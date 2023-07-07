Global Cloud Content Delivery Network (CDN) Market to Reach $30.5 Billion by 2030

New York, July 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Cloud Content Delivery Network (CDN) Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798145/?utm_source=GNW

Standard / Non-Video CDN, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 19.9% CAGR and reach US$18.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Video Cdn segment is readjusted to a revised 22.3% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.3 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 27.2% CAGR



The Cloud Content Delivery Network (CDN) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.3 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$6.5 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 27.2% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 16.3% and 18.5% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 18.2% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 43 Featured)

- Akamai Technologies, Inc.

- Alcatel-Lucent SA

- Amazon Web Services, Inc.

- CDNetworks Inc.

- Ericsson AB

- Google, Inc.

- Internap Corporation

- Level 3 Communications, Inc.

- Limelight Networks, Inc.

- StackPath, LLC

- Tata Communications Ltd.

- Verizon Communications, Inc.





1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Zero Tolerance to Latency in the Current On-Demand Economy

Provides the Foundation for the Growth of CDNs

Global Economic Update

Shaken by the War, Global Oil Prices Spiral and Feed

Inflationary Pressures, Guiding the World Towards a Cost of

Living Crisis: Global Average Annual Brent Crude Oil Price

(In US$ Per Barrel) for Years 2017 through 2024

War-Induced Commodity Price Increases & Broad Based Price

Pressures Mark the Return of Global Inflation to the Highest

Level Seen Since 1996: Global Inflation Rates (In %) for the

Years 2019 Through 2024

Although Facing a Lower Recession Risk, Global Economic Growth

in 2023 to Slowdown Amid War, Inflation, Elevated Interest

Rates & Marginal Easing of Inflation: World Economic Growth

Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for the Years 2020

Through 2024

Recession Triggered by Uncontrolled Inflation or Unemployment,

Which is the Greater Evil? Inflation Battling Policy Measures

to Slowdown Post Pandemic Recovery in Unemployment Rates:

Global Number of Unemployed People (In Million) for Years

2019 Through 2024

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

As Growing Number of Companies Host Digital Assets on the

Cloud, Cloud CDNs Become a Necessity to Scale Content to

Millions of Users

More Assets on the Cloud Means Greater Need for Quick Transfer

of Assets On-Demand Anytime, Anywhere: Global Market for Cloud

Computing Services (In US$ Billion) for Years 2022, 2024,

2026, 2028 and 2030

As Enterprise Content Management Moves to the Cloud, the Need

for CDNs Becomes Acute to Ensure Faster Access to Stored

Content

Growing Adoption of Cloud Based Content Management Magnifies

the Need for Faster Access to Stored Content on the Internet:

Global Market for Cloud Enterprise Content Management (In US$

Million) for Years 2023, 2025 and 2027

As Cloud Gaming Grows in Popularity, Cloud CDNs Witness

Parallel Rise in Demand to Level Up the Gaming Experience

Rise in Cloud Gaming Boosts Demand for Cloud CDNs to Enable

High Performance Game Streaming & Gameplay Experience: Global

Market for Cloud Gaming (In US$ Billion) for Years 2023, 2025

2027 and 2029

Explosive Growth of On-Demand Streaming to Spur Demand for

Cloud CDNs

Growing Popularity of Video-On-Demand Provides a Platform for

the Rise of Cloud CDNs for Latency Free Online Video

Streaming: Global Opportunity for Video On-Demand (In US$

Billion) for Years 2021, 2023, 2025 and 2027

Web Storefronts Step Up Use of Cloud CDNs, As eCommerce

Explodes Into a Multi-Billion Dollar Market Opportunity

Robust Growth in e-Commerce to Encourage Adoption of Cloud

CDNs: Global B2C E-Commerce Sales in US$ Trillion for the

Years 2019 Through 2025

Robust Growth of Online Learning/e-Learning Strengthens the

Business Case for Cloud CDNs

Planning for More Robust eLearning Platforms to Spur

Opportunities for Cloud CDNs to Enable a Distraction Free

Learning Experience: Global Opportunity for e-Learning (In

US$ Billion) for the Years 2022, 2024 2026 & 2028

Artificial Intelligence Emerges to Optimize CDN Security,

Caching & Performance

Multi-CDN Strategy Grows in Popularity. Here?s Why

CDN Security Storms Into the Spotlight



