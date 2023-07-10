SalMar – Q2 2023 Trading update

Consolidated harvest volumes in Q2 2023 are:
Farming Central Norway: 28.3
Farming Northern Norway: 16.0
Icelandic Salmon: 0.1
Total: 44.3
Alle figures in 1,000 tgw.
The full Q2 2023 report will be released on 24 August 2023 at 06:30 CEST, the following presentation which will be held at AquaNor in Trondheim will be available through Norwegian webcast (live) and English webcast (recording).
For more information, please contact:
Håkon Husby
Head of Investor Relations
Tel: +47 936 30 449
Email: hakon.husby@salmar.no
This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act