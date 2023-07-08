OKX Adjusts Position Tiers of Margins Across 38 Trading Pairs

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, July 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX , a leading Web3 technology company, has issued updates for July 8, 2023.

OKX Adjusts Margin Position Tiers for 38 Pairs

On July 7, 2023, OKX adjusted position tiers for margins across 38 trading pairs in order to improve market liquidity and mitigate risk. The 38 trading pairs concerned are:

AAVE/BTC, AAVE/USDC, AAVE/USDT, ALGO/USDT, APE/USDC, APE/USDT, ATOM/BTC, ATOM/USDC, ATOM/USDT, CRV/BTC, CRV/USDT, DASH/BTC, FTM/USDT, HBAR/USDT, LTC/BTC, LTC/USDC, LTC/USDT, MANA/BTC, MANA/USDT, MASK/USDT, NEAR/BTC, NEAR/USDC, NEAR/USDT, OKB/USDT, SAND/USDC, SAND/USDT, SHIB/USDT, UNI/BTC, UNI/USDC, UNI/USDT, XMR/BTC, XMR/USDC, XMR/USDT, XRP/BTC, XRP/USDC, XRP/USDT, ZEC/BTC, ZEC/USDT

Details of the adjustments can be found here .



For further information, please contact:

Media@okx.com

About OKX

A leading global technology company driving the future of Web3, OKX provides a comprehensive suite of products to meet the needs of beginners and experts alike, including the OKX Wallet, NFT Marketplace and DEX.

OKX partners with a number of the world's top brands and athletes, including: English Premier League champions Manchester City F.C., McLaren Formula 1, The Tribeca Festival, Olympian Scotty James, and F1 driver Daniel Ricciardo.

As a leader building innovative technology products, OKX believes in challenging the status quo. The company recently launched a global brand campaign entitled, The System Needs a Rewrite , which advocates for a new paradigm led by Web3 self-managed technology to replace existing centralized systems.

To learn more about OKX, download our app or visit: okx.com

Disclaimer