Amazon EU Customers can now Score Mega Deals on INNOCN Monitors during Prime Day 2023

SHENZHEN, China, July 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shenzhen Century Joint Innovation Technology Company Ltd. (INNOCN) is at the forefront of integrating new age technology into travel and home office monitors. With its innovative approach, INNOCN continues to fulfill its vision of enhancing productivity and creativity for Amazon customers across the European Union (EU) who seek monitors for work and entertainment purposes.







INNOCN consistently introduces affordable monitors that serve as excellent laptop companions, standalone monitors for desktop PCs, and MacBook partners. This year, Amazon EU customers in Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the Netherlands have the opportunity to enjoy exclusive discounts during Prime Day. Starting on July 11th, INNOCN joins the Prime Day extravaganza by offering feature-filled monitors at reduced prices for Amazon EU Prime members.

During Prime Day, INNOCN has a wide range of outstanding monitors for Amazon EU customers. The lineup includes the highly portable 13A1F(DE,FR) monitor, as well as the impressive selection of ultra-wide and mini-LED gaming monitors such as the 27C1U-D (DE,FR), 27G1G (DE,FR), 39G1R(DE,FR), 40C1R(DE,FR), 44C1G(DE,FR), 27G1S(DE,FR), 27G1H(DE,FR), and 48Q1V. Each of these monitors offers exclusive pricing tailored for customers in Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the Netherlands (DE, FR, IT, ES, NL).

INNOCN monitors boast an abundance of amazing features that cater to the needs of every consumer. These monitors excel in connectivity with devices equipped with USB-C, HDMI, and DisplayPort options. Business professionals, students, gamers, and photographers alike will appreciate the picture clarity and quality offered by INNOCN monitors. With high resolution, excellent color characteristics, fast response times, and industry-standard refresh rates, these monitors provide a top-tier visual experience.

Don't miss out on the best monitor deals available on Prime Day. Act now and take advantage of INNOCN's exclusive offers.

