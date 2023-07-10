Electric Bike Market Size Expected to Rise $119.72 billion at CAGR 15.6% by 2030

Pune, India., July 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Electric Bike market size was USD 37.47 billion in 2022. The market is expected to grow from USD 43.32 billion in 2023 to USD 119.72 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 15.6% in the 2023-2030 period. This information is provided by Fortune Business Insights, in its report titled, “Electric Bike Market, 2023-2030.” The rising prices of crude oil worldwide have encouraged people to opt for economical and environment-friendly modes of transport, thus facilitating e-bike industry expansion.

Market Drivers & Restraints-

Rising Efforts by Governments to Boost E-Bike Usage to Drive Market Expansion

Rising fuel prices have elevated the adoption of bicycles for commuting daily. This increase in fuel prices is owing to the rising crude oil costs due to rising vehicle demand and supply shortages. Moreover, governments are focused on developing the charging infrastructure needed for adopting electric bicycles. They are also offering overall cost benefits such as incentives, schemes, and subsidies to boost e-bike usage. Also, e-bikes are cost effective and environment friendly which is further boosting their adoption and driving electric bike market growth.

Factors such as the rising development of cycling infrastructure in emerging economies coupled with rising support for e-bikes in the form of incentives will boost the electric bike market growth during the forecast period. The rising adoption of shared micro-mobility activities will further fuel the growth of the market toward a higher boundary.

Request a Sample Copy of the Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/electric-e-bike-market-102022

Report Highlights:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023-2030 Forecast Period 2023 to 2030 CAGR 15.6% 2030 Value Projection USD 119.72 billion Base Year 2022 Market Size in 2023 USD 43.32 billion Historical Data for 2019-2021 No. of Pages 288





Competitive Landscape-

Product Launches by Leading Players to Drive Market Growth

Mergers and acquisitions, partnerships, collaborations, and product launches help companies in gaining a competitive advantage over leading players. They help the companies in enlarging product portfolio, expanding consumer base, and earning higher profits. For instance, in October 2022, Hero Lectro, the e-cycle division of Hero Cycles Ltd., launched two new e-cycle models, the H3 and H5, in India. The new e-cycles are equipped with a smart LED display and a high torque 250W BLDC rear hub motor. They also offer precise braking and come with dual disc brakes making them a good choice for off-roading as well.

The market contains a large amount of small, large, and medium-sized players that are striving to introduce the latest generation of products for retaining their existing consumer base. Players are also focused on deploying strategic tactics such as mergers & acquisitions coupled with collaborations to consolidate a combinative market share. Other players are also focused on expanding their business practices beyond their existing presence. For example, in January 2022, Panasonic Automotive Systems announced a cooperative agreement with Totem USA.

To get to know more about the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this market, please visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/electric-e-bike-market-102022

Segments-

Pedal Assist to Hold Major Share Backed Lower Servicing Needs and Better Battery Life

Based on propulsion type, the market is split into pedal assist and throttle. Among these, the pedal assist segment held the largest market share owing to its lower servicing needs, and better battery life. Pedal assist cycles enable users to choose from the three to five modes depending on the model.

Lithium-ion Batteries to Lead Owing to Higher Efficiency and Low Cost

According to battery type, the market is segmented into lead acid, lithium-ion, nickel metal hydride, and others. Among these, the lithium-ion segment captured a significant share as its total weight and capacity makes it ideal for e-bikes. These batteries have twice the voltage and three times the capacity of lead-acid batteries. They offer high efficiency at economical cost, thus contributing to segment proliferation.

City/Urban Segment to Hold Largest Share Stoked by Favourable Government Initiatives

As per application, the market is split into city/urban, mountain/trekking, and cargo/luggage. Among these, the city/urban segment captured majority of the market share in 2022 owing to growing demand for eco-friendly transportation and favourable government initiatives.

Geographically, the market is segregated into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

Get your Customized Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/ask-for-customization/electric-e-bike-market-102022

Regional Insights-

Asia Pacific to Dominate Stoked by Imposition of Stringent Emission Norms

Asia Pacific captured majority of the electric bike market share in 2022 owing to development of bicycle infrastructure in emerging and developed economies such as India, China, and Japan. Rising vehicle congestion and imposition of stringent emission norms will further elevate regional market expansion. Additionally, the rising stringency of emission regulations for gas-powered engines will further fuel the growth of the market.

