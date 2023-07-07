Global Cloud Content Delivery Network (CDN) Market to Reach $30.5 Billion by 2030

New York, July 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Cloud Content Delivery Network (CDN) Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798145/?utm_source=GNW
Standard / Non-Video CDN, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 19.9% CAGR and reach US$18.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Video Cdn segment is readjusted to a revised 22.3% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.3 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 27.2% CAGR
The Cloud Content Delivery Network (CDN) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.3 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$6.5 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 27.2% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 16.3% and 18.5% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 18.2% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 43 Featured)
- Akamai Technologies, Inc.
- Alcatel-Lucent SA
- Amazon Web Services, Inc.
- CDNetworks Inc.
- Ericsson AB
- Google, Inc.
- Internap Corporation
- Level 3 Communications, Inc.
- Limelight Networks, Inc.
- StackPath, LLC
- Tata Communications Ltd.
- Verizon Communications, Inc.
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Zero Tolerance to Latency in the Current On-Demand Economy
Provides the Foundation for the Growth of CDNs
Global Economic Update
Shaken by the War, Global Oil Prices Spiral and Feed
Inflationary Pressures, Guiding the World Towards a Cost of
Living Crisis: Global Average Annual Brent Crude Oil Price
(In US$ Per Barrel) for Years 2017 through 2024
War-Induced Commodity Price Increases & Broad Based Price
Pressures Mark the Return of Global Inflation to the Highest
Level Seen Since 1996: Global Inflation Rates (In %) for the
Years 2019 Through 2024
Although Facing a Lower Recession Risk, Global Economic Growth
in 2023 to Slowdown Amid War, Inflation, Elevated Interest
Rates & Marginal Easing of Inflation: World Economic Growth
Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for the Years 2020
Through 2024
Recession Triggered by Uncontrolled Inflation or Unemployment,
Which is the Greater Evil? Inflation Battling Policy Measures
to Slowdown Post Pandemic Recovery in Unemployment Rates:
Global Number of Unemployed People (In Million) for Years
2019 Through 2024
Competition
Cloud Content Delivery Network (CDN) - Global Key Competitors
Percentage Market Share in 2023 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2023 (E)
CDNs & Cloud CDNs: Overview & Benefits
Recent Market Activity
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
As Growing Number of Companies Host Digital Assets on the
Cloud, Cloud CDNs Become a Necessity to Scale Content to
Millions of Users
More Assets on the Cloud Means Greater Need for Quick Transfer
of Assets On-Demand Anytime, Anywhere: Global Market for Cloud
Computing Services (In US$ Billion) for Years 2022, 2024,
2026, 2028 and 2030
As Enterprise Content Management Moves to the Cloud, the Need
for CDNs Becomes Acute to Ensure Faster Access to Stored
Content
Growing Adoption of Cloud Based Content Management Magnifies
the Need for Faster Access to Stored Content on the Internet:
Global Market for Cloud Enterprise Content Management (In US$
Million) for Years 2023, 2025 and 2027
As Cloud Gaming Grows in Popularity, Cloud CDNs Witness
Parallel Rise in Demand to Level Up the Gaming Experience
Rise in Cloud Gaming Boosts Demand for Cloud CDNs to Enable
High Performance Game Streaming & Gameplay Experience: Global
Market for Cloud Gaming (In US$ Billion) for Years 2023, 2025
2027 and 2029
Explosive Growth of On-Demand Streaming to Spur Demand for
Cloud CDNs
Growing Popularity of Video-On-Demand Provides a Platform for
the Rise of Cloud CDNs for Latency Free Online Video
Streaming: Global Opportunity for Video On-Demand (In US$
Billion) for Years 2021, 2023, 2025 and 2027
Web Storefronts Step Up Use of Cloud CDNs, As eCommerce
Explodes Into a Multi-Billion Dollar Market Opportunity
Robust Growth in e-Commerce to Encourage Adoption of Cloud
CDNs: Global B2C E-Commerce Sales in US$ Trillion for the
Years 2019 Through 2025
Robust Growth of Online Learning/e-Learning Strengthens the
Business Case for Cloud CDNs
Planning for More Robust eLearning Platforms to Spur
Opportunities for Cloud CDNs to Enable a Distraction Free
Learning Experience: Global Opportunity for e-Learning (In
US$ Billion) for the Years 2022, 2024 2026 & 2028
Artificial Intelligence Emerges to Optimize CDN Security,
Caching & Performance
Multi-CDN Strategy Grows in Popularity. Here?s Why
CDN Security Storms Into the Spotlight
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Cloud Content Delivery Network (CDN) Market
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through
2030
Table 2: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Cloud
Content Delivery Network (CDN) by Geographic Region - USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 3: World Historic Review for Cloud Content Delivery
Network (CDN) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 4: World 16-Year Perspective for Cloud Content Delivery
Network (CDN) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Revenues for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets for
Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 5: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Standard / Non-Video CDN by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in
US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 6: World Historic Review for Standard / Non-Video CDN by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 7: World 16-Year Perspective for Standard / Non-Video CDN
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues
for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 8: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Video
CDN by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 9: World Historic Review for Video CDN by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021
and % CAGR
Table 10: World 16-Year Perspective for Video CDN by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 11: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Media & Entertainment by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in
US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 12: World Historic Review for Media & Entertainment by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 13: World 16-Year Perspective for Media & Entertainment
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues
for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 14: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
