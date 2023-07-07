Global Data Fabric Market to Reach $7.6 Billion by 2030

New York, July 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Data Fabric Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798308/?utm_source=GNW

Software, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 19.7% CAGR and reach US$4.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Services segment is readjusted to a revised 26.7% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $631 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 27.8% CAGR



The Data Fabric market in the U.S. is estimated at US$631 Million in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$856.6 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 27.8% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 18.5% and 19.4% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 20.2% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 73 Featured)

- Cambridge Semantics

- Denodo Technologies Inc.

- Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP

- Hitachi, Ltd.

- IBM Corporation

- K2view LLC

- NetApp, Inc.

- Oracle Corporation

- Precisely

- SAP SE

- Splunk Inc.

- Talend Inc.

- Teradata Corporation

- VMware, Inc.





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798308/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Data Fabric: A Holistic Platform in Digital Ecosphere for

Smooth Data Management

Primary Benefits for Organizations

Types of Data Fabric

Global Economic Update

World Shifts to an Endemic COVID-19 Strategy, Focus on

Multilateral Approach to Managing Future Pandemics

From Pandemic to War & Inflation: ?Gloomy Outlook for 2023

Despite Signs of Easing Inflationary Conditions?

Here?s How Inflationary Pressures Affect the Economy

Russia-Ukraine War, the Primary Culprit Responsible for the

Hardships

Although Past Peak in 2023, Efforts to Solve the Inflation

Puzzle Should Continue

Although Facing a Lower Recession Risk, Global Economic Growth

in 2023 to Slowdown Amid War, Inflation, Elevated Interest

Rates & Marginal Easing of Inflation: World Economic Growth

Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for the Years 2020

Through 2024

How the IT Industry Has Been Impacted by the Pandemic?

Cloud Services Emerges as the Lone Bright Spot amidst the Crisis

Data Fabric Lays Strong Foundation for Businesses to Stay

Competitive amid COVID-19

Data Fabric Expedites Relief Programs

Global Market Prospects & Outlook

Growing Impetus on Data Management Fuel Demand for Data Fabric

Solutions Segment Leads, Services to Drive Future Gains

Disk-based Segment: The Larger Category

Developed Regions Lead, Developing Economies to Witness High

Growth

Competition

Data Fabric - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in

2023 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2023 (E)

Recent Market Activity



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rise of Digital Transformation Creates Ideal Platform for

Market Expansion

Digital Transformation Accelerates Demand for Data Fabrics:

Global Digital Transformation Spending (In US$ Billion) for

2017-2023

Global Cumulative Value of Digitalization by Industry (In US$

Billion) for the Period 2016 to 2025

COVID-19 Accelerates Digital Transformation, Driving

Opportunities for Digital Fabric Solutions

Data Fabric: Ideal Solution for Effective Digital Transformations

Content Chaos: A Barrier to Successful Digital Transformation

Data Fabric Co-creates Ready Made Tailored Outcomes for

Business Optimization

?Age of Data Abundance? Creates Broad-based Opportunities for

Data Fabric Solutions

Rising Tide of Digitalization and Explosive Growth of Digital

Data Creates the Need for Data Fabric: Global Digital Data

Created (In Zettabytes) for the Years 2015, 2020, 2025, and

2030

Data Fabric Emerges as Pivotal Component of Data Management

Strategies

How Does Data Fabric Solve Data Management Challenges of

Enterprises?

Organizations Don Data Fabric to Tap Technology & Become Smarter

Why is Data Fabric Strategy an Important Consideration for

Enterprises?

