Global Data Fabric Market to Reach $7.6 Billion by 2030

New York, July 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Data Fabric Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798308/?utm_source=GNW
Software, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 19.7% CAGR and reach US$4.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Services segment is readjusted to a revised 26.7% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $631 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 27.8% CAGR
The Data Fabric market in the U.S. is estimated at US$631 Million in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$856.6 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 27.8% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 18.5% and 19.4% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 20.2% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 73 Featured)
- Cambridge Semantics
- Denodo Technologies Inc.
- Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP
- Hitachi, Ltd.
- IBM Corporation
- K2view LLC
- NetApp, Inc.
- Oracle Corporation
- Precisely
- SAP SE
- Splunk Inc.
- Talend Inc.
- Teradata Corporation
- VMware, Inc.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798308/?utm_source=GNW
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Data Fabric: A Holistic Platform in Digital Ecosphere for
Smooth Data Management
Primary Benefits for Organizations
Types of Data Fabric
Global Economic Update
World Shifts to an Endemic COVID-19 Strategy, Focus on
Multilateral Approach to Managing Future Pandemics
From Pandemic to War & Inflation: ?Gloomy Outlook for 2023
Despite Signs of Easing Inflationary Conditions?
Here?s How Inflationary Pressures Affect the Economy
Russia-Ukraine War, the Primary Culprit Responsible for the
Hardships
Although Past Peak in 2023, Efforts to Solve the Inflation
Puzzle Should Continue
Although Facing a Lower Recession Risk, Global Economic Growth
in 2023 to Slowdown Amid War, Inflation, Elevated Interest
Rates & Marginal Easing of Inflation: World Economic Growth
Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for the Years 2020
Through 2024
How the IT Industry Has Been Impacted by the Pandemic?
Cloud Services Emerges as the Lone Bright Spot amidst the Crisis
Data Fabric Lays Strong Foundation for Businesses to Stay
Competitive amid COVID-19
Data Fabric Expedites Relief Programs
Global Market Prospects & Outlook
Growing Impetus on Data Management Fuel Demand for Data Fabric
Solutions Segment Leads, Services to Drive Future Gains
Disk-based Segment: The Larger Category
Developed Regions Lead, Developing Economies to Witness High
Growth
Competition
Data Fabric - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in
2023 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2023 (E)
Recent Market Activity
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Rise of Digital Transformation Creates Ideal Platform for
Market Expansion
Digital Transformation Accelerates Demand for Data Fabrics:
Global Digital Transformation Spending (In US$ Billion) for
2017-2023
Global Cumulative Value of Digitalization by Industry (In US$
Billion) for the Period 2016 to 2025
COVID-19 Accelerates Digital Transformation, Driving
Opportunities for Digital Fabric Solutions
Data Fabric: Ideal Solution for Effective Digital Transformations
Content Chaos: A Barrier to Successful Digital Transformation
Data Fabric Co-creates Ready Made Tailored Outcomes for
Business Optimization
?Age of Data Abundance? Creates Broad-based Opportunities for
Data Fabric Solutions
Rising Tide of Digitalization and Explosive Growth of Digital
Data Creates the Need for Data Fabric: Global Digital Data
Created (In Zettabytes) for the Years 2015, 2020, 2025, and
2030
Data Fabric Emerges as Pivotal Component of Data Management
Strategies
How Does Data Fabric Solve Data Management Challenges of
Enterprises?
Organizations Don Data Fabric to Tap Technology & Become Smarter
Why is Data Fabric Strategy an Important Consideration for
Enterprises?