eCommerce & Advertising by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in
US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 15: World Historic Review for eCommerce & Advertising by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 16: World 16-Year Perspective for eCommerce & Advertising
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues
for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 17: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Online Gaming by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 18: World Historic Review for Online Gaming by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021
and % CAGR
Table 19: World 16-Year Perspective for Online Gaming by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 20: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Education by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 21: World Historic Review for Education by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021
and % CAGR
Table 22: World 16-Year Perspective for Education by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 23: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Government by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 24: World Historic Review for Government by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021
and % CAGR
Table 25: World 16-Year Perspective for Government by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 26: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 27: World Historic Review for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 28: World 16-Year Perspective for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Cloud Content Delivery Network (CDN) Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States
for 2023 (E)
Table 29: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Cloud
Content Delivery Network (CDN) by Type - Standard / Non-Video
CDN and Video CDN - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 30: USA Historic Review for Cloud Content Delivery
Network (CDN) by Type - Standard / Non-Video CDN and Video CDN
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 31: USA 16-Year Perspective for Cloud Content Delivery
Network (CDN) by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues
for Standard / Non-Video CDN and Video CDN for the Years 2014,
2023 & 2030
Table 32: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Cloud
Content Delivery Network (CDN) by Application - Media &
Entertainment, eCommerce & Advertising, Online Gaming,
Education, Government and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 33: USA Historic Review for Cloud Content Delivery
Network (CDN) by Application - Media & Entertainment, eCommerce &
Advertising, Online Gaming, Education, Government and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues
in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 34: USA 16-Year Perspective for Cloud Content Delivery
Network (CDN) by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Revenues for Media & Entertainment, eCommerce & Advertising,
Online Gaming, Education, Government and Other Applications for
the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
CANADA
Table 35: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Cloud Content Delivery Network (CDN) by Type - Standard /
Non-Video CDN and Video CDN - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and %
CAGR
Table 36: Canada Historic Review for Cloud Content Delivery
Network (CDN) by Type - Standard / Non-Video CDN and Video CDN
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 37: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Cloud Content Delivery
Network (CDN) by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues
for Standard / Non-Video CDN and Video CDN for the Years 2014,
2023 & 2030
Table 38: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Cloud Content Delivery Network (CDN) by Application - Media &
Entertainment, eCommerce & Advertising, Online Gaming,
Education, Government and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 39: Canada Historic Review for Cloud Content Delivery
Network (CDN) by Application - Media & Entertainment, eCommerce &
Advertising, Online Gaming, Education, Government and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues
in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 40: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Cloud Content Delivery
Network (CDN) by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Revenues for Media & Entertainment, eCommerce & Advertising,
Online Gaming, Education, Government and Other Applications for
the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
JAPAN
Table 41: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Cloud Content Delivery Network (CDN) by Type - Standard /
Non-Video CDN and Video CDN - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and %
CAGR
Table 42: Japan Historic Review for Cloud Content Delivery
Network (CDN) by Type - Standard / Non-Video CDN and Video CDN
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 43: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Cloud Content Delivery
Network (CDN) by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues
for Standard / Non-Video CDN and Video CDN for the Years 2014,
2023 & 2030
Table 44: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Cloud Content Delivery Network (CDN) by Application - Media &
Entertainment, eCommerce & Advertising, Online Gaming,
Education, Government and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 45: Japan Historic Review for Cloud Content Delivery
Network (CDN) by Application - Media & Entertainment, eCommerce &
Advertising, Online Gaming, Education, Government and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues
in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 46: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Cloud Content Delivery
Network (CDN) by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Revenues for Media & Entertainment, eCommerce & Advertising,
Online Gaming, Education, Government and Other Applications for
the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
CHINA
Table 47: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Cloud Content Delivery Network (CDN) by Type - Standard /
Non-Video CDN and Video CDN - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and %
CAGR
Table 48: China Historic Review for Cloud Content Delivery
Network (CDN) by Type - Standard / Non-Video CDN and Video CDN
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 49: China 16-Year Perspective for Cloud Content Delivery
Network (CDN) by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues
for Standard / Non-Video CDN and Video CDN for the Years 2014,
2023 & 2030
Table 50: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Cloud Content Delivery Network (CDN) by Application - Media &
