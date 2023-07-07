New York, July 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Medical Imaging Workstations Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032156/?utm_source=GNW

Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.



Global Medical Imaging Workstations Market to Reach $10.1 Billion by 2030



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Medical Imaging Workstations estimated at US$5.2 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$10.1 Billion by 2030, growing at aCAGR of 8.7% over the period 2022-2030. Computed Tomography, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 8.6% CAGR and reach US$3.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Magnetic Resonance Imaging segment is readjusted to a revised 9.2% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.4 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 13.3% CAGR



The Medical Imaging Workstations market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.4 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2.4 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 13.3% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.6% and 7.8% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.5% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 42 Featured)

- Accuray Incorporated

- afcindustries.com

- Alma IT Systems

- Ampronix

- Canon Medical Systems Corporation

- Capsa Healthcare

- Carestream Health

- Carl Zeiss AG

- Cerner Corporation

- Chimaera GmbH

- FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation

- General Electric Company

- Hologic, Inc.

- HP Development Company, L.P.

- Koninklijke Philips N.V.

- Materialise

- Medicor Imaging

- Metaltronica S.p.A.

- Modernsolid Industrial Co., Ltd

- NVIDIA Corporation

- PaxeraHealth

- Pie Medical Imaging B.V.

- Planmed Oy

- Siemens Healthcare GmbH

- Ultraviol





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032156/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Medical Imaging Workstations - Global Key Competitors

Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Medical Imaging Workstations by Geographic Region - USA,

Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for Medical Imaging Workstations

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 3: World 16-Year Perspective for Medical Imaging

Workstations by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets for

Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Computed Tomography by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 5: World Historic Review for Computed Tomography by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 6: World 16-Year Perspective for Computed Tomography by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Magnetic Resonance Imaging by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 8: World Historic Review for Magnetic Resonance Imaging

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 9: World 16-Year Perspective for Magnetic Resonance

Imaging by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,

Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 &

2030



Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Ultrasound by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 11: World Historic Review for Ultrasound by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 12: World 16-Year Perspective for Ultrasound by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Mammography by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 14: World Historic Review for Mammography by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 15: World 16-Year Perspective for Mammography by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Hardware by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 17: World Historic Review for Hardware by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 18: World 16-Year Perspective for Hardware by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Visualization Software by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 20: World Historic Review for Visualization Software by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 21: World 16-Year Perspective for Visualization Software

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 22: World Medical Imaging Workstations Market Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2030



Table 23: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Advanced Imaging by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 24: World Historic Review for Advanced Imaging by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 25: World 16-Year Perspective for Advanced Imaging by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 26: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Conventional Imaging by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 27: World Historic Review for Conventional Imaging by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 28: World 16-Year Perspective for Conventional Imaging by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Medical Imaging Workstations Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2023

(E)

Table 29: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Medical Imaging Workstations by Type - Computed Tomography,

Magnetic Resonance Imaging, Ultrasound and Mammography -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 30: USA Historic Review for Medical Imaging Workstations

by Type - Computed Tomography, Magnetic Resonance Imaging,

Ultrasound and Mammography Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and %

CAGR



Table 31: USA 16-Year Perspective for Medical Imaging

Workstations by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Computed Tomography, Magnetic Resonance Imaging, Ultrasound and

Mammography for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 32: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Medical Imaging Workstations by Component - Hardware and

Visualization Software - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 33: USA Historic Review for Medical Imaging Workstations

by Component - Hardware and Visualization Software Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 34: USA 16-Year Perspective for Medical Imaging

Workstations by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Hardware and Visualization Software for the Years 2014,

2023 & 2030



Table 35: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Medical Imaging Workstations by Application - Advanced Imaging

and Conventional Imaging - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 36: USA Historic Review for Medical Imaging Workstations

by Application - Advanced Imaging and Conventional Imaging

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 37: USA 16-Year Perspective for Medical Imaging

Workstations by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Advanced Imaging and Conventional Imaging for the

Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



CANADA

Table 38: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Medical Imaging Workstations by Type - Computed Tomography,

Magnetic Resonance Imaging, Ultrasound and Mammography -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 39: Canada Historic Review for Medical Imaging

Workstations by Type - Computed Tomography, Magnetic Resonance

Imaging, Ultrasound and Mammography Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 40: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Medical Imaging

Workstations by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Computed Tomography, Magnetic Resonance Imaging, Ultrasound and

Mammography for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 41: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Medical Imaging Workstations by Component - Hardware and

Visualization Software - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 42: Canada Historic Review for Medical Imaging

Workstations by Component - Hardware and Visualization Software

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 43: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Medical Imaging

Workstations by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Hardware and Visualization Software for the Years 2014,

2023 & 2030



Table 44: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Medical Imaging Workstations by Application - Advanced Imaging

and Conventional Imaging - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 45: Canada Historic Review for Medical Imaging

Workstations by Application - Advanced Imaging and Conventional

Imaging Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 46: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Medical Imaging

Workstations by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Advanced Imaging and Conventional Imaging for the

Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



JAPAN

Medical Imaging Workstations Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2023 (E)