Emerging Need for Business Agility & Accessibility Augments
Prospects
A Review of Top Data Fabric Trends for Enterprises
Uptrend in Machine Learning Vertical Augurs Well for the Market
Breakdown of World Machine Learning Market Revenues (in %) by
End-Use: 2022
Data Fabric Enabling Next Level of Cloud Integration
Increasing Investments in Industrial IoT Drives Growth
Global Investments in Industrial IoT (IIoT) Platforms (In US$
Million) for the Years 2020, 2022 and 2025
Rise in Big Data Analytics Propels Use Case for Big Data Fabric
Global Big Data and Business Analytics Market in US$ Billion
for 2018, 2020 and 2025
Data Fabric Holds Importance as a Strategic Technology Trend
Robust Data Fabric Essential to Enable Industrial Metaverse
Data Fabric Vs Data Mesh Architectures: The Power of Two
Novel Opportunities for Data Fabric in Fraud Detection &
Security Management
Data Fabric Supports Sales & Marketing Management
Logical Data Fabrics: A Popular Trend
Implementation of Data Fabric Solutions in eCommerce & Retail
Continues to Grow
Surging eCommerce Sector to Trigger New Wave of Opportunities
Global B2C E-Commerce Sales (In US$ Billion) for the Years
2018, 2021 and 2024
COVID-19 Impact on Global Retail E-Commerce Website Traffic by
Average Monthly Visits: Jan 2019-July 2020
Global e-Commerce Sales as Percentage of Total Retail Sales
(2015-2022)
Data Marketplace Perfectly in Tune with the Data Fabric Vision
BFSI Enterprises: Data Fabric Extends New Capabilities
?Banking? on Data Fabric for Transformation
Data Fabric Seeks Role in Healthcare Sector
Enterprise Knowledge Graphs Ensure Efficient Data Fabric
Query Answering: A Key Functionality
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Data Fabric Market Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030
Table 2: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Data
Fabric by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 3: World 8-Year Perspective for Data Fabric by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World
Markets for Years 2023 & 2030
Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Software by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 5: World 8-Year Perspective for Software by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World
for Years 2023 & 2030
Table 6: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Services by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 7: World 8-Year Perspective for Services by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World
for Years 2023 & 2030
Table 8: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Disk-based by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 9: World 8-Year Perspective for Disk-based by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World
for Years 2023 & 2030
Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
In-Memory by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 11: World 8-Year Perspective for In-Memory by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World
for Years 2023 & 2030
Table 12: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for BFSI
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR
Table 13: World 8-Year Perspective for BFSI by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World
for Years 2023 & 2030
Table 14: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Retail & eCommerce by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 15: World 8-Year Perspective for Retail & eCommerce by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2023 & 2030
Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Healthcare & Life Sciences by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 17: World 8-Year Perspective for Healthcare & Life
Sciences by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Revenues for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific
and Rest of World for Years 2023 & 2030
Table 18: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Manufacturing by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 19: World 8-Year Perspective for Manufacturing by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2023 & 2030
Table 20: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for IT &
Telecom by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 21: World 8-Year Perspective for IT & Telecom by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2023 & 2030
Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Government by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 23: World 8-Year Perspective for Government by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World
for Years 2023 & 2030
Table 24: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Verticals by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 25: World 8-Year Perspective for Other Verticals by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2023 & 2030
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Data Fabric Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in the United States for 2023 (E)
Table 26: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Data
Fabric by Component - Software and Services - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 27: USA 8-Year Perspective for Data Fabric by Component -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Software and
Services for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 28: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Data
Fabric by Type - Disk-based and In-Memory - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 29: USA 8-Year Perspective for Data Fabric by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Disk-based and
In-Memory for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 30: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Data
Fabric by Vertical - BFSI, Retail & eCommerce, Healthcare &
Life Sciences, Manufacturing, IT & Telecom, Government and
Other Verticals - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 31: USA 8-Year Perspective for Data Fabric by Vertical -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for BFSI, Retail &
eCommerce, Healthcare & Life Sciences, Manufacturing, IT &
Telecom, Government and Other Verticals for the Years 2023 &
2030
CANADA
Table 32: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Data Fabric by Component - Software and Services - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 33: Canada 8-Year Perspective for Data Fabric by
Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Software
and Services for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 34: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Data Fabric by Type - Disk-based and In-Memory - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 35: Canada 8-Year Perspective for Data Fabric by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Disk-based and
In-Memory for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 36: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Data Fabric by Vertical - BFSI, Retail & eCommerce, Healthcare &
