SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. - AMRX

NEW YORK, July 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (“Amneal” or the “Company”) (NYSE: AMRX). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.



The investigation concerns whether Amneal and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On July 3, 2023, Amneal issued a press release “announc[ing] it has received a Complete Response Letter (CRL) from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) regarding the Company’s New Drug Application (NDA) for IPX203 for the treatment of Parkinson’s disease.” The Company stated that “[t]he letter indicated that although an adequate scientific bridge was established for the safety of one ingredient, levodopa (LD), based on pharmacokinetic studies, it was not adequately established for the other ingredient, carbidopa (CD), and FDA has requested additional information.”

On this news, Amneal’s stock price fell $0.29 per share, or 9.51%, to close at $2.76 per share on July 5, 2023, the following trading day.