Entertainment, eCommerce & Advertising, Online Gaming,
Education, Government and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 51: China Historic Review for Cloud Content Delivery
Network (CDN) by Application - Media & Entertainment, eCommerce &
Advertising, Online Gaming, Education, Government and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues
in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 52: China 16-Year Perspective for Cloud Content Delivery
Network (CDN) by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Revenues for Media & Entertainment, eCommerce & Advertising,
Online Gaming, Education, Government and Other Applications for
the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
EUROPE
Cloud Content Delivery Network (CDN) Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2023 (E)
Table 53: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Cloud Content Delivery Network (CDN) by Geographic Region -
France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 54: Europe Historic Review for Cloud Content Delivery
Network (CDN) by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy,
UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2014
through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 55: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Cloud Content Delivery
Network (CDN) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Revenues for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia
and Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 56: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Cloud Content Delivery Network (CDN) by Type - Standard /
Non-Video CDN and Video CDN - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and %
CAGR
Table 57: Europe Historic Review for Cloud Content Delivery
Network (CDN) by Type - Standard / Non-Video CDN and Video CDN
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 58: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Cloud Content Delivery
Network (CDN) by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues
for Standard / Non-Video CDN and Video CDN for the Years 2014,
2023 & 2030
Table 59: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Cloud Content Delivery Network (CDN) by Application - Media &
Entertainment, eCommerce & Advertising, Online Gaming,
Education, Government and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 60: Europe Historic Review for Cloud Content Delivery
Network (CDN) by Application - Media & Entertainment, eCommerce &
Advertising, Online Gaming, Education, Government and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues
in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 61: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Cloud Content Delivery
Network (CDN) by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Revenues for Media & Entertainment, eCommerce & Advertising,
Online Gaming, Education, Government and Other Applications for
the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
FRANCE
Table 62: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Cloud Content Delivery Network (CDN) by Type - Standard /
Non-Video CDN and Video CDN - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and %
CAGR
Table 63: France Historic Review for Cloud Content Delivery
Network (CDN) by Type - Standard / Non-Video CDN and Video CDN
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 64: France 16-Year Perspective for Cloud Content Delivery
Network (CDN) by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues
for Standard / Non-Video CDN and Video CDN for the Years 2014,
2023 & 2030
Table 65: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Cloud Content Delivery Network (CDN) by Application - Media &
Entertainment, eCommerce & Advertising, Online Gaming,
Education, Government and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 66: France Historic Review for Cloud Content Delivery
Network (CDN) by Application - Media & Entertainment, eCommerce &
Advertising, Online Gaming, Education, Government and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues
in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 67: France 16-Year Perspective for Cloud Content Delivery
Network (CDN) by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Revenues for Media & Entertainment, eCommerce & Advertising,
Online Gaming, Education, Government and Other Applications for
the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
GERMANY
Table 68: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Cloud Content Delivery Network (CDN) by Type - Standard /
Non-Video CDN and Video CDN - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and %
CAGR
Table 69: Germany Historic Review for Cloud Content Delivery
Network (CDN) by Type - Standard / Non-Video CDN and Video CDN
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 70: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Cloud Content
Delivery Network (CDN) by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Revenues for Standard / Non-Video CDN and Video CDN for the
Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 71: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Cloud Content Delivery Network (CDN) by Application - Media &
Entertainment, eCommerce & Advertising, Online Gaming,
Education, Government and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 72: Germany Historic Review for Cloud Content Delivery
Network (CDN) by Application - Media & Entertainment, eCommerce &
Advertising, Online Gaming, Education, Government and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues
in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 73: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Cloud Content
Delivery Network (CDN) by Application - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Revenues for Media & Entertainment, eCommerce &
Advertising, Online Gaming, Education, Government and Other
Applications for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
ITALY
Table 74: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Cloud Content Delivery Network (CDN) by Type - Standard /
Non-Video CDN and Video CDN - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and %
CAGR
Table 75: Italy Historic Review for Cloud Content Delivery
Network (CDN) by Type - Standard / Non-Video CDN and Video CDN
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 76: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Cloud Content Delivery
Network (CDN) by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues
for Standard / Non-Video CDN and Video CDN for the Years 2014,
2023 & 2030
Table 77: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Cloud Content Delivery Network (CDN) by Application - Media &
Entertainment, eCommerce & Advertising, Online Gaming,
