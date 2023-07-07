New York, July 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Medical Imaging Phantoms Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032155/?utm_source=GNW
Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.
Global Medical Imaging Phantoms Market to Reach $272.1 Million by 2030
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Medical Imaging Phantoms estimated at US$159.2 Million in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$272.1 Million by 2030, growing at aCAGR of 6.9% over the period 2022-2030. X-Ray, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 6.9% CAGR and reach US$95.9 Million by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Ultrasound segment is readjusted to a revised 6.5% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $43.4 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 11.3% CAGR
The Medical Imaging Phantoms market in the U.S. is estimated at US$43.4 Million in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$62.9 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 11.3% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.6% and 5.5% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.8% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 42 Featured)
- Biodex Medical Systems, Inc.
- Carville Limited
- Computerized Imaging Reference Systems (CIRS)
- Dielectric Corporation
- Gold Standard Phantoms
- Kyoto Kagaku Co. Ltd
- Leeds Test Objects Ltd
- Modus Medical Devices
- PhantomX
- PTW Freiburg GmbH
- Pure Imaging Phantoms
- Quart GmbH
- True Phantom Solutions
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032155/?utm_source=GNW
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Medical Imaging Phantoms - Global Key Competitors Percentage
Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Medical Imaging Phantoms by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for Medical Imaging Phantoms by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2014
through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 3: World 16-Year Perspective for Medical Imaging Phantoms
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for X-Ray
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for X-Ray by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 6: World 16-Year Perspective for X-Ray by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Ultrasound by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 8: World Historic Review for Ultrasound by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 9: World 16-Year Perspective for Ultrasound by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for CT
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 11: World Historic Review for CT by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 12: World 16-Year Perspective for CT by Geographic Region -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for MRI
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 14: World Historic Review for MRI by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 15: World 16-Year Perspective for MRI by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Nuclear Imaging by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 17: World Historic Review for Nuclear Imaging by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2014
through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 18: World 16-Year Perspective for Nuclear Imaging by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Device Types by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 20: World Historic Review for Other Device Types by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2014
through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 21: World 16-Year Perspective for Other Device Types by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Academic & Research Institutes by Geographic Region - USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 23: World Historic Review for Academic & Research
Institutes by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 24: World 16-Year Perspective for Academic & Research
Institutes by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 &
2030
Table 25: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Diagnostic & Reference Laboratories by Geographic Region - USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 26: World Historic Review for Diagnostic & Reference
Laboratories by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 27: World 16-Year Perspective for Diagnostic & Reference
Laboratories by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 28: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Medical Device Companies by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 29: World Historic Review for Medical Device Companies by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2014
through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 30: World 16-Year Perspective for Medical Device
Companies by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 &
2030
Table 31: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Hospitals by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 32: World Historic Review for Hospitals by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 33: World 16-Year Perspective for Hospitals by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 34: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Simulating Devices by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 35: World Historic Review for Simulating Devices by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2014
through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 36: World 16-Year Perspective for Simulating Devices by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 37: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
False Organs by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 38: World Historic Review for False Organs by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 39: World 16-Year Perspective for False Organs by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 40: World Medical Imaging Phantoms Market Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2014 through 2030
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Medical Imaging Phantoms Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2023 (E)
Table 41: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Medical Imaging Phantoms by Device Type - X-Ray, Ultrasound,
CT, MRI, Nuclear Imaging and Other Device Types - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR
