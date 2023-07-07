Global Data Center Interconnect Market to Reach $28.6 Billion by 2030

New York, July 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Data Center Interconnect Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798295/?utm_source=GNW

Hardware, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 13.4% CAGR and reach US$14.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Software segment is readjusted to a revised 15.4% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $3.8 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 16.4% CAGR



The Data Center Interconnect market in the U.S. is estimated at US$3.8 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2.8 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 16.4% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 12% and 13.5% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 13.4% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 55 Featured)

- ADVA Optical Networking SE

- Brocade Communications Systems, Inc.

- Ciena Corporation

- Cisco Systems, Inc.

- Cologix

- Colt Technology Services Group Ltd.

- CoreSite Realty Corporation

- Coriant GmbH

- Digital Realty Trust, Inc.

- Ekinops S.A.

- Extreme Networks, Inc.

- Fiber Mountain, Inc

- Flexential Corporation

- Fujitsu Ltd.

- Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

- Infinera Corporation

- Innovium, Inc.

- Juniper Networks, Inc.

- Megaport Limited

- Nokia Corporation

- Pluribus Networks, Inc.

- RANOVUS Inc.

- XKL LLC

- ZTE Corporation





1. MARKET OVERVIEW

As the Backbone of Modern Digital Economy, Data Centers Provide

the Foundation for the Growth for Data Center Interconnect

Market

Here?s Why Data Centers Are the Starting Point for Successful

Digital Transformation

The Cloud is the Biggest Driver of Data Centers

Pandemic Impact and Global Economic Update

From Pandemic to War & Inflation: ?Gloomy Outlook for 2023

Despite Signs of Easing Inflationary Conditions?

Here?s How Inflationary Pressures Affect the Economy

Russia-Ukraine War, the Primary Culprit Responsible for the

Hardships

Although Past Peak in 2023, Efforts to Solve the Inflation

Puzzle Should Continue

War-Induced Commodity Price Increases & Broad Based Price

Pressures Mark the Return of Global Inflation to the Highest

Level Seen Since 1996: Global Inflation Rates (In %) for the

Years 2019 Through 2024

Although Facing a Lower Recession Risk, Global Economic Growth

in 2023 to Slowdown Amid War, Inflation, Elevated Interest

Rates & Marginal Easing of Inflation: World Economic Growth

Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for the Years 2020

Through 2024

Recession Triggered by Uncontrolled Inflation or Unemployment,

Which is the Greater Evil? Inflation Battling Policy Measures

to Slowdown Post Pandemic Recovery in Unemployment Rates:

Global Number of Unemployed People (In Million) for Years

2019 Through 2024

Data Centers Play a Pivotal Role during COVID-19 Outbreak

Data Center Interconnection Platforms Help IT to Scale-Up

Operations Amid the Crisis

An Introduction to Data Center Interconnect

Interconnection Types

Characteristics of DCI

Essential Requirements of DCI

Key Benefits of DCI

Factors to Consider While Selecting DCI Providers

Interconnect, Direct Connect, and Cross Connect in Data Center:

A Comparison

Global Market Outlook

Segment Analysis

Developed Regions Lead, Developing Economies Poised for High

Growth

Competition

Data Center Interconnect - Global Key Competitors Percentage

Market Share in 2023 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2023 (E)

Recent Market Activity

Select Innovations



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rapid Pace of Digital Transformation Necessitates Robust Data

Centers, Drives Opportunities for DCI Solutions

How Digital Transformation Benefits From Data Centers: A Quick

Recap

Growing Internet Footprint, the Starting Point for All IP Data

Creation: Global Number of Internet Users (In Billion) for

Years 2018, 2020, 2022, and 2024

Importance of the Internet Reaches New Peaks Amidst the

Pandemic: % Increase in Internet Traffic by Industry Type for

H1 2020

Growing Operational Requirements of Modern Data Centers Widen

Scope and Span of DCI Market

Increased Investments on Data Center Infrastructure Worldwide

Create Fertile Environment for Market Growth

Over 60% of Companies in North America, Europe & Asia to

Witness Higher Velocity of Change in Digital Transformation

During the Years 2019 through 2023: Global Digital

Transformation Growth (In %)

Explosive Growth of IP Traffic Data Center

Surging Workloads of Data Center Workloads to Fuel Prospects in

Data Center Interconnects Market: Global Datacenter IP Traffic

(In Zetabytes Per Month) for Years 2017 Through 2022

Growing Demand for Data Center Storage

Worldwide Data Center Storage Capacity: Data Stored in Exabytes

for the Years 2015 through 2021

Rise in Cloud-based Services to Spur Need for Cloud DCI

Key Benefits Driving Adoption of Cloud Services of Large,

Medium and Small Businesses

More than 90% of Data Center Traffic Will be from Cloud Based

Data Centers: Global Data Center IP Traffic Breakdown (in %)

by Cloud and Traditional Data Centers for the Years 2017,

2019 and 2022

Emergence of Hyperscale Data Centers in Response to the Big

Data Challenge to Present Opportunities for the Market

Number of Hyperscale Data Centers Worldwide (in Units) for the

Period 2015-2021

Scaling of Optical Interconnects in Hyperscale Data Center

Networks

With 5G Network Transition Poised to Increase Workload of Data

Centers, DCI Solutions to Boost Market

Growing Need for Disaster Recovery and Business Continuity

Spurs Market Growth

DWDM Extends a Reliable Technology Platform for DCI

Virtual Interconnection Emerges for Cutting Edge Data Centers

Optical Interconnects to Address Challenges Facing Data Centers

Demand Rises for Flexible Data Center Interconnect

Challenges Confronting DCI Market



