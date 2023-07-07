Global Extreme Lateral Interbody Fusion (XLIF) Surgery Market Size Is Anticipated to Grow at 4.52% CAGR, Achieving $1.4 Billion by 2030

Houston, TX, July 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zion Market Research has published a new research report titled “Extreme Lateral Interbody Fusion (XLIF) Surgery Market By End-User (Spinal Surgery Centers, Hospitals, And Others), By Product Type (XLIF Interbody Fusion Systems And XLIF Interbody Cages), And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global Extreme Lateral Interbody Fusion (XLIF) Surgery Market size & share in terms of revenue was valued at USD 982.39 million in 2022 and it is expected to surpass around USD 1398.67 million mark by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 4.52% during the forecast period 2023 to 2030.”

What is Extreme Lateral Interbody Fusion (XLIF)? How big is the Extreme Lateral Interbody Fusion (XLIF) Industry?

Extreme Lateral Interbody Fusion (XLIF) Report Coverage & Overview:

Extreme lateral interbody fusion (XLIF) surgery is a minimally invasive medical procedure that is conducted through the side of the body for the treatment of spinal disorders. XLIF has been a helpful procedure for reducing persistent leg and back pain even in patients that have not shown accurate responses to other treatments including pain medication, steroid injections, and physical therapy. In some cases, the procedure may require the use of implants such as rods and screws. The XLIF surgery industry is growing with the increasing number of spine-related surgeries conducted across the globe. In XLIF, the medical professional targets the space between spinal discs from the lateral side of the patient's body.

Get a Free Sample PDF of this Research Report for more Insights with a Table of Content, Research Methodology, and Graphs - https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/sample/extreme-lateral-interbody-fusion-xlif-surgery-market

(A free sample of this report is available upon request; please contact us for more information.)

Our Free Sample Report Consists of the Following:

Introduction, Overview, and in-depth industry analysis are all included in the 2023 updated report.

The COVID-19 Pandemic Outbreak Impact Analysis is included in the package

About 206+ Pages Research Report (Including Recent Research)

Provide detailed chapter-by-chapter guidance on Request

Updated Regional Analysis with Graphical Representation of Size, Share, and Trends for the Year 2023

Includes Tables and figures have been updated

The most recent version of the report includes the Top Market Players, their Business Strategies, Sales Volume, and Revenue Analysis

Zion Market Research research methodology

(Please note that the sample of this report has been modified to include the COVID-19 impact study prior to delivery.)

Global Extreme Lateral Interbody Fusion (XLIF) Surgery Market: Growth Dynamics

The global extreme lateral interbody fusion (XLIF) surgery market is expected to grow due to increases due to the growing geriatric population. The chances of infection in XLIF procedures are relatively less when compared to other forms of spinal disorder treatment. XLIF is known to be a minimally invasive medical procedure, unlike other spine-related operational processes. In this method, doctors make smaller incisions that result in reduced blood loss, less postoperative pain, and faster recovery times. In addition to this, growing advancements in surgical technology and an increasing number of spinal injuries caused by accidents and other forms of trauma may result in a better growth trajectory. The extreme lateral interbody fusion surgery industry expansion especially concerns the innovation of better imaging technologies and the development of more advanced navigation systems, robotic-assisted surgery, and intraoperative imaging .

The lack of access to proper medical care could lead to reduced growth in the global extreme lateral interbody fusion surgery market. The Memon Healthcare Institute Hospital claims that nearly 50% of the Pakistani population does not have access to primary medical care. Moreover, factors such as limited application for severe cases and potential associated complications further impact XLIF surgery's reputation.

The growing investment toward technological advancement may provide growth opportunities while the existing competition from alternate methods of spine-related surgery may challenge market expansion.