Table 42: USA Historic Review for Medical Imaging Phantoms by
Device Type - X-Ray, Ultrasound, CT, MRI, Nuclear Imaging and
Other Device Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 43: USA 16-Year Perspective for Medical Imaging Phantoms
by Device Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for X-Ray,
Ultrasound, CT, MRI, Nuclear Imaging and Other Device Types for
the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 44: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Medical Imaging Phantoms by End-Use - Academic & Research
Institutes, Diagnostic & Reference Laboratories, Medical Device
Companies and Hospitals - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 45: USA Historic Review for Medical Imaging Phantoms by
End-Use - Academic & Research Institutes, Diagnostic &
Reference Laboratories, Medical Device Companies and Hospitals
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 46: USA 16-Year Perspective for Medical Imaging Phantoms
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Academic &
Research Institutes, Diagnostic & Reference Laboratories,
Medical Device Companies and Hospitals for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030
Table 47: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Medical Imaging Phantoms by Material - Simulating Devices and
False Organs - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for
the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 48: USA Historic Review for Medical Imaging Phantoms by
Material - Simulating Devices and False Organs Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2014
through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 49: USA 16-Year Perspective for Medical Imaging Phantoms
by Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Simulating Devices and False Organs for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030
CANADA
Table 50: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Medical Imaging Phantoms by Device Type - X-Ray, Ultrasound,
CT, MRI, Nuclear Imaging and Other Device Types - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR
Table 51: Canada Historic Review for Medical Imaging Phantoms
by Device Type - X-Ray, Ultrasound, CT, MRI, Nuclear Imaging
and Other Device Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 52: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Medical Imaging
Phantoms by Device Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for X-Ray, Ultrasound, CT, MRI, Nuclear Imaging and Other
Device Types for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 53: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Medical Imaging Phantoms by End-Use - Academic & Research
Institutes, Diagnostic & Reference Laboratories, Medical Device
Companies and Hospitals - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 54: Canada Historic Review for Medical Imaging Phantoms
by End-Use - Academic & Research Institutes, Diagnostic &
Reference Laboratories, Medical Device Companies and Hospitals
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 55: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Medical Imaging
Phantoms by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Academic & Research Institutes, Diagnostic & Reference
Laboratories, Medical Device Companies and Hospitals for the
Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 56: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Medical Imaging Phantoms by Material - Simulating Devices and
False Organs - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for
the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 57: Canada Historic Review for Medical Imaging Phantoms
by Material - Simulating Devices and False Organs Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2014
through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 58: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Medical Imaging
Phantoms by Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Simulating Devices and False Organs for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030
JAPAN
Medical Imaging Phantoms Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2023 (E)
Table 59: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Medical Imaging Phantoms by Device Type - X-Ray, Ultrasound,
CT, MRI, Nuclear Imaging and Other Device Types - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR
Table 60: Japan Historic Review for Medical Imaging Phantoms by
Device Type - X-Ray, Ultrasound, CT, MRI, Nuclear Imaging and
Other Device Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 61: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Medical Imaging
Phantoms by Device Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for X-Ray, Ultrasound, CT, MRI, Nuclear Imaging and Other
Device Types for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 62: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Medical Imaging Phantoms by End-Use - Academic & Research
Institutes, Diagnostic & Reference Laboratories, Medical Device
Companies and Hospitals - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 63: Japan Historic Review for Medical Imaging Phantoms by
End-Use - Academic & Research Institutes, Diagnostic &
Reference Laboratories, Medical Device Companies and Hospitals
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 64: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Medical Imaging
Phantoms by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Academic & Research Institutes, Diagnostic & Reference
Laboratories, Medical Device Companies and Hospitals for the
Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 65: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Medical Imaging Phantoms by Material - Simulating Devices and
False Organs - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for
the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 66: Japan Historic Review for Medical Imaging Phantoms by
Material - Simulating Devices and False Organs Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2014
through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 67: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Medical Imaging
Phantoms by Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Simulating Devices and False Organs for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030
CHINA
Medical Imaging Phantoms Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2023 (E)
Table 68: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Medical Imaging Phantoms by Device Type - X-Ray, Ultrasound,
CT, MRI, Nuclear Imaging and Other Device Types - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR
Table 69: China Historic Review for Medical Imaging Phantoms by
