SalMar – Q2 2023 Trading update

Consolidated harvest volumes in Q2 2023 are:

Farming Central Norway: 28.3

Farming Northern Norway: 16.0

Icelandic Salmon: 0.1

Total: 44.3

Alle figures in 1,000 tgw.

The full Q2 2023 report will be released on 24 August 2023 at 06:30 CEST, the following presentation which will be held at AquaNor in Trondheim will be available through Norwegian webcast (live) and English webcast (recording).

For more information, please contact:

Håkon Husby

Head of Investor Relations

Tel: +47 936 30 449

Email: hakon.husby@salmar.no

This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act