Directly Purchase a copy of the report with TOC @ https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/buynow/su/extreme-lateral-interbody-fusion-xlif-surgery-market

Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2022 USD 982.39 million Projected Market Size in 2030 USD 1398.67 million CAGR Growth Rate 4.52% CAGR Base Year 2022 Forecast Years 2023-2030 Key Market Players Medtronic plc, Johnson & Johnson, Stryker Corporation, Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc., NuVasive Inc., Globus Medical Inc., DePuy Synthes, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Alphatec Holdings Inc., RTI Surgical Holdings Inc., K2M Group Holdings Inc., Orthofix Medical Inc., Aesculap Implant Systems, SpineWave Inc., MicroPort Scientific Corporation, Life Spine Inc., Captiva Spine Inc., CoreLink Surgical LLC, CTL Medical Corporation, Providence Medical Technology Inc., Safe Orthopaedics, Spinal Elements Holdings Inc., Spineology Inc., Wenzel Spine Inc., and Xenco Medical. Key Segment By End-User, By Product Type, and By Region Major Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East &, Africa Purchase Options Request customized purchase options to meet your research needs. Explore purchase options

Extreme Lateral Interbody Fusion (XLIF) Surgery Market: Segmentation Analysis

The global extreme lateral interbody fusion (XLIF) surgery market is segmented based on end-user, product type, and region.

Based on end-user, the global market segments are spinal surgery centers, hospitals, and others. The highest growth was observed in the hospitals segment in 2022 especially centers with dedicated spine centers or departments. Most of the large hospitals are equipped with doctors, medical professionals, and diagnostic tools required to conduct every form of surgery. For instance, in March 2023, The spinal surgery centers are likely to witness higher growth due to growing efforts toward increasing investments. The regional governments along with private companies are working toward increasing investment and funding in such centers. Companion Spine proudly announced the addition of USD 5 million in funding bringing its Series A financing to a total of USD 60.1 million. The company has already received USD 55 million by February 2022. It is a spine pain-management company that mainly deals with the treatment of degenerative disc diseases (DDD) and lumbar spinal stenosis (LSS).

Based on product type, the extreme lateral interbody fusion surgery industry segments are XLIF interbody fusion systems and XLIF interbody cages. The demand for both product types is equally high. The former product type is a comprehensive set of instruments, implants, and accessories required for the XLIF surgical procedure. It includes specialized retractors, dilators, bone graft instruments, screws, rods, and other instruments. XLIF interbody cages, on the other hand, are implantable devices specifically designed for interbody fusion in XLIF surgeries. They are placed between adjacent vertebrae to restore disc height, decompress nerves, and facilitate fusion. These cages are considered the primary component of the procedure and hence are more commonly used. In 2018, NuVasive, Inc, a leading player in the market, introduced the XLIF® Lordotic Expandable (XLX) Interbody System after receiving 510(K) approval from the US FDA.

The global Extreme Lateral Interbody Fusion (XLIF) Surgery Market is segmented as follows:

By End-User

Spinal Surgery Centers

Hospitals

Others

By Product Type

XLIF Interbody Fusion Systems

XLIF Interbody Cages

Browse the full “Extreme Lateral Interbody Fusion (XLIF) Surgery Market By End-User (Spinal Surgery Centers, Hospitals, And Others), By Product Type (XLIF Interbody Fusion Systems And XLIF Interbody Cages), And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030” Report at https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/extreme-lateral-interbody-fusion-xlif-surgery-market

Competitive Landscape

Some of the main competitors dominating the global Extreme Lateral Interbody Fusion (XLIF) Surgery Market include -

Medtronic plc

Johnson & Johnson

Stryker Corporation

Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.

NuVasive Inc.

Globus Medical Inc.

DePuy Synthes

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Alphatec Holdings Inc.

RTI Surgical Holdings Inc.

K2M Group Holdings Inc.

Orthofix Medical Inc.

Aesculap Implant Systems

SpineWave Inc.

MicroPort Scientific Corporation

Life Spine Inc.

Captiva Spine Inc.

CoreLink Surgical LLC

CTL Medical Corporation

Providence Medical Technology Inc.

Safe Orthopaedics

Spinal Elements Holdings Inc.

Spineology Inc.

Wenzel Spine Inc.

Xenco Medical

Key Insights from Primary Research:

As per the analysis shared by our research analyst, the global extreme lateral interbody fusion (XLIF) surgery market is estimated to grow annually at a CAGR of around 4.52% over the forecast period (2023-2030)

In terms of revenue, the global extreme lateral interbody fusion (XLIF) surgery market size was valued at around USD 982.39 million in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 1398.67 million, by 2030.