Table 47: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Medical Imaging Workstations by Type - Computed Tomography,

Magnetic Resonance Imaging, Ultrasound and Mammography -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 48: Japan Historic Review for Medical Imaging

Workstations by Type - Computed Tomography, Magnetic Resonance

Imaging, Ultrasound and Mammography Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 49: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Medical Imaging

Workstations by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Computed Tomography, Magnetic Resonance Imaging, Ultrasound and

Mammography for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 50: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Medical Imaging Workstations by Component - Hardware and

Visualization Software - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 51: Japan Historic Review for Medical Imaging

Workstations by Component - Hardware and Visualization Software

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 52: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Medical Imaging

Workstations by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Hardware and Visualization Software for the Years 2014,

2023 & 2030



Table 53: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Medical Imaging Workstations by Application - Advanced Imaging

and Conventional Imaging - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 54: Japan Historic Review for Medical Imaging

Workstations by Application - Advanced Imaging and Conventional

Imaging Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 55: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Medical Imaging

Workstations by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Advanced Imaging and Conventional Imaging for the

Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



CHINA

Medical Imaging Workstations Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2023 (E)

Table 56: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Medical Imaging Workstations by Type - Computed Tomography,

Magnetic Resonance Imaging, Ultrasound and Mammography -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 57: China Historic Review for Medical Imaging

Workstations by Type - Computed Tomography, Magnetic Resonance

Imaging, Ultrasound and Mammography Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 58: China 16-Year Perspective for Medical Imaging

Workstations by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Computed Tomography, Magnetic Resonance Imaging, Ultrasound and

Mammography for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 59: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Medical Imaging Workstations by Component - Hardware and

Visualization Software - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 60: China Historic Review for Medical Imaging

Workstations by Component - Hardware and Visualization Software

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 61: China 16-Year Perspective for Medical Imaging

Workstations by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Hardware and Visualization Software for the Years 2014,

2023 & 2030



Table 62: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Medical Imaging Workstations by Application - Advanced Imaging

and Conventional Imaging - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 63: China Historic Review for Medical Imaging

Workstations by Application - Advanced Imaging and Conventional

Imaging Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 64: China 16-Year Perspective for Medical Imaging

Workstations by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Advanced Imaging and Conventional Imaging for the

Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



EUROPE

Medical Imaging Workstations Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2023 (E)

Table 65: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Medical Imaging Workstations by Geographic Region - France,

Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 66: Europe Historic Review for Medical Imaging

Workstations by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK,

Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 67: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Medical Imaging

Workstations by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and

Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 68: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Medical Imaging Workstations by Type - Computed Tomography,

Magnetic Resonance Imaging, Ultrasound and Mammography -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 69: Europe Historic Review for Medical Imaging

Workstations by Type - Computed Tomography, Magnetic Resonance

Imaging, Ultrasound and Mammography Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 70: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Medical Imaging

Workstations by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Computed Tomography, Magnetic Resonance Imaging, Ultrasound and

Mammography for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 71: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Medical Imaging Workstations by Component - Hardware and

Visualization Software - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 72: Europe Historic Review for Medical Imaging

Workstations by Component - Hardware and Visualization Software

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 73: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Medical Imaging

Workstations by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Hardware and Visualization Software for the Years 2014,

2023 & 2030



Table 74: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Medical Imaging Workstations by Application - Advanced Imaging

and Conventional Imaging - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 75: Europe Historic Review for Medical Imaging

Workstations by Application - Advanced Imaging and Conventional

Imaging Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 76: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Medical Imaging

Workstations by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Advanced Imaging and Conventional Imaging for the

Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



FRANCE

Medical Imaging Workstations Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2023 (E)

Table 77: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Medical Imaging Workstations by Type - Computed Tomography,

Magnetic Resonance Imaging, Ultrasound and Mammography -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 78: France Historic Review for Medical Imaging

Workstations by Type - Computed Tomography, Magnetic Resonance

Imaging, Ultrasound and Mammography Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 79: France 16-Year Perspective for Medical Imaging

Workstations by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Computed Tomography, Magnetic Resonance Imaging, Ultrasound and

Mammography for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 80: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Medical Imaging Workstations by Component - Hardware and

Visualization Software - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 81: France Historic Review for Medical Imaging

Workstations by Component - Hardware and Visualization Software

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 82: France 16-Year Perspective for Medical Imaging

Workstations by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Hardware and Visualization Software for the Years 2014,

2023 & 2030



Table 83: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Medical Imaging Workstations by Application - Advanced Imaging

and Conventional Imaging - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 84: France Historic Review for Medical Imaging

Workstations by Application - Advanced Imaging and Conventional

Imaging Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 85: France 16-Year Perspective for Medical Imaging

Workstations by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Advanced Imaging and Conventional Imaging for the

Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



GERMANY

Medical Imaging Workstations Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2023 (E)

Table 86: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Medical Imaging Workstations by Type - Computed Tomography,

Magnetic Resonance Imaging, Ultrasound and Mammography -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 87: Germany Historic Review for Medical Imaging

Workstations by Type - Computed Tomography, Magnetic Resonance

Imaging, Ultrasound and Mammography Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 88: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Medical Imaging

