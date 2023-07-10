Novotech Presents Technical Session on Clinical Trial Success Factors at BIOPLUS-INTERPHEX KOREA 2023

SEOUL, Korea, July 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Novotech, the leading Asia Pacific centred biotech CRO with global execution capabilities will present a technical session at BIOPLUS-INTERPHEX KOREA 2023 for biotechs planning regional or global trials.



Novotech’s Vice President, Global Head of Clinical Services Yooni Kim will open the session which will be followed by presentations from senior Novotech experts.

“Pre-Clinical requirements for successful clinical trial entry” – presented by Dr. Babaji Yadav, Associate Director and Principal Toxicologist, Novotech Drug Development Consulting

“Successful global clinical trial solutions for biotechs” – presented by HyunKyoung Kim, Project Director, Novotech

Then a panel discussion will follow lead by Yooni Kim, and featuring biotech leaders and Novotech sector specialists.

Technical Session by Novotech

Time: 3.10pm (Korea)

Date: 12 July, 2023

The conference which is hosted by Korea Biotechnology Industry Organization and supported by The Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy is expected to attract more than 10,000 participants, 250 companies, 400 exhibitors and features more than 20 conference sessions.

Novotech offers biotechs a unique and unparalleled suite of early to late-phase CRO services across the US and Europe, with a foundation in Asia Pacific where the company has built a reputation for delivering high-quality expedited clinical trials.

Novotech has been awarded a range of significant industry awards including a CRO Leadership Award 2023, the Asia Pacific Cell & Gene Therapy Clinical Trials Excellence 2022 award, and the Asia-Pacific Contract Research Organization Company of the Year Award, and has signed more than 45 Leading Site Partnership agreements over the last 3 years.

About Novotech

Novotech is the leading Asia Pacific centred biotech CRO with global execution capabilities. Novotech is a clinical CRO with labs, phase I facilities, drug development consulting services and FDA regulatory expertise and has experience in over 5,000 clinical projects, including Phase I to Phase IV clinical trials and bioequivalence studies. Novotech is positioned to serve biotech clients conducting clinical trials in Asia Pacific, the US and Europe. Novotech has over 3,000 staff globally and 34 office locations across the US, Europe and Asia Pacific.

