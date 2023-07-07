FFF Enterprises Celebrates 35 Years of Helping Healthcare Care®

TEMECULA, Calif., July 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FFF Enterprises, Inc., recognized as the nation's most trusted specialty drug distributor and diversified healthcare company, celebrates 12,783 consecutive days (and counting) of supplying healthcare providers and patients with high-quality, counterfeit-free pharmaceuticals.

“Thirty-five years ago, we started FFF to distribute patient examination gloves. We saw a need and wanted to help… and since then we’ve kept helping,” said Patrick M. Schmidt, chief executive officer at FFF Enterprises, Inc. “I feel so honored to have reached this benchmark and to have done so alongside an incredible team of professional, benevolent, and dedicated teammates and manufacturing partners who care for patients and the healthcare community every day.”

Since its inception, the company has continued to set the standard for patient safety, product efficacy, and fair pricing through key partnerships, programs, and services, all in an effort to ensure patients receive reliable, responsibly sourced medicines when they need them. As a leader in the healthcare industry, FFF is constantly expanding and building new manufacturer relationships to provide valuable resources to medical communities. In fact—this upcoming season—FFF will be among a shortlist of distributors to add COVID-19 vaccines to its growing portfolio.

Over the past year, FFF has partnered with non-profit organizations, HarborPath and Operation UNITE, to supply naloxone (more widely known as Narcan®) to communities grappling with the opioid and overdose crisis. Leveraging its state-of-the-art pharmacy and warehouse facilities, cutting-edge automated inventory solutions, and expert distribution capabilities, FFF is committed to providing naloxone at no cost to those who need it most. This initiative further underscores FFF’s unwavering commitment to patient care, truly embodying its mission statement: Helping Healthcare Care®.

Founded in 1988, FFF Enterprises Inc. is a privately held, multibillion-dollar specialty pharmaceutical distributor and diversified healthcare company. FFF Enterprises is the parent company to leading specialty infusion pharmacy Nufactor, Inc., as well as InCircle, LLC and RightNow Inventory™. Our partners include global pharmaceutical and biologics manufacturers, prestigious healthcare systems, large and independent retail pharmacies, and leading alternate care sites. Our nationwide commerce is supported by a network of distribution and infusion pharmacy locations utilizing world-class technology and cybersecurity solutions.

