Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Ediston Property Investment Company plc

PRIVATE DISCLOSURE OF DEALINGS FOR THE ACCOUNT OF NON-DISCRETIONARY INVESTMENT CLIENTS BY A PARTY TO AN OFFER OR PERSON ACTING IN CONCERT

Rule 8.7 of the Takeover Code (the “Code”)

 

1.        KEY INFORMATION

 

(a)        Full name of person making disclosure:

Investec Bank plc

(b)        Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose relevant securities this form relates:

        Use a separate form for each offeror/offeree

Dechra Pharmaceuticals
(c)        Status of person making the disclosure:

        e.g. offeror, offeree, offeror/offeree concert party member (specify name of offeror/offeree)

Investec is Advisor and Broker to Dechra Pharmaceuticals

(d)        Date dealing undertaken:

7th July 2023

 

2.        DEALINGS BY THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE

 

Where there have been dealings in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(b), copy table 2(a), (b), (c) or (d) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security dealt in.

 

Dealings should be disclosed from the perspective of the non-discretionary clients.

 

The currency of all prices and other monetary amounts should be stated.

 

(a)        Purchases and sales

 

(i)        Dealings aggregated by price per unit

 

Class of relevant securityPurchase/sale

Number of securitiesPrice per unit

(pence)


Ordinary





















Ordinary













Purchase





















Sale













40,000

Following a 40,000 ‘B’ order from MILLENIUM (Fully filled).



40,000 given up to JPMSPB @ 3677.838











18,032

Following a 18,032 ‘S’ order from AXA SUN LIFE (Fully filled).

40,000 @ 3676





















18,032 @ 3683





 

 

 

 

 

 

(ii)        Totals

 

Class of relevant securityTotal purchasedTotal sold


Ordinary



40,000

18,032
   

 

Date of disclosure:

10th July 2023

Contact name:

Rich White


Telephone number:

0207 597 5462

 

Private disclosures under Rule 8 of the Code must be emailed to the Takeover Panel at monitoring@disclosure.org.uk. The Panel’s Market Surveillance Unit is available for consultation in relation to the Code’s dealing disclosure requirements on +44 (0)20 7638 0129.

 

The Code can be viewed on the Panel’s website at www.thetakeoverpanel.org.uk.