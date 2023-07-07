New York, July 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Medical Device Validation and Verification Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032144/?utm_source=GNW

Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.



Global Medical Device Validation and Verification Market to Reach $1.8 Billion by 2030



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Medical Device Validation and Verification estimated at US$629 Million in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.8 Billion by 2030, growing at aCAGR of 13.7% over the period 2022-2030. Mechanical Testing, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 12.9% CAGR and reach US$668.4 Million by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Biological segment is readjusted to a revised 14.8% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $171.4 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 18.1% CAGR



The Medical Device Validation and Verification market in the U.S. is estimated at US$171.4 Million in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$401 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 18.1% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 9.1% and 11.9% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 10.6% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 36 Featured)

- Charles River

- Element Materials Technology

- Eurofins Scientific SE

- Global Services Pte., Ltd

- Intertek

- NAMSA

- Pacific Biolabs

- QuEST

- SGS SA

- Steris Laboratories

- Sterling Medical Devices

- Toxikon Corporation

- TÜV SÜD AG





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032144/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Medical Device Validation and Verification - Global Key

Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Medical Device Validation and Verification by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and

% CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for Medical Device Validation

and Verification by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 3: World 16-Year Perspective for Medical Device

Validation and Verification by Geographic Region - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets for

Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Mechanical Testing by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 5: World Historic Review for Mechanical Testing by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 6: World 16-Year Perspective for Mechanical Testing by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Biological by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 8: World Historic Review for Biological by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 9: World 16-Year Perspective for Biological by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for EMC/

ECI by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 11: World Historic Review for EMC / ECI by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 12: World 16-Year Perspective for EMC / ECI by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Electrical Safety Testing by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 14: World Historic Review for Electrical Safety Testing

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 15: World 16-Year Perspective for Electrical Safety

Testing by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,

Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 &

2030



Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Diagnostics by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 17: World Historic Review for Diagnostics by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 18: World 16-Year Perspective for Diagnostics by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Therapeutic by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 20: World Historic Review for Therapeutic by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 21: World 16-Year Perspective for Therapeutic by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Implants by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 23: World Historic Review for Implants by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 24: World 16-Year Perspective for Implants by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 25: World Medical Device Validation and Verification

Market Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014

through 2030



Table 26: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Oncology by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 27: World Historic Review for Oncology by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 28: World 16-Year Perspective for Oncology by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 29: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Orthopedics by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 30: World Historic Review for Orthopedics by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 31: World 16-Year Perspective for Orthopedics by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 32: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Respiratory by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 33: World Historic Review for Respiratory by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 34: World 16-Year Perspective for Respiratory by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 35: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Neurology by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 36: World Historic Review for Neurology by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 37: World 16-Year Perspective for Neurology by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 38: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Other Therapeutic Areas by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 39: World Historic Review for Other Therapeutic Areas by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 40: World 16-Year Perspective for Other Therapeutic Areas

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Medical Device Validation and Verification Market Presence -

Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United

States for 2023 (E)

Table 41: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Medical Device Validation and Verification by Technology -

Mechanical Testing, Biological, EMC / ECI and Electrical Safety

Testing - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 42: USA Historic Review for Medical Device Validation and

Verification by Technology - Mechanical Testing, Biological,

EMC / ECI and Electrical Safety Testing Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 43: USA 16-Year Perspective for Medical Device Validation

and Verification by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Mechanical Testing, Biological, EMC / ECI and

Electrical Safety Testing for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 44: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Medical Device Validation and Verification by Application -

Diagnostics, Therapeutic and Implants - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030

and % CAGR



Table 45: USA Historic Review for Medical Device Validation and

Verification by Application - Diagnostics, Therapeutic and

Implants Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 46: USA 16-Year Perspective for Medical Device Validation

and Verification by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Diagnostics, Therapeutic and Implants for the Years

2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 47: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Medical Device Validation and Verification by Therapeutic Area -

Oncology, Orthopedics, Respiratory, Neurology and Other

Therapeutic Areas - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 48: USA Historic Review for Medical Device Validation and

Verification by Therapeutic Area - Oncology, Orthopedics,

Respiratory, Neurology and Other Therapeutic Areas Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 49: USA 16-Year Perspective for Medical Device Validation

and Verification by Therapeutic Area - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Oncology, Orthopedics, Respiratory, Neurology

and Other Therapeutic Areas for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



CANADA

Table 50: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Medical Device Validation and Verification by Technology -

Mechanical Testing, Biological, EMC / ECI and Electrical Safety

Testing - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 51: Canada Historic Review for Medical Device Validation

and Verification by Technology - Mechanical Testing,

Biological, EMC / ECI and Electrical Safety Testing Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 52: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Medical Device

Validation and Verification by Technology - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for Mechanical Testing, Biological,

EMC / ECI and Electrical Safety Testing for the Years 2014,

2023 & 2030



Table 53: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Medical Device Validation and Verification by Application -