Life Sciences, Manufacturing, IT & Telecom, Government and
Other Verticals - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 37: Canada 8-Year Perspective for Data Fabric by Vertical -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for BFSI, Retail &
eCommerce, Healthcare & Life Sciences, Manufacturing, IT &
Telecom, Government and Other Verticals for the Years 2023 &
2030
JAPAN
Table 38: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Data
Fabric by Component - Software and Services - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 39: Japan 8-Year Perspective for Data Fabric by Component -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Software and
Services for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 40: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Data
Fabric by Type - Disk-based and In-Memory - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 41: Japan 8-Year Perspective for Data Fabric by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Disk-based and
In-Memory for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 42: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Data
Fabric by Vertical - BFSI, Retail & eCommerce, Healthcare &
Life Sciences, Manufacturing, IT & Telecom, Government and
Other Verticals - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 43: Japan 8-Year Perspective for Data Fabric by Vertical -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for BFSI, Retail &
eCommerce, Healthcare & Life Sciences, Manufacturing, IT &
Telecom, Government and Other Verticals for the Years 2023 &
2030
CHINA
Data Fabric Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in China for 2023 (E)
Table 44: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Data
Fabric by Component - Software and Services - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 45: China 8-Year Perspective for Data Fabric by Component -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Software and
Services for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 46: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Data
Fabric by Type - Disk-based and In-Memory - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 47: China 8-Year Perspective for Data Fabric by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Disk-based and
In-Memory for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 48: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Data
Fabric by Vertical - BFSI, Retail & eCommerce, Healthcare &
Life Sciences, Manufacturing, IT & Telecom, Government and
Other Verticals - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 49: China 8-Year Perspective for Data Fabric by Vertical -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for BFSI, Retail &
eCommerce, Healthcare & Life Sciences, Manufacturing, IT &
Telecom, Government and Other Verticals for the Years 2023 &
2030
EUROPE
Data Fabric Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in Europe for 2023 (E)
Table 50: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Data Fabric by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK
and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 51: Europe 8-Year Perspective for Data Fabric by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets for Years
2023 & 2030
Table 52: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Data Fabric by Component - Software and Services - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 53: Europe 8-Year Perspective for Data Fabric by
Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Software
and Services for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 54: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Data Fabric by Type - Disk-based and In-Memory - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 55: Europe 8-Year Perspective for Data Fabric by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Disk-based and
In-Memory for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 56: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Data Fabric by Vertical - BFSI, Retail & eCommerce, Healthcare &
Life Sciences, Manufacturing, IT & Telecom, Government and
Other Verticals - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 57: Europe 8-Year Perspective for Data Fabric by Vertical -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for BFSI, Retail &
eCommerce, Healthcare & Life Sciences, Manufacturing, IT &
Telecom, Government and Other Verticals for the Years 2023 &
2030
FRANCE
Data Fabric Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in France for 2023 (E)
Table 58: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Data Fabric by Component - Software and Services - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 59: France 8-Year Perspective for Data Fabric by
Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Software
and Services for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 60: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Data Fabric by Type - Disk-based and In-Memory - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 61: France 8-Year Perspective for Data Fabric by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Disk-based and
In-Memory for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 62: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Data Fabric by Vertical - BFSI, Retail & eCommerce, Healthcare &
Life Sciences, Manufacturing, IT & Telecom, Government and
Other Verticals - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 63: France 8-Year Perspective for Data Fabric by Vertical -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for BFSI, Retail &
eCommerce, Healthcare & Life Sciences, Manufacturing, IT &
Telecom, Government and Other Verticals for the Years 2023 &
2030
GERMANY
Data Fabric Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in Germany for 2023 (E)
Table 64: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Data Fabric by Component - Software and Services - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 65: Germany 8-Year Perspective for Data Fabric by
Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Software
and Services for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 66: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Data Fabric by Type - Disk-based and In-Memory - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 67: Germany 8-Year Perspective for Data Fabric by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Disk-based and
In-Memory for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 68: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Data Fabric by Vertical - BFSI, Retail & eCommerce, Healthcare &
Life Sciences, Manufacturing, IT & Telecom, Government and
Other Verticals - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 69: Germany 8-Year Perspective for Data Fabric by
Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for BFSI,
