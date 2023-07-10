BW Energy: Long-Term Incentive Program – new awards

Long-Term Incentive Program – new awards





The Board of Directors of BW Energy Limited ("BWE" or the "Company") approved the award of share options under a Long-Term Incentive Program (LTIP) adopted on 19th May 2021 to align the interests of the participating employees with those of the Company's shareholders. This year is the third annual award under the LTIP. The LTIP is discretionary, and participants are invited on an annual basis.





The total number of shares awarded under the LTIP for 2023 is 1,414,400, allocated to options that will give the holder the right to acquire one BW Energy share. A total of 19 BW Energy employees have been invited to participate in the program.





The strike price of the options is calculated based on the volume-weighted average share price five trading days prior to grant date, plus a premium of 15.76% (corresponding to a 5% increase annually over 3 years). The strike price for the options awarded on 7 July 2023 is NOK 31,26.





The options will have a vesting period of three years, followed by a three-year exercise period. Exercise windows will be set by the Company. The options will expire 6 years after the award date.





The options are non-tradable and conditional upon the option holder being employed by the Company and not having resigned or being terminated for cause prior to the vesting date.





Following the new awards, the Company will have a total of 4,850,400 outstanding options and 257,993 restricted share units.





The following primary insiders of the Company have been awarded options under the LTIP for 2023:

Chief Executive Officer, Carl K. Arnet has been awarded 450,000 options

Following the award Carl K. Arnet has a total number of 1,350,000 options, total restricted share units of 129,500 and total shares held are 3,821,085.





Chief Financial Officer, Knut R. Saethre has been awarded 148,500 options

Following the award Knut R. Saethre has total number of 446,500 options, total restricted share Units of 42,831 and total shares held are 100,533.





Chief Commercial Officer, Thomas Kolanski has been awarded 148,500 options

Following the award Thomas Kolanski has total number of 446,500 options, total restricted share Units of 42,831 and total shares held are 803.





4. Chief Strategy Officer, Thomas M. Young has been awarded 148,500 options



Following the award Thomas M. Young has total number of 446,500 options, total restricted share Units of 42,831 and total shares held are 37,885.











