Years 2018 and
2023
Advantages of Predictive Maintenance by % Share
Machine Learning Emerges as an Evolving Application Platform
Expanding Volumes of Industrial Big Data Sets the Demand for
Data Historian
Massive Volumes of Big Data Generated by IoT Accelerates the
Criticality of Big Data Analytics and Technologies to Create
Real World IoT Benefits: Global IoT Big Data (In Zettabytes)
for the Years 2015, 2018 and 2020
Strong Growth of Smart Manufacturing Concepts to Drive the
Importance of Big Data in Predictive Asset Maintenance, Supply
Chain/Inventory Planning, Energy Management & Process
Management: Global Market for Smart Manufacturing (In US$
Billion) for the Years 2016, 2018, 2020 and 2022
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Data Historian Market Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2030
Table 2: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Data
Historian by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 3: World Historic Review for Data Historian by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues
in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 4: World 16-Year Perspective for Data Historian by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 5: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Production Tracking by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 6: World Historic Review for Production Tracking by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021
and % CAGR
Table 7: World 16-Year Perspective for Production Tracking by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 8: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Environmental Auditing by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 9: World Historic Review for Environmental Auditing by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021
and % CAGR
Table 10: World 16-Year Perspective for Environmental Auditing
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues
for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 11: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Asset Performance Management by Geographic Region - USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 12: World Historic Review for Asset Performance
Management by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2014
through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 13: World 16-Year Perspective for Asset Performance
Management by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Revenues for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific
and Rest of World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 14: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for GRC
Management by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 15: World Historic Review for GRC Management by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021
and % CAGR
Table 16: World 16-Year Perspective for GRC Management by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 17: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Predictive Maintenance by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 18: World Historic Review for Predictive Maintenance by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021
and % CAGR
Table 19: World 16-Year Perspective for Predictive Maintenance
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues
for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 20: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 21: World Historic Review for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021
and % CAGR
Table 22: World 16-Year Perspective for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 23: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Data
Centers by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 24: World Historic Review for Data Centers by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues
in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 25: World 16-Year Perspective for Data Centers by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 26: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 27: World Historic Review for Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021
and % CAGR
Table 28: World 16-Year Perspective for Chemicals &
Pharmaceuticals by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Revenues for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 29: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Marine by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 30: World Historic Review for Marine by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 31: World 16-Year Perspective for Marine by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World
for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 32: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Oil &
Gas by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR
Table 33: World Historic Review for Oil & Gas by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues
in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 34: World 16-Year Perspective for Oil & Gas by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World
for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 35: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Metal & Mining by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 36: World Historic Review for Metal & Mining by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021
and % CAGR
Table 37: World 16-Year Perspective for Metal & Mining by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 38: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Paper & Pulp by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 39: World Historic Review for Paper & Pulp by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues
in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 40: World 16-Year Perspective for Paper & Pulp by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 41: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other End-Uses by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 42: World Historic Review for Other End-Uses by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021
and % CAGR
Table 43: World 16-Year Perspective for Other End-Uses by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Data Historian Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in the United States for 2023 (E)
Table 44: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Data
Historian by Application - Production Tracking, Environmental
Auditing, Asset Performance Management, GRC Management,
Predictive Maintenance and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 45: USA Historic Review for Data Historian by Application -
Production Tracking, Environmental Auditing, Asset
Performance Management, GRC Management, Predictive Maintenance
and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 46: USA 16-Year Perspective for Data Historian by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Production Tracking, Environmental Auditing, Asset Performance
Management, GRC Management, Predictive Maintenance and Other
Applications for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 47: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Data
Historian by End-Use - Data Centers, Chemicals &
Pharmaceuticals, Marine, Oil & Gas, Metal & Mining, Paper &
Pulp and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and %
CAGR
Table 48: USA Historic Review for Data Historian by End-Use -
Data Centers, Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals, Marine, Oil & Gas,
Metal & Mining, Paper & Pulp and Other End-Uses Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 49: USA 16-Year Perspective for Data Historian by End-Use -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Data Centers,
Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals, Marine, Oil & Gas, Metal & Mining,
Paper & Pulp and Other End-Uses for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
CANADA
Table 50: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Data Historian by Application - Production Tracking,
Environmental Auditing, Asset Performance Management, GRC
Management, Predictive Maintenance and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 51: Canada Historic Review for Data Historian by