Workstations by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Computed Tomography, Magnetic Resonance Imaging, Ultrasound and

Mammography for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 89: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Medical Imaging Workstations by Component - Hardware and

Visualization Software - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 90: Germany Historic Review for Medical Imaging

Workstations by Component - Hardware and Visualization Software

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 91: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Medical Imaging

Workstations by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Hardware and Visualization Software for the Years 2014,

2023 & 2030



Table 92: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Medical Imaging Workstations by Application - Advanced Imaging

and Conventional Imaging - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 93: Germany Historic Review for Medical Imaging

Workstations by Application - Advanced Imaging and Conventional

Imaging Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 94: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Medical Imaging

Workstations by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Advanced Imaging and Conventional Imaging for the

Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



ITALY

Table 95: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Medical Imaging Workstations by Type - Computed Tomography,

Magnetic Resonance Imaging, Ultrasound and Mammography -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 96: Italy Historic Review for Medical Imaging

Workstations by Type - Computed Tomography, Magnetic Resonance

Imaging, Ultrasound and Mammography Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 97: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Medical Imaging

Workstations by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Computed Tomography, Magnetic Resonance Imaging, Ultrasound and

Mammography for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 98: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Medical Imaging Workstations by Component - Hardware and

Visualization Software - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 99: Italy Historic Review for Medical Imaging

Workstations by Component - Hardware and Visualization Software

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 100: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Medical Imaging

Workstations by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Hardware and Visualization Software for the Years 2014,

2023 & 2030



Table 101: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Medical Imaging Workstations by Application - Advanced Imaging

and Conventional Imaging - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 102: Italy Historic Review for Medical Imaging

Workstations by Application - Advanced Imaging and Conventional

Imaging Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 103: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Medical Imaging

Workstations by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Advanced Imaging and Conventional Imaging for the

Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



UNITED KINGDOM

Medical Imaging Workstations Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2023

(E)

Table 104: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Medical Imaging Workstations by Type - Computed Tomography,

Magnetic Resonance Imaging, Ultrasound and Mammography -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 105: UK Historic Review for Medical Imaging Workstations

by Type - Computed Tomography, Magnetic Resonance Imaging,

Ultrasound and Mammography Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and %

CAGR



Table 106: UK 16-Year Perspective for Medical Imaging

Workstations by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Computed Tomography, Magnetic Resonance Imaging, Ultrasound and

Mammography for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 107: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Medical Imaging Workstations by Component - Hardware and

Visualization Software - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 108: UK Historic Review for Medical Imaging Workstations

by Component - Hardware and Visualization Software Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 109: UK 16-Year Perspective for Medical Imaging

Workstations by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Hardware and Visualization Software for the Years 2014,

2023 & 2030



Table 110: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Medical Imaging Workstations by Application - Advanced Imaging

and Conventional Imaging - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 111: UK Historic Review for Medical Imaging Workstations

by Application - Advanced Imaging and Conventional Imaging

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 112: UK 16-Year Perspective for Medical Imaging

Workstations by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Advanced Imaging and Conventional Imaging for the

Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



SPAIN

Table 113: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Medical Imaging Workstations by Type - Computed Tomography,

Magnetic Resonance Imaging, Ultrasound and Mammography -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 114: Spain Historic Review for Medical Imaging

Workstations by Type - Computed Tomography, Magnetic Resonance

Imaging, Ultrasound and Mammography Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 115: Spain 16-Year Perspective for Medical Imaging

Workstations by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Computed Tomography, Magnetic Resonance Imaging, Ultrasound and

Mammography for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 116: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Medical Imaging Workstations by Component - Hardware and

Visualization Software - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 117: Spain Historic Review for Medical Imaging

Workstations by Component - Hardware and Visualization Software

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 118: Spain 16-Year Perspective for Medical Imaging

Workstations by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Hardware and Visualization Software for the Years 2014,

2023 & 2030



Table 119: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Medical Imaging Workstations by Application - Advanced Imaging

and Conventional Imaging - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 120: Spain Historic Review for Medical Imaging

Workstations by Application - Advanced Imaging and Conventional

Imaging Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 121: Spain 16-Year Perspective for Medical Imaging

Workstations by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Advanced Imaging and Conventional Imaging for the

Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



RUSSIA

Table 122: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Medical Imaging Workstations by Type - Computed Tomography,

Magnetic Resonance Imaging, Ultrasound and Mammography -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 123: Russia Historic Review for Medical Imaging

Workstations by Type - Computed Tomography, Magnetic Resonance

Imaging, Ultrasound and Mammography Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 124: Russia 16-Year Perspective for Medical Imaging

Workstations by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Computed Tomography, Magnetic Resonance Imaging, Ultrasound and

Mammography for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 125: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Medical Imaging Workstations by Component - Hardware and

Visualization Software - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 126: Russia Historic Review for Medical Imaging

Workstations by Component - Hardware and Visualization Software

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 127: Russia 16-Year Perspective for Medical Imaging

Workstations by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Hardware and Visualization Software for the Years 2014,

2023 & 2030



Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032156/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________