Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Ediston Property Investment Company plc

That FORM 8.7
PRIVATE DISCLOSURE OF DEALINGS FOR THE ACCOUNT OF NON-DISCRETIONARY INVESTMENT CLIENTS BY A PARTY TO AN OFFER OR PERSON ACTING IN CONCERT
Rule 8.7 of the Takeover Code (the “Code”)
1. KEY INFORMATION
|(a) Full name of person making disclosure:
Investec Bank plc
|(b) Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose relevant securities this form relates:
Dechra Pharmaceuticals
Dechra Pharmaceuticals
|(c) Status of person making the disclosure:
Investec is Advisor and Broker to Dechra Pharmaceuticals
Investec is Advisor and Broker to Dechra Pharmaceuticals
|(d) Date dealing undertaken:
7th July 2023
2. DEALINGS BY THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE
Where there have been dealings in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(b), copy table 2(a), (b), (c) or (d) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security dealt in.
Dealings should be disclosed from the perspective of the non-discretionary clients.
The currency of all prices and other monetary amounts should be stated.
(a) Purchases and sales
(i) Dealings aggregated by price per unit
|Class of relevant security
|Purchase/sale
|Number of securities
|Price per unit
(pence)
Ordinary
Ordinary
Purchase
Sale
40,000
Following a 40,000 ‘B’ order from MILLENIUM (Fully filled).
40,000 given up to JPMSPB @ 3677.838
18,032
Following a 18,032 ‘S’ order from AXA SUN LIFE (Fully filled).
40,000 @ 3676
18,032 @ 3683
(ii) Totals
|Class of relevant security
|Total purchased
|Total sold
Ordinary
40,000
18,032
(b) Cash-settled derivative transactions
|Class of relevant security
|Product description
e.g. CFD
|Nature of dealing
e.g. opening/cl15osing a long/short position, increasing/reducing a long/short position
|Number of reference securities
|Price per unit
(c) Stock-settled derivative transactions (including options)
(i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying
|Class of relevant security
|Product description e.g. call option
|Writing, purchasing, selling, varying etc.
|Number of securities to which option relates
|Exercise price per unit
|Type
|Expiry date
|Expiry date
|Option money paid/ received per unit
|Class of relevant security
|Product description
e.g. call option
|Exercising/ exercised against
|Number of securities
|Exercise price per unit
(d) Other dealings (including subscribing for new securities)
|Class of relevant security
|Nature of dealing
|Details
|Details
|Price per unit (if applicable)
|Date of disclosure:
|10th July 2023
|Contact name:
Rich White
Telephone number:
0207 597 5462
Private disclosures under Rule 8 of the Code must be emailed to the Takeover Panel at monitoring@disclosure.org.uk. The Panel’s Market Surveillance Unit is available for consultation in relation to the Code’s dealing disclosure requirements on +44 (0)20 7638 0129.
The Code can be viewed on the Panel’s website at www.thetakeoverpanel.org.uk.