Diagnostics, Therapeutic and Implants - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030

and % CAGR



Table 54: Canada Historic Review for Medical Device Validation

and Verification by Application - Diagnostics, Therapeutic and

Implants Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 55: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Medical Device

Validation and Verification by Application - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for Diagnostics, Therapeutic and

Implants for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 56: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Medical Device Validation and Verification by Therapeutic Area -

Oncology, Orthopedics, Respiratory, Neurology and Other

Therapeutic Areas - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 57: Canada Historic Review for Medical Device Validation

and Verification by Therapeutic Area - Oncology, Orthopedics,

Respiratory, Neurology and Other Therapeutic Areas Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 58: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Medical Device

Validation and Verification by Therapeutic Area - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for Oncology, Orthopedics,

Respiratory, Neurology and Other Therapeutic Areas for the

Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



JAPAN

Medical Device Validation and Verification Market Presence -

Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for

2023 (E)

Table 59: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Medical Device Validation and Verification by Technology -

Mechanical Testing, Biological, EMC / ECI and Electrical Safety

Testing - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 60: Japan Historic Review for Medical Device Validation

and Verification by Technology - Mechanical Testing,

Biological, EMC / ECI and Electrical Safety Testing Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 61: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Medical Device

Validation and Verification by Technology - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for Mechanical Testing, Biological,

EMC / ECI and Electrical Safety Testing for the Years 2014,

2023 & 2030



Table 62: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Medical Device Validation and Verification by Application -

Diagnostics, Therapeutic and Implants - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030

and % CAGR



Table 63: Japan Historic Review for Medical Device Validation

and Verification by Application - Diagnostics, Therapeutic and

Implants Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 64: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Medical Device

Validation and Verification by Application - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for Diagnostics, Therapeutic and

Implants for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 65: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Medical Device Validation and Verification by Therapeutic Area -

Oncology, Orthopedics, Respiratory, Neurology and Other

Therapeutic Areas - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 66: Japan Historic Review for Medical Device Validation

and Verification by Therapeutic Area - Oncology, Orthopedics,

Respiratory, Neurology and Other Therapeutic Areas Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 67: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Medical Device

Validation and Verification by Therapeutic Area - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for Oncology, Orthopedics,

Respiratory, Neurology and Other Therapeutic Areas for the

Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



CHINA

Medical Device Validation and Verification Market Presence -

Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in China for

2023 (E)

Table 68: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Medical Device Validation and Verification by Technology -

Mechanical Testing, Biological, EMC / ECI and Electrical Safety

Testing - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 69: China Historic Review for Medical Device Validation

and Verification by Technology - Mechanical Testing,

Biological, EMC / ECI and Electrical Safety Testing Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 70: China 16-Year Perspective for Medical Device

Validation and Verification by Technology - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for Mechanical Testing, Biological,

EMC / ECI and Electrical Safety Testing for the Years 2014,

2023 & 2030



Table 71: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Medical Device Validation and Verification by Application -

Diagnostics, Therapeutic and Implants - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030

and % CAGR



Table 72: China Historic Review for Medical Device Validation

and Verification by Application - Diagnostics, Therapeutic and

Implants Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 73: China 16-Year Perspective for Medical Device

Validation and Verification by Application - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for Diagnostics, Therapeutic and

Implants for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 74: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Medical Device Validation and Verification by Therapeutic Area -

Oncology, Orthopedics, Respiratory, Neurology and Other

Therapeutic Areas - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 75: China Historic Review for Medical Device Validation

and Verification by Therapeutic Area - Oncology, Orthopedics,

Respiratory, Neurology and Other Therapeutic Areas Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 76: China 16-Year Perspective for Medical Device

Validation and Verification by Therapeutic Area - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for Oncology, Orthopedics,

Respiratory, Neurology and Other Therapeutic Areas for the

Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



EUROPE

Medical Device Validation and Verification Market Presence -

Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for

2023 (E)

Table 77: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Medical Device Validation and Verification by Geographic Region -

France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 78: Europe Historic Review for Medical Device Validation

and Verification by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy,

UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 79: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Medical Device

Validation and Verification by Geographic Region - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain,

Russia and Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 80: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Medical Device Validation and Verification by Technology -

Mechanical Testing, Biological, EMC / ECI and Electrical Safety

Testing - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 81: Europe Historic Review for Medical Device Validation

and Verification by Technology - Mechanical Testing,

Biological, EMC / ECI and Electrical Safety Testing Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 82: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Medical Device

Validation and Verification by Technology - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for Mechanical Testing, Biological,

EMC / ECI and Electrical Safety Testing for the Years 2014,

2023 & 2030



Table 83: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Medical Device Validation and Verification by Application -

Diagnostics, Therapeutic and Implants - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030

and % CAGR



Table 84: Europe Historic Review for Medical Device Validation

and Verification by Application - Diagnostics, Therapeutic and

Implants Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 85: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Medical Device

Validation and Verification by Application - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for Diagnostics, Therapeutic and

Implants for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 86: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Medical Device Validation and Verification by Therapeutic Area -