The Europe market is expected to grow significantly in the forthcoming years backed by the presence of a large number of SMEs in the region and rising investments in research and development by these companies. According to the second edition of the European Mobility Atlas, 60% of electric bikes sold in the EU are also produced in Europe, and sales are expected to reach around 13.5 million units by 2030. Europe will occupy a significant market share in terms of global contribution owing to the rising number of e-bikes manufacturers in the region.

North America is projected to showcase significant expansion in the upcoming years due to rising use by e-bikes in bike share systems. Moreover, governments in this region have reduced the speed limit, added separate lanes for two wheelers, and closed some lanes to other vehicles. These efforts to promote electric bike adoption will aid market augmentation in this region.

Report Coverage:

The report contains a detailed approach by encompassing critical factors such as leading companies, product types, and all possible segments and sub-segments during the intended forecast period. Additionally, the report also covers the future market trends coupled with ongoing developments. Also, factors such as market drivers, restraints, and opportunities & threats for the market are also mentioned.

Quick Buy - Electric Bike Market Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/102022

A list of prominent Electric Bike manufacturers operating in the global market:

Giant Bicycle, Inc.

Hero Cycles Ltd

Accell Group

Robert Bosch GmbH

Kalkhoff Werke GmbH

Pedego Electric Bikes

Panasonic Corporation

Mobility Holdings, Ltd.

Trek Bicycle Corporation

Shimano Inc.

Notable Industry Development:

December 2022: Hero Motors and Yamaha Motor Co. announced their plans to build a 'Global E-Cycle Drive Unit company' at Hero E-Cycle Valley in Ludhiana. The 100-acre Hero E-Cycle Valley currently manufactures both electric and traditional cycles and their components such as aluminium frames, alloy rims, and handlebars.

Hero Motors and Yamaha Motor Co. announced their plans to build a 'Global E-Cycle Drive Unit company' at Hero E-Cycle Valley in Ludhiana. The 100-acre Hero E-Cycle Valley currently manufactures both electric and traditional cycles and their components such as aluminium frames, alloy rims, and handlebars. July 2021: Pidgeon announced opening a new facility in Bethesda. This facility will offer a wide range of bike sales, rentals, services, and accessories.

Speak To Our Analyst:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/electric-e-bike-market-102022

Table of Content:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunity Market Trend

Key Insights Mergers, Acquisition and Partnerships Porter’s Five Forces Analysis Technological Developments Impact of COVID-19 on the Electric Bike Market

Global Electric Bike Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2019-2030 Global E-Bike Market Share (By Value & By Volume), 2022 Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Propulsion Type Pedal Assist Throttle Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Battery Type Lead Acid Lithium ion Nickel-Metal-Hydride Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application City/Urban Mountain/Trekking Cargo/Luggage Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region North America Europe Asia Pacific Rest of the World

North America Electric Bike Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2019-2030 North America E-Bike Market Share (By Value & By Volume),2022 Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Propulsion Type Pedal Assist Throttle Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Battery Type Lead Acid Lithium ion Nickel-Metal-Hydride Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application City/Urban Mountain/Trekking Cargo/Luggage Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Country U.S. By Propulsion Type By Application Canada By Propulsion Type By Application Mexico By Propulsion Type By Application

Europe Electric Bike Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2019-2030 Europe E-Bike Market Share (By Value & By Volume),2022 Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Propulsion Type Pedal Assist Throttle Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Battery Type Lead Acid Lithium ion Nickel-Metal-Hydride Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application City/Urban Mountain/Trekking Cargo/Luggage Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Country U.K. By Propulsion Type By Application Germany By Propulsion Type By Application France By Propulsion Type By Application Spain By Propulsion Type By Application The Netherlands By Propulsion Type By Application Italy By Propulsion Type By Application Denmark By Propulsion Type By Application Belgium By Propulsion Type By Application Austria By Propulsion Type By Application Finland By Propulsion Type By Application Switzerland By Propulsion Type By Application Rest of Europe By Propulsion Type By Application



Explore Our Trending Reports of Automotive Market:

Autonomous Cranes Market Size, Share, Growth Report, 2028

Automotive In-Cabin Air Quality Improvement Solutions Market Size, Share, Growth Report, 2028

Automotive Headrest Market Size, Share, Growth Report, 2029

Automotive Power Window Market Size, Share, Growth Report, 2029

Automotive E-axle Market Size, Share, Growth Report, 2028

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ delivers accurate data and innovative corporate analysis, helping organizations of all sizes make appropriate decisions. We tailor novel solutions for our clients, assisting them to address various challenges distinct to their businesses. Our aim is to empower them with holistic market intelligence, providing a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

Phone:

U.S.:+1 424 253 0390

U.K.: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245