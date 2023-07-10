PRESS RELEASE: NACON CONFIRMS DAEDALIC ENTERNAINMENT RESTRUCTURATION

French English

Press release

Lesquin, 10 July 2023, 8.00 am

NACON CONFIRMS DAEDALIC ENTERNAINMENT RESTRUCTURATION

Lesquin, July 10 2023. Following the official statement made by Daedalic Entertainment, NACON confirms a reorganization is taking place within its studio, which will from now on focus on its publishing activities. Daedalic has been developing this expertise for a long time and has all the required resources to ensure the publishing of a dozen of indie games per year. Its catalogue for the current fiscal year remains the same and is particularly solid.

Reorganization is focused on the development team : approximatively 25 persons are involved in the process, besides some external contractors.

The consequence of this shift is the cancellation of the second project based on The Lord of the Rings franchise. This project was in its early conception phase and only a few people were involved. These changes and the results of Gollum’s game release have no impact on the objectives of Nacon’s group, which remain the same for the current fiscal year.





