Global Data Center Interconnect Market to Reach $28.6 Billion by 2030

New York, July 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Data Center Interconnect Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798295/?utm_source=GNW
Hardware, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 13.4% CAGR and reach US$14.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Software segment is readjusted to a revised 15.4% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $3.8 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 16.4% CAGR
The Data Center Interconnect market in the U.S. is estimated at US$3.8 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2.8 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 16.4% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 12% and 13.5% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 13.4% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 55 Featured)
- ADVA Optical Networking SE
- Brocade Communications Systems, Inc.
- Ciena Corporation
- Cisco Systems, Inc.
- Cologix
- Colt Technology Services Group Ltd.
- CoreSite Realty Corporation
- Coriant GmbH
- Digital Realty Trust, Inc.
- Ekinops S.A.
- Extreme Networks, Inc.
- Fiber Mountain, Inc
- Flexential Corporation
- Fujitsu Ltd.
- Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.
- Infinera Corporation
- Innovium, Inc.
- Juniper Networks, Inc.
- Megaport Limited
- Nokia Corporation
- Pluribus Networks, Inc.
- RANOVUS Inc.
- XKL LLC
- ZTE Corporation
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798295/?utm_source=GNW
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
As the Backbone of Modern Digital Economy, Data Centers Provide
the Foundation for the Growth for Data Center Interconnect
Market
Here?s Why Data Centers Are the Starting Point for Successful
Digital Transformation
The Cloud is the Biggest Driver of Data Centers
Pandemic Impact and Global Economic Update
From Pandemic to War & Inflation: ?Gloomy Outlook for 2023
Despite Signs of Easing Inflationary Conditions?
Here?s How Inflationary Pressures Affect the Economy
Russia-Ukraine War, the Primary Culprit Responsible for the
Hardships
Although Past Peak in 2023, Efforts to Solve the Inflation
Puzzle Should Continue
War-Induced Commodity Price Increases & Broad Based Price
Pressures Mark the Return of Global Inflation to the Highest
Level Seen Since 1996: Global Inflation Rates (In %) for the
Years 2019 Through 2024
Although Facing a Lower Recession Risk, Global Economic Growth
in 2023 to Slowdown Amid War, Inflation, Elevated Interest
Rates & Marginal Easing of Inflation: World Economic Growth
Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for the Years 2020
Through 2024
Recession Triggered by Uncontrolled Inflation or Unemployment,
Which is the Greater Evil? Inflation Battling Policy Measures
to Slowdown Post Pandemic Recovery in Unemployment Rates:
Global Number of Unemployed People (In Million) for Years
2019 Through 2024
Data Centers Play a Pivotal Role during COVID-19 Outbreak
Data Center Interconnection Platforms Help IT to Scale-Up
Operations Amid the Crisis
An Introduction to Data Center Interconnect
Interconnection Types
Characteristics of DCI
Essential Requirements of DCI
Key Benefits of DCI
Factors to Consider While Selecting DCI Providers
Interconnect, Direct Connect, and Cross Connect in Data Center:
A Comparison
Global Market Outlook
Segment Analysis
Developed Regions Lead, Developing Economies Poised for High
Growth
Competition
Data Center Interconnect - Global Key Competitors Percentage
Market Share in 2023 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2023 (E)
Recent Market Activity
Select Innovations
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Rapid Pace of Digital Transformation Necessitates Robust Data
Centers, Drives Opportunities for DCI Solutions
How Digital Transformation Benefits From Data Centers: A Quick
Recap
Growing Internet Footprint, the Starting Point for All IP Data
Creation: Global Number of Internet Users (In Billion) for
Years 2018, 2020, 2022, and 2024
Importance of the Internet Reaches New Peaks Amidst the
Pandemic: % Increase in Internet Traffic by Industry Type for
H1 2020
Growing Operational Requirements of Modern Data Centers Widen
Scope and Span of DCI Market
Increased Investments on Data Center Infrastructure Worldwide
Create Fertile Environment for Market Growth
Over 60% of Companies in North America, Europe & Asia to
Witness Higher Velocity of Change in Digital Transformation
During the Years 2019 through 2023: Global Digital
Transformation Growth (In %)
Explosive Growth of IP Traffic Data Center
Surging Workloads of Data Center Workloads to Fuel Prospects in
Data Center Interconnects Market: Global Datacenter IP Traffic
(In Zetabytes Per Month) for Years 2017 Through 2022
Growing Demand for Data Center Storage
Worldwide Data Center Storage Capacity: Data Stored in Exabytes
for the Years 2015 through 2021
Rise in Cloud-based Services to Spur Need for Cloud DCI
Key Benefits Driving Adoption of Cloud Services of Large,
Medium and Small Businesses
More than 90% of Data Center Traffic Will be from Cloud Based
Data Centers: Global Data Center IP Traffic Breakdown (in %)
by Cloud and Traditional Data Centers for the Years 2017,
2019 and 2022
Emergence of Hyperscale Data Centers in Response to the Big
Data Challenge to Present Opportunities for the Market
Number of Hyperscale Data Centers Worldwide (in Units) for the
Period 2015-2021
Scaling of Optical Interconnects in Hyperscale Data Center
Networks
With 5G Network Transition Poised to Increase Workload of Data
Centers, DCI Solutions to Boost Market
Growing Need for Disaster Recovery and Business Continuity
Spurs Market Growth
DWDM Extends a Reliable Technology Platform for DCI
Virtual Interconnection Emerges for Cutting Edge Data Centers
Optical Interconnects to Address Challenges Facing Data Centers
Demand Rises for Flexible Data Center Interconnect
Challenges Confronting DCI Market