Device Type - X-Ray, Ultrasound, CT, MRI, Nuclear Imaging and
Other Device Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 70: China 16-Year Perspective for Medical Imaging
Phantoms by Device Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for X-Ray, Ultrasound, CT, MRI, Nuclear Imaging and Other
Device Types for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 71: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Medical Imaging Phantoms by End-Use - Academic & Research
Institutes, Diagnostic & Reference Laboratories, Medical Device
Companies and Hospitals - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 72: China Historic Review for Medical Imaging Phantoms by
End-Use - Academic & Research Institutes, Diagnostic &
Reference Laboratories, Medical Device Companies and Hospitals
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 73: China 16-Year Perspective for Medical Imaging
Phantoms by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Academic & Research Institutes, Diagnostic & Reference
Laboratories, Medical Device Companies and Hospitals for the
Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 74: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Medical Imaging Phantoms by Material - Simulating Devices and
False Organs - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for
the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 75: China Historic Review for Medical Imaging Phantoms by
Material - Simulating Devices and False Organs Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2014
through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 76: China 16-Year Perspective for Medical Imaging
Phantoms by Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Simulating Devices and False Organs for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030
EUROPE
Medical Imaging Phantoms Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2023 (E)
Table 77: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Medical Imaging Phantoms by Geographic Region - France,
Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 78: Europe Historic Review for Medical Imaging Phantoms
by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain,
Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 79: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Medical Imaging
Phantoms by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of
Europe Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 80: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Medical Imaging Phantoms by Device Type - X-Ray, Ultrasound,
CT, MRI, Nuclear Imaging and Other Device Types - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR
Table 81: Europe Historic Review for Medical Imaging Phantoms
by Device Type - X-Ray, Ultrasound, CT, MRI, Nuclear Imaging
and Other Device Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 82: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Medical Imaging
Phantoms by Device Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for X-Ray, Ultrasound, CT, MRI, Nuclear Imaging and Other
Device Types for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 83: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Medical Imaging Phantoms by End-Use - Academic & Research
Institutes, Diagnostic & Reference Laboratories, Medical Device
Companies and Hospitals - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 84: Europe Historic Review for Medical Imaging Phantoms
by End-Use - Academic & Research Institutes, Diagnostic &
Reference Laboratories, Medical Device Companies and Hospitals
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 85: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Medical Imaging
Phantoms by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Academic & Research Institutes, Diagnostic & Reference
Laboratories, Medical Device Companies and Hospitals for the
Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 86: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Medical Imaging Phantoms by Material - Simulating Devices and
False Organs - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for
the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 87: Europe Historic Review for Medical Imaging Phantoms
by Material - Simulating Devices and False Organs Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2014
through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 88: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Medical Imaging
Phantoms by Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Simulating Devices and False Organs for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030
FRANCE
Medical Imaging Phantoms Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2023 (E)
Table 89: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Medical Imaging Phantoms by Device Type - X-Ray, Ultrasound,
CT, MRI, Nuclear Imaging and Other Device Types - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR
Table 90: France Historic Review for Medical Imaging Phantoms
by Device Type - X-Ray, Ultrasound, CT, MRI, Nuclear Imaging
and Other Device Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 91: France 16-Year Perspective for Medical Imaging
Phantoms by Device Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for X-Ray, Ultrasound, CT, MRI, Nuclear Imaging and Other
Device Types for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 92: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Medical Imaging Phantoms by End-Use - Academic & Research
Institutes, Diagnostic & Reference Laboratories, Medical Device
Companies and Hospitals - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 93: France Historic Review for Medical Imaging Phantoms
by End-Use - Academic & Research Institutes, Diagnostic &
Reference Laboratories, Medical Device Companies and Hospitals
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 94: France 16-Year Perspective for Medical Imaging
Phantoms by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Academic & Research Institutes, Diagnostic & Reference
Laboratories, Medical Device Companies and Hospitals for the
Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 95: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Medical Imaging Phantoms by Material - Simulating Devices and
False Organs - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for
the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 96: France Historic Review for Medical Imaging Phantoms
by Material - Simulating Devices and False Organs Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2014
through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 97: France 16-Year Perspective for Medical Imaging
