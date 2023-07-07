Hermès International: situation of the liquidity contract as of 30 june 2023

Paris, 7 July 2023

 
HALF YEARLY SITUATION OF THE LIQUIDITY CONTRACT

 
In connection with the liquidity contract signed between Hermès International and Exane BNP PARIBAS, outstanding means as of the trading date of June 30, 2023, amounted to:

 
. 1,400 shares Hermès International
. € 20,041,138

 
During the 1st half of the year, total trades were:

 
Buy: 93,396 shares, (4,101 transactions)         € 168,895,948
Sell: 96,463 shares, (5,993 transactions)            € 173,832,248

 
 
As of the previous half yearly situation (as of December 31, 2022) outstanding means on the liquidity account amounted to:

 
. 4,467 shares Hermès International
. € 14,828,620

 
During the second half of the year, total trades were:
. Buy: 139,346 shares, (5,205 transactions)         € 185,404,083
. Sell: 139,717 shares, (7,329 transactions) € 186,319,602
 
 
As of July 1, 2021, first time application of the AMF 2021-01 decision dated June 22, 2021, the outstanding means on the liquidity account amounted to:

 
. 496 shares Hermès International
. € 18,278,671
 

 
As of December 31, 2018, first time application of the AMF 2018-1 decision dated July 2, 2018, the outstanding means on the liquidity account amounted to:

 
. 9,166 shares Hermès International
. €10,762,172

 