Emerging Need for Business Agility & Accessibility Augments

Prospects

A Review of Top Data Fabric Trends for Enterprises

Uptrend in Machine Learning Vertical Augurs Well for the Market

Breakdown of World Machine Learning Market Revenues (in %) by

End-Use: 2022

Data Fabric Enabling Next Level of Cloud Integration

Increasing Investments in Industrial IoT Drives Growth

Global Investments in Industrial IoT (IIoT) Platforms (In US$

Million) for the Years 2020, 2022 and 2025

Rise in Big Data Analytics Propels Use Case for Big Data Fabric

Global Big Data and Business Analytics Market in US$ Billion

for 2018, 2020 and 2025

Data Fabric Holds Importance as a Strategic Technology Trend

Robust Data Fabric Essential to Enable Industrial Metaverse

Data Fabric Vs Data Mesh Architectures: The Power of Two

Novel Opportunities for Data Fabric in Fraud Detection &

Security Management

Data Fabric Supports Sales & Marketing Management

Logical Data Fabrics: A Popular Trend

Implementation of Data Fabric Solutions in eCommerce & Retail

Continues to Grow

Surging eCommerce Sector to Trigger New Wave of Opportunities

Global B2C E-Commerce Sales (In US$ Billion) for the Years

2018, 2021 and 2024

COVID-19 Impact on Global Retail E-Commerce Website Traffic by

Average Monthly Visits: Jan 2019-July 2020

Global e-Commerce Sales as Percentage of Total Retail Sales

(2015-2022)

Data Marketplace Perfectly in Tune with the Data Fabric Vision

BFSI Enterprises: Data Fabric Extends New Capabilities

?Banking? on Data Fabric for Transformation

Data Fabric Seeks Role in Healthcare Sector

Enterprise Knowledge Graphs Ensure Efficient Data Fabric

Query Answering: A Key Functionality



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Data Fabric Market Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030



Table 2: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Data

Fabric by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 3: World 8-Year Perspective for Data Fabric by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for USA,

Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World

Markets for Years 2023 & 2030



Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Software by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 5: World 8-Year Perspective for Software by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for USA,

Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World

for Years 2023 & 2030



Table 6: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Services by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 7: World 8-Year Perspective for Services by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for USA,

Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World

for Years 2023 & 2030



Table 8: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Disk-based by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 9: World 8-Year Perspective for Disk-based by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for USA,

Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World

for Years 2023 & 2030



Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

In-Memory by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 11: World 8-Year Perspective for In-Memory by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for USA,

Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World

for Years 2023 & 2030



Table 12: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for BFSI

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030

and % CAGR



Table 13: World 8-Year Perspective for BFSI by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for USA,

Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World

for Years 2023 & 2030



Table 14: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Retail & eCommerce by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 15: World 8-Year Perspective for Retail & eCommerce by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2023 & 2030



Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Healthcare & Life Sciences by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 17: World 8-Year Perspective for Healthcare & Life

Sciences by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Revenues for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific

and Rest of World for Years 2023 & 2030



Table 18: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Manufacturing by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 19: World 8-Year Perspective for Manufacturing by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2023 & 2030



Table 20: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for IT &

Telecom by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 21: World 8-Year Perspective for IT & Telecom by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2023 & 2030



Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Government by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 23: World 8-Year Perspective for Government by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for USA,

Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World

for Years 2023 & 2030



Table 24: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Other Verticals by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 25: World 8-Year Perspective for Other Verticals by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2023 & 2030



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Data Fabric Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key

Competitors in the United States for 2023 (E)

Table 26: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Data

Fabric by Component - Software and Services - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 27: USA 8-Year Perspective for Data Fabric by Component -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Software and

Services for the Years 2023 & 2030



Table 28: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Data

Fabric by Type - Disk-based and In-Memory - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 29: USA 8-Year Perspective for Data Fabric by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Disk-based and

In-Memory for the Years 2023 & 2030



Table 30: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Data

Fabric by Vertical - BFSI, Retail & eCommerce, Healthcare &

Life Sciences, Manufacturing, IT & Telecom, Government and

Other Verticals - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 31: USA 8-Year Perspective for Data Fabric by Vertical -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for BFSI, Retail &

eCommerce, Healthcare & Life Sciences, Manufacturing, IT &

Telecom, Government and Other Verticals for the Years 2023 &

2030



CANADA

Table 32: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Data Fabric by Component - Software and Services - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 33: Canada 8-Year Perspective for Data Fabric by

Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Software

and Services for the Years 2023 & 2030



Table 34: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Data Fabric by Type - Disk-based and In-Memory - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 35: Canada 8-Year Perspective for Data Fabric by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Disk-based and

In-Memory for the Years 2023 & 2030



Table 36: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Data Fabric by Vertical - BFSI, Retail & eCommerce, Healthcare &

Life Sciences, Manufacturing, IT & Telecom, Government and

Other Verticals - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 37: Canada 8-Year Perspective for Data Fabric by Vertical -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for BFSI, Retail &

eCommerce, Healthcare & Life Sciences, Manufacturing, IT &

Telecom, Government and Other Verticals for the Years 2023 &

2030



JAPAN

Table 38: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Data

Fabric by Component - Software and Services - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 39: Japan 8-Year Perspective for Data Fabric by Component -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Software and

