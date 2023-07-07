Global Chemical Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR / IOR) Market to Reach $1.5 Billion by 2030

New York, July 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Chemical Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR / IOR) Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798127/?utm_source=GNW
Polymer Flooding, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.7% CAGR and reach US$856.5 Million by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Alkaline-Surfactant-Polymer Flooding segment is readjusted to a revised 5.2% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $51.4 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.4% CAGR
The Chemical Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR / IOR) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$51.4 Million in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$620.8 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 7.4% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Middle East and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3% and 5.1% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, UK is forecast to grow at approximately 4.5% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 69 Featured)
- BASF SE
- Dow Inc.
- Cargill, Inc.
- Chevron Corporation
- BP PLC
- Ecolab, Inc.
- Baker Hughes Company
- ChampionX
- Clariant AG
- Canadian Natural Resources Ltd.
- Chemiphase Ltd.
- Beijing Hengju Chemical Group Corporation
- Cenovus Energy, Inc.
- Exterran Corporation
- ChemEOR, Inc.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798127/?utm_source=GNW
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and a Looming Global Recession
2020 Marked as a Year of Disruption & Transformation
World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change)
for 2020 through 2022
Amidst the COVID-19 Pandemic, Oil & Gas Sector Confronts
Challenging Times
Global Oil & Gas E&P Industry Spending (in US$ Billion) for
2015-2020
Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Oil and Gas Producers in
Developing Countries
Chemical Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR / IOR) - Global Key
Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR): Critical for Unlocking the
Potential of Unrecoverable Oil Reserves
Types of EOR Techniques
Global Enhanced Oil Recovery Projects in Operation by
Technology: 2020E
Chemical Enhanced Oil Recovery (cEOR): A Highly Effective EOR
Method
Global Market Prospects & Outlook
Competition
Chemical Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR / IOR) Competitor Market
Share Worldwide (in %): 2020E
Recent Market Activity
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Energy Demand and the Need to Increase Crude Oil Production:
A Significant Opportunity for Chemical EOR Market
Top Countries with Proven Reserves of Crude Oil (in Billion
Barrels): 2019
Global Daily Crude Oil Demand in Million Barrels for the Years
2015 through 2021
Leading Oil Producing Nations Worldwide Ranked by Oil
Production (in Million barrels per day) for 2020
Oil and Gas Companies Set to Adjust Spending in Near Term
Global CAPEX (in US$ Billion) for Upstream Oil and Gas: 2019-2021
World Average Rig Count by Region (2016-2020)
World Average Rig Count by Region: Jan-May 2021
Rise in Number of Mature Oil Fields Augurs Well for the EOR
Chemicals Market
A Glance at Select Chemical EOR Projects Worldwide
With Renewables Unable to Meet Energy Needs, Sustained Demand
for Fossil Fuels to Accelerate Market Growth
Global Energy Mix: 1990 Vs 2020 Vs 2030
Market to Benefit from the Trend towards Exploration of
Unconventional Resources & Deep Drilling Projects
Global Oil Production: Percentage Breakdown of Production by
Onshore, Offshore, and Offshore Deep Water Activity for 2010 &
2019
Polymer Flooding: The Primary cEOR Method
Polyacrylamide (PAM) for Seamless Processing of Subsurface
Applications
New Polymers Come to Fore in cEOR Applications
Bio-based Polymer Materials Gain Traction
Magnetic Nanoparticles (MNPs) Effective in Contaminant Removal
in Polymer Flooding Process
TRF Technique to Detect Residual Polymers in Water On-Site
Alkaline Flooding Solutions Continue to Find Demand
Consistent Demand for Surfactant Flooding Solutions
Alkaline-Surfactant-Polymer Flooding: Popular Combination
Flooding Method
Microbial Enhanced Oil Recovery: An Eco-Friendly Alternative to
Petro-based EOR Chemicals
MEOR Technology Developments in China: An Overview
Microbial Enhanced Oil Recovery (MEOR) Field Tests in China:
Percentage Breakdown of Number of Field Tests by Type
Worldwide Microbial Enhanced Oil Recovery (MEOR) Field Tests:
Percentage Breakdown of Number of Field Tests by Type
Rising Prominence of Hybrid Materials in Chemical EOR Methods
Companies Focus on Innovative Chemicals to Maximize Oil Recovery
Green Nanoparticles for EOR Processes
Green Surfactants Drive Advancements in Enhanced Oil Recovery
(EOR) Techniques
Types and Uses of Surfactants in CEOR
Green Surfactants Emerge as Eco-Friendly Alternatives
Lignin Black Liquor As Sacrificial Agent in Enhanced Oil
Recovery Process
Chemical EOR: A Potential Solution for Cleaner and More Energy
Impact of Chemical EOR on Thin Oil Rim Reservoirs
Oil Price Volatility Impacts Chemical EOR Market
Global Brent Crude Oil Price Trends (in US$ per barrel) for Oct
2019-May 2021
Global Brent Crude Oil Price Trends (in US$ per barrel) for
2019-2022
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Chemical Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR / IOR) by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues
in US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for Chemical Enhanced Oil
Recovery (EOR / IOR) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 3: World 16-Year Perspective for Chemical Enhanced Oil
