New York, July 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Medical Adhesive Tapes Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032137/?utm_source=GNW

Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.



Global Medical Adhesive Tapes Market to Reach $16.4 Billion by 2030



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Medical Adhesive Tapes estimated at US$8.8 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$16.4 Billion by 2030, growing at aCAGR of 8% over the period 2022-2030. Acrylic, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 8.4% CAGR and reach US$6.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Silicone segment is readjusted to a revised 8.5% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.4 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 13.2% CAGR



The Medical Adhesive Tapes market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.4 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$4 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 13.2% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.1% and 6.3% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.4% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 36 Featured)

- 3M

- A.M.G. Medical Inc.

- Avery Dennison Corporation

- Berry Global, Inc.

- CCT Tapes

- DermaMed Coatings Company, LLC

- DermaRite Industries, LLC

- Gergonne Industrie

- Jiangsu Nanfang Medical Co., Ltd.

- Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.

- Lohmann GmbH & Co.KG

- Mactac Mexico

- Medline Industries, Inc.

- Mercator Medical S.A.

- Nichiban Co., Ltd

- Nitto Denko Corporation

- Paul Hartmann AG

- Pinnacle Technologies

- Scapa Group plc

- Seyitler Kimya

- Smith & Nephew

- Sterimed Group

- Wuxi Beyon Medical Products Co., Ltd.





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032137/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Medical Adhesive Tapes - Global Key Competitors Percentage

Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Medical Adhesive Tapes by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for Medical Adhesive Tapes by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 3: World 16-Year Perspective for Medical Adhesive Tapes

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Acrylic by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 5: World Historic Review for Acrylic by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 6: World 16-Year Perspective for Acrylic by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Silicone by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 8: World Historic Review for Silicone by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 9: World 16-Year Perspective for Silicone by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Rubber by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 11: World Historic Review for Rubber by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 12: World 16-Year Perspective for Rubber by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Other Resin Types by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 14: World Historic Review for Other Resin Types by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 15: World 16-Year Perspective for Other Resin Types by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Wound Dressings by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 17: World Historic Review for Wound Dressings by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 18: World 16-Year Perspective for Wound Dressings by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Splints by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 20: World Historic Review for Splints by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 21: World 16-Year Perspective for Splints by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Secure IV lines by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 23: World Historic Review for Secure IV lines by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 24: World 16-Year Perspective for Secure IV lines by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 25: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Ostomy Seals by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 26: World Historic Review for Ostomy Seals by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 27: World 16-Year Perspective for Ostomy Seals by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 28: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Other Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 29: World Historic Review for Other Applications by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 30: World 16-Year Perspective for Other Applications by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 31: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Surgeries by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 32: World Historic Review for Surgeries by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 33: World 16-Year Perspective for Surgeries by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 34: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Paper by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 35: World Historic Review for Paper by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 36: World 16-Year Perspective for Paper by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 37: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Other Materials by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 38: World Historic Review for Other Materials by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 39: World 16-Year Perspective for Other Materials by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 40: World Medical Adhesive Tapes Market Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2030



Table 41: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Fabric Tape by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 42: World Historic Review for Fabric Tape by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 43: World 16-Year Perspective for Fabric Tape by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 44: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Plastic Tape by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 45: World Historic Review for Plastic Tape by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 46: World 16-Year Perspective for Plastic Tape by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Medical Adhesive Tapes Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2023 (E)

Table 47: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Medical Adhesive Tapes by Resin Type - Acrylic, Silicone,

Rubber and Other Resin Types - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 48: USA Historic Review for Medical Adhesive Tapes by

Resin Type - Acrylic, Silicone, Rubber and Other Resin Types

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 49: USA 16-Year Perspective for Medical Adhesive Tapes by

Resin Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Acrylic,

Silicone, Rubber and Other Resin Types for the Years 2014, 2023 &

2030



Table 50: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Medical Adhesive Tapes by Application - Wound Dressings,

Splints, Secure IV lines, Ostomy Seals, Other Applications and

Surgeries - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 51: USA Historic Review for Medical Adhesive Tapes by

Application - Wound Dressings, Splints, Secure IV lines, Ostomy

Seals, Other Applications and Surgeries Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 52: USA 16-Year Perspective for Medical Adhesive Tapes by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Wound

Dressings, Splints, Secure IV lines, Ostomy Seals, Other

Applications and Surgeries for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 53: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Medical Adhesive Tapes by Material - Fabric Tape, Paper,

Plastic Tape and Other Materials - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and

% CAGR



Table 54: USA Historic Review for Medical Adhesive Tapes by

Material - Fabric Tape, Paper, Plastic Tape and Other Materials

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 55: USA 16-Year Perspective for Medical Adhesive Tapes by

Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Fabric Tape,

Paper, Plastic Tape and Other Materials for the Years 2014,

2023 & 2030



CANADA

Table 56: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Medical Adhesive Tapes by Resin Type - Acrylic, Silicone,

Rubber and Other Resin Types - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 57: Canada Historic Review for Medical Adhesive Tapes by

