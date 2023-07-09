SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of FibroGen, Inc. - FGEN

NEW YORK, July 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of FibroGen, Inc. (“FibroGen” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: FGEN). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.



The investigation concerns whether FibroGen and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On June 26, 2023, FibroGen issued a press release “announc[ing] topline results from its Phase 3 ZEPHYRUS-1 trial evaluating the safety and efficacy of pamrevlumab in patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF).” In the press release, the Company disclosed that the trial had failed to reach the primary or secondary endpoints and that “[b]ased on the results of ZEPHYRUS-1, ZEPHYRUS-2, the second Phase 3 clinical trial, will be discontinued.”

On this news, FibroGen’s stock price fell $13.34 per share, or 83.12%, to close at $2.71 per share on June 26, 2023.

