Expanse Studios Prepared a Complete Online Slot and Q&A Content Guide

VALETTA, Malta, July 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Established in 2017, Expanse Studios has grown to a portfolio of over 40 in-house RNG games, developed using cutting-edge HTML5 technology, we've changed the way players engage with games.



From slots, roulettes, table games to turn-based strategies, our games ensure a seamless mobile-first experience and are available in over 20 of the most widely spoken languages worldwide. We pride ourselves on strategic partnerships with various operators and aggregators, expanding our reach to players from all corners of the world.

Our mission to revolutionize gaming is evident in our concentration on gamification and development of innovative promo tools like free spins, multi-level progressive jackpots, and tournaments. This focus has allowed us to continually elevate our products and services in both established and emerging markets.

We're also proud of our diverse game offerings. Some of our fan favorites include Wild Icy Fruits, Clown Fever Deluxe, Titan Roulette, Joker Poker, and more recently Book of Egypt and Bounty Hunter. Our games have been praised for their superior design, unique features, and captivating soundtracks.

As we continue our journey, we are excited to share our latest releases: Pia, Zombie Apocalypse, Wild White Whale, God of Coins and Spinning Buddha. With a consistent production rate of one new game per month, we're committed to enriching our portfolio and providing our players with exciting new content regularly.

FAQs

Q: Where is Expanse Studios based?

A: The company operates in multiple regions, with games available throughout any regulated territory of the world, including South America, Africa, Malta, and the Balkan region.

Q: What languages do Expanse Studios support?

A: Expanse supports a variety of languages, including English, Balkan region languages, Spanish, Portuguese, and Swahili.

Q: What currencies and cryptocurrencies are supported?

A: All major currencies and cryptocurrencies, offering a flexible system that's ready for any currency switch.

Q: What is the average RTP and volatility of Expanse Studios' games?

A: The games offer an average RTP of 97%, with medium volatility.

Q: What is Expanse Studios’s discerning value compared to other game developers in the industry?

A: Expanse Studios blends traditional gaming motifs with cutting-edge design, high-quality soundtracks, and top-tier animations. This unique approach, coupled with our growing portfolio of more than 40 in-house RNG games developed in HTML5 technology, allows us to deliver an outstanding and diverse gaming experience.

Q: How does Expanse Studios ensure the fairness of its games?

A: All games by Expanse Studios utilize Random Number Generation (RNG) technology, a standard for fairness in the online gaming industry. This ensures the results of games are entirely random and not influenced by any external or internal factor.

Q: What are some of the Expanse Studios' most popular games?

A: Titan Roulette, Clown Fever, and Wild Icy Fruits. Each game offers a unique gaming experience - Titan Roulette, for example, distinguishes itself with its superior design and realistic simulation of a roulette game, while Clown Fever and Wild Icy Fruits are renowned for their captivating themes and gameplay.

Q: Can players access Expanse Studios' games on mobile devices?

A: Yes, absolutely. The games are developed using HTML5 technology, ensuring 100% compatibility with mobile devices. We recognize the growing trend of mobile gaming and are committed to providing an excellent mobile gaming experience.

Q: How often does Expanse Studios release new games?

A: At Expanse Studios, they have an ongoing commitment to expand and update the portfolio. In general, the Studio introduces one new game each month.

Q: What markets is Expanse Studios currently focused on?

A: Both on emerging and well-saturated markets. This includes regions like South America, Africa, and the Balkans, as well as being a part of global aggregator networks such as BlueOcean, Golden Matrix, and EveryMatrix.

Q: What are some of the promotional tools that Expanse Studios offers?

A: They offer advanced and fully customizable promotional tools to partners. These include free spins, multi-level progressive jackpots, and exciting tournaments. Expanse’s jackpots are adjustable down to the smallest details, and their free spin bonuses offer additional rewards for players.

