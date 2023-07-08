XPPen Best Drawing Tablet Deal Is Booming. 40% Off Thanks to Amazon Prime Day 2023

SHENZHEN, CHINA, July 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Attention all artists and digital creators! Get ready for an explosive offer that will revolutionize your artistic journey. XPPen, one of the top brands in drawing tablets, is about to unleash an awe-inspiring offer, where the best drawing tablet deal will boom with an incredible 40% off, all thanks to Amazon Prime Day 2023.

Over 17 years of dedicated research and development, XPPen continues to impress with its innovative product lineup. Among their offerings, the XPPen Artist Pro series drawing display shines with its exceptional features. In the first half year of 2023, XPPen unveiled their latest X3 Pro stylus, featuring the world's first 16K pen pressure technology. This groundbreaking advancement unlocks endless possibilities for users' creative inspiration, elevating the digital art experience to new heights.

What could you expect about XPPen for this early July Prime Day? Mark your calendars for July 11 and 12, and enjoy the year's best deals on everything from best valued graphic displays to essential tools for digital art.

Best Drawing Tablet Deals in US: https://bit.ly/4416Gmp







Artist 22R Pro Drawing Display: $399.99 (Save $150) https://amzn.to/44tHIMd



This fully functional Artist 22R Pro offers the most substantial discount of saving $150 during this promotional event. The 21.5-inch drawing display features a battery-free stylus, full-laminated technology, two easy-to-control red dial wheels and 20 customizable shortcut keys, providing a spacious working area and a vivid, comfortable visual experience.

Best Drawing Tablet Deals in UK: https://amzn.to/3pC6MSj







Artist 13.3 Pro Drawing Display: $209.99 (Save £90) https://amzn.to/46vJLBi



The 13.3-inch fully-laminated FHD display supports up to 60 degrees of tilt function, high color accuracy and 8 fully customizable shortcut keys. According to the XPPen R&D center, the full-laminated technology is applied to seamlessly combine the glass with the screen with no parallax error, which delivers a natural drawing experience.

Best Drawing Tablet Deals in FR: https://bit.ly/xppenprfr







Artist 24 Pro Drawing Display: 629.99€ (Save 270€) https://amzn.to/3PEA3GE



Dive into ultimate creativity with the XPPen Artist 24 Pro drawing display. Its stunning 2.5K resolution and 23.8-inch display bring your creations to life with realistic colors and incredible detail.

Best Drawing Tablet Deals in DE: https://amzn.to/44sQv0R



Artist 16 2nd Drawing Display: 264.99€ (Save 104.01€) https://amzn.to/43dLTdY



Experience the XPPen Artist 16 2nd: full HD visuals, customizable express keys, latest X3 Stylus Pen, distraction-free environment. Unleash your creativity now!

Best Drawing Tablet Deals in IT: https://amzn.to/3rcYP6I



Deco 01V2 Drawing Tablet: 49.52€ (Save 13.97€) https://amzn.to/3pqK7bQ



XPPen Deco 01 V2 Drawing Tablet customize fully 8 shortcut keys, with 8192 pressure levels, battery-free Stylus that supports up to 60 degrees of tilt action, suitable for drawing, learning and working. Considering that some users prefer to use the drawing tablet, XPPen chooses a best-selling drawing tablet to meet the needs of more people.

Best Drawing Tablet Deals in ES: https://amzn.to/3rbi0Ob



XPPen Star G640 Drawing Tablet: 26.99€ (Save 13€) https://amzn.to/3JEqlAc



The XPPen G640 graphic tablet is not just limited to drawing. It's designed to excel in online education, digital drawing, painting, sketching, E-signatures, remote work, and photo editing. Compatible with Microsoft Office apps, it offers precise visual presentation for your handwritten notes and signatures, surpassing the capabilities of a mouse.

Best Drawing Tablet Deals in JP: https://amzn.to/3JCCJRt



XPPen Artist 12 2nd Drawing Display: JP¥25280 (Save JP¥7700) https://amzn.to/46yISYD



Japan Exclusive! Artist12 2nd - The aesthetic yet highly performed drawing display. With a stunning 11.9-inch display, 1920x1080 resolution, and wide color gamut, it delivers vivid visuals. Powered by the X3 chip, the pen offers precise control with 8192 pressure levels. Compact and portable, it's perfect for beginners.

XPPen is a brand committed to being the digital drawing of choice for emerging talents in the digital art world. If you are a creative artist seeking a high-quality drawing display, XPPen is your top choice. Find the best on-sale models and save them to your Amazon Prime Day wish list.