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Data Center Interconnect Market Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030
Table 2: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Data
Center Interconnect by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 3: World 8-Year Perspective for Data Center Interconnect
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World Markets for Years 2023 & 2030
Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Hardware by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through
2030 and % CAGR
Table 5: World 8-Year Perspective for Hardware by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2023 & 2030
Table 6: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Software by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through
2030 and % CAGR
Table 7: World 8-Year Perspective for Software by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2023 & 2030
Table 8: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Services by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through
2030 and % CAGR
Table 9: World 8-Year Perspective for Services by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2023 & 2030
Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Real-Time Disaster Recovery & Business Continuity by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 11: World 8-Year Perspective for Real-Time Disaster
Recovery & Business Continuity by Geographic Region -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years 2023 &
2030
Table 12: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Shared Data & Resources / Server High-Availability Clusters by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR
Table 13: World 8-Year Perspective for Shared Data & Resources/
Server High-Availability Clusters by Geographic Region -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years 2023 &
2030
Table 14: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Workload (VM) & Data (Storage) Mobility by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 15: World 8-Year Perspective for Workload (VM) & Data
(Storage) Mobility by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown
of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years 2023 & 2030
Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Communications Service Providers (CSPs) by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 17: World 8-Year Perspective for Communications Service
Providers (CSPs) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific
and Rest of World for Years 2023 & 2030
Table 18: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Internet Content Providers & Carrier-Neutral Providers (ICPs /
CNPs) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR
Table 19: World 8-Year Perspective for Internet Content
Providers & Carrier-Neutral Providers (ICPs / CNPs) by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2023 & 2030
Table 20: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Government, Research, Education by Geographic Region - USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 21: World 8-Year Perspective for Government, Research,
Education by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World for Years 2023 & 2030
Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other End-Uses by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 23: World 8-Year Perspective for Other End-Uses by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2023 & 2030
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Data Center Interconnect Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2023 (E)
Table 24: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Data
Center Interconnect by Offering - Hardware, Software and
Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 25: USA 8-Year Perspective for Data Center Interconnect
by Offering - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hardware,
Software and Services for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 26: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Data
Center Interconnect by Application - Real-Time Disaster
Recovery & Business Continuity, Shared Data & Resources /
Server High-Availability Clusters and Workload (VM) & Data
(Storage) Mobility - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 27: USA 8-Year Perspective for Data Center Interconnect
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Real-Time Disaster Recovery & Business Continuity, Shared Data &
Resources / Server High-Availability Clusters and Workload
(VM) & Data (Storage) Mobility for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 28: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Data
Center Interconnect by End-Use - Communications Service
Providers (CSPs), Internet Content Providers & Carrier-Neutral
Providers (ICPs / CNPs), Government, Research, Education and
Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 29: USA 8-Year Perspective for Data Center Interconnect
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Communications Service Providers (CSPs), Internet Content
Providers & Carrier-Neutral Providers (ICPs / CNPs),
Government, Research, Education and Other End-Uses for the
Years 2023 & 2030
CANADA
Table 30: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Data Center Interconnect by Offering - Hardware, Software and
Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 31: Canada 8-Year Perspective for Data Center
Interconnect by Offering - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Hardware, Software and Services for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 32: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Data Center Interconnect by Application - Real-Time Disaster
Recovery & Business Continuity, Shared Data & Resources /
Server High-Availability Clusters and Workload (VM) & Data
(Storage) Mobility - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 33: Canada 8-Year Perspective for Data Center