The extreme lateral interbody fusion surgery market is projected to grow at a significant rate due to the growing prevalence of spinal disorders

Based on end-user segmentation, hospitals were predicted to show maximum market share in the year 2022

Based on product type segmentation, XLIF interbody cages were the leading type in 2022

On the basis of region, North America was the leading revenue generator in 2022

Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/inquiry/extreme-lateral-interbody-fusion-xlif-surgery-market

Key questions answered in this report:

What is the market size and growth rate forecast for Extreme Lateral Interbody Fusion (XLIF) industry?

What are the main driving factors propelling the Extreme Lateral Interbody Fusion (XLIF) Surgery Market forward?

What are the leading companies in the Extreme Lateral Interbody Fusion (XLIF) Industry?

What segments does the Extreme Lateral Interbody Fusion (XLIF) Surgery Market cover?

How can I receive a free copy of the Extreme Lateral Interbody Fusion (XLIF) Surgery Market sample report and company profiles?

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2023−2030

Market Dynamics – Leading Trends, Growth Drivers, Restraints, and Investment Opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis By End-User, By Product Type, and By Region

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

Request for Customization on this Report as per your requirements - https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/custom/7327

(We tailor your report to meet your specific research requirements. Inquire with our sales team about customising your report.)

Regional Analysis:

During the period covered by this estimate, the global extreme lateral interbody fusion (XLIF) surgery market will expand at a rate that is greatest in North America. This is mostly because to the existence of a solid medical infrastructure in the region of the United States, as well as improved accessibility to primary and advanced medical care in the region of Canada. According to estimates compiled by The Commonwealth Fund between 2017 and 2018, little under 37 percent of the total population of Canada was covered by a medical insurance plan of some kind. In addition to this, the United States has seen a significant amount of medical tourists. According to estimates provided by the United States International Trade Commission, between 100,000 to 200,000 people go to the United States each year for medical treatment. Europe is another big market for XLIF procedures due to the highly established healthcare systems in nations like Germany, the United Kingdom, France, and Italy, as well as the rising occurrence of spinal diseases. According to estimates provided by the Council of Europe, around 11,000 new cases of spinal-related diseases are added to the list of people who struggle with these challenges each year.

By Region

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe France UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



To know an additional revised 2023 list of market players, request a brochure of the report: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/requestbrochure/extreme-lateral-interbody-fusion-xlif-surgery-market

Browse Other Related Research Reports from Zion Market Research:

Spiral Freezer Market By Type (Small Capacity, Medium Capacity, And Large Capacity), By Application (Seafood & Fish, Meat Processing, And Bakery Products), And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/spiral-freezer-market

Veterinary Lasers Market By Application (Regenerative & Tissue Repair, Pain & Inflammation Management, And Others), By Animal Type (Cats, Dogs, And Others), By Class Type (Class 4, Class 3, And Class 2), By Product (Surgical Lasers And Therapeutic Lasers), And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/veterinary-lasers-market

Dehydrated Onions Market By Form (Kibbled, Chopped, Sliced, Minced, Powder, Granules, And Flakes), By Variety (Hybrid, Red Onions, White Onions, And Pink Onions), By Technology (Vacuum Drying, Hot Air Drying, Spray Drying, Freeze Drying, And Microwave Drying), By Application (Ready Meals, Food Processing, Soups, Dressing & Sauces, Instant Food, And Others), And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/dehydrated-onions-market

Birch Water Market By Distribution Channel (Retail Distribution And Direct Distribution), By Type (Non-Carbonated And Carbonated), By Nature (Conventional And Organic), By Application (Pharmaceuticals, Food And Beverages, Personal Care & Cosmetics, And Nutraceuticals), And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/birch-water-market

GPU As A Service Market By Delivery Model (Private Cloud, Public Cloud, And Hybrid Cloud), By Component (Services And Software), By Application (Real Estate, Gaming, Automotive, Healthcare, And Others), And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/gpu-as-a-service-market