Application - Production Tracking, Environmental Auditing,
Asset Performance Management, GRC Management, Predictive
Maintenance and Other Applications Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2014
through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 52: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Data Historian by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Production Tracking, Environmental Auditing, Asset Performance
Management, GRC Management, Predictive Maintenance and Other
Applications for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 53: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Data Historian by End-Use - Data Centers, Chemicals &
Pharmaceuticals, Marine, Oil & Gas, Metal & Mining, Paper &
Pulp and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and %
CAGR
Table 54: Canada Historic Review for Data Historian by End-Use -
Data Centers, Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals, Marine, Oil & Gas,
Metal & Mining, Paper & Pulp and Other End-Uses Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 55: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Data Historian by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Data
Centers, Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals, Marine, Oil & Gas, Metal &
Mining, Paper & Pulp and Other End-Uses for the Years 2014,
2023 & 2030
JAPAN
Data Historian Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Japan for 2023 (E)
Table 56: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Data
Historian by Application - Production Tracking, Environmental
Auditing, Asset Performance Management, GRC Management,
Predictive Maintenance and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 57: Japan Historic Review for Data Historian by
Application - Production Tracking, Environmental Auditing,
Asset Performance Management, GRC Management, Predictive
Maintenance and Other Applications Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2014
through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 58: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Data Historian by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Production Tracking, Environmental Auditing, Asset Performance
Management, GRC Management, Predictive Maintenance and Other
Applications for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 59: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Data
Historian by End-Use - Data Centers, Chemicals &
Pharmaceuticals, Marine, Oil & Gas, Metal & Mining, Paper &
Pulp and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and %
CAGR
Table 60: Japan Historic Review for Data Historian by End-Use -
Data Centers, Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals, Marine, Oil & Gas,
Metal & Mining, Paper & Pulp and Other End-Uses Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 61: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Data Historian by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Data
Centers, Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals, Marine, Oil & Gas, Metal &
Mining, Paper & Pulp and Other End-Uses for the Years 2014,
2023 & 2030
CHINA
Data Historian Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in China for 2023 (E)
Table 62: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Data
Historian by Application - Production Tracking, Environmental
Auditing, Asset Performance Management, GRC Management,
Predictive Maintenance and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 63: China Historic Review for Data Historian by
Application - Production Tracking, Environmental Auditing,
Asset Performance Management, GRC Management, Predictive
Maintenance and Other Applications Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2014
through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 64: China 16-Year Perspective for Data Historian by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Production Tracking, Environmental Auditing, Asset Performance
Management, GRC Management, Predictive Maintenance and Other
Applications for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 65: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Data
Historian by End-Use - Data Centers, Chemicals &
Pharmaceuticals, Marine, Oil & Gas, Metal & Mining, Paper &
Pulp and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and %
CAGR
Table 66: China Historic Review for Data Historian by End-Use -
Data Centers, Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals, Marine, Oil & Gas,
Metal & Mining, Paper & Pulp and Other End-Uses Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 67: China 16-Year Perspective for Data Historian by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Data
Centers, Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals, Marine, Oil & Gas, Metal &
Mining, Paper & Pulp and Other End-Uses for the Years 2014,
2023 & 2030
EUROPE
Data Historian Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Europe for 2023 (E)
Table 68: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Data Historian by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy,
UK and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 69: Europe Historic Review for Data Historian by
Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of
Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 70: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Data Historian by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets for Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 71: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Data Historian by Application - Production Tracking,
Environmental Auditing, Asset Performance Management, GRC
Management, Predictive Maintenance and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 72: Europe Historic Review for Data Historian by
Application - Production Tracking, Environmental Auditing,
Asset Performance Management, GRC Management, Predictive
Maintenance and Other Applications Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2014
through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 73: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Data Historian by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Production Tracking, Environmental Auditing, Asset Performance
Management, GRC Management, Predictive Maintenance and Other
Applications for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 74: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Data Historian by End-Use - Data Centers, Chemicals &
Pharmaceuticals, Marine, Oil & Gas, Metal & Mining, Paper &
Pulp and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and %
CAGR
Table 75: Europe Historic Review for Data Historian by End-Use -
Data Centers, Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals, Marine, Oil & Gas,
Metal & Mining, Paper & Pulp and Other End-Uses Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 76: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Data Historian by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Data
Centers, Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals, Marine, Oil & Gas, Metal &
Mining, Paper & Pulp and Other End-Uses for the Years 2014,
2023 & 2030
FRANCE
Data Historian Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in France for 2023 (E)
Table 77: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Data Historian by Application - Production Tracking,
Environmental Auditing, Asset Performance Management, GRC
Management, Predictive Maintenance and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 78: France Historic Review for Data Historian by
Application - Production Tracking, Environmental Auditing,
Asset Performance Management, GRC Management, Predictive
Maintenance and Other Applications Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2014
through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 79: France 16-Year Perspective for Data Historian by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Production Tracking, Environmental Auditing, Asset Performance
Management, GRC Management, Predictive Maintenance and Other
