Notice of Investor Presentation

LONDON and VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mkango Resources Ltd (AIM / TSX-V:MKA) (the “Company” or “Mkango”), announces that CEO, William Dawes and President, Alexander Lemon, will provide a corporate update on the Company via the Share Talk platform on Thursday 13 July 2023 at 17:30 pm BST.



Please register for the event via the following link: https://www.bigmarker.com/share-talk/Mkango-Corporate-update. Questions can be submitted pre-event or at any time during the live presentation.

About Mkango

Mkango's corporate strategy is to develop new sustainable primary and secondary sources of neodymium, praseodymium, dysprosium and terbium to supply accelerating demand from electric vehicles, wind turbines and other clean technologies. This integrated Mine, Refine, Recycle strategy differentiates Mkango from its peers, uniquely positioning the Company in the rare earths sector. Mkango is listed on the AIM Market of the London Stock Exchange (“AIM”) and the Toronto Venture Exchange (“TSX-V”).

Mkango is developing its Songwe Hill rare earths project (“Songwe Hill”) in Malawi with a Feasibility Study completed in July 2022 and an Environmental, Social and Health Impact Assessment approved by the Government of Malawi in January 2023. Malawi is known as "The Warm Heart of Africa", a stable democracy with existing road, rail and power infrastructure, and new infrastructure developments underway.

In parallel, Mkango and Grupa Azoty PULAWY, Poland's leading chemical company and the second largest manufacturer of nitrogen and compound fertilizers in the European Union, have agreed to work together towards development of a rare earth Separation Plant at Pulawy in Poland (the “Pulawy Separation Plant”). The Pulawy Separation Plant is expected to process the purified mixed rare earth carbonate produced at Songwe Hill.

Through its 90% ownership of Maginito (www.maginito.com), Mkango is also developing green technology opportunities in the rare earths supply chain, encompassing neodymium (NdFeB) magnet recycling as well as innovative rare earth alloy, magnet, and separation technologies. Following a recently announced transaction to acquire HyProMag Limited (“HyProMag”), Maginito will hold a 100% interest in HyProMag focused on short loop rare earth magnet recycling in the UK, a 90% direct and indirect interest (assuming conversion of Maginito’s convertible loan) in HyProMag GmbH, a company focused on short loop rare earth magnet recycling in Germany, and a 100% interest in Mkango Rare Earths UK Ltd, a company focused on long loop rare earth magnet recycling in the UK via a chemical route. A new US subsidiary, to be jointly owned by Maginito and CoTec, is expected to be formed to develop rare earth recycling opportunities in the United States.

Mkango also has an extensive exploration portfolio in Malawi, including the Mchinji rutile exploration project, the Thambani uranium-tantalum-niobium-zircon project and Chimimbe nickel-cobalt project.

For more information, please visit www.mkango.ca