Pectinase Market By End-User (Winemaking, Textile, Agriculture, And Food & Beverages), By Product (Pectinesterase, Polygalacturonases, Pectin Lyases, And Proto Pectinases), And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/pectinase-market

Aronia Berries Market By Form (Value Added Products And Whole Berries), By Product Type (Aronia Melanocarpa, Aronia Prunifolia, And Aronia Arbutifolia), By Distribution Channel (Supermarkets, Hypermarkets, And E-Commerce), By Source (Conventional And Organic), And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/aronia-berries-market

Wavefront Aberrometer Market By End-User (Specialty Clinics, Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, And Others), By Indication (Myopia, Hyperopia, Astigmatism, And Others), By Product Type (Ray Tracing Wavefront Aberrometer, Hartmann-Shack Wavefront Aberrometer, And Tscherning Wavefront Aberrometer), And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/wavefront-aberrometer-market

Potassium Nitrate Market By Raw Material (Potassium Chloride, Ammonium Nitrate, Sodium Nitrate), By Application (Agricultural Industry, Pharmaceuticals, Food Industry, General Industries, And Others), And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/potassium-nitrate-market

Demand Planning Solutions Market By Deployment (On-Premises And Cloud-Based), By Component (Solutions And Services), By Enterprise Size (SMEs And Large-Scale), By End-User (Automotive, Healthcare, IT & Telecom, BFSI, Manufacturing, Food & Beverages, And Others), And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/demand-planning-solutions-market

Pet Beds Market By Type (Orthopedic Beds, Pillow Or Cushion Beds, Donut & Bolster Beds, Heated Beds) By End-User (Dogs, Cats, Others) By Application (Indoor, Outdoor) And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/pet-beds-market

Corrugated Bulk Bins Market By Load Capacity (More Than 1500 Kg, 1000 -1500 Kg, And Below 1000 Kg), By Type (Hinged, Pallet Packs, And Others), By Format (Triple Wall, Double Wall, Single Wall, And Others), And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/corrugated-bulk-bins-market

Ciprofloxacin Ophthalmic Solution Market By Dosage (2 Drops/30 Minutes, 2 Drops/15 Minutes, And 1-2 Drops/2hrs), By Type (Branded And Generic), By End-Users (Hospitals, Homecare, Specialty Clinics, Others), By Application (Bacterial Conjunctivitis And Corneal Ulcers), And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/ciprofloxacin-ophthalmic-solution-market

Infrared Search And Track (IRST) System Market By Platform (Maritime, Airborne, Land, And Space ), By Component (Display, Scanning Head, And Processing & Control Electronics), By End-User (Defense And Civil), And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/global-infrared-search-and-track-system-market

Pleurodynia Treatment Market By Causes (Coxsackievirus B, Coxsackievirus A, And Echovirus), By Complications (Meningitis, Tachycardia, Hepatitis, Pericarditis, Myocarditis, And Orchitis)), By Symptoms (Chest Pain, Cough, Fever, Sore Throat, Headache, And Muscular Aches & Pains), And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/pleurodynia-treatment-market

About Zion Market Research:

Zion Market Research is a leading market research organization offering industry expertise and scrupulous consulting services to clients for their business development. The reports and services offered by Zion Market Research are used by prestigious academic institutions, start-ups, and companies globally to measure and understand the changing international and regional business backgrounds.

Our client’s/customer’s conviction on our solutions and services has pushed us in delivering always the best. Our advanced research solutions have helped them in appropriate decision-making and guidance for strategies to expand their business.

Follow Us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/zion-market-research/

Follow Us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/zion_research

Follow Us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/zionmarketresearch

Follow Us on Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/zionmarketresearch/

Follow Us on YouTube: https://youtu.be/Y0Yfi7N8zSs

Contact Us:

Rushikesh Dorge

USA: +1 347 690-0211

United Kingdom: +44 2032 894158

Japan: +81 50 5806 9039

India: +91 7768 006 007

Web: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/

Blog: https://zmrblog.com/

Still, Looking for More Information? OR Want Data for Inclusion in Magazine, Case Study, or Media?