Oncology, Orthopedics, Respiratory, Neurology and Other

Therapeutic Areas - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 87: Europe Historic Review for Medical Device Validation

and Verification by Therapeutic Area - Oncology, Orthopedics,

Respiratory, Neurology and Other Therapeutic Areas Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 88: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Medical Device

Validation and Verification by Therapeutic Area - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for Oncology, Orthopedics,

Respiratory, Neurology and Other Therapeutic Areas for the

Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



FRANCE

Medical Device Validation and Verification Market Presence -

Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in France for

2023 (E)

Table 89: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Medical Device Validation and Verification by Technology -

Mechanical Testing, Biological, EMC / ECI and Electrical Safety

Testing - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 90: France Historic Review for Medical Device Validation

and Verification by Technology - Mechanical Testing,

Biological, EMC / ECI and Electrical Safety Testing Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 91: France 16-Year Perspective for Medical Device

Validation and Verification by Technology - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for Mechanical Testing, Biological,

EMC / ECI and Electrical Safety Testing for the Years 2014,

2023 & 2030



Table 92: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Medical Device Validation and Verification by Application -

Diagnostics, Therapeutic and Implants - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030

and % CAGR



Table 93: France Historic Review for Medical Device Validation

and Verification by Application - Diagnostics, Therapeutic and

Implants Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 94: France 16-Year Perspective for Medical Device

Validation and Verification by Application - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for Diagnostics, Therapeutic and

Implants for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 95: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Medical Device Validation and Verification by Therapeutic Area -

Oncology, Orthopedics, Respiratory, Neurology and Other

Therapeutic Areas - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 96: France Historic Review for Medical Device Validation

and Verification by Therapeutic Area - Oncology, Orthopedics,

Respiratory, Neurology and Other Therapeutic Areas Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 97: France 16-Year Perspective for Medical Device

Validation and Verification by Therapeutic Area - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for Oncology, Orthopedics,

Respiratory, Neurology and Other Therapeutic Areas for the

Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



GERMANY

Medical Device Validation and Verification Market Presence -

Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for

2023 (E)

Table 98: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Medical Device Validation and Verification by Technology -

Mechanical Testing, Biological, EMC / ECI and Electrical Safety

Testing - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 99: Germany Historic Review for Medical Device Validation

and Verification by Technology - Mechanical Testing,

Biological, EMC / ECI and Electrical Safety Testing Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 100: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Medical Device

Validation and Verification by Technology - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for Mechanical Testing, Biological,

EMC / ECI and Electrical Safety Testing for the Years 2014,

2023 & 2030



Table 101: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Medical Device Validation and Verification by Application -

Diagnostics, Therapeutic and Implants - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030

and % CAGR



Table 102: Germany Historic Review for Medical Device

Validation and Verification by Application - Diagnostics,

Therapeutic and Implants Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and %

CAGR



Table 103: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Medical Device

Validation and Verification by Application - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for Diagnostics, Therapeutic and

Implants for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 104: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Medical Device Validation and Verification by Therapeutic Area -

Oncology, Orthopedics, Respiratory, Neurology and Other

Therapeutic Areas - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 105: Germany Historic Review for Medical Device

Validation and Verification by Therapeutic Area - Oncology,

Orthopedics, Respiratory, Neurology and Other Therapeutic Areas

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 106: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Medical Device

Validation and Verification by Therapeutic Area - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for Oncology, Orthopedics,

Respiratory, Neurology and Other Therapeutic Areas for the

Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



ITALY

Table 107: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Medical Device Validation and Verification by Technology -

Mechanical Testing, Biological, EMC / ECI and Electrical Safety

Testing - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 108: Italy Historic Review for Medical Device Validation

and Verification by Technology - Mechanical Testing,

Biological, EMC / ECI and Electrical Safety Testing Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 109: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Medical Device

Validation and Verification by Technology - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for Mechanical Testing, Biological,

EMC / ECI and Electrical Safety Testing for the Years 2014,

2023 & 2030



Table 110: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Medical Device Validation and Verification by Application -

Diagnostics, Therapeutic and Implants - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030

and % CAGR



Table 111: Italy Historic Review for Medical Device Validation

and Verification by Application - Diagnostics, Therapeutic and

Implants Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 112: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Medical Device

Validation and Verification by Application - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for Diagnostics, Therapeutic and

Implants for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 113: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Medical Device Validation and Verification by Therapeutic Area -

Oncology, Orthopedics, Respiratory, Neurology and Other

Therapeutic Areas - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 114: Italy Historic Review for Medical Device Validation

and Verification by Therapeutic Area - Oncology, Orthopedics,

Respiratory, Neurology and Other Therapeutic Areas Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 115: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Medical Device

Validation and Verification by Therapeutic Area - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for Oncology, Orthopedics,

Respiratory, Neurology and Other Therapeutic Areas for the

Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



UNITED KINGDOM

Medical Device Validation and Verification Market Presence -

Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United

Kingdom for 2023 (E)

Table 116: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Medical Device Validation and Verification by Technology -

Mechanical Testing, Biological, EMC / ECI and Electrical Safety



Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032144/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________