Education, Government and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 78: Italy Historic Review for Cloud Content Delivery
Network (CDN) by Application - Media & Entertainment, eCommerce &
Advertising, Online Gaming, Education, Government and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues
in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 79: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Cloud Content Delivery
Network (CDN) by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Revenues for Media & Entertainment, eCommerce & Advertising,
Online Gaming, Education, Government and Other Applications for
the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 80: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Cloud
Content Delivery Network (CDN) by Type - Standard / Non-Video
CDN and Video CDN - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 81: UK Historic Review for Cloud Content Delivery Network
(CDN) by Type - Standard / Non-Video CDN and Video CDN Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 82: UK 16-Year Perspective for Cloud Content Delivery
Network (CDN) by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues
for Standard / Non-Video CDN and Video CDN for the Years 2014,
2023 & 2030
Table 83: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Cloud
Content Delivery Network (CDN) by Application - Media &
Entertainment, eCommerce & Advertising, Online Gaming,
Education, Government and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 84: UK Historic Review for Cloud Content Delivery Network
(CDN) by Application - Media & Entertainment, eCommerce &
Advertising, Online Gaming, Education, Government and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues
in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 85: UK 16-Year Perspective for Cloud Content Delivery
Network (CDN) by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Revenues for Media & Entertainment, eCommerce & Advertising,
Online Gaming, Education, Government and Other Applications for
the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
SPAIN
Table 86: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Cloud Content Delivery Network (CDN) by Type - Standard /
Non-Video CDN and Video CDN - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and %
CAGR
Table 87: Spain Historic Review for Cloud Content Delivery
Network (CDN) by Type - Standard / Non-Video CDN and Video CDN
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 88: Spain 16-Year Perspective for Cloud Content Delivery
Network (CDN) by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues
for Standard / Non-Video CDN and Video CDN for the Years 2014,
2023 & 2030
Table 89: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Cloud Content Delivery Network (CDN) by Application - Media &
Entertainment, eCommerce & Advertising, Online Gaming,
Education, Government and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 90: Spain Historic Review for Cloud Content Delivery
Network (CDN) by Application - Media & Entertainment, eCommerce &
Advertising, Online Gaming, Education, Government and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues
in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 91: Spain 16-Year Perspective for Cloud Content Delivery
Network (CDN) by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Revenues for Media & Entertainment, eCommerce & Advertising,
Online Gaming, Education, Government and Other Applications for
the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
RUSSIA
Table 92: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Cloud Content Delivery Network (CDN) by Type - Standard /
Non-Video CDN and Video CDN - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and %
CAGR
Table 93: Russia Historic Review for Cloud Content Delivery
Network (CDN) by Type - Standard / Non-Video CDN and Video CDN
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 94: Russia 16-Year Perspective for Cloud Content Delivery
Network (CDN) by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues
for Standard / Non-Video CDN and Video CDN for the Years 2014,
2023 & 2030
Table 95: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Cloud Content Delivery Network (CDN) by Application - Media &
Entertainment, eCommerce & Advertising, Online Gaming,
Education, Government and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 96: Russia Historic Review for Cloud Content Delivery
Network (CDN) by Application - Media & Entertainment, eCommerce &
Advertising, Online Gaming, Education, Government and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues
in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 97: Russia 16-Year Perspective for Cloud Content Delivery
Network (CDN) by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Revenues for Media & Entertainment, eCommerce & Advertising,
Online Gaming, Education, Government and Other Applications for
the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
REST OF EUROPE
Table 98: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Cloud Content Delivery Network (CDN) by Type - Standard /
Non-Video CDN and Video CDN - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and %
CAGR
Table 99: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Cloud Content
Delivery Network (CDN) by Type - Standard / Non-Video CDN and
Video CDN Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in
US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 100: Rest of Europe 16-Year Perspective for Cloud Content
Delivery Network (CDN) by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Revenues for Standard / Non-Video CDN and Video CDN for the
Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 101: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Cloud Content Delivery Network (CDN) by
Application - Media & Entertainment, eCommerce & Advertising,
Online Gaming, Education, Government and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 102: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Cloud Content
Delivery Network (CDN) by Application - Media & Entertainment,
eCommerce & Advertising, Online Gaming, Education, Government
and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 103: Rest of Europe 16-Year Perspective for Cloud Content
Delivery Network (CDN) by Application - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Revenues for Media & Entertainment, eCommerce &
Advertising, Online Gaming, Education, Government and Other
Applications for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
ASIA-PACIFIC
Cloud Content Delivery Network (CDN) Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for
2023 (E)
Table 104: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Cloud Content Delivery Network (CDN) by Geographic Region -
Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 105: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Cloud Content