Recovery (EOR / IOR) by Geographic Region - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Revenues for USA, Canada, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Rest of World Markets for Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Polymer Flooding by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for Polymer Flooding by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Middle East and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 6: World 16-Year Perspective for Polymer Flooding by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
USA, Canada, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Rest
of World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Alkaline-Surfactant-Polymer Flooding by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Rest
of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in
US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 8: World Historic Review for Alkaline-Surfactant-Polymer
Flooding by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 9: World 16-Year Perspective for
Alkaline-Surfactant-Polymer Flooding by Geographic Region -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for USA, Canada, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Rest of World for Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Surfactant-Polymer Flooding by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Rest of World
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 11: World Historic Review for Surfactant-Polymer Flooding
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 12: World 16-Year Perspective for Surfactant-Polymer
Flooding by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Revenues for USA, Canada, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle
East and Rest of World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Types by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 14: World Historic Review for Other Types by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East
and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 15: World 16-Year Perspective for Other Types by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
USA, Canada, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Rest
of World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Petro-based by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 17: World Historic Review for Petro-based by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East
and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 18: World 16-Year Perspective for Petro-based by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
USA, Canada, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Rest
of World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Bio-based by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 20: World Historic Review for Bio-based by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East
and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 21: World 16-Year Perspective for Bio-based by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for USA,
Canada, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Rest of
World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 22: World Chemical Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR / IOR)
Market Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014
through 2030
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Chemical Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR / IOR) Market Presence -
Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United
States for 2023 (E)
Table 23: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Chemical Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR / IOR) by Type - Polymer
Flooding, Alkaline-Surfactant-Polymer Flooding,
Surfactant-Polymer Flooding and Other Types - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 24: USA Historic Review for Chemical Enhanced Oil
Recovery (EOR / IOR) by Type - Polymer Flooding,
Alkaline-Surfactant-Polymer Flooding, Surfactant-Polymer
Flooding and Other Types Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 25: USA 16-Year Perspective for Chemical Enhanced Oil
Recovery (EOR / IOR) by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Revenues for Polymer Flooding, Alkaline-Surfactant-Polymer
Flooding, Surfactant-Polymer Flooding and Other Types for the
Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 26: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Chemical Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR / IOR) by Segment -
Petro-based and Bio-based - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and %
CAGR
Table 27: USA Historic Review for Chemical Enhanced Oil
Recovery (EOR / IOR) by Segment - Petro-based and Bio-based
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 28: USA 16-Year Perspective for Chemical Enhanced Oil
Recovery (EOR / IOR) by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Revenues for Petro-based and Bio-based for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030
CANADA
Table 29: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Chemical Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR / IOR) by Type - Polymer
Flooding, Alkaline-Surfactant-Polymer Flooding,
Surfactant-Polymer Flooding and Other Types - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 30: Canada Historic Review for Chemical Enhanced Oil
Recovery (EOR / IOR) by Type - Polymer Flooding,
Alkaline-Surfactant-Polymer Flooding, Surfactant-Polymer
Flooding and Other Types Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 31: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Chemical Enhanced Oil
Recovery (EOR / IOR) by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Revenues for Polymer Flooding, Alkaline-Surfactant-Polymer
Flooding, Surfactant-Polymer Flooding and Other Types for the
Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 32: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Chemical Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR / IOR) by Segment -
Petro-based and Bio-based - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and %
CAGR
Table 33: Canada Historic Review for Chemical Enhanced Oil
Recovery (EOR / IOR) by Segment - Petro-based and Bio-based
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 34: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Chemical Enhanced Oil
Recovery (EOR / IOR) by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Revenues for Petro-based and Bio-based for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030
CHINA
Chemical Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR / IOR) Market Presence -
Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in China for
2023 (E)
Table 35: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Chemical Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR / IOR) by Type - Polymer
Flooding, Alkaline-Surfactant-Polymer Flooding,
Surfactant-Polymer Flooding and Other Types - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 36: China Historic Review for Chemical Enhanced Oil
Recovery (EOR / IOR) by Type - Polymer Flooding,
Alkaline-Surfactant-Polymer Flooding, Surfactant-Polymer
Flooding and Other Types Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 37: China 16-Year Perspective for Chemical Enhanced Oil
Recovery (EOR / IOR) by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Revenues for Polymer Flooding, Alkaline-Surfactant-Polymer
Flooding, Surfactant-Polymer Flooding and Other Types for the
Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 38: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Chemical Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR / IOR) by Segment -
Petro-based and Bio-based - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and %
CAGR
Table 39: China Historic Review for Chemical Enhanced Oil
Recovery (EOR / IOR) by Segment - Petro-based and Bio-based
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 40: China 16-Year Perspective for Chemical Enhanced Oil
Recovery (EOR / IOR) by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Revenues for Petro-based and Bio-based for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030
EUROPE
Chemical Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR / IOR) Market Presence -
Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for
2023 (E)
Table 41: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Chemical Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR / IOR) by Geographic Region -
UK, Russia, Kazakhstan, Norway and Rest of Europe Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 42: Europe Historic Review for Chemical Enhanced Oil
Recovery (EOR / IOR) by Geographic Region - UK, Russia,
Kazakhstan, Norway and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2014
through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 43: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Chemical Enhanced Oil
Recovery (EOR / IOR) by Geographic Region - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Revenues for UK, Russia, Kazakhstan, Norway
and Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 44: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Chemical Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR / IOR) by Type - Polymer
Flooding, Alkaline-Surfactant-Polymer Flooding,
Surfactant-Polymer Flooding and Other Types - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 45: Europe Historic Review for Chemical Enhanced Oil
Recovery (EOR / IOR) by Type - Polymer Flooding,
Alkaline-Surfactant-Polymer Flooding, Surfactant-Polymer
Flooding and Other Types Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 46: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Chemical Enhanced Oil
Recovery (EOR / IOR) by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Revenues for Polymer Flooding, Alkaline-Surfactant-Polymer
Flooding, Surfactant-Polymer Flooding and Other Types for the
Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 47: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Chemical Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR / IOR) by Segment -
Petro-based and Bio-based - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and %
CAGR
Table 48: Europe Historic Review for Chemical Enhanced Oil
Recovery (EOR / IOR) by Segment - Petro-based and Bio-based
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 49: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Chemical Enhanced Oil
Recovery (EOR / IOR) by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Revenues for Petro-based and Bio-based for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030
UNITED KINGDOM
Chemical Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR / IOR) Market Presence -
Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United
Kingdom for 2023 (E)
Table 50: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Chemical Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR / IOR) by Type - Polymer
Flooding, Alkaline-Surfactant-Polymer Flooding,
Surfactant-Polymer Flooding and Other Types - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 51: UK Historic Review for Chemical Enhanced Oil Recovery
(EOR / IOR) by Type - Polymer Flooding,
Alkaline-Surfactant-Polymer Flooding, Surfactant-Polymer
Flooding and Other Types Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 52: UK 16-Year Perspective for Chemical Enhanced Oil
Recovery (EOR / IOR) by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Revenues for Polymer Flooding, Alkaline-Surfactant-Polymer
Flooding, Surfactant-Polymer Flooding and Other Types for the
Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 53: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Chemical Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR / IOR) by Segment -
Petro-based and Bio-based - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and %
CAGR
Table 54: UK Historic Review for Chemical Enhanced Oil Recovery
(EOR / IOR) by Segment - Petro-based and Bio-based Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 55: UK 16-Year Perspective for Chemical Enhanced Oil
Recovery (EOR / IOR) by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Revenues for Petro-based and Bio-based for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030