Phantoms by Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Simulating Devices and False Organs for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030
GERMANY
Medical Imaging Phantoms Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2023 (E)
Table 98: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Medical Imaging Phantoms by Device Type - X-Ray, Ultrasound,
CT, MRI, Nuclear Imaging and Other Device Types - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR
Table 99: Germany Historic Review for Medical Imaging Phantoms
by Device Type - X-Ray, Ultrasound, CT, MRI, Nuclear Imaging
and Other Device Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 100: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Medical Imaging
Phantoms by Device Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for X-Ray, Ultrasound, CT, MRI, Nuclear Imaging and Other
Device Types for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 101: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Medical Imaging Phantoms by End-Use - Academic & Research
Institutes, Diagnostic & Reference Laboratories, Medical Device
Companies and Hospitals - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 102: Germany Historic Review for Medical Imaging Phantoms
by End-Use - Academic & Research Institutes, Diagnostic &
Reference Laboratories, Medical Device Companies and Hospitals
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 103: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Medical Imaging
Phantoms by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Academic & Research Institutes, Diagnostic & Reference
Laboratories, Medical Device Companies and Hospitals for the
Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 104: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Medical Imaging Phantoms by Material - Simulating Devices and
False Organs - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for
the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 105: Germany Historic Review for Medical Imaging Phantoms
by Material - Simulating Devices and False Organs Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2014
through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 106: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Medical Imaging
Phantoms by Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Simulating Devices and False Organs for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030
ITALY
Table 107: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Medical Imaging Phantoms by Device Type - X-Ray, Ultrasound,
CT, MRI, Nuclear Imaging and Other Device Types - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR
Table 108: Italy Historic Review for Medical Imaging Phantoms
by Device Type - X-Ray, Ultrasound, CT, MRI, Nuclear Imaging
and Other Device Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 109: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Medical Imaging
Phantoms by Device Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for X-Ray, Ultrasound, CT, MRI, Nuclear Imaging and Other
Device Types for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 110: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Medical Imaging Phantoms by End-Use - Academic & Research
Institutes, Diagnostic & Reference Laboratories, Medical Device
Companies and Hospitals - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 111: Italy Historic Review for Medical Imaging Phantoms
by End-Use - Academic & Research Institutes, Diagnostic &
Reference Laboratories, Medical Device Companies and Hospitals
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 112: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Medical Imaging
Phantoms by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Academic & Research Institutes, Diagnostic & Reference
Laboratories, Medical Device Companies and Hospitals for the
Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 113: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Medical Imaging Phantoms by Material - Simulating Devices and
False Organs - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for
the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 114: Italy Historic Review for Medical Imaging Phantoms
by Material - Simulating Devices and False Organs Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2014
through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 115: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Medical Imaging
Phantoms by Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Simulating Devices and False Organs for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030
UNITED KINGDOM
Medical Imaging Phantoms Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2023 (E)
Table 116: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Medical Imaging Phantoms by Device Type - X-Ray, Ultrasound,
CT, MRI, Nuclear Imaging and Other Device Types - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR
Table 117: UK Historic Review for Medical Imaging Phantoms by
Device Type - X-Ray, Ultrasound, CT, MRI, Nuclear Imaging and
Other Device Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 118: UK 16-Year Perspective for Medical Imaging Phantoms
by Device Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for X-Ray,
Ultrasound, CT, MRI, Nuclear Imaging and Other Device Types for
the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 119: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Medical Imaging Phantoms by End-Use - Academic & Research
Institutes, Diagnostic & Reference Laboratories, Medical Device
Companies and Hospitals - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 120: UK Historic Review for Medical Imaging Phantoms by
End-Use - Academic & Research Institutes, Diagnostic &
Reference Laboratories, Medical Device Companies and Hospitals
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 121: UK 16-Year Perspective for Medical Imaging Phantoms
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Academic &
Research Institutes, Diagnostic & Reference Laboratories,
Medical Device Companies and Hospitals for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030
Table 122: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Medical Imaging Phantoms by Material - Simulating Devices and
False Organs - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for
the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 123: UK Historic Review for Medical Imaging Phantoms by
Material - Simulating Devices and False Organs Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2014
through 2021 and % CAGR
Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
