Groupe Casino: Extension of 3F Holding’s offer

Extension of 3F Holding’s offer

Paris, 7 July 2023

Casino announces that 3F Holding has extended the validity of its offer, filed on July 4 2023, to 10 July 2023.

This press release was prepared solely for information purposes and should not be construed as a solicitation or an offer to buy or sell securities or related financial instruments. Likewise, it does not provide and should not be treated as providing investment advice. It has no connection with the specific investment objectives, financial situation or needs of any receiver. No representation or warranty, either express or implied, is provided in relation to the accuracy, completeness or reliability of the information contained herein. Recipients should not consider it as a substitute for the exercise of their own judgement. All the opinions expressed herein are subject to change without notice.

