Global Data Historian Market to Reach $1.4 Billion by 2030

Production Tracking, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 5.1% CAGR and reach US$390.7 Million by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Environmental Auditing segment is readjusted to a revised 4.1% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $285.7 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5.2% CAGR



The Data Historian market in the U.S. is estimated at US$285.7 Million in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$239.6 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 5.2% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3% and 2.8% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.4% CAGR.



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

An Insight into Data Historian

Evolution of Data Historians into Data Infrastructure

Outlook

Oil & Gas Industry Holds the Largest Share

Growing Investments in Oil & Gas Exploration (2017-2025):

Capital Expenditure in US$ Billion

Asia-Pacific to Foster Fastest Growth

Data Historian Becomes Distributed

Data Historian - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share

in 2022 (E)

Data Historian Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2019

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

IIoT and the Changing Relevance of Data Historian

Growing Investments in IoT by Manufacturing Firms Turns the

Focus on Making IoT Deliver Business Value Via Analytics:

Global Investments in Industrial IoT (IIoT) Platforms (In US$

Million) for the Years 2018, 2020, 2022 and 2025

Process Historians Aid Digital Transformation

Historian Emerges as an Useful Tool for Production Tracking

Predictive Analytics Leverage Data Historian

Analytics Receives New Significance as IoT Ecosystems Evolve &

Data Growth Spirals, Making Aggregation & Analysis Buzzwords

for IoT Success & Value Creation: Global Market for Data

Analytics (In US$ Billion) by Type for the Years 2018 and

2023

Advantages of Predictive Maintenance by % Share

Machine Learning Emerges as an Evolving Application Platform

Expanding Volumes of Industrial Big Data Sets the Demand for

Data Historian

Massive Volumes of Big Data Generated by IoT Accelerates the

Criticality of Big Data Analytics and Technologies to Create

Real World IoT Benefits: Global IoT Big Data (In Zettabytes)

for the Years 2015, 2018 and 2020

Strong Growth of Smart Manufacturing Concepts to Drive the

Importance of Big Data in Predictive Asset Maintenance, Supply

Chain/Inventory Planning, Energy Management & Process

Management: Global Market for Smart Manufacturing (In US$

Billion) for the Years 2016, 2018, 2020 and 2022