Services for the Years 2023 & 2030



Table 40: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Data

Fabric by Type - Disk-based and In-Memory - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 41: Japan 8-Year Perspective for Data Fabric by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Disk-based and

In-Memory for the Years 2023 & 2030



Table 42: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Data

Fabric by Vertical - BFSI, Retail & eCommerce, Healthcare &

Life Sciences, Manufacturing, IT & Telecom, Government and

Other Verticals - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 43: Japan 8-Year Perspective for Data Fabric by Vertical -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for BFSI, Retail &

eCommerce, Healthcare & Life Sciences, Manufacturing, IT &

Telecom, Government and Other Verticals for the Years 2023 &

2030



CHINA

Data Fabric Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key

Competitors in China for 2023 (E)

Table 44: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Data

Fabric by Component - Software and Services - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 45: China 8-Year Perspective for Data Fabric by Component -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Software and

Services for the Years 2023 & 2030



Table 46: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Data

Fabric by Type - Disk-based and In-Memory - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 47: China 8-Year Perspective for Data Fabric by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Disk-based and

In-Memory for the Years 2023 & 2030



Table 48: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Data

Fabric by Vertical - BFSI, Retail & eCommerce, Healthcare &

Life Sciences, Manufacturing, IT & Telecom, Government and

Other Verticals - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 49: China 8-Year Perspective for Data Fabric by Vertical -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for BFSI, Retail &

eCommerce, Healthcare & Life Sciences, Manufacturing, IT &

Telecom, Government and Other Verticals for the Years 2023 &

2030



EUROPE

Data Fabric Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key

Competitors in Europe for 2023 (E)

Table 50: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Data Fabric by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK

and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 51: Europe 8-Year Perspective for Data Fabric by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets for Years

2023 & 2030



Table 52: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Data Fabric by Component - Software and Services - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 53: Europe 8-Year Perspective for Data Fabric by

Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Software

and Services for the Years 2023 & 2030



Table 54: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Data Fabric by Type - Disk-based and In-Memory - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 55: Europe 8-Year Perspective for Data Fabric by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Disk-based and

In-Memory for the Years 2023 & 2030



Table 56: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Data Fabric by Vertical - BFSI, Retail & eCommerce, Healthcare &

Life Sciences, Manufacturing, IT & Telecom, Government and

Other Verticals - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 57: Europe 8-Year Perspective for Data Fabric by Vertical -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for BFSI, Retail &

eCommerce, Healthcare & Life Sciences, Manufacturing, IT &

Telecom, Government and Other Verticals for the Years 2023 &

2030



FRANCE

Data Fabric Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key

Competitors in France for 2023 (E)

Table 58: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Data Fabric by Component - Software and Services - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 59: France 8-Year Perspective for Data Fabric by

Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Software

and Services for the Years 2023 & 2030



Table 60: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Data Fabric by Type - Disk-based and In-Memory - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 61: France 8-Year Perspective for Data Fabric by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Disk-based and

In-Memory for the Years 2023 & 2030



Table 62: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Data Fabric by Vertical - BFSI, Retail & eCommerce, Healthcare &

Life Sciences, Manufacturing, IT & Telecom, Government and

Other Verticals - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 63: France 8-Year Perspective for Data Fabric by Vertical -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for BFSI, Retail &

eCommerce, Healthcare & Life Sciences, Manufacturing, IT &

Telecom, Government and Other Verticals for the Years 2023 &

2030



GERMANY

Data Fabric Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key

Competitors in Germany for 2023 (E)

Table 64: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Data Fabric by Component - Software and Services - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 65: Germany 8-Year Perspective for Data Fabric by

Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Software

and Services for the Years 2023 & 2030



Table 66: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Data Fabric by Type - Disk-based and In-Memory - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 67: Germany 8-Year Perspective for Data Fabric by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Disk-based and

In-Memory for the Years 2023 & 2030



Table 68: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Data Fabric by Vertical - BFSI, Retail & eCommerce, Healthcare &

Life Sciences, Manufacturing, IT & Telecom, Government and

Other Verticals - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 69: Germany 8-Year Perspective for Data Fabric by

Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for BFSI,

Retail & eCommerce, Healthcare & Life Sciences, Manufacturing,

IT & Telecom, Government and Other Verticals for the Years 2023 &

2030



ITALY

Table 70: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Data

Fabric by Component - Software and Services - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 71: Italy 8-Year Perspective for Data Fabric by Component -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Software and

Services for the Years 2023 & 2030



Table 72: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Data

Fabric by Type - Disk-based and In-Memory - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 73: Italy 8-Year Perspective for Data Fabric by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Disk-based and

In-Memory for the Years 2023 & 2030



Table 74: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Data

Fabric by Vertical - BFSI, Retail & eCommerce, Healthcare &

Life Sciences, Manufacturing, IT & Telecom, Government and

Other Verticals - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 75: Italy 8-Year Perspective for Data Fabric by Vertical -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for BFSI, Retail &

eCommerce, Healthcare & Life Sciences, Manufacturing, IT &

Telecom, Government and Other Verticals for the Years 2023 &

2030



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 76: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Data

Fabric by Component - Software and Services - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 77: UK 8-Year Perspective for Data Fabric by Component -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Software and

Services for the Years 2023 & 2030



Table 78: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Data

Fabric by Type - Disk-based and In-Memory - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 79: UK 8-Year Perspective for Data Fabric by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Disk-based and

In-Memory for the Years 2023 & 2030



Table 80: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Data

Fabric by Vertical - BFSI, Retail & eCommerce, Healthcare &

Life Sciences, Manufacturing, IT & Telecom, Government and

Other Verticals - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 81: UK 8-Year Perspective for Data Fabric by Vertical -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for BFSI, Retail &

eCommerce, Healthcare & Life Sciences, Manufacturing, IT &

Telecom, Government and Other Verticals for the Years 2023 &

2030



REST OF EUROPE

Table 82: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Data Fabric by Component - Software and Services -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 83: Rest of Europe 8-Year Perspective for Data Fabric by

Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Software

and Services for the Years 2023 & 2030



Table 84: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Data Fabric by Type - Disk-based and In-Memory -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 85: Rest of Europe 8-Year Perspective for Data Fabric by

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Disk-based

and In-Memory for the Years 2023 & 2030



Table 86: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Data Fabric by Vertical - BFSI, Retail & eCommerce,

Healthcare & Life Sciences, Manufacturing, IT & Telecom,

Government and Other Verticals - Independent Analysis of Annual

Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and %

CAGR



Table 87: Rest of Europe 8-Year Perspective for Data Fabric by

Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for BFSI,

Retail & eCommerce, Healthcare & Life Sciences, Manufacturing,

IT & Telecom, Government and Other Verticals for the Years 2023 &

2030



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 88: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Data Fabric by Component - Software and Services -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 89: Asia-Pacific 8-Year Perspective for Data Fabric by

Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Software

and Services for the Years 2023 & 2030



Table 90: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Data Fabric by Type - Disk-based and In-Memory -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 91: Asia-Pacific 8-Year Perspective for Data Fabric by

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Disk-based

and In-Memory for the Years 2023 & 2030



Table 92: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Data Fabric by Vertical - BFSI, Retail & eCommerce,

Healthcare & Life Sciences, Manufacturing, IT & Telecom,

Government and Other Verticals - Independent Analysis of Annual

Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and %

CAGR



Table 93: Asia-Pacific 8-Year Perspective for Data Fabric by

Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for BFSI,

Retail & eCommerce, Healthcare & Life Sciences, Manufacturing,

IT & Telecom, Government and Other Verticals for the Years 2023 &

2030



REST OF WORLD

Table 94: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Data Fabric by Component - Software and Services -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 95: Rest of World 8-Year Perspective for Data Fabric by

Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Software

and Services for the Years 2023 & 2030



Table 96: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Data Fabric by Type - Disk-based and In-Memory -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 97: Rest of World 8-Year Perspective for Data Fabric by

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Disk-based

and In-Memory for the Years 2023 & 2030



Table 98: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Data Fabric by Vertical - BFSI, Retail & eCommerce,

Healthcare & Life Sciences, Manufacturing, IT & Telecom,

Government and Other Verticals - Independent Analysis of Annual

Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and %

CAGR



Table 99: Rest of World 8-Year Perspective for Data Fabric by

Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for BFSI,

Retail & eCommerce, Healthcare & Life Sciences, Manufacturing,

IT & Telecom, Government and Other Verticals for the Years 2023 &

2030



IV. COMPETITION

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798308/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________