Resin Type - Acrylic, Silicone, Rubber and Other Resin Types

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 58: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Medical Adhesive Tapes

by Resin Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Acrylic, Silicone, Rubber and Other Resin Types for the Years

2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 59: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Medical Adhesive Tapes by Application - Wound Dressings,

Splints, Secure IV lines, Ostomy Seals, Other Applications and

Surgeries - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 60: Canada Historic Review for Medical Adhesive Tapes by

Application - Wound Dressings, Splints, Secure IV lines, Ostomy

Seals, Other Applications and Surgeries Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 61: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Medical Adhesive Tapes

by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Wound

Dressings, Splints, Secure IV lines, Ostomy Seals, Other

Applications and Surgeries for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 62: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Medical Adhesive Tapes by Material - Fabric Tape, Paper,

Plastic Tape and Other Materials - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and

% CAGR



Table 63: Canada Historic Review for Medical Adhesive Tapes by

Material - Fabric Tape, Paper, Plastic Tape and Other Materials

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 64: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Medical Adhesive Tapes

by Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Fabric

Tape, Paper, Plastic Tape and Other Materials for the Years

2014, 2023 & 2030



JAPAN

Medical Adhesive Tapes Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2023 (E)

Table 65: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Medical Adhesive Tapes by Resin Type - Acrylic, Silicone,

Rubber and Other Resin Types - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 66: Japan Historic Review for Medical Adhesive Tapes by

Resin Type - Acrylic, Silicone, Rubber and Other Resin Types

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 67: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Medical Adhesive Tapes

by Resin Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Acrylic, Silicone, Rubber and Other Resin Types for the Years

2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 68: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Medical Adhesive Tapes by Application - Wound Dressings,

Splints, Secure IV lines, Ostomy Seals, Other Applications and

Surgeries - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 69: Japan Historic Review for Medical Adhesive Tapes by

Application - Wound Dressings, Splints, Secure IV lines, Ostomy

Seals, Other Applications and Surgeries Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 70: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Medical Adhesive Tapes

by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Wound

Dressings, Splints, Secure IV lines, Ostomy Seals, Other

Applications and Surgeries for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 71: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Medical Adhesive Tapes by Material - Fabric Tape, Paper,

Plastic Tape and Other Materials - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and

% CAGR



Table 72: Japan Historic Review for Medical Adhesive Tapes by

Material - Fabric Tape, Paper, Plastic Tape and Other Materials

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 73: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Medical Adhesive Tapes

by Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Fabric

Tape, Paper, Plastic Tape and Other Materials for the Years

2014, 2023 & 2030



CHINA

Medical Adhesive Tapes Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2023 (E)

Table 74: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Medical Adhesive Tapes by Resin Type - Acrylic, Silicone,

Rubber and Other Resin Types - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 75: China Historic Review for Medical Adhesive Tapes by

Resin Type - Acrylic, Silicone, Rubber and Other Resin Types

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 76: China 16-Year Perspective for Medical Adhesive Tapes

by Resin Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Acrylic, Silicone, Rubber and Other Resin Types for the Years

2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 77: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Medical Adhesive Tapes by Application - Wound Dressings,

Splints, Secure IV lines, Ostomy Seals, Other Applications and

Surgeries - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 78: China Historic Review for Medical Adhesive Tapes by

Application - Wound Dressings, Splints, Secure IV lines, Ostomy

Seals, Other Applications and Surgeries Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 79: China 16-Year Perspective for Medical Adhesive Tapes

by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Wound

Dressings, Splints, Secure IV lines, Ostomy Seals, Other

Applications and Surgeries for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 80: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Medical Adhesive Tapes by Material - Fabric Tape, Paper,

Plastic Tape and Other Materials - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and

% CAGR



Table 81: China Historic Review for Medical Adhesive Tapes by

Material - Fabric Tape, Paper, Plastic Tape and Other Materials

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 82: China 16-Year Perspective for Medical Adhesive Tapes

by Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Fabric

Tape, Paper, Plastic Tape and Other Materials for the Years

2014, 2023 & 2030



EUROPE

Medical Adhesive Tapes Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2023 (E)

Table 83: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Medical Adhesive Tapes by Geographic Region - France, Germany,

Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 84: Europe Historic Review for Medical Adhesive Tapes by

Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia

and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 85: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Medical Adhesive Tapes

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe

Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 86: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Medical Adhesive Tapes by Resin Type - Acrylic, Silicone,

Rubber and Other Resin Types - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 87: Europe Historic Review for Medical Adhesive Tapes by

Resin Type - Acrylic, Silicone, Rubber and Other Resin Types

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 88: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Medical Adhesive Tapes

by Resin Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Acrylic, Silicone, Rubber and Other Resin Types for the Years

2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 89: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Medical Adhesive Tapes by Application - Wound Dressings,

Splints, Secure IV lines, Ostomy Seals, Other Applications and

Surgeries - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 90: Europe Historic Review for Medical Adhesive Tapes by

Application - Wound Dressings, Splints, Secure IV lines, Ostomy

Seals, Other Applications and Surgeries Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 91: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Medical Adhesive Tapes

by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Wound

Dressings, Splints, Secure IV lines, Ostomy Seals, Other

Applications and Surgeries for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 92: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Medical Adhesive Tapes by Material - Fabric Tape, Paper,

