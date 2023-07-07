Hermès International: situation of the liquidity contract as of 30 june 2023

|
Paris, 7 July 2023
| HALF YEARLY SITUATION OF THE LIQUIDITY CONTRACT
| In connection with the liquidity contract signed between Hermès International and Exane BNP PARIBAS, outstanding means as of the trading date of June 30, 2023, amounted to:
|. 1,400 shares Hermès International
| . € 20,041,138
| During the 1st half of the year, total trades were:
|Buy: 93,396 shares, (4,101 transactions) € 168,895,948
| Sell: 96,463 shares, (5,993 transactions) € 173,832,248
| As of the previous half yearly situation (as of December 31, 2022) outstanding means on the liquidity account amounted to:
|. 4,467 shares Hermès International
| . € 14,828,620
|During the second half of the year, total trades were:
|. Buy: 139,346 shares, (5,205 transactions) € 185,404,083
|. Sell: 139,717 shares, (7,329 transactions) € 186,319,602
| As of July 1, 2021, first time application of the AMF 2021-01 decision dated June 22, 2021, the outstanding means on the liquidity account amounted to:
|. 496 shares Hermès International
|. € 18,278,671
| As of December 31, 2018, first time application of the AMF 2018-1 decision dated July 2, 2018, the outstanding means on the liquidity account amounted to:
|. 9,166 shares Hermès International
|. €10,762,172