Retail & eCommerce, Healthcare & Life Sciences, Manufacturing,
IT & Telecom, Government and Other Verticals for the Years 2023 &
2030
ITALY
Table 70: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Data
Fabric by Component - Software and Services - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 71: Italy 8-Year Perspective for Data Fabric by Component -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Software and
Services for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 72: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Data
Fabric by Type - Disk-based and In-Memory - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 73: Italy 8-Year Perspective for Data Fabric by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Disk-based and
In-Memory for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 74: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Data
Fabric by Vertical - BFSI, Retail & eCommerce, Healthcare &
Life Sciences, Manufacturing, IT & Telecom, Government and
Other Verticals - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 75: Italy 8-Year Perspective for Data Fabric by Vertical -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for BFSI, Retail &
eCommerce, Healthcare & Life Sciences, Manufacturing, IT &
Telecom, Government and Other Verticals for the Years 2023 &
2030
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 76: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Data
Fabric by Component - Software and Services - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 77: UK 8-Year Perspective for Data Fabric by Component -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Software and
Services for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 78: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Data
Fabric by Type - Disk-based and In-Memory - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 79: UK 8-Year Perspective for Data Fabric by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Disk-based and
In-Memory for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 80: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Data
Fabric by Vertical - BFSI, Retail & eCommerce, Healthcare &
Life Sciences, Manufacturing, IT & Telecom, Government and
Other Verticals - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 81: UK 8-Year Perspective for Data Fabric by Vertical -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for BFSI, Retail &
eCommerce, Healthcare & Life Sciences, Manufacturing, IT &
Telecom, Government and Other Verticals for the Years 2023 &
2030
REST OF EUROPE
Table 82: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Data Fabric by Component - Software and Services -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 83: Rest of Europe 8-Year Perspective for Data Fabric by
Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Software
and Services for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 84: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Data Fabric by Type - Disk-based and In-Memory -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 85: Rest of Europe 8-Year Perspective for Data Fabric by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Disk-based
and In-Memory for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 86: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Data Fabric by Vertical - BFSI, Retail & eCommerce,
Healthcare & Life Sciences, Manufacturing, IT & Telecom,
Government and Other Verticals - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and %
CAGR
Table 87: Rest of Europe 8-Year Perspective for Data Fabric by
Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for BFSI,
Retail & eCommerce, Healthcare & Life Sciences, Manufacturing,
IT & Telecom, Government and Other Verticals for the Years 2023 &
2030
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 88: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Data Fabric by Component - Software and Services -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 89: Asia-Pacific 8-Year Perspective for Data Fabric by
Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Software
and Services for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 90: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Data Fabric by Type - Disk-based and In-Memory -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 91: Asia-Pacific 8-Year Perspective for Data Fabric by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Disk-based
and In-Memory for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 92: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Data Fabric by Vertical - BFSI, Retail & eCommerce,
Healthcare & Life Sciences, Manufacturing, IT & Telecom,
Government and Other Verticals - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and %
CAGR
Table 93: Asia-Pacific 8-Year Perspective for Data Fabric by
Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for BFSI,
Retail & eCommerce, Healthcare & Life Sciences, Manufacturing,
IT & Telecom, Government and Other Verticals for the Years 2023 &
2030
REST OF WORLD
Table 94: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Data Fabric by Component - Software and Services -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 95: Rest of World 8-Year Perspective for Data Fabric by
Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Software
and Services for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 96: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Data Fabric by Type - Disk-based and In-Memory -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 97: Rest of World 8-Year Perspective for Data Fabric by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Disk-based
and In-Memory for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 98: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Data Fabric by Vertical - BFSI, Retail & eCommerce,
Healthcare & Life Sciences, Manufacturing, IT & Telecom,
Government and Other Verticals - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and %
CAGR
Table 99: Rest of World 8-Year Perspective for Data Fabric by
Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for BFSI,
Retail & eCommerce, Healthcare & Life Sciences, Manufacturing,
IT & Telecom, Government and Other Verticals for the Years 2023 &
2030
IV. COMPETITION
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798308/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Global Data Fabric Market to Reach $7.6 Billion by 2030
Global Data Fabric Market to Reach $7.6 Billion by 2030. In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Data Fabric estimated at US$1.6 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$7.6 Billion by 2030, growing at aCAGR of 21.9% over the period 2022-2030.
| Source: ReportLinker ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
New York, July 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Data Fabric Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798308/?utm_source=GNW