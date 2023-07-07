New York, July 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Medical Device Contract Manufacturing Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032143/?utm_source=GNW

Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.



Global Medical Device Contract Manufacturing Market to Reach $209.4 Billion by 2030



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Medical Device Contract Manufacturing estimated at US$69.6 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$209.4 Billion by 2030, growing at aCAGR of 14.8% over the period 2022-2030. IVD Devices, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 18.6% CAGR and reach US$64.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Diagnostic Imaging Devices segment is readjusted to a revised 15.7% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $19 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 20.1% CAGR



The Medical Device Contract Manufacturing market in the U.S. is estimated at US$19 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$50.6 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 20.1% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 9.8% and 12.6% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 11.3% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 36 Featured)

- Benchmark Electronics, Inc.

- Celestica Inc.

- Consort Medical PLC

- Flex Ltd.

- Gerresheimer Ag

- Integer Holdings Corporation

- Jabil Inc.

- Nipro Corporation

- Plexus Corporation

- Sanmina Corporation

- SMC Ltd.

- TE Connectivity, Ltd.

- West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc.









I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Medical Device Contract Manufacturing - Global Key Competitors

Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Medical Device Contract Manufacturing Market Presence - Strong/

Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States

for 2023 (E)

CANADA

JAPAN

Medical Device Contract Manufacturing Market Presence - Strong/

Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2023 (E)

CHINA

Medical Device Contract Manufacturing Market Presence - Strong/

Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2023 (E)

EUROPE

Medical Device Contract Manufacturing Market Presence - Strong/

Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2023 (E)

FRANCE

Medical Device Contract Manufacturing Market Presence - Strong/

Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2023 (E)

GERMANY

Medical Device Contract Manufacturing Market Presence - Strong/

Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2023

(E)

ITALY