Applications for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 80: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Data Historian by End-Use - Data Centers, Chemicals &
Pharmaceuticals, Marine, Oil & Gas, Metal & Mining, Paper &
Pulp and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and %
CAGR
Table 81: France Historic Review for Data Historian by End-Use -
Data Centers, Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals, Marine, Oil & Gas,
Metal & Mining, Paper & Pulp and Other End-Uses Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 82: France 16-Year Perspective for Data Historian by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Data
Centers, Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals, Marine, Oil & Gas, Metal &
Mining, Paper & Pulp and Other End-Uses for the Years 2014,
2023 & 2030
GERMANY
Data Historian Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Germany for 2023 (E)
Table 83: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Data Historian by Application - Production Tracking,
Environmental Auditing, Asset Performance Management, GRC
Management, Predictive Maintenance and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 84: Germany Historic Review for Data Historian by
Application - Production Tracking, Environmental Auditing,
Asset Performance Management, GRC Management, Predictive
Maintenance and Other Applications Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2014
through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 85: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Data Historian by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Production Tracking, Environmental Auditing, Asset Performance
Management, GRC Management, Predictive Maintenance and Other
Applications for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 86: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Data Historian by End-Use - Data Centers, Chemicals &
Pharmaceuticals, Marine, Oil & Gas, Metal & Mining, Paper &
Pulp and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and %
CAGR
Table 87: Germany Historic Review for Data Historian by End-Use -
Data Centers, Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals, Marine, Oil & Gas,
Metal & Mining, Paper & Pulp and Other End-Uses Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 88: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Data Historian by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Data
Centers, Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals, Marine, Oil & Gas, Metal &
Mining, Paper & Pulp and Other End-Uses for the Years 2014,
2023 & 2030
ITALY
Table 89: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Data
Historian by Application - Production Tracking, Environmental
Auditing, Asset Performance Management, GRC Management,
Predictive Maintenance and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 90: Italy Historic Review for Data Historian by
Application - Production Tracking, Environmental Auditing,
Asset Performance Management, GRC Management, Predictive
Maintenance and Other Applications Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2014
through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 91: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Data Historian by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Production Tracking, Environmental Auditing, Asset Performance
Management, GRC Management, Predictive Maintenance and Other
Applications for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 92: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Data
Historian by End-Use - Data Centers, Chemicals &
Pharmaceuticals, Marine, Oil & Gas, Metal & Mining, Paper &
Pulp and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and %
CAGR
Table 93: Italy Historic Review for Data Historian by End-Use -
Data Centers, Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals, Marine, Oil & Gas,
Metal & Mining, Paper & Pulp and Other End-Uses Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 94: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Data Historian by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Data
Centers, Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals, Marine, Oil & Gas, Metal &
Mining, Paper & Pulp and Other End-Uses for the Years 2014,
2023 & 2030
UNITED KINGDOM
Data Historian Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2023 (E)
Table 95: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Data
Historian by Application - Production Tracking, Environmental
Auditing, Asset Performance Management, GRC Management,
Predictive Maintenance and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 96: UK Historic Review for Data Historian by Application -
Production Tracking, Environmental Auditing, Asset
Performance Management, GRC Management, Predictive Maintenance
and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 97: UK 16-Year Perspective for Data Historian by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Production Tracking, Environmental Auditing, Asset Performance
Management, GRC Management, Predictive Maintenance and Other
Applications for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 98: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Data
Historian by End-Use - Data Centers, Chemicals &
Pharmaceuticals, Marine, Oil & Gas, Metal & Mining, Paper &
Pulp and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and %
CAGR
Table 99: UK Historic Review for Data Historian by End-Use -
Data Centers, Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals, Marine, Oil & Gas,
Metal & Mining, Paper & Pulp and Other End-Uses Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 100: UK 16-Year Perspective for Data Historian by End-Use -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Data Centers,
Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals, Marine, Oil & Gas, Metal & Mining,
Paper & Pulp and Other End-Uses for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
REST OF EUROPE
Table 101: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Data Historian by Application - Production
Tracking, Environmental Auditing, Asset Performance Management,
GRC Management, Predictive Maintenance and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 102: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Data Historian by
Application - Production Tracking, Environmental Auditing,
Asset Performance Management, GRC Management, Predictive
Maintenance and Other Applications Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2014
through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 103: Rest of Europe 16-Year Perspective for Data
Historian by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Revenues for Production Tracking, Environmental Auditing, Asset
Performance Management, GRC Management, Predictive Maintenance
and Other Applications for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 104: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Data Historian by End-Use - Data Centers,
Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals, Marine, Oil & Gas, Metal & Mining,
Paper & Pulp and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of
Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR
Table 105: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Data Historian by
End-Use - Data Centers, Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals, Marine,
Oil & Gas, Metal & Mining, Paper & Pulp and Other End-Uses
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 106: Rest of Europe 16-Year Perspective for Data
Historian by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues
Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798311/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Global Data Historian Market to Reach $1.4 Billion by 2030
Global Data Historian Market to Reach $1.4 Billion by 2030. In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Data Historian estimated at US$1 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.4 Billion by 2030, growing at aCAGR of 3.9% over the period 2022-2030.
| Source: ReportLinker ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
New York, July 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Data Historian Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798311/?utm_source=GNW