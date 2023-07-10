Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Ediston Property Investment Company plc

That FORM 8.7

PRIVATE DISCLOSURE OF DEALINGS FOR THE ACCOUNT OF NON-DISCRETIONARY INVESTMENT CLIENTS BY A PARTY TO AN OFFER OR PERSON ACTING IN CONCERT

Rule 8.7 of the Takeover Code (the “Code”)

1. KEY INFORMATION

(a) Full name of person making disclosure:



Investec Bank plc



(b) Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose relevant securities this form relates:



Dechra Pharmaceuticals



Investec is Advisor and Broker to Dechra Pharmaceuticals



(d) Date dealing undertaken:



7th July 2023





2. DEALINGS BY THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE

(a) Purchases and sales

(i) Dealings aggregated by price per unit

Class of relevant security Purchase/sale



Number of securities Price per unit



(pence)



Ordinary











































Ordinary



























Purchase











































Sale



























40,000



Following a 40,000 ‘B’ order from MILLENIUM (Fully filled).







40,000 given up to JPMSPB @ 3677.838























18,032



Following a 18,032 ‘S’ order from AXA SUN LIFE (Fully filled).



40,000 @ 3676











































18,032 @ 3683













(ii) Totals

Class of relevant security Total purchased Total sold



Ordinary







40,000



18,032

(b) Cash-settled derivative transactions

Class of relevant security Product description



(c) Stock-settled derivative transactions (including options)

(i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying

(d) Other dealings (including subscribing for new securities)

Date of disclosure:



10th July 2023



Contact name:



Rich White



Telephone number:



0207 597 5462





Private disclosures under Rule 8 of the Code must be emailed to the Takeover Panel at monitoring@disclosure.org.uk . The Panel’s Market Surveillance Unit is available for consultation in relation to the Code’s dealing disclosure requirements on +44 (0)20 7638 0129.