Plastic Tape and Other Materials - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and

% CAGR



Table 93: Europe Historic Review for Medical Adhesive Tapes by

Material - Fabric Tape, Paper, Plastic Tape and Other Materials

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 94: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Medical Adhesive Tapes

by Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Fabric

Tape, Paper, Plastic Tape and Other Materials for the Years

2014, 2023 & 2030



FRANCE

Medical Adhesive Tapes Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2023 (E)

Table 95: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Medical Adhesive Tapes by Resin Type - Acrylic, Silicone,

Rubber and Other Resin Types - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 96: France Historic Review for Medical Adhesive Tapes by

Resin Type - Acrylic, Silicone, Rubber and Other Resin Types

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 97: France 16-Year Perspective for Medical Adhesive Tapes

by Resin Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Acrylic, Silicone, Rubber and Other Resin Types for the Years

2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 98: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Medical Adhesive Tapes by Application - Wound Dressings,

Splints, Secure IV lines, Ostomy Seals, Other Applications and

Surgeries - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 99: France Historic Review for Medical Adhesive Tapes by

Application - Wound Dressings, Splints, Secure IV lines, Ostomy

Seals, Other Applications and Surgeries Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 100: France 16-Year Perspective for Medical Adhesive

Tapes by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Wound Dressings, Splints, Secure IV lines, Ostomy Seals, Other

Applications and Surgeries for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 101: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Medical Adhesive Tapes by Material - Fabric Tape, Paper,

Plastic Tape and Other Materials - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and

% CAGR



Table 102: France Historic Review for Medical Adhesive Tapes by

Material - Fabric Tape, Paper, Plastic Tape and Other Materials

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 103: France 16-Year Perspective for Medical Adhesive

Tapes by Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Fabric Tape, Paper, Plastic Tape and Other Materials for the

Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



GERMANY

Medical Adhesive Tapes Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2023 (E)

Table 104: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Medical Adhesive Tapes by Resin Type - Acrylic, Silicone,

Rubber and Other Resin Types - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 105: Germany Historic Review for Medical Adhesive Tapes

by Resin Type - Acrylic, Silicone, Rubber and Other Resin Types

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 106: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Medical Adhesive

Tapes by Resin Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Acrylic, Silicone, Rubber and Other Resin Types for the Years

2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 107: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Medical Adhesive Tapes by Application - Wound Dressings,

Splints, Secure IV lines, Ostomy Seals, Other Applications and

Surgeries - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 108: Germany Historic Review for Medical Adhesive Tapes

by Application - Wound Dressings, Splints, Secure IV lines,

Ostomy Seals, Other Applications and Surgeries Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 109: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Medical Adhesive

Tapes by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Wound Dressings, Splints, Secure IV lines, Ostomy Seals, Other

Applications and Surgeries for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 110: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Medical Adhesive Tapes by Material - Fabric Tape, Paper,

Plastic Tape and Other Materials - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and

% CAGR



Table 111: Germany Historic Review for Medical Adhesive Tapes

by Material - Fabric Tape, Paper, Plastic Tape and Other

Materials Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 112: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Medical Adhesive

Tapes by Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Fabric Tape, Paper, Plastic Tape and Other Materials for the

Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



ITALY

Table 113: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Medical Adhesive Tapes by Resin Type - Acrylic, Silicone,

Rubber and Other Resin Types - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 114: Italy Historic Review for Medical Adhesive Tapes by

Resin Type - Acrylic, Silicone, Rubber and Other Resin Types

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 115: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Medical Adhesive Tapes

by Resin Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Acrylic, Silicone, Rubber and Other Resin Types for the Years

2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 116: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Medical Adhesive Tapes by Application - Wound Dressings,

Splints, Secure IV lines, Ostomy Seals, Other Applications and

Surgeries - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 117: Italy Historic Review for Medical Adhesive Tapes by

Application - Wound Dressings, Splints, Secure IV lines, Ostomy

Seals, Other Applications and Surgeries Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 118: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Medical Adhesive Tapes

by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Wound

Dressings, Splints, Secure IV lines, Ostomy Seals, Other

Applications and Surgeries for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 119: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Medical Adhesive Tapes by Material - Fabric Tape, Paper,

Plastic Tape and Other Materials - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and

% CAGR



Table 120: Italy Historic Review for Medical Adhesive Tapes by

Material - Fabric Tape, Paper, Plastic Tape and Other Materials

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 121: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Medical Adhesive Tapes

by Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Fabric

Tape, Paper, Plastic Tape and Other Materials for the Years

2014, 2023 & 2030



UNITED KINGDOM

Medical Adhesive Tapes Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2023 (E)

Table 122: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Medical Adhesive Tapes by Resin Type - Acrylic, Silicone,

Rubber and Other Resin Types - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 123: UK Historic Review for Medical Adhesive Tapes by

Resin Type - Acrylic, Silicone, Rubber and Other Resin Types

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 124: UK 16-Year Perspective for Medical Adhesive Tapes by



Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032137/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________