Interconnect by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Real-Time Disaster Recovery & Business Continuity,
Shared Data & Resources / Server High-Availability Clusters and
Workload (VM) & Data (Storage) Mobility for the Years 2023 &
2030
Table 34: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Data Center Interconnect by End-Use - Communications Service
Providers (CSPs), Internet Content Providers & Carrier-Neutral
Providers (ICPs / CNPs), Government, Research, Education and
Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 35: Canada 8-Year Perspective for Data Center
Interconnect by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Communications Service Providers (CSPs), Internet Content
Providers & Carrier-Neutral Providers (ICPs / CNPs),
Government, Research, Education and Other End-Uses for the
Years 2023 & 2030
JAPAN
Data Center Interconnect Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2023 (E)
Table 36: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Data
Center Interconnect by Offering - Hardware, Software and
Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 37: Japan 8-Year Perspective for Data Center Interconnect
by Offering - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hardware,
Software and Services for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 38: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Data
Center Interconnect by Application - Real-Time Disaster
Recovery & Business Continuity, Shared Data & Resources /
Server High-Availability Clusters and Workload (VM) & Data
(Storage) Mobility - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 39: Japan 8-Year Perspective for Data Center Interconnect
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Real-Time Disaster Recovery & Business Continuity, Shared Data &
Resources / Server High-Availability Clusters and Workload
(VM) & Data (Storage) Mobility for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 40: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Data
Center Interconnect by End-Use - Communications Service
Providers (CSPs), Internet Content Providers & Carrier-Neutral
Providers (ICPs / CNPs), Government, Research, Education and
Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 41: Japan 8-Year Perspective for Data Center Interconnect
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Communications Service Providers (CSPs), Internet Content
Providers & Carrier-Neutral Providers (ICPs / CNPs),
Government, Research, Education and Other End-Uses for the
Years 2023 & 2030
CHINA
Data Center Interconnect Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2023 (E)
Table 42: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Data
Center Interconnect by Offering - Hardware, Software and
Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 43: China 8-Year Perspective for Data Center Interconnect
by Offering - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hardware,
Software and Services for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 44: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Data
Center Interconnect by Application - Real-Time Disaster
Recovery & Business Continuity, Shared Data & Resources /
Server High-Availability Clusters and Workload (VM) & Data
(Storage) Mobility - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 45: China 8-Year Perspective for Data Center Interconnect
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Real-Time Disaster Recovery & Business Continuity, Shared Data &
Resources / Server High-Availability Clusters and Workload
(VM) & Data (Storage) Mobility for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 46: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Data
Center Interconnect by End-Use - Communications Service
Providers (CSPs), Internet Content Providers & Carrier-Neutral
Providers (ICPs / CNPs), Government, Research, Education and
Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 47: China 8-Year Perspective for Data Center Interconnect
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Communications Service Providers (CSPs), Internet Content
Providers & Carrier-Neutral Providers (ICPs / CNPs),
Government, Research, Education and Other End-Uses for the
Years 2023 & 2030
EUROPE
Data Center Interconnect Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2023 (E)
Table 48: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Data Center Interconnect by Geographic Region - France,
Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through
2030 and % CAGR
Table 49: Europe 8-Year Perspective for Data Center
Interconnect by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe
Markets for Years 2023 & 2030
Table 50: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Data Center Interconnect by Offering - Hardware, Software and
Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 51: Europe 8-Year Perspective for Data Center
Interconnect by Offering - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Hardware, Software and Services for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 52: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Data Center Interconnect by Application - Real-Time Disaster
Recovery & Business Continuity, Shared Data & Resources /
Server High-Availability Clusters and Workload (VM) & Data
(Storage) Mobility - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 53: Europe 8-Year Perspective for Data Center
Interconnect by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Real-Time Disaster Recovery & Business Continuity,
Shared Data & Resources / Server High-Availability Clusters and
Workload (VM) & Data (Storage) Mobility for the Years 2023 &
2030
Table 54: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Data Center Interconnect by End-Use - Communications Service
Providers (CSPs), Internet Content Providers & Carrier-Neutral
Providers (ICPs / CNPs), Government, Research, Education and
Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 55: Europe 8-Year Perspective for Data Center
Interconnect by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Communications Service Providers (CSPs), Internet Content
Providers & Carrier-Neutral Providers (ICPs / CNPs),
Government, Research, Education and Other End-Uses for the
Years 2023 & 2030
FRANCE
Data Center Interconnect Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2023 (E)
Table 56: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Data Center Interconnect by Offering - Hardware, Software and
Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 57: France 8-Year Perspective for Data Center
Interconnect by Offering - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Hardware, Software and Services for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 58: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Data Center Interconnect by Application - Real-Time Disaster
Recovery & Business Continuity, Shared Data & Resources /
Server High-Availability Clusters and Workload (VM) & Data
(Storage) Mobility - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 59: France 8-Year Perspective for Data Center
Interconnect by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Real-Time Disaster Recovery & Business Continuity,
Shared Data & Resources / Server High-Availability Clusters and
Workload (VM) & Data (Storage) Mobility for the Years 2023 &
2030
Table 60: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Data Center Interconnect by End-Use - Communications Service
Providers (CSPs), Internet Content Providers & Carrier-Neutral
Providers (ICPs / CNPs), Government, Research, Education and
Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 61: France 8-Year Perspective for Data Center
Interconnect by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Communications Service Providers (CSPs), Internet Content
Providers & Carrier-Neutral Providers (ICPs / CNPs),
Government, Research, Education and Other End-Uses for the
Years 2023 & 2030
GERMANY
Data Center Interconnect Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2023 (E)
Table 62: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Data Center Interconnect by Offering - Hardware, Software and
Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 63: Germany 8-Year Perspective for Data Center
Interconnect by Offering - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Hardware, Software and Services for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 64: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Data Center Interconnect by Application - Real-Time Disaster
Recovery & Business Continuity, Shared Data & Resources /
Server High-Availability Clusters and Workload (VM) & Data
(Storage) Mobility - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 65: Germany 8-Year Perspective for Data Center
Interconnect by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Real-Time Disaster Recovery & Business Continuity,
Shared Data & Resources / Server High-Availability Clusters and
Workload (VM) & Data (Storage) Mobility for the Years 2023 &
2030
Table 66: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Data Center Interconnect by End-Use - Communications Service
Providers (CSPs), Internet Content Providers & Carrier-Neutral
Providers (ICPs / CNPs), Government, Research, Education and
Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 67: Germany 8-Year Perspective for Data Center
Interconnect by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Communications Service Providers (CSPs), Internet Content
Providers & Carrier-Neutral Providers (ICPs / CNPs),
Government, Research, Education and Other End-Uses for the
Years 2023 & 2030
ITALY
Table 68: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Data
Center Interconnect by Offering - Hardware, Software and
Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 69: Italy 8-Year Perspective for Data Center Interconnect
by Offering - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hardware,
Software and Services for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 70: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Data
Center Interconnect by Application - Real-Time Disaster
Recovery & Business Continuity, Shared Data & Resources /
Server High-Availability Clusters and Workload (VM) & Data
(Storage) Mobility - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 71: Italy 8-Year Perspective for Data Center Interconnect
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Real-Time Disaster Recovery & Business Continuity, Shared Data &
Resources / Server High-Availability Clusters and Workload
(VM) & Data (Storage) Mobility for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 72: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Data
Center Interconnect by End-Use - Communications Service
Providers (CSPs), Internet Content Providers & Carrier-Neutral
Providers (ICPs / CNPs), Government, Research, Education and
Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 73: Italy 8-Year Perspective for Data Center Interconnect
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Communications Service Providers (CSPs), Internet Content
Providers & Carrier-Neutral Providers (ICPs / CNPs),
Government, Research, Education and Other End-Uses for the
Years 2023 & 2030
UNITED KINGDOM
Data Center Interconnect Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2023 (E)
Table 74: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Data
Center Interconnect by Offering - Hardware, Software and
Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 75: UK 8-Year Perspective for Data Center Interconnect by
Offering - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hardware,
Software and Services for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 76: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Data
Center Interconnect by Application - Real-Time Disaster
