Global Chemical Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR / IOR) Market to Reach $1.5 Billion by 2030

Polymer Flooding, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.7% CAGR and reach US$856.5 Million by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Alkaline-Surfactant-Polymer Flooding segment is readjusted to a revised 5.2% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $51.4 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.4% CAGR



The Chemical Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR / IOR) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$51.4 Million in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$620.8 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 7.4% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Middle East and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3% and 5.1% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, UK is forecast to grow at approximately 4.5% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 69 Featured)

- BASF SE

- Dow Inc.

- Cargill, Inc.

- Chevron Corporation

- BP PLC

- Ecolab, Inc.

- Baker Hughes Company

- ChampionX

- Clariant AG

- Canadian Natural Resources Ltd.

- Chemiphase Ltd.

- Beijing Hengju Chemical Group Corporation

- Cenovus Energy, Inc.

- Exterran Corporation

- ChemEOR, Inc.





1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and a Looming Global Recession

2020 Marked as a Year of Disruption & Transformation

World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change)

for 2020 through 2022

Amidst the COVID-19 Pandemic, Oil & Gas Sector Confronts

Challenging Times

Global Oil & Gas E&P Industry Spending (in US$ Billion) for

2015-2020

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Oil and Gas Producers in

Developing Countries

Chemical Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR / IOR) - Global Key

Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR): Critical for Unlocking the

Potential of Unrecoverable Oil Reserves

Types of EOR Techniques

Global Enhanced Oil Recovery Projects in Operation by

Technology: 2020E

Chemical Enhanced Oil Recovery (cEOR): A Highly Effective EOR

Method

Global Market Prospects & Outlook

Competition

Chemical Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR / IOR) Competitor Market

Share Worldwide (in %): 2020E

Recent Market Activity



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Energy Demand and the Need to Increase Crude Oil Production:

A Significant Opportunity for Chemical EOR Market

Top Countries with Proven Reserves of Crude Oil (in Billion

Barrels): 2019

Global Daily Crude Oil Demand in Million Barrels for the Years

2015 through 2021

Leading Oil Producing Nations Worldwide Ranked by Oil

Production (in Million barrels per day) for 2020

Oil and Gas Companies Set to Adjust Spending in Near Term

Global CAPEX (in US$ Billion) for Upstream Oil and Gas: 2019-2021

World Average Rig Count by Region (2016-2020)

World Average Rig Count by Region: Jan-May 2021

Rise in Number of Mature Oil Fields Augurs Well for the EOR

Chemicals Market

A Glance at Select Chemical EOR Projects Worldwide

With Renewables Unable to Meet Energy Needs, Sustained Demand

for Fossil Fuels to Accelerate Market Growth

Global Energy Mix: 1990 Vs 2020 Vs 2030

Market to Benefit from the Trend towards Exploration of

Unconventional Resources & Deep Drilling Projects

Global Oil Production: Percentage Breakdown of Production by

Onshore, Offshore, and Offshore Deep Water Activity for 2010 &

2019

Polymer Flooding: The Primary cEOR Method

Polyacrylamide (PAM) for Seamless Processing of Subsurface

Applications

New Polymers Come to Fore in cEOR Applications

Bio-based Polymer Materials Gain Traction

Magnetic Nanoparticles (MNPs) Effective in Contaminant Removal

in Polymer Flooding Process

TRF Technique to Detect Residual Polymers in Water On-Site

Alkaline Flooding Solutions Continue to Find Demand

Consistent Demand for Surfactant Flooding Solutions

Alkaline-Surfactant-Polymer Flooding: Popular Combination

Flooding Method

Microbial Enhanced Oil Recovery: An Eco-Friendly Alternative to

Petro-based EOR Chemicals

MEOR Technology Developments in China: An Overview

Microbial Enhanced Oil Recovery (MEOR) Field Tests in China:

Percentage Breakdown of Number of Field Tests by Type

Worldwide Microbial Enhanced Oil Recovery (MEOR) Field Tests:

Percentage Breakdown of Number of Field Tests by Type

Rising Prominence of Hybrid Materials in Chemical EOR Methods

Companies Focus on Innovative Chemicals to Maximize Oil Recovery

Green Nanoparticles for EOR Processes

Green Surfactants Drive Advancements in Enhanced Oil Recovery

(EOR) Techniques

Types and Uses of Surfactants in CEOR

Green Surfactants Emerge as Eco-Friendly Alternatives

Lignin Black Liquor As Sacrificial Agent in Enhanced Oil

Recovery Process

Chemical EOR: A Potential Solution for Cleaner and More Energy

Impact of Chemical EOR on Thin Oil Rim Reservoirs

Oil Price Volatility Impacts Chemical EOR Market

Global Brent Crude Oil Price Trends (in US$ per barrel) for Oct

2019-May 2021

Global Brent Crude Oil Price Trends (in US$ per barrel) for

2019-2022



IV. COMPETITION

About Reportlinker