RUSSIA
Table 56: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Chemical Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR / IOR) by Type - Polymer
Flooding, Alkaline-Surfactant-Polymer Flooding,
Surfactant-Polymer Flooding and Other Types - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 57: Russia Historic Review for Chemical Enhanced Oil
Recovery (EOR / IOR) by Type - Polymer Flooding,
Alkaline-Surfactant-Polymer Flooding, Surfactant-Polymer
Flooding and Other Types Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 58: Russia 16-Year Perspective for Chemical Enhanced Oil
Recovery (EOR / IOR) by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Revenues for Polymer Flooding, Alkaline-Surfactant-Polymer
Flooding, Surfactant-Polymer Flooding and Other Types for the
Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 59: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Chemical Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR / IOR) by Segment -
Petro-based and Bio-based - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and %
CAGR
Table 60: Russia Historic Review for Chemical Enhanced Oil
Recovery (EOR / IOR) by Segment - Petro-based and Bio-based
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 61: Russia 16-Year Perspective for Chemical Enhanced Oil
Recovery (EOR / IOR) by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Revenues for Petro-based and Bio-based for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030
KAZAKHSTAN
Table 62: Kazakhstan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Chemical Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR / IOR) by Type - Polymer
Flooding, Alkaline-Surfactant-Polymer Flooding,
Surfactant-Polymer Flooding and Other Types - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 63: Kazakhstan Historic Review for Chemical Enhanced Oil
Recovery (EOR / IOR) by Type - Polymer Flooding,
Alkaline-Surfactant-Polymer Flooding, Surfactant-Polymer
Flooding and Other Types Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 64: Kazakhstan 16-Year Perspective for Chemical Enhanced
Oil Recovery (EOR / IOR) by Type - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Revenues for Polymer Flooding,
Alkaline-Surfactant-Polymer Flooding, Surfactant-Polymer
Flooding and Other Types for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 65: Kazakhstan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Chemical Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR / IOR) by Segment -
Petro-based and Bio-based - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and %
CAGR
Table 66: Kazakhstan Historic Review for Chemical Enhanced Oil
Recovery (EOR / IOR) by Segment - Petro-based and Bio-based
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 67: Kazakhstan 16-Year Perspective for Chemical Enhanced
Oil Recovery (EOR / IOR) by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Revenues for Petro-based and Bio-based for the Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
NORWAY
Table 68: Norway Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Chemical Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR / IOR) by Type - Polymer
Flooding, Alkaline-Surfactant-Polymer Flooding,
Surfactant-Polymer Flooding and Other Types - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 69: Norway Historic Review for Chemical Enhanced Oil
Recovery (EOR / IOR) by Type - Polymer Flooding,
Alkaline-Surfactant-Polymer Flooding, Surfactant-Polymer
Flooding and Other Types Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 70: Norway 16-Year Perspective for Chemical Enhanced Oil
Recovery (EOR / IOR) by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Revenues for Polymer Flooding, Alkaline-Surfactant-Polymer
Flooding, Surfactant-Polymer Flooding and Other Types for the
Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 71: Norway Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Chemical Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR / IOR) by Segment -
Petro-based and Bio-based - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and %
CAGR
Table 72: Norway Historic Review for Chemical Enhanced Oil
Recovery (EOR / IOR) by Segment - Petro-based and Bio-based
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 73: Norway 16-Year Perspective for Chemical Enhanced Oil
Recovery (EOR / IOR) by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Revenues for Petro-based and Bio-based for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030
REST OF EUROPE
Table 74: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Chemical Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR / IOR) by Type -
Polymer Flooding, Alkaline-Surfactant-Polymer Flooding,
Surfactant-Polymer Flooding and Other Types - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 75: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Chemical Enhanced
Oil Recovery (EOR / IOR) by Type - Polymer Flooding,
Alkaline-Surfactant-Polymer Flooding, Surfactant-Polymer
Flooding and Other Types Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 76: Rest of Europe 16-Year Perspective for Chemical
Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR / IOR) by Type - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Revenues for Polymer Flooding,
Alkaline-Surfactant-Polymer Flooding, Surfactant-Polymer
Flooding and Other Types for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 77: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Chemical Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR / IOR) by Segment -
Petro-based and Bio-based - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and %
CAGR
Table 78: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Chemical Enhanced
Oil Recovery (EOR / IOR) by Segment - Petro-based and Bio-based
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 79: Rest of Europe 16-Year Perspective for Chemical
Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR / IOR) by Segment - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Revenues for Petro-based and Bio-based for
the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
ASIA-PACIFIC
Chemical Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR / IOR) Market Presence -
Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific
for 2023 (E)
Table 80: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Chemical Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR / IOR) by Type -
Polymer Flooding, Alkaline-Surfactant-Polymer Flooding,
Surfactant-Polymer Flooding and Other Types - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 81: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Chemical Enhanced
Oil Recovery (EOR / IOR) by Type - Polymer Flooding,
Alkaline-Surfactant-Polymer Flooding, Surfactant-Polymer
Flooding and Other Types Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 82: Asia-Pacific 16-Year Perspective for Chemical
Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR / IOR) by Type - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Revenues for Polymer Flooding,
Alkaline-Surfactant-Polymer Flooding, Surfactant-Polymer
Flooding and Other Types for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 83: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Chemical Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR / IOR) by Segment -
Petro-based and Bio-based - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and %
CAGR
Table 84: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Chemical Enhanced
Oil Recovery (EOR / IOR) by Segment - Petro-based and Bio-based
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 85: Asia-Pacific 16-Year Perspective for Chemical
Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR / IOR) by Segment - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Revenues for Petro-based and Bio-based for
the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
MIDDLE EAST
Chemical Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR / IOR) Market Presence -
Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Middle East
for 2023 (E)
Table 86: Middle East Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Chemical Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR / IOR) by Type -
Polymer Flooding, Alkaline-Surfactant-Polymer Flooding,
Surfactant-Polymer Flooding and Other Types - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 87: Middle East Historic Review for Chemical Enhanced Oil
Recovery (EOR / IOR) by Type - Polymer Flooding,
Alkaline-Surfactant-Polymer Flooding, Surfactant-Polymer
Flooding and Other Types Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 88: Middle East 16-Year Perspective for Chemical Enhanced
Oil Recovery (EOR / IOR) by Type - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Revenues for Polymer Flooding,
Alkaline-Surfactant-Polymer Flooding, Surfactant-Polymer
Flooding and Other Types for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 89: Middle East Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Chemical Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR / IOR) by Segment -
Petro-based and Bio-based - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and %
CAGR
Table 90: Middle East Historic Review for Chemical Enhanced Oil
Recovery (EOR / IOR) by Segment - Petro-based and Bio-based
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 91: Middle East 16-Year Perspective for Chemical Enhanced
Oil Recovery (EOR / IOR) by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Revenues for Petro-based and Bio-based for the Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
REST OF WORLD
Table 92: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Chemical Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR / IOR) by Type -
Polymer Flooding, Alkaline-Surfactant-Polymer Flooding,
Surfactant-Polymer Flooding and Other Types - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 93: Rest of World Historic Review for Chemical Enhanced
Oil Recovery (EOR / IOR) by Type - Polymer Flooding,
Alkaline-Surfactant-Polymer Flooding, Surfactant-Polymer
Flooding and Other Types Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 94: Rest of World 16-Year Perspective for Chemical
Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR / IOR) by Type - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Revenues for Polymer Flooding,
Alkaline-Surfactant-Polymer Flooding, Surfactant-Polymer
Flooding and Other Types for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 95: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Chemical Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR / IOR) by Segment -
Petro-based and Bio-based - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and %
CAGR
Table 96: Rest of World Historic Review for Chemical Enhanced
Oil Recovery (EOR / IOR) by Segment - Petro-based and Bio-based
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 97: Rest of World 16-Year Perspective for Chemical
Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR / IOR) by Segment - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Revenues for Petro-based and Bio-based for
the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
IV. COMPETITION
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798127/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Global Chemical Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR / IOR) Market to Reach $1.5 Billion by 2030
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Chemical Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR / IOR) estimated at US$1 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.5 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.3% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
| Source: ReportLinker ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
New York, July 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Chemical Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR / IOR) Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798127/?utm_source=GNW