Recovery & Business Continuity, Shared Data & Resources /
Server High-Availability Clusters and Workload (VM) & Data
(Storage) Mobility - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 77: UK 8-Year Perspective for Data Center Interconnect by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Real-Time
Disaster Recovery & Business Continuity, Shared Data &
Resources / Server High-Availability Clusters and Workload (VM) &
Data (Storage) Mobility for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 78: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Data
Center Interconnect by End-Use - Communications Service
Providers (CSPs), Internet Content Providers & Carrier-Neutral
Providers (ICPs / CNPs), Government, Research, Education and
Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 79: UK 8-Year Perspective for Data Center Interconnect by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Communications Service Providers (CSPs), Internet Content
Providers & Carrier-Neutral Providers (ICPs / CNPs),
Government, Research, Education and Other End-Uses for the
Years 2023 & 2030
REST OF EUROPE
Table 80: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Data Center Interconnect by Offering - Hardware, Software
and Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 81: Rest of Europe 8-Year Perspective for Data Center
Interconnect by Offering - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Hardware, Software and Services for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 82: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Data Center Interconnect by Application - Real-Time
Disaster Recovery & Business Continuity, Shared Data &
Resources / Server High-Availability Clusters and Workload (VM) &
Data (Storage) Mobility - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and %
CAGR
Table 83: Rest of Europe 8-Year Perspective for Data Center
Interconnect by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Real-Time Disaster Recovery & Business Continuity,
Shared Data & Resources / Server High-Availability Clusters and
Workload (VM) & Data (Storage) Mobility for the Years 2023 &
2030
Table 84: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Data Center Interconnect by End-Use - Communications
Service Providers (CSPs), Internet Content Providers &
Carrier-Neutral Providers (ICPs / CNPs), Government, Research,
Education and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and %
CAGR
Table 85: Rest of Europe 8-Year Perspective for Data Center
Interconnect by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Communications Service Providers (CSPs), Internet Content
Providers & Carrier-Neutral Providers (ICPs / CNPs),
Government, Research, Education and Other End-Uses for the
Years 2023 & 2030
ASIA-PACIFIC
Data Center Interconnect Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2023 (E)
Table 86: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Data Center Interconnect by Offering - Hardware, Software
and Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 87: Asia-Pacific 8-Year Perspective for Data Center
Interconnect by Offering - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Hardware, Software and Services for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 88: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Data Center Interconnect by Application - Real-Time
Disaster Recovery & Business Continuity, Shared Data &
Resources / Server High-Availability Clusters and Workload (VM) &
Data (Storage) Mobility - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and %
CAGR
Table 89: Asia-Pacific 8-Year Perspective for Data Center
Interconnect by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Real-Time Disaster Recovery & Business Continuity,
Shared Data & Resources / Server High-Availability Clusters and
Workload (VM) & Data (Storage) Mobility for the Years 2023 &
2030
Table 90: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Data Center Interconnect by End-Use - Communications
Service Providers (CSPs), Internet Content Providers &
Carrier-Neutral Providers (ICPs / CNPs), Government, Research,
Education and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and %
CAGR
Table 91: Asia-Pacific 8-Year Perspective for Data Center
Interconnect by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Communications Service Providers (CSPs), Internet Content
Providers & Carrier-Neutral Providers (ICPs / CNPs),
Government, Research, Education and Other End-Uses for the
Years 2023 & 2030
REST OF WORLD
Table 92: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Data Center Interconnect by Offering - Hardware, Software
and Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 93: Rest of World 8-Year Perspective for Data Center
Interconnect by Offering - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Hardware, Software and Services for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 94: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Data Center Interconnect by Application - Real-Time
Disaster Recovery & Business Continuity, Shared Data &
Resources / Server High-Availability Clusters and Workload (VM) &
Data (Storage) Mobility - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and %
CAGR
Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798295/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Global Data Center Interconnect Market to Reach $28.6 Billion by 2030
Global Data Center Interconnect Market to Reach $28.6 Billion by 2030. In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Data Center Interconnect estimated at US$9.8 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$28.6 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 14.3% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
| Source: ReportLinker ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
New York, July 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Data Center Interconnect Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798295/